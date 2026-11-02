Dapagliflozin attenuates progression from prefrailty to frailty in patients with hypertension and chronic kidney disease

Sex as a biological variable. We examined both female and male individuals.

Study design. The DAPA-FORTRESS study involves consecutive prefrail older patients with hypertension and CKD, recruited between March 2021 and September 2023 at the ASL of Avellino, Italy. Inclusion criteria were age >65 years, a prior confirmed diagnosis of hypertension in the absence of secondary causes, CKD, and prefrailty status (53). Patients were excluded if they did not meet these criteria, if they had cancer or stroke, or if they declined participation. The effects of dapagliflozin (10 mg/d) on frailty status were evaluated in both groups over a 1-year follow-up period.

Physical frailty assessment. Patients were examined at baseline and after 1-year follow-up. Frailty was defined according to Fried criteria (≥3 components), with prefrailty defined as 1–2 components among low physical activity, unintentional weight loss, exhaustion, weakness, and slowness, as described (22, 53). Gait speed, assessed using the 5-meter walking test (3), was used as the primary indicator of physical impairment.

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SD or percentages, as appropriate. To minimize baseline differences between patients treated and not treated with dapagliflozin and to reduce potential confounding inherent to the observational design, CEM was performed before the outcome analyses. Among the initially enrolled cohort of 135 patients (65 receiving dapagliflozin and 70 not receiving dapagliflozin), CEM was applied using 4 clinically relevant baseline variables selected a priori: age, eGFR, sex, and diabetes status. Before matching, age was coarsened into 5 categories (<70, 70–79, 80–89, 90–95, and >95 years), and eGFR into 3 categories (<20, 20–59, and ≥60 mL/min/1.73 m²), and sex and diabetes status were retained as binary variables (female/male and yes/no, respectively). Each patient was assigned to a unique stratum defined by the cross-classification of these 4 variables. Exact matching was performed within these coarsened strata, and a stratum was retained only if it contained at least 1 dapagliflozin-treated and at least 1 untreated patient. All patients within qualifying strata were retained rather than selecting individual one-to-one matched pairs, allowing unequal numbers of treated and untreated patients within a stratum while ensuring covariate overlap. Patients belonging to strata containing only 1 treatment group were excluded from the matched analytic population. This procedure yielded a CEM cohort of 105 patients (52 receiving dapagliflozin and 53 not receiving dapagliflozin), representing the region of covariate overlap defined by the prespecified matching criteria. CEM was preferred over propensity score matching because it guarantees covariate balance within clinically interpretable strata without estimating a propensity model, thereby reducing model dependence and the risk of mis-specification, whereas propensity score matching can paradoxically increase imbalance as the data become more balanced and relies on a model whose correct specification cannot be verified independently of the matching outcome itself (54, 55). This approach has been previously applied in nephrology cohorts, including in CKD populations (56, 57). The matched cohort was then used for all the subsequent analyses, including the association between dapagliflozin exposure and 1-year frailty outcomes. Continuous variables were compared using Welch’s t test and categorical variables using Fisher’s exact test. The relationships between gait speed and renal function parameters (albuminuria and eGFR) at baseline were evaluated using simple linear regression analyses. Least-squares regression lines were fitted, and the coefficient of determination was used to quantify the proportion of variance in gait speed explained by each predictor. We then compared physical performance according to eGFR categories (<60 vs. ≥60 mL/min/1.73 m2) (58–60). The association between dapagliflozin use and 1-year progression to frailty was assessed using multivariable logistic regression, with Wald statistics used to assess coefficient significance. Dapagliflozin was the primary exposure, and age, eGFR, gait speed, and diabetes status were selected a priori as covariates based on their established clinical relevance to treatment assignment and frailty risk and, where applicable, their potential role as confounding factors. Age and eGFR were modeled as continuous variables, gait speed as a continuous measure of physical function, and diabetes as a binary variable. Creatinine and albuminuria were not included in the multivariable model to avoid redundant adjustment for multiple measures of renal disease and to limit the potential for multicollinearity. Statistical analyses were performed using IBM SPSS Statistics version 26 (IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, USA); Python version 3.13.15 with NumPy 2.5.2, pandas 3.0.5, and Matplotlib 3.11.1 (Python Software Foundation, Wilmington, Delaware, USA); and GraphPad Prism version 10.2 (Dotmatics, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All participants provided written informed consent prior to enrollment. The study was conducted in accordance with the principles outlined in the Declaration of Helsinki, and the study protocol received approval from the Ethics Committee of Campania Nord.

Data availability. Data supporting the figures are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. All data are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.