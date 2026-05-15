Towards precision medicine for brain arteriovenous malformations

CV growth, development, and remodeling occur through angiogenesis, either by sprouting from existing vessels or by partitioning into daughter branches via intussusception. These processes depend on tightly regulated molecular, genetic, and environmental cues (16). Both angiogenesis mechanisms involve proliferation, migration, patterning, cellular renewal, and morphological remodeling. Genetic and environmental modulators of angiogenesis — including shear stress (17), inflammation (18) and radiation (19) — shape CV identity, function, connections, and mechanical stability. Although multiple angiogenic phenotypes result from genetic alteration or pharmacologic manipulation of these pathways, we anticipate that specific knowledge of signaling pathways responsible for bAVM growth, maintenance, and regression will enable molecularly guided precision treatments. Aberrant spatial or temporal expression of angiogenic factors underlies bAVM histopathology (20), and risk variants in angiogenesis-associated genes may influence bAVM formation and hemorrhage (21). Therefore, framing molecularly guided bAVM treatment requires an overview of pathways regulating angiogenesis, AV specification, zonation, and CV development.

Ephrin/Eph/RASA1. The ten EphA receptor isoforms and six EphB receptor isoforms are receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) that coordinate bidirectional signaling through direct interactions with the five ephrin A ligand isoforms and three ephrin B isoforms to regulate angiogenesis (Figure 1) and other cellular processes (22). Exquisite control, crosstalk, and pleiotropy among members of the ephrin/Eph pathway control endothelial cell (EC) migration and adhesion and AV differentiation, specification, and zonation in normal and pathological CV (23). Expression of ephrin B2 and EphB4 define arterial and venous ECs, respectively, during development (24). This pattern is maintained (25) but the ratio of cell types is perturbed in human bAVMs (26). Whether this perturbation is a consequence of bAVM formation or a primary mechanistic driver of bAVM pathogenesis, growth, and/or maintenance is not known. Germline SNPs in EPHB4 have been associated with rupture risk in sporadic adult bAVMs (27), but the mechanistic basis for this observation is not clear. Our group and others have identified causative EPHB4 loss-of-function mutations in a subset of human patients with the congenital/pediatric bAVM subtype VOGM (14, 28, 29). Heterozygous mice expressing a VOGM-specific Ephb4 kinase domain missense variant (Ephb4F867L) displayed severe CV abnormalities only in the presence of a second variant allele or a Cre-disrupted Ephb4 allele (14).

Figure 1 Overview of ephrin/Eph/RASA1, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, VEGF, NOTCH, TGF-β/SMAD, BRAF, and KRAS pathways. These signaling pathways underlie angiogenesis, AV specification, and CV development. Eph, ephrin; ACVRL1/ALK1, activin receptor–like kinase 1; SMAD, suppressor of mothers against decapentaplegic; SARA, SMAD anchor for receptor activation; Smurf2, SMAD ubiquitin regulatory factor 2; VRAP, VEGF receptor–associated protein; Shc, Src-like kinase C; PTEN, phosphatase and tensin homolog deleted on chromosome 10; AKT, protein kinase B; mTORC1, mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1; PTPN1, tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type I; RASA1, p120 Ras GTPase–activating protein; RAF, rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma.

Downstream activation of RAS suppressor p120 Ras GTPase–activating protein (RASA1), a negative regulator of RAS signaling, is the mechanism through which EphB4 mutations regulate angiogenesis. EphB4 and RASA1 physically interact via an SH2 domain in RASA1 and a phosphorylated tyrosine residue in EphB4 (30) to limit RAS signaling in ECs (14). RAS activation also causes downstream activation of VEGF-dependent signaling (31) and is sufficient to cause bAVMs in mice (32). Somatic RASA1 variants cause capillary malformation AVM syndrome (CM-AVM) (33, 34), characterized by high-flow vascular malformations, including systemic and intracranial AV fistulas, and, rarely, bAVM subtype VOGM (35, 36). Moreover, mice with an Ephb4 mutation that prevents physical interaction with RASA1 but retains protein tyrosine kinase activity show normal angiogenic phenotypes (37). These data suggest, but do not prove, that EphB4 and RASA1 act within the same pathway to regulate angiogenesis. Pharmacological manipulation of RASA1 or downstream activators (e.g., mTOR) may be an appealing approach to treat genetically susceptible bAVM subtypes. However, somatic activating mutations in EPHB4 and RASA1 have not been identified in human patients with sporadic bAVMs.

PI3K/AKT/mTOR. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) are lipid kinases (class I, II, and III) that control downstream signaling pathways, including the serine-threonine kinases AKT and mTOR to control cell growth, proliferation, migration, and survival in the context of angiogenesis (Figure 1). Ligand-receptor binding or environmental stimuli such as shear stress (17) promote phospholipase C–mediated cleavage of phosphoinositide 4,5-bisphosphate (PIP 2 ) to generate the second messengers diacylglycerol (DAG) and inositol-1,4,5-triphosphate (IP 3 ) (38). Somatic gain-of-function mutations in PI3KCA have been identified in venous malformations (39) and cerebral cavernous malformations (40) in mice and humans, but not sporadic bAVMs or other bAVM subtypes. Pharmacologic inhibition of PI3K or mTOR leads to regression of PI3K-driven vascular malformations (41) and is therapeutic in mouse models of HHT (42, 43). However, in mice harboring EC-specific HrasG12V mutations, PI3K inhibition had no effect in vivo on AVM-like features (i.e., vascular dysplasia, hemorrhage, etc.) in the brain and other organs (32). Of note, to our knowledge, somatic activating mutations in HRAS, NRAS, or PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway genes have not been identified in human patients with sporadic bAVMs. Importantly, inhibition of MEK, but not PI3K, signaling can abrogate angiogenesis through VEGF-dependent pathways in human KRAS-mutant bAVM ECs (10). Thus, pharmacotherapies against PI3K/AKT/mTOR are unlikely to provide therapeutic benefit for patients with sporadic bAVMs.

VEGF. The VEGFA-VEGFR2 interaction is the main signaling pathway driving CV angiogenesis, although other VEGF ligands (VEGFB–D) and receptors (VEGFR1–3) also have context-specific roles (Figure 1). VEGFA signaling has been extensively studied in bAVM pathogenesis in preclinical models, where overactivation of VEGFA causes CV dysmorphogenesis (44) and hemorrhage that can be attenuated by MMP9 inhibition (45). Additional support for VEGF signaling in bAVM pathogenesis is provided by mouse studies demonstrating that VEGF inhibition via treatment with the monoclonal antibody bevacizumab attenuates vascular dysplasia in mature bAVMs of Alk1-deficient mice (46). In contrast, two patients (genotype unknown) with sporadic bAVM treated with bevacizumab did not experience reduced bAVM volume, although the reduced VEGF serum levels observed at 26 weeks of treatment were not sustained through the end of the 52-week treatment period (47). Although no adverse systemic effects (hypertension, proteinuria, impaired wound healing, etc.) (48) of bevacizumab were reported in this case series, additional safety data are needed. In one series of patients with sporadic bAVMs, germline variants were identified in genes involved in VEGF and BMP/TGF-β pathways (49), but clear pathogenic evidence for these variants is lacking. Moreover, VEGF signaling can be augmented by shear stress (50) and iatrogenic bAVM embolization (51) through disruption of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) (52). These data highlight the highly dynamic regulation of VEGF in vivo, and suggest underlying mechanisms by which VEGF contributes to bAVM biology and treatment response. We hypothesize that VEGF signaling contributes to bAVM pathogenesis via augmentation of vascular stability and remodeling rather than as a primary genetic driver. While there is some compelling preclinical evidence, limited and variable human outcomes data, along with potential systemic toxicities, tempers enthusiasm for VEGF as a therapeutic target.

TGF-β/SMAD. TGF-β/SMAD signaling has both pro- and antiangiogenic roles. Clinical studies of HHT confirmed that loss-of-function variants in endoglin (ENG) (HHT1) or ALK1/ACVRL1 (HHT2), both members of the TGF-β superfamily, cause the disease (53, 54). For example, ALK1/ACVRL1 is a receptor that, when bound by a ligand, phosphorylates SMAD1/5/8, enabling the latter to form a complex with SMAD4 (mutated in HHT5) and translocate to the nucleus (Figure 1). Loss of ALK1/ACVRL1 removes the angiogenic “brake” on VEGF-mediated PI3K signaling, leading to abnormal sprouting, EC proliferation, and vascular dysplasia (55). Loss-of-function mutations in Eng, a transmembrane coreceptor for ALK1/ACVRL1, cause bAVMs through similar mechanisms (56–58). Mouse models lacking systemic or EC-specific Smad4 exhibit systemic AVMs and bAVMs that respond to angiopoietin-2 inhibition (59–63). Furthermore, decreased expression of TGF-β/BMP and downstream SMAD6 has been linked to microhemorrhage in unruptured human sporadic bAVM surgical samples (64). Thus, it appears that changes in TGF-β/SMAD signaling, whether directly or via upstream regulation, may contribute to the development of bAVM pathogenesis through complex regulation of angiogenesis.

Notch. Notch signaling occurs through ligand-receptor interactions (DLL1/3/4, JAG1/2 binding NOTCH1–4), resulting in γ-secretase–dependent release of the Notch intracellular domain (NICD) and nuclear translocation to regulate transcription via CBF-1/RBPJ (Figure 1). Modulation of NOTCH1, -3, and -4 and RBPJ — leading to either increased or decreased Notch signaling — has been implicated in bAVM, extracranial AVM, and vascular dysgenesis in mice (65–73), but no pathogenic NOTCH mutations have been identified in human sporadic bAVMs. Interpretation of Notch-dependent phenotypes is complicated by downstream signaling redundancy, crosstalk, varied transcriptional programs, cell-type specificity, sequestration of Notch binding partners, differential ligand binding, and compensatory mechanisms (74). For example, deletion of the downstream Notch effector gene Rbpj has been shown to both cause vascular dysmorphogenesis and also rescue NOTCH4-dependent AVM formation (71–73), whereas Notch deficiency in pericytes causes extracranial AVMs and bAVMs (75). Mice lacking EphB4 or Efnb2 feature embryonic vascular defects similar to those observed in mice harboring Notch1 gain-of-function mutations (67), but these phenotypes do not resemble sporadic, adult-onset bAVMs. Germline NOTCH4 variants have also been suggested to increase risk of human bAVM formation (65), but independent replication and direct causal evidence is lacking. Additional data support shear stress– and vascular tone–mediated regulation of Notch contributing to bAVM pathogenesis (76, 77), and the therapeutic effect of radiation on bAVMs may be mediated in part by Notch signaling (78). Although Notch perturbation in mice rarely results in bAVM phenotypes independently from angiogenic modulation, these studies have been instrumental in identifying the essential role of Notch signaling in vascular development. The overlapping and convergent mechanisms with ephrin and TGF-β/SMAD suggest that these pathways may be modulated in specific bAVM biological states and in response to radiation. Thus, the role of Notch in human sporadic bAVM pathogenesis is likely dependent on genotype and environment.

KRAS. KRAS, a GTPase downstream of RTKs, is a major cellular regulator of growth and proliferation and has been extensively studied in oncology. The discovery of somatic mutations in KRAS underlying approximately 50%–80% of sporadic bAVMs (8–10) has directed attention to the role of KRAS as an angiogenesis regulator (Figure 1). KRAS activation has been shown to augment endothelial-mesenchymal transition (endoMT) through upstream modulation of TGF-β/SMAD, through a mechanism attenuated by lovastatin (79). KRAS-activating mutations cause downstream activation of PI3K-independent MAPK/ERK signaling (80). The prevalence of KRAS gain-of-function mutations in sporadic bAVMs suggests that anti-VEGF therapy may be unsuccessful, although as noted above there are very limited bevacizumab bAVM treatment data in human patients (47). KRAS-mutant-specific pharmacology, downstream MEK inhibition, and primary correction of pathogenic somatic mutations (or KRAS hyperactivation) may be viable nonsurgical treatments for human sporadic bAVMs, but additional mechanistic studies coupled with rigorous clinical trials and safety data are needed.