Smoldering in the sanctuary: HIV-associated brain injury in the ART era

The clinical expression of HIV-associated CNS disease has changed dramatically with the advent of potent ART. Although severe HIV-associated CNS diseases such as HIV dementia are now rare (42), a substantial subset of PWH continue to exhibit persistent CNS immune activation, microglial dysregulation, and cognitive or neuropsychiatric symptoms despite long-term viral suppression. Modern work — including structural neuroimaging, CSF biomarker profiling, and single-cell immunologic studies — has shifted the focus from uncontrolled viral replication to the mechanisms by which HIV alters CNS biology despite ART.

CSF biomarkers of residual neuroinflammation and injury. Despite durable viral suppression with ART, persistent CNS immune activation remains a hallmark of HIV neuropathogenesis and is consistently linked to NCI. Much of the evidence for ongoing neuroimmune dysfunction derives from CSF studies. It is important to note that CSF is not a direct surrogate of brain parenchyma, but rather acts as a dynamic interface enriched for immune surveillance, trafficking cells, and soluble mediators that integrate signals from multiple CNS compartments. These CSF studies of PWH on ART demonstrate sustained elevations in monocyte/macrophage activation markers (e.g., neopterin, soluble CD14, soluble CD163) and inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (e.g., IFN-γ, IL-1α, CCL2) (11), often paired with markers of glial activation, neuronal injury, and neurodegeneration such as neurofilament light chain, YKL-40, TREM2, and glial fibrillary acidic protein (12, 13). Systematic reviews and targeted studies identify a core set of CSF analytes — including CCL2/monocyte chemoattractant protein-1, IL-8/CXCL8, and CXCL10/IP-10 — associated with NCI, though effect sizes and directions vary, reflecting biological heterogeneity and limitations of clinical phenotyping (11, 43). High-throughput proteomic approaches have further reinforced this framework, revealing broad signatures of residual CNS immune activation and axonal injury that persist despite ART (44). Ultrasensitive platforms such as single-molecule array assays now enable detection of low-abundance CNS injury biomarkers in blood and CSF and may play an important role in future longitudinal and interventional studies. However, soluble biomarkers alone provide an indirect and sometimes inconsistent view of disease mechanisms, underscoring the need to integrate these findings with insights from cellular analyses to more precisely define the immune drivers of ongoing CNS injury in treated HIV.

Persistent microglial activation despite ART. Within the CNS, two principal macrophage populations drive HIV pathogenesis: yolk-sac–derived parenchymal microglia, which self-renew locally, and border-associated macrophages (perivascular, meningeal, and choroid plexus), which are periodically replenished by circulating monocytes (45–47). Together, these CNS myeloid populations serve as central cellular targets and long-lived reservoirs for HIV.

Even under suppressive ART, these cells sustain neuropathogenesis through both direct infection and indirect “bystander” activation. While infected microglia (estimated to comprise less than 0.5% of the total population) (48) specifically upregulate S100 family genes (which modulate inflammatory responses in the CNS) (49, 50), and various chemokines and IFN-related pathways, uninfected bystander cells also adopt inflammatory phenotypes, responding to local inflammatory cues, such as viral proteins, and leading to synaptodendritic injury (48, 50) (Figure 1). This is further corroborated by studies using translocator protein (TSPO) PET imaging. TSPO is expressed on activated glia; increased TSPO radiotracer binding is consistently found in PWH on suppressive ART compared with controls, even in asymptomatic individuals (51, 52). It should be noted, though, that the cellular specificity of TSPO in human studies is limited, as TSPO is also expressed by astrocytes and endothelial cells. This underscores the need to interpret TSPO signal as a composite marker of neuroinflammation and highlights the importance of developing next-generation tracers capable of distinguishing microglial from astroglial activation in vivo.

Figure 1 The “smoldering secretome”: mechanisms of bystander injury during viral suppression. Even in the absence of productive viral replication, HIV reservoirs and persistent immune activation in the CNS drive ongoing neurotoxicity. The “smoldering” reservoir microglia (left) harbors defective or silenced proviruses that retain the capacity to transcribe viral RNA and produce viral proteins (such as Tat, Nef, or gp120) without assembling infectious virions. These viral products, along with cell-associated RNA (CA-RNA), are released into the extracellular space as soluble molecules or packaged into EVs. Adaptive immune cells also contribute to this compartmentalized inflammation. Activated CD4+ T cells, which may also harbor HIV DNA, interact with microglia and may release both pro-inflammatory cytokines and viral transcripts or proteins. Simultaneously, activated CD8+ T cells may play a role both in viral clearance and in fueling inflammation by secreting soluble inflammatory factors, such as IFN-γ. This “viral secretome” traffics to uninfected bystander cells, including microglia and neurons. Uptake of these toxic EVs triggers inflammasome activation and cytokine release in bystander microglia and induces synaptic damage, sustaining neuroinflammation and brain injury despite ART.

Recent single-nucleus RNA-seq (snRNA-seq) and ATAC-seq studies demonstrate that chronic HIV drives 3D chromatin reconfiguration and promotes pro-inflammatory, neurodegeneration-related, and senescent gene programs even in the absence of overt viral replication (48, 53). A key driver of this primed state is the NLRP3 inflammasome. Viral proteins Tat, gp120, and Vpr prime and activate the inflammasome, promoting caspase-1 cleavage and release of IL-1β and IL-18 (54–58). These processes recruit additional immune cells and propagate inflammatory signaling to bystander neurons and glia, further amplifying neurodegeneration. Mechanistically, this persistence of abnormal microglial proliferation and activation may be driven by trained immunity — a process of long-term functional reprogramming of innate immune cells via epigenetic remodeling (59); however, further studies are required to understand the role of epigenetic alterations in HIV-associated microglial activation.

Beyond bona fide resident brain microglia, monocyte-derived microglia-like cells are present in the adult human brain and in CSF and may further contribute to HIV neuropathogenesis (60). Recent CSF profiling studies have identified CD204 as a marker to identify and isolate these cells from the CSF of PWH (14, 61). Thus, CD204-expressing cells in CSF may provide a window into microglial activation states in vivo and represent a promising candidate biomarker for HIV-associated brain injury (14, 61). However, further immunophenotyping is required to define their precise role in HIV pathology.

Cell-mediated immunity. HIV is fundamentally T cell tropic, but CNS impairment extends beyond the direct effects of CD4+ T cell depletion. Even in the setting of durable virologic suppression, trafficking, activation, and functional skewing of lymphocytes within the CNS sustain compartmentalized neuroinflammation (14, 62, 63). Critically, because brain tissue is rarely sampled, our understanding of these dynamics relies heavily on the study of CSF-derived cells.

In the CNS, CD8+ T cells play a dual role. While HIV-specific CD8+ T cells — including highly activated and MHC class I–restricted CD4dimCD8bright subsets — limit viral replication and correlate with reduced inflammation (64), generalized CD8+ T cell activation drives pathogenesis. Longitudinal and single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) analyses show that activated CD8+ T cell phenotypes persist in CSF despite treatment (14, 63, 65). This chronic activation, alongside CD4/CD8 imbalance and increased IFN-γ production, correlates with cognitive impairment and white-matter abnormalities on MRI (62, 66). A similar process is observed in peripheral blood, where T cell senescence and exhaustion associate with both cognitive impairment and brain atrophy (67, 68).

Humoral immunity. B cells are increasingly recognized as active participants in shaping CNS inflammation in ART-treated PWH. In the periphery, deficits in resting memory B cells and impaired antigen-specific responses are present despite ART (69, 70). Likewise in the CSF, despite systemic viral suppression, the B cell chemoattractant CXCL13 is frequently elevated and associates with inflammatory biomarkers and cognitive impairment (71). Similarly, intrathecal IgG synthesis is elevated and correlates with both blood-CSF barrier dysfunction and NCI (72, 73), suggesting persistent intrathecal B cell activation and antibody production as potential drivers of CNS inflammation, independent of plasma HIV replication.

High-resolution antibody profiling further shows that CSF antibodies are distinct from those in the periphery — enriched for HIV-specific reactivity but functionally impaired — and are resistant to ART-induced changes (74). Not all dysregulated antibody responses are HIV specific, though: intrathecal anti-EBV IgG and autoantibodies (e.g., anti-CD4) in the CSF correlate with markers of neuroinflammation, neuronal injury, and clinical symptoms (75–77). Collectively, these findings support a model in which persistent B cell activation, intrathecal antibody production, and immune complexes may interact with activated T cells and microglia — via antigen presentation, Fc receptor engagement, and chemokine signaling — to sustain compartmentalized neuroinflammation in the ART era. Further studies characterizing B cell phenotypes and functions beyond antibody production remain essential to refine this model and define new therapeutic targets.

Nonimmune mechanisms of HIV-associated brain injury. Immunologic host factors represent a major focus in HIV neuropathogenesis; however, these processes occur within a broader landscape of interacting nonimmune mechanisms that also contribute to brain vulnerability. Emerging evidence highlights roles for mTOR pathway dysregulation, which affects autophagy, apoptosis, and neuroimmune interactions (78, 79); Alzheimer’s disease–like pathogenic processes, including alterations in amyloid and tau pathways that may be accentuated in aging PWH (80–82); mitochondrial dysfunction, impairing neuronal bioenergetics and promoting oxidative stress (83–85); and gut microbiome perturbations, which fuel systemic immune activation and altered neurotransmitter signaling (86–88). These mechanisms provide complementary frameworks for understanding the multifactorial nature of HIV-associated brain injury; however, a detailed discussion of them is beyond the scope of the present Review.