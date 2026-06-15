Lipoprotein(a)-associated proteomic signature predicts cardiovascular disease in young adults

In this study of young, healthy adults enrolled in the CARDIA study, we explored the relationships between Lp(a) levels and proteomic features and how these relate to the development of subclinical and clinical ASCVD phenotypes. Our key findings were: (a) Lp(a) levels in a young, healthy cohort were linked to accelerated atherogenesis, inflammation, and early CHD outcomes; (b) Lp(a) levels correlated with specific proteomic signatures; (c) an Lp(a)-associated proteomics score was associated with increased inflammation (hs-CRP), atherosclerosis (CAC), and ASCVD phenotypes; (d) when both the Lp(a)-associated proteomics score and Lp(a) concentration were included in the same models, the proteomics score retained independent associations with ASCVD phenotypes; and, finally, (e) the Lp(a)-associated proteomics score correlated with CHD and all-cause mortality in a large external replication cohort. These findings connect Lp(a) with specific proteomic features and demonstrate that an Lp(a)-associated proteomics score predicts subclinical and clinical ASCVD phenotypes over extended follow-up periods, generating hypotheses regarding biological pathways that may be associated with Lp(a)-related ASCVD.

Building on previous findings from higher-risk populations, we found that in young, healthy individuals, Lp(a) was associated with subclinical ASCVD phenotypes and CHD risk. Specifically, Lp(a) was linked not only to incident CHD but also to atherogenic phenotypes (e.g., Y25 CAC) and markers of increased inflammation (e.g., hs-CRP at Y25). A study of middle-aged participants in the UK Biobank further showed that higher Lp(a) levels were linked to an increased risk of ASCVD events (26). This difference in risk [between participants with high and low Lp(a) levels] was more evident in individuals with no previous history of ASCVD. Additionally, a study involving participants from the UK Biobank, along with further analyses from the FOURIER and SAVOR-TIMI 53 trials, showed that elevated Lp(a) levels were associated with a higher ASCVD risk in both primary and secondary prevention groups, regardless of baseline hs-CRP (27). One distinctive feature of our study is the analysis of a younger patient population with fewer cardiovascular risks, i.e., lower rates of hypertension, diabetes, and baseline LDL-C, compared with MESA, Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC), and the UK Biobank participants (19, 28–30). In higher-risk populations, LDL-C and hs-CRP have been linked to ASCVD phenotypes. Consistent with these findings, we also observed that LDL-C and hs-CRP were associated with CHD, and Lp(a) risk aligned more closely with hs-CRP in terms of the extent of ASCVD risk. These findings have substantial implications, emphasizing that Lp(a) is less variable than other ASCVD risk markers. For instance, markers like LDL-C respond to lifestyle changes and medication, whereas Lp(a) levels remain largely stable (31). Interestingly, possibly because of the lower ASCVD risk in the CARDIA cohort, we observed a trend toward increased mortality in the lowest quintile of Lp(a), which did not align with ASCVD events. The total number of deaths was low, and neither the magnitude nor the significance was affected by Lp(a) levels. Further research is needed to clarify this unclear finding, which might be due to competing risks or simply a chance occurrence. Importantly, this result was not seen in the external replication analyses from the UK Biobank. Overall, our findings extend the ASCVD Lp(a) research from other observational groups to a younger, lower-risk population, connecting Lp(a) to markers of inflammation, atherogenesis, and ASCVD phenotypes.

Clinical trials with RNA-based therapeutics that reduce Lp(a) levels by 80%–99% are ongoing (10). They will directly test the “Lp(a) hypothesis” that profound reductions in Lp(a) levels will reduce the risk of ASCVD. To complement these clinical outcomes trials, an understanding of the underlying mechanisms by which Lp(a) accelerates ASCVD and how patient-specific risk factors influence these mechanisms will not only help identify the patients most likely to benefit from these therapies but also expand our knowledge of ASCVD itself. Our hypothesis-generating proteomics findings corroborate known associations and identify what we believe to be previously unreported statistical links between Lp(a) and pathways associated with ASCVD. Among the correlates of Lp(a) in our single regression analyses, we identified several markers of vascular dysfunction (PAR1, PSGL1) and inflammation (IL-6–RA, MCP1), all of which have been associated with ASCVD (32–36). From a pathway perspective, the immune and vascular pathways (e.g., signaling by interleukins, cell-surface interactions at the vascular wall) implicated in the proteomics analyses have clear links to ASCVD (37). As alluded to earlier, proteomics approaches not only offer insights into quantitative, patient-specific risk but also reveal potential mechanisms that contribute to ASCVD heterogeneity.

Using proteomics features, we developed a quantitative Lp(a)-associated proteomics score and examined its relationship to ASCVD phenotypes. ASCVD heterogeneity reflects the complex interplay of processes that contribute to its progression. Lp(a) has been associated with atherogenesis, thrombosis, and inflammation in prior experimental and observational studies, each of which has been implicated in ASCVD. Evidence of this is seen in our data, in which Lp(a) correlates with pathway-specific molecular features and clinical markers of inflammation (hs-CRP) and atherogenesis (CAC). The individual Lp(a) proteomic features showed minimal associations with ASCVD phenotypes. However, the machine-learning quantitative scores, a composite of the individual proteomic features, were associated with ASCVD phenotypes and retained independent associations when Lp(a) concentration was included in the same models.

The observational nature of our study precludes strict determinations of causality with respect to Lp(a) pathobiology, and we wish to present 3 interpretations of our findings with equal weight. First, the identified proteomic associations may reflect proteins that mediate the downstream effects of Lp(a) on cardiovascular risk, in which case the score would represent a readout of Lp(a) biology more proximal to disease than Lp(a) concentration alone. Second, the score and Lp(a) may share common upstream genetic or metabolic determinants, such that both are markers of the same underlying pathobiology without a direct Lp(a)-to-protein causal chain. Third, the score may capture broader cardiovascular risk biology that is statistically correlated with Lp(a) but not biologically downstream of it. The moderate correlation between the score and Lp(a) concentration (r = 0.32) and the observation that the score predicts ASCVD more strongly than Lp(a) itself are consistent with each of these interpretations. Distinguishing among them will require future studies using Mendelian randomization with protein quantitative trait loci, or experimental validation in model systems. We view our findings as hypothesis generating and intended to inform the design of such mechanistic investigations.

The moderate correlation between the Lp(a)-associated proteomics score and Lp(a) concentration (r < 0.4) warrants discussion. This correlation is expected, given the LASSO regularization approach, which selects proteins that contribute information beyond Lp(a) levels alone. However, the observation that the score associates more strongly with cardiovascular outcomes than Lp(a) itself raises important interpretive questions. This pattern could indicate that the score captures downstream biological effects of Lp(a) that are more proximal to disease pathogenesis than Lp(a) concentration. Alternatively, the score may capture pathways that share common upstream determinants with Lp(a), or cardiovascular risk biology that is statistically but not causally linked to Lp(a). Distinguishing among these possibilities will require causal inference methods such as Mendelian randomization with protein quantitative trait loci, which is beyond the scope of the present study.

We acknowledge that the Olink CVD panels used in this study are enriched for proteins involved in inflammation, lipid metabolism, and cardiovascular biology. This targeted design means that pathway analyses will inherently identify cardiovascular system–related processes, limiting the novelty of pathway-level findings. However, the panel composition did not predetermine which specific proteins were associated with Lp(a), and not all cardiovascular pathways represented on the panel were enriched among Lp(a)-associated proteins. Future studies using unbiased discovery proteomics platforms would strengthen the biological interpretation of these findings and may identify additional Lp(a)-associated pathways not represented on targeted cardiovascular panels.

The absence of a statistically significant Lp(a)-CVD association in Black participants (HR 1.0003 per 1 nmol/L Lp(a), P = 0.78) despite higher mean Lp(a) levels (38) may reflect several nonmutually exclusive factors: differential Apo(a) isoform size distributions across racial groups, Olink proximity extension assay (PEA) nonlinearity at higher analyte concentrations (39), competing mortality, and differential statistical power in race-stratified subgroups. Notably, the Lp(a)-CAC association was directionally consistent across both racial groups (interaction P = 0.73), suggesting that the discrepancy may be specific to clinical CVD events. Future studies in larger, racially diverse cohorts with isoform-specific Lp(a) measurements will be needed to characterize these relationships.

Study limitations. Several limitations of our study warrant consideration. First, although our clinical assay for Lp(a) concentration involved the use of an isoform-insensitive immunoassay, we did not have information on oxidized phospholipid content that may more precisely link proteomic features to distinct Lp(a) properties (40). Additionally, our design was a split set, as the ASCVD risk factor distribution (e.g., age and diabetes) and protein coverage were unique to this cohort. Although the uniqueness of our cohort captured an understudied early time point in Lp(a)-driven ASCVD risk, we performed external replication with recalibration of these findings in the UK Biobank. While external replication in the UK Biobank largely confirmed the CARDIA findings, the younger age of the CARDIA cohort and low event rates among younger UK Biobank participants limited our ability to evaluate associations specifically in early adulthood. With respect to LDL-C measurements, it is known that Lp(a)-C is included in standard determinants of LDL-C. In our analyses presented here, we elected not to correct for Lp(a)-C in our LDL-C measurements. A recent study has explored the importance of this known phenomenon, and within the context of the populations examined, the effect of correcting LDL-C for Lp(a)-C was minimal (41). Furthermore, the observational design of our study limits our ability to establish causality regarding Lp(a) pathobiology; however, our results are hypothesis-generating and can guide future mechanistic and validation studies. Related to this limitation, we recognize that residual confounding may persist in observational studies such as ours, despite careful covariate adjustment and external replication. Finally, we recognize that Lp(a) testing is currently underused in clinical practice, and increasing access to direct Lp(a) measurement should remain a top priority. The proteomics score described here is not intended to replace Lp(a) testing but to provide additional information and biological insights that may help improve our understanding of ASCVD risk assessment.

Direct assessment of renal function was not available at the Y7 examination. However, CARDIA participants were young adults (mean age, 32 years), and analysis of available creatinine-derived estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) data confirmed that clinically meaningful chronic kidney disease (CKD) was exceedingly rare in this cohort: only 0.79% at baseline and 0.45% at Y10 had CKD stage 3 or higher, and over 99% of the cohort had preserved renal function. Formal sensitivity analyses incorporating Y10 creatinine-derived eGFR (CKD–Epidemiology Collaboration [EPI] 2009; mean 98.9 ± 16.7 mL/min/1.73 m²) into fully adjusted models demonstrated negligible attenuation of effect estimates across all primary endpoints (all changes <5%), confirming that renal function variation did not confound the observed associations. The use of Y10 eGFRs, measured approximately 3 years after proteomics profiling, represents an imperfect temporal match; however, in a young adult cohort with minimal kidney disease progression, this offset is not likely to materially affect the results. These findings are consistent with published data from this cohort and indicate that the variability in renal function was insufficient to produce meaningful confounding by differential renal clearance of measured proteins (Supplemental Table 8).

Several limitations of our external replication analyses merit discussion. The UK Biobank analyses required recalibration of the proteomics score due to differences in the Olink assay panels and population characteristics, which means the analysis does not test the direct transportability of the original CARDIA-derived score weights. However, this approach does test whether the underlying biological relationships between Lp(a) and the identified proteomic signatures are reproducible in an independent population measured on a different platform. Additionally, the UK Biobank cohort is substantially older and less racially diverse than the CARDIA cohort, which limits our ability to validate findings specifically in young adults. Future studies in independent young adult cohorts with identical proteomics platforms will be essential to establish the transportability of the Lp(a)-associated proteomics score as derived.

The Olink PEAplatform, while offering high sensitivity and specificity for targeted protein measurement, represents an affinity-based approach with inherent limitations. Cross-reactivity, epitope accessibility, and protein complex formation may influence measured protein levels (42). Future studies using complementary proteomics technologies, including mass spectrometry–based approaches, will strengthen the biological interpretation of our findings.

Conclusions. In summary, we derived an Lp(a)-associated proteomics score in young, healthy adults that independently predicted subclinical and clinical ASCVD phenotypes over 27 years of follow-up, with replication in the UK Biobank. Whether the score reflects downstream Lp(a) biology, shared upstream determinants, or correlated cardiovascular risk pathways remains to be determined. Regardless of the precise biological mechanism, a proteomics score that predicts ASCVD in young adults represents a potentially useful tool for understanding cardiovascular risk and generates hypotheses for future mechanistic and causal inference studies to elucidate the pathobiology of Lp(a)-related cardiovascular risk.