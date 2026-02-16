The carcinogenic consequences of the plastic pollution crisis

One potential mechanism by which chronic MNP exposure promotes biological effects may be via a nongenotoxic, cancer cell–extrinsic mechanism. To understand how this might occur, one must first consider MNPs not as soluble toxins, but as particulate matter (PM). PM of a certain size (e.g., <2.5 μM) is a known carcinogen. But PM2.5 is not a mutagen. Rather, PM2.5 exerts cancer-promoting effects by inducing chronic inflammation, which creates a growth-permissive microenvironment for cancer. The inflammatory effects of PM2.5 are, at least partially, mediated by macrophages, which recognize and engulf foreign particles to elicit “danger” signals. The inflamed macrophages, when cocultured with small numbers of cancer cells harboring pro-proliferative EGFR mutations, promote growth of the cancer cells (10). Macrophages might recognize MNPs in a similar manner as PM2.5, engulfing plastic particles by phagocytosis and inducing pro-inflammatory signals (Figure 1). Plastic ingestion also increases gut permeability and alters composition and function of gut microbiota, which can further exacerbate inflammation. This likely induces chronic inflammation in the gut for some individuals. Combined with widespread changes in diet and gut intestinal flora in recent decades, it is possible that MNP exposure exacerbates cancer growth by creating a more cancer-permissive microenvironment. Rigorous in vivo studies are needed to further test this hypothesis, and these analyses will need to thoughtfully consider variation in plastic type; heterogeneity in shape, size, and chemistries; and the underlying diet and associated gut flora of the organism (11). In support of this hypothesis, evidence from ingestion exposure to environmentally realistic concentrations of polyethylene MNPs in mice demonstrates an increase in T cell exhaustion in colons that is mediated by IL-1β–producing macrophages (12).

Figure 1 Cancer-related consequences of plastic ingestion. Both microplastics and plastic additives influence cellular processes related to cancer. Key impacts from MNPs and related additives include inflammatory signaling and immune modulation; impacts on mitochondrial energetics, oxidative stress, and DNA damage; and altered hormone signaling. Knowledge gaps remain with respect to sources and fates of MNPs, additive leaching dynamics, and the impact of material properties of MNPs on eliciting such biological effects.

In addition to pro-inflammatory signals, physical uptake of MNPs by cells and tissues can induce oxidative stress, which can lead to an increase in mutational rates and likelihood of cancer (13) (Figure 1). Examination of the exact biophysical and molecular mechanisms that underlie the generation of oxidative stress by MNPs may point to specific features of MNPs that are more harmful. For example, most laboratory studies of MNPs use commercially available spheres made of pristine polystyrene or other polymers; however, ingested MNPs in nature exhibit substantial differences from commercial MNP spheres in weathering, size distributions, roundness, material properties, and chemical composition. There is a growing need to develop standardized methods to generate and employ environmentally relevant MNPs in future studies. This work with environmentally relevant material applied at physiological concentrations will be critical to understanding how MNPs interact with disease cascades.

In addition to the interactions between MNPs and human cells and tissues, the interplay between microorganisms and MNPs in the context of cancer remains largely unexplored. Direct interactions between microorganisms and their hosts have been shown to influence inflammatory response, and compositional changes within microbial communities have been linked to cancer onset and development. MNPs may play a critical role in these dynamics. MNPs alter both the function and composition of microbial communities independent of host immune function, as has been demonstrated in environmental microbiota (14), suggesting a more drastic modulation is possible when host factors are considered, such as inflammatory activation and intestinal barrier function. Plastics themselves, especially weathered native plastics, can serve as niches to harbor bacterial communities, and ingested plastics may introduce organisms to the gut microbiota that have additional pro-inflammatory characteristics, further promoting a favorable microenvironment for tumor growth.