Neuroendocrine and neural control of bone mass in health and disease

FSH directly causes bone loss. A direct effect of FSH on bone, independently of estrogen, was first proposed by the demonstration that haploinsufficient Fshb+/– mice display a high bone mass in the setting of unaltered ovarian function (6). Since then, multiple studies have shown that in mice, FSH exacerbates bone loss induced by ovariectomy, and conversely, FSH antagonists, including our FSH-blocking antibody, are protective in that context (20–24). Likewise, rats injected with the ovotoxin 4-vinylcyclohexene diepoxide, which causes protracted ovarian failure mimicking human perimenopause, lose approximately 10% of their skeleton during the high-FSH/normal-estrogen phase, thus implicating FSH as an independent driver of bone loss in this model (25).

That FSH receptors (FSHRs) are present on bone cells, namely osteoclasts and osteoblast precursors, has been widely confirmed across species (26). FSH promotes osteoclast formation directly through an FSHR isoform lacking exon 9 and, by interacting with a Gi, reduces cAMP levels to stimulate MAP kinase and IκB pathways (6, 27–29). Unlike the canonical ovarian FSHR that is coupled to Gs, the Gi-coupled FSHR isoform is also expressed in adipocytes, where its activation decreases cAMP and UCP1 expression (24). FSH also promotes osteoclast formation indirectly by augmenting inflammatory signals, including RANK, IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 (30–32). However, FSH-induced osteoclastogenesis does not occur in the absence of immunoreceptor tyrosine–based activation motif (ITAM) adapter signaling molecules (33).

In addition to enhancing the formation, migration, function, and survival of osteoclasts (28, 34), FSH suppresses osteoblast differentiation. Accordingly, blocking FSH action with our anti-FSH antibody promotes osteoblast precursor differentiation and upregulates the osteoblastogenic gene program, resulting in increased new bone formation (21, 23, 27, 35). Thus, the attenuation of FSH action not only decreases osteoclastic bone resorption, but also, in parallel, enhances osteoblastic bone formation (Figure 1). Given that the rapid bone loss in perimenopausal women is likely driven, at least in part, by rising FSH levels, circulating FSH is now considered a promising target for mitigating bone loss.

Figure 1 Pituitary hormones directly regulate bone cells — the AM arm. (A) Anterior pituitary hormones act on both osteoblasts and osteoclasts via G protein–coupled receptors and, indirectly, through cytokines. FSH interacts with FSHRs on osteoclasts and on macrophages; the latter release TNF-α, which, in turn, promotes bone resorption. FSH also acts on FSHRs on osteoblast precursors to suppress their differentiation. TSH promotes bone formation via Wnt5a, while inhibiting osteoclastic bone resorption by downregulating the NF-κB pathway. A TSH variant, TSHβv, released from immune cells also acts on the same TSHRs on bone cells. Osteoblastic MC2R activation by ACTH upregulates VEGF. GH and IGF-1 promote bone remodeling via JAK2/STAT5b and IRS-1, respectively. Locally derived IGFBP scavenges IGF-1. (B) The posterior pituitary nonapeptide oxytocin (OXT) increases bone turnover by acting on osteoblast OXTRs to promote bone formation through BMP2 and osterix (OSX) upregulation. Osteoclastogenesis is also enhanced via the upregulation of AKT and ERK1/2 signaling, which, in turn, facilitates maternal-fetal calcium transfer during pregnancy when serum OXT levels are high. Arginine vasopressin receptor 1a (AVPR1a) opposes OXT action to inhibit bone formation. MSC, mesenchymal stem cell; MC2R, melanocortin 2 receptor; IRS, insulin receptor substrate; IGFBP, insulin growth factor–binding protein; OPG, osteoprotegerin; Opn, osteopontin; Col1a1, collagen 1α1.

It is notable that the rapid bone loss during the perimenopausal transition occurs around three years before the final menstrual period, when FSH levels start rising but estrogen is relatively unperturbed (36, 37). Multiple observational studies, including large cohorts of individuals of diverse ethnicities and ages, have documented strong associations between high serum FSH levels and bone loss. The Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), a longitudinal cohort of 2,375 perimenopausal women (42 to 52 years old), provided the clearest evidence, showing not only that a point estimate of high FSH correlates with a point estimate of low bone mineral density (BMD), but that the extent to which serum FSH rises over 4 years predicts the magnitude of decline in BMD (37). These observations suggested, for the first time, that serum FSH may be a better predictor of BMD loss than estrogen, at least in the perimenopausal phase.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) III and other large observational cohorts independently report associations between high FSH levels and increases in markers of bone resorption or low BMD (38–41). The Bone Turnover Range of Normality (BONTURNO) study showed that women with serum FSH levels greater than 30 IU/L have higher bone turnover markers than age-matched women with FSH below 30 IU/L (42). Unlike SWAN, BONTURO further suggested that the association between serum FSH and bone loss is not limited to the perimenopausal period but extends into postmenopause. Indeed, analysis of an even older cohort, the Age, Gene/Environment Susceptibility–Reykjavik (AGES-Reykjavik) study of older adults from Iceland, comprising individuals of a mean age of 76 to 79 years, revealed a positive correlation between serum FSH, bone turnover and, importantly, a high risk of incident hip fracture (43, 44).

The inverse correlation between serum FSH levels and BMD has also been noted in patients with Turner syndrome, wherein ovarian insufficiency causes hypergonadotropic hypogonadism (45). Notably, PBMCs cultured from patients with Turner syndrome with high FSH levels showed upregulated osteoclastogenesis, with a higher expression of RANK and TNF-α, suggesting, once again, that FSH causes bone loss by promoting osteoclastic bone resorption in humans (46). Genetic evidence in postmenopausal women also supports a role for FSH in human bone loss. The genotyping of 289 unrelated postmenopausal women revealed that rs6166, an activating polymorphism within the coding region of the FSHR gene, was associated with high bone resorption and low bone mass (47). Finally, the GnRH agonist luprolide, which lowers serum FSH levels, has been shown to increase procollagen type I N-terminal propeptide, a bone formation marker, as well as bone resorption markers (48). This high turnover state may result from the coupling of resorption to elevated bone formation induced by suppressed FSH, although other hormonal perturbations from luprolide itself could confound interpretation.

Targeting FSH for osteoporosis and aging disorders. Although beyond the scope of this Review, FSH also stimulates adipogenesis, and acts on FSHRs in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus to provoke neurodegeneration and memory loss in mice (24, 49, 50). Blocking FSH action, genetically or pharmacologically, prevents these effects (6, 21, 23, 24, 35, 49, 51, 52). Notably, osteoporosis, obesity, and Alzheimer disease track together from the beginning of late perimenopause and beyond (53–55). Thus, with the aim of suppressing the pathological actions of FSH, we developed an array of FSH-blocking antibodies for potential future use in osteoporosis, obesity, and Alzheimer disease. The antibodies were raised against a computationally defined 13-mer epitope on FSHβ, binding to which blocks the interaction of FSH with its receptor. We find that these polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies prevent post-ovariectomy bone loss, diet- and ovariectomy-induced obesity, and ovariectomy-induced neurodegeneration and memory loss in mice (21, 23, 24, 49).

Subsequently, we humanized our murine monoclonal FSH-blocking antibody. Our Investigational New Drug–enabling studies show that the lead candidate, MS-Hu6, and its murine version, Hf2, are stable and adequately bioavailable; display extended pharmacokinetics, FSH engagement, and efficacy in mouse models; and are safe in monkeys (35, 52, 56–58). Specifically, in the context of osteoporosis, we find that MS-Hu6 not only prevents bone loss but also rescues established osteoporosis (52). We have also obtained the crystal structure of the Fab fragment of MS-Hu6 (56), and the antibody is now undergoing good manufacturing practice development along with toxicology studies toward a first-in-human trial. In addition to our antibody, other approaches, such as vaccines and aptamers, are also being tested to target FSH for osteoporosis and other aging disorders (50, 51) (Table 1).

Table 1 Potential indications for FSH-blocking therapeutics

Low TSH exacerbates bone loss from hyperthyroidism. The finding that mice haploinsufficient for the TSH receptor (Tshr+/–) displayed osteopenia in the face of normal thyroid development and function was the first evidence that a pituitary hormone could act on a somatic tissue by bypassing its traditional target — in this case, the thyroid gland (5). Moreover, homozygous Tshr–/– mice, even when given thyroid hormone replacement, displayed low bone mass, and these mice lost more bone than wild-type littermates when T4 pellets were implanted (59). This reduction in bone mass results from increased osteoclast formation, in large part due to elevated TNF-α expression (6, 30). Treating Tshr–/– mice with an anti–TNF-α neutralizing antibody reverses the increased osteoclastogenesis (60). Similarly, deletion of TNF-α from the Tshr-deficient background results in gene-dose-dependent rescue of the low bone mass phenotype in the compound mutants (61). In addition to being an antiresorptive hormone, TSH also promotes bone formation. While in vitro data with cell lines initially indicated the inhibition of osteoblastogenesis, intermittently injected TSH was found to increase bone formation in both wild-type and ovariectomized mice (9, 62). In embryonic stem cell–derived osteoblasts, TSH activates PKCδ and upregulates several anabolic signals, including the noncanonical WNT components FRZ and WNT5a (63) (Figure 1).

Not only does TSH act on bone cells, its splice variant, TSHβv, is expressed in bone marrow in CD11b+ macrophages and other immune cells (64). Bone marrow levels of TSHβv are not regulated reciprocally by thyroid hormones, explaining how local TSH may be bone protective, despite low pituitary-derived circulating TSH in hyperthyroidism (64, 65). It is therefore expected that activating TSHR antibodies, for example those detected in autoimmune thyroid disease, may protect against severe hyperthyroid bone loss. We have shown that in vitro, a TSHR-agonist antibody reduces osteoclast formation and the osteoclastogenesis gene program (66).

Hyperthyroidism-associated bone loss is linked to an increased risk of fracture (67). While it is clear that thyroid hormone stimulates bone resorption through thyroid receptor α1 (68–70), there is considerable evidence from human studies that TSH has an independent action on bone mass regulation. Studies using multiple cohorts of euthyroid individuals, as well as patients with subclinical hyperthyroidism with low TSH and normal T3/T4 levels, show that low serum TSH itself associates with low BMD and increased fracture risk (71). Notably, the Study of Osteoporotic Fracture (SOF) showed that postmenopausal women with low TSH (<0.1 mIU/L) had a higher risk of hip, vertebral, and nonvertebral fracture compared with those with normal TSH levels (0.5–5.5 mIU/L) (72). Furthermore, in studies in patients with thyroid cancer undergoing TSH suppression, TSH levels were inversely correlated with the risk of radiographic vertebral fracture, independent of age, BMD, and thyroid hormone levels (73, 74). However, patients with subclinical hypothyroidism did not show any marked difference in BMD or fracture risk compared to euthyroid individuals (75, 76). TSH-secreting pituitary adenomas, however, are associated with an increase in bone resorption and morphometric vertebral fractures, likely due to elevated T3/4 levels (77). Genetic data, albeit limited, show that a SNP in the coding region of TSHR, Glu727, is associated with osteoporosis (78). Several interventional studies in humans further show that recombinant human TSH (rhTSH) affects bone turnover markers. For example, patients injected with rhTSH showed increased bone formation markers, namely bone alkaline phosphatase and P1NP, and decreased bone resorption markers, such as serum C-telopeptide and urinary N-telopeptide (79–81). In all, whereas the TSHR is unlikely to become an actionable target for osteoporosis, these studies are instructive in that they alert endocrinologists not to oversuppress TSH levels in patients on thyroid hormone therapy, unless it is necessary to do so in those with thyroid cancer.

Consequences of anabolic action of ACTH on bone. The ACTH receptor, MC2R, is expressed on both osteoblasts and osteoclasts (82, 83), and ACTH displays direct effects on bone remodeling (12). In patients with adrenal Cushing syndrome with suppressed ACTH have lower BMD than those with pituitary Cushing disease with elevated ACTH (84), suggestive of independent skeletal protection by ACTH. Conceptually, therefore, suppressed ACTH, which is often noted in the setting of chronic glucocorticoid use, may contribute to glucocorticoid-induced bone loss, although this hypothesis requires experimental testing. However, a protective effect of ACTH has been observed in a rabbit model of glucocorticoid-induced osteonecrosis. Injected ACTH attenuates glucocorticoid-induced osteonecrosis and upregulates the osteoblastogenesis gene program, as well as Vegf and Tgfb expression (12) via α-2-macroglobulin (85, 86) (Figure 1). However, contrary to the anabolic effect of ACTH signaling, Mc2r−/− mice exhibit increased bone formation and cortical bone mass. These mice, nonetheless, also have adrenal insufficiency, a potential confounder (87). Further studies using osteoblast-specific Mc2r-null mice, without the confounding effect of low cortisol levels, should provide better insight into the putative skeletal actions of ACTH.

Growth hormone action through IGF-1. Bone is a major target for growth hormone (GH) both in children and adults (88, 89). GH action on bone is mediated primarily through systemic IGF-1 secreted by the liver under GH control (Figure 1). That overexpression of IGF-1 rescues the growth retardation and osteoporosis in GH receptor–deficient (GHR-deficient) mice establishes its downstream anabolic function (90). Consistent with this, and despite elevated GH levels, mice lacking both liver IGF-1 and the acid labile subunit (LID+ALSKO mice), display reduced bone strength (91). The induction of osteoclastic activity by GH also appears to require osteoblast-derived IGF-1, which then activates bone resorption by acting on osteoclast receptors (92, 93). Thus, GH is customarily regarded as a bone-remodeling stimulant that acts via IGF-1 (94). That said, there is also evidence for direct effects of GH on the GHR (88). Notably, GH reverses ovariectomy-induced bone loss in LID mice (95), and also increases adiposity in hypophysectomized rats, whereas IGF-1 replacement does not (96).

Skeletal effects of GH excess in acromegaly. Acromegaly is generally caused by a pituitary adenoma secreting GH, which, in turn, leads to increased circulating levels of IGF-I (97). Notwithstanding multiple comorbidities (98), skeletal fragility has emerged as a major clinical consequence of acromegaly (99). High GH causes high bone turnover, with increased bone resorption (100, 101), resulting in high morphometric and incident vertebral fracture (102–105), as well as hip fractures (106). Whereas incident vertebral fractures can occur early in the natural history of the disease, often at diagnosis (107), morphometric fractures are related mainly to active disease duration, coexisting diabetes (108), and serum IGF-I levels (109), but not BMD. In fact, there is an infrequent reduction in lumbar spine BMD (100), and fractures may occur in patients with normal or minimally decreased BMD (102). Expectedly, GH-lowering agents reduce fracture risk (110), with the second-generation somatostatin analog pasireotide being more efficacious than the GH antagonist pegvisomant (111), suggesting a possible bone-protective effect of the somatostatin analog per se.

It follows that, in patients with acromegaly, trabecular bone score (TBS), high-resolution peripheral quantitative computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography, and bone microindentation are more reliable predictors of fracture risk than BMD (112). The most recent consensus guidelines recommend assessment of BMD and vertebral morphometry at the diagnosis of acromegaly (113). Skeletal monitoring should be standard-of-care at pituitary tumor centers of excellence (114). In fact, combined measures of biochemical control (IGF-1) and of bone quality, such as TBS, may allow a better prediction of fracture risk, and guide early and effective skeletal protective strategies at diagnosis and follow-up (112).

Skeletal fragility in GH deficiency. GH deficiency (GHD) in adults in the context of anterior hypopituitarism arises most commonly from pituitary surgery or empty sella (115, 116). Among associated comorbidities (117), there is an increased fracture risk due to a low turnover state with reduced bone formation and resorption (118–120). BMD can be low or normal (118). Patients with childhood-onset GHD display a more severe phenotype, with other modifiers being disease severity (GH peak <3 ng/mL after GHRH plus arginine) (118), glucocorticoid over-replacement for secondary hypoadrenalism (121), and TSH deficiency (see above). While data on bone quality at baseline or after GH replacement in adult GHD are scant, limited studies suggest that post-replacement bone quality, measured with TBS, is neither altered markedly (122) nor does it improve, except in vitamin D–deficient patients (123).

Patients with GHD and individuals with a loss-of-function GHR polymorphism have an increased risk of morphometric vertebral fractures (124–126). In untreated patients, fracture prevalence is related to low BMD and disease duration (124), and new vertebral fracture incidence tracks with prevalent vertebral fractures and low lumbar BMD (125). GH replacement can lower fracture risk without altering BMD, depending on the time of therapeutic initiation (124). Skeletal remodeling is restored through an early rise in bone resorption followed by increases in bone formation at 9 to 12 months. This sequence is consistent with the initial decline in BMD noted during the first year of high-dose treatment for adult-onset GHD, with GH-driven improvements in BMD emerging typically only after 18 to 24 months of replacement (120). There is often a blunted or delayed response in patients with preexisting Cushing disease or prior acromegaly (127). Accordingly, BMD measurement and vertebral morphometry are standard-of-care at the time of diagnosis and in the long term.

Oxytocin and osteoporosis of pregnancy and lactation. During pregnancy and lactation, the mother’s skeleton adapts to meet the needs of fetal and postnatal skeletal mineralization, resulting in increased maternal bone resorption and intergenerational calcium transfer (128, 129). Remarkably, this skeletal loss is restored through increased maternal bone formation when the requirement for resorption recedes during weaning. However, the risk of low bone mass and even vertebral fracture remains high and can result in a distinct clinical entity known as osteoporosis of pregnancy and lactation (128, 130). In addition to hypogonadism per se and placenta-derived parathyroid hormone–related peptide (PTHrP) (131), OXT, which rises during pregnancy and lactation, appears to have a role in maternal bone mass regulation. The role of prolactin is poorly understood, except that prolactin receptor–deficient Prlr–/– mice, and paradoxically, patients with hyperprolactinemia and prolactinomas, display reduced BMD and increased risk of vertebral fractures (132–135) (Figure 1).

OXT receptors (OXTRs) are present on both osteoblasts and osteoclasts (10, 136). Oxt–/– and Oxtr–/– mice display profound age-dependent bone loss, with reduced bone formation (10). OXT replacement reverses postovariectomy bone loss and stimulates new bone formation by acting on osteoblast OXTRs — an effect that is mediated, in part, by OXTR nuclear translocation (10, 137, 138). Osteoblast-specific Oxtr mutants not only display osteopenia, but are protected from bone loss during pregnancy and lactation, likely through the inhibition of osteoclasts (7). This is consistent with the prevention by OXT of resorption by active osteoclasts, while it stimulates osteoclastogenesis (7, 10). Accordingly, osteoclast-specific Oxtr mutants display high bone mass, supporting a role for OXT in early skeletal loss from enhanced osteoclast formation. In concordance, Oxt–/– fetuses show reduced trabecular mineralization (7, 139, 140). Collectively, therefore, while high OXT levels induce intergenerational calcium transfer by mobilizing calcium from the maternal skeleton, they also induce new bone formation to restore the lost skeleton during weaning (141).

Water balance and bone loss. Chronic hyponatremia is associated with osteoporosis and a high fracture risk (142–144), toward which the role of elevated arginine vasopressin (AVP), a primary regulator of serum osmolality and fluid balance, has assumed importance. As OXT and AVP share a common ancestral precursor, mesotocin, the advent of distributed functions of the two nonapeptides in mammals may suggest opposing actions, which is the case with bone (Figure 1). Thus, in contrast with Oxtr deficiency, mice lacking AVP receptor 1a (Avpr1a−/−) show increased bone formation and decreased resorption, with net bone gain (8, 11). This high bone mass phenotype is rescued in Oxtr−/−;Avpr1a−/− double mutants. Pharmacologic intervention with AVP or AVPR1a antagonist reduces or increases bone mass, respectively (11), while blocking AVPR2 in the kidney by tolvaptan spares the skeleton (8). In all, given that bone is the largest reservoir for sodium, high AVP levels in patients with chronic hyponatremia may signal to trigger bone resorption for sodium release into the circulation (145, 146).