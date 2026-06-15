Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS)/polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): current and future trends

The pathophysiology of PCOS/PMOS is complex and multifactorial, making it difficult for a single theory to account for its development (Figure 1). There are genetic, epigenetic, and environmental factors that modulate neuroendocrine, ovarian, and metabolic functions, and it is the interplay among these components that ultimately leads to PCOS/PMOS development (14). Further understanding these mechanisms has uncovered new targets in advancements of its diagnosis and treatment.

Figure 1 PCOS/PMOS pathophysiology. PCOS/PMOS is a complicated syndrome, involving multiple feedback loops in the anterior pituitary, liver, pancreas, and ovary ultimately contributing to a hyperandrogenic state. In the pituitary, LH is released in higher quantities than FSH, simulating the theca cells of the ovary to increase production of androgens. The androgens in turn stimulate the pituitary to release LH and FSH. The increased androgen also acts on the liver, decreasing SHBG, which increases circulating free androgens. Finally, at the level of the pancreas, androgens lead to hyperinsulinemia, which in turn also decreases SHBG. Insulin also acts on the theca cells to promote androgen release. All of these factors lead to HA, which leads to anovulation and PCOM in the ovary. LH, luteinizing hormone; FSH, follicle-stimulating hormone; SHBG, sex hormone–binding globulin.

Role of genetics and epigenetics. PCOS/PMOS is highly heritable, with 60%–70% of daughters born to mothers with PCOS/PMOS ultimately diagnosed with PCOS/PMOS as well (15). Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated different genes (16–21) and proteins (22) in the development of PCOS/PMOS (Table 2). Two large-scale GWAS on individuals of Han Chinese ancestry identified 11 genes that were strongly associated with PCOS/PMOS: LHCGR, FSHR, THADA, C9orf3, DENND1A, YAP1, RAB5B/SUOX/ERBB3, HMGA2, OX3, INSR, and SUMO1P1 (16, 17). Three other large-scale GWAS on individuals of European ancestry also found an association between PCOS/PMOS and many of these same genes, in addition to ERRB4, IRF1/RAD50, GATA4/NEIL2, PLGRKT, FSHB, ZBTB16, KRR1, and MAPRE (18–20). The majority of these genes encode proteins involved in insulin signaling, sex hormone function, and regulation of metabolism, processes associated with PCOS/PMOS (23). These gene loci are conserved among the different PCOS/PMOS phenotypes, suggesting a similar overall genetic architecture among patients with varying presentation (23). However, a recent analysis using distinct clinical subtypes of PCOS/PMOS determined by clustering of reproductive, metabolic, and background traits demonstrated unique genetic profiles in each group (24). Notably, variants in the genes listed above accounted for less than 10% of PCOS/PMOS prevalence (25), which may in part be due to the fact that GWAS primarily identify common variants associated with small effect sizes (26). Furthermore, GWAS identify statistical associations and not the mechanisms by which these genes contribute to PCOS/PMOS pathogenesis. The missing heritability also highlights the likely contribution of additional factors to the pathophysiology of PCOS/PMOS.

Table 2 Genes associated with PCOS/PMOS by GWAS

Epigenetics describes the study of gene expression heritability that occurs without changes to the DNA sequence itself (27). These changes may occur due to exposure to certain chemicals that can mimic endogenous hormones, both in utero and during important development periods. For example, exposure to valproate, the antiepileptic medication, has been associated with development of the PCOS/PMOS phenotype (28, 29). There is also emerging evidence that environmental toxins, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals from everyday items, can interfere with hormone signaling and metabolic pathways via epigenetic mechanisms, promoting features of PCOS/PMOS (30, 31). Differences in presentation of PCOS/PMOS in two states of the United States, Alabama and California, suggest a potential role of the environment on PCOS/PMOS, though further research needs to be done to identify whether epigenetics plays a role (32). DNA methylation, a common epigenetic mechanism that controls gene expression, has been implicated in the development of PCOS/PMOS in several studies (25, 33). A meta-analysis found the DNA of individuals with PCOS/PMOS to be globally hypomethylated in various tissues and peripheral blood but hypermethylated at genes including INSR, which encodes the insulin receptor, and specifically hypomethylated at other genes such as AMH and AMHR, which encode AMH and its receptor (34). Several studies, primarily on animal models, have linked exposure to high levels of androgens in utero to the development of PCOS/PMOS in offspring via epigenetic mechanisms, including changes in DNA methylation (28, 35, 36). Other studies in animal models have shown that reversing hypomethylation using methyl donors can restore normal expression of those genes and restore normal reproduction and metabolic function (37, 38), offering a possible target for future treatment.

Roles of HA and insulin resistance. HA is present in greater than 80% of individuals with PCOS/PMOS (25). The main driver is androgen production within ovarian theca cells, though adrenal androgen production may also play a role (39). Production of androgens within theca cells is mainly stimulated by LH (40). In addition, insulin resistance, which is present in up to 70% of individuals with PCOS/PMOS, contributes to androgen excess in several ways (41). First, hyperinsulinemia decreases SHBG, increasing the levels of circulating androgens (25). Furthermore, insulin has gonadotropic properties on ovarian tissue, driving androgen production (41). Hyperinsulinemia leads to increased sensitization of theca cells to LH, further promoting theca cell production of androgens (42). In a mouse model of PCOS/PMOS, knocking out the insulin receptor gene on theca cells corrected HA (43). Hyperinsulinemia has also been shown to inhibit the maturation of follicles, leading to anovulation and PCOM (25, 41). Insulin resistance also correlates with the degree of anovulation seen in patients with PCOS/PMOS (44).

Moreover, obesity, which is highly prevalent among patients with PCOS/PMOS, is associated with pancreatic β cell dysfunction and impaired insulin signaling (42, 45). It is hypothesized that the clinical heterogeneity of PCOS/PMOS may be explained by the interplay between androgen excess and metabolic triggers including obesity and hyperinsulinemia, with some individuals developing PCOS/PMOS due to an intrinsic androgen abnormality alone, while those with a milder defect may require additional metabolic stressors to manifest the condition (28, 46, 47). Importantly, not all individuals with insulin resistance have PCOS/PMOS, and not all individuals with PCOS/PMOS are insulin resistant, indicating additional factors at play (28).

Roles of inflammation and neuroendocrine signaling. There is evidence that low-grade chronic inflammation plays a role in the long-term metabolic consequences of PCOS/PMOS (48). Individuals with PCOS/PMOS exhibit higher levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein; however, chronic inflammation is also common in individuals with obesity or insulin resistance, so it is difficult to determine whether it is a causal driver of PCOS/PMOS (49). Chronic inflammation may arise from the relatively lower levels of progesterone due to anovulation, as progesterone exhibits antiinflammatory properties (49). Additionally, altered fatty acid metabolism in the follicular fluid from individuals with PCOS/PMOS leads to inflammasome activation via the ERK1/2 signaling pathway (50). Alternatively, recent data demonstrate that immune suppression and impaired angiogenic signaling may play a role in PCOS/PMOS, rather than chronic inflammation (51), complicating our understanding of the role of inflammatory cytokines in PCOS/PMOS pathogenesis.

There is also increasing evidence that the etiology of androgen excess in PCOS/PMOS involves abnormal gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) signaling in the hypothalamus (52). GABA, which is usually an inhibitory neurotransmitter, has been shown to increase activity of GnRH neurons (53). Previous studies demonstrated an increase in GABA innervation of GnRH neurons in individuals with PCOS/PMOS (54), and more recent data demonstrate an increase in GABA signaling to GnRH neurons in mice with prenatal androgen exposure (55), supporting the likely important role of GABA in the development of PCOS/PMOS. Neurons located in the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus releasing kisspeptin, neurokinin B, and dynorphin play a pivotal role in the pulse generation of GnRH neurons and have been implicated in the abnormal signaling seen in PCOS/PMOS (56). AMH has also been implicated in GnRH signaling pathways, with multiple studies demonstrating the presence of AMH receptors on GnRH neurons, suggesting this signaling is upregulated in the setting of higher AMH levels in PCOS/PMOS (57, 58). The increased firing of GnRH neurons is thought to then lead to the elevated LH/FSH ratio, contributing to ovarian HA. The resulting HA decreases the likelihood of recruiting a dominant follicle, resulting in anovulation and PCOM. The involvement of these neuroendocrine pathways in the pathophysiology of PCOS/PMOS presents possible future therapeutic targets.