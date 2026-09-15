Ferroptosis as a target mechanism in heart and kidney disease

Lipid peroxidation. Ferroptosis is mechanistically characterized by overwhelming lipid peroxidation, a process driven by both enzymatic and nonenzymatic pathways (Figure 1). In addition to the Fenton reaction, which generates reactive hydroxy radicals from iron and hydrogen peroxide, lipid peroxidation can be initiated by ROS such as alkoxyl (RO•) and peroxyl (ROO•) radicals, which arise from metal-catalyzed decomposition of lipid hydroperoxides and other cellular processes, including mitochondrial respiration, xenobiotic redox cycling, and inflammatory oxidative bursts in the presence of catalytic iron or copper (24). PUFAs, such as arachidonic acid (AA), are particularly vulnerable to oxidation due to their methylene double bonds, making them key targets in ferroptosis. Enzymes like acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4) and lysophosphatidylcholine acyltransferase 3 (LPCAT3) facilitate the incorporation of PUFAs into membrane phospholipids. Once incorporated into the membrane, these PUFAs undergo oxidation, primarily catalyzed by lipoxygenases, cyclooxygenases, and cytochrome P450 oxidoreductases, resulting in the formation of L-OOH (25, 26). Subsequently, L-OOH can generate highly reactive lipid radicals, which further propagate peroxidation and ferroptosis (27).

Figure 1 Ferroptosis propagation and inhibition. Ferroptosis is a form of regulated cell death caused by overwhelming lipid peroxidation. The Fenton reaction converts cytosolic hydrogen peroxide or membrane-residing lipid hydroperoxide (L-OOH) into highly reactive hydroxyl radicals, which initiate lipid peroxidation. Alternatively, PUFAs incorporated into the membrane undergo oxidation, resulting in the formation of L-OOH. Multiple mechanisms modulate or inhibit ferroptosis. System Xc− imports cystine into the cell, which is reduced to cysteine, the rate-limiting precursor for GSH synthesis. Alternatively, methionine may be used to generate cysteine via the methionine cycle and TSS pathway. GPX4 uses GSH to reduce L-OOH to nontoxic lipid alcohols, thereby protecting cellular membranes from oxidative damage. Other antioxidant defense systems, such as the FSP1-CoQ10 system and BH4/BH2, independently suppress ROS accumulation and inhibit ferroptosis. IKE, imidazole ketone erastin; PUFA-PL, polyunsaturated fatty acid phospholipid; TSS, transulfuration; FSP1, ferroptosis suppressor protein 1; BH4/BH2, tetrahydrobiopterin/dihydrobiopterin; HMG-CoA; 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A; Ac-CoA; acetyl CoA.

As lipid peroxidation progresses, biophysical changes occur, including increased membrane stiffness and tension (28). This, combined with the activation of mechanosensitive ion channels like Piezo1, causes ion imbalance and osmotic swelling of the cell (4). The culmination of these processes is the release of toxic lipid by-products, such as malondialdehyde (MDA) and 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), and ultimately cell rupture (27, 29). These by-products further damage cellular components, including proteins and DNA, thereby exacerbating cellular injury and amplifying the pathological consequences of ferroptosis.

GSH-GPX4 axis and antioxidant defense. The GSH-GPX4 axis is the central defense mechanism against ferroptosis, preventing the accumulation of lipid peroxides that lead to cell death (6, 21). As a selenoprotein, GPX4 uses reduced GSH to reduce L-OOH to nontoxic lipid alcohols (L-OH), thereby protecting cellular membranes from oxidative damage (30). As noted above, the importance of GPX4 is highlighted by genetic studies showing that in mice, Gpx4 knockout results in embryonic lethality and conditional GPX4 deletion leads to spontaneous ferroptosis in tissues like the kidney (6, 19, 20). GPX4 exists in 3 isoforms, cytosolic (cGPX4), mitochondrial (mGPX4), and nuclear (nGPX4), with cGPX4 being the most crucial for preventing ferroptosis in most tissues (31–33).

The cystine/glutamate antiporter (System Xc−), composed of solute carrier family 7 member 11 (SLC7A11 or xCT) and solute carrier family 3 member 2 (SLC3A2), also plays a critical role in GSH synthesis and ferroptosis activity (34, 35). This antiporter imports cystine into cells in exchange for glutamate. Once inside the cell, cystine is reduced to cysteine, the rate-limiting precursor for GSH synthesis. By providing the cell with cystine, System Xc− is essential for GSH production, and its inhibition by compounds like erastin or sulfasalazine leads to GSH depletion, subsequent GPX4 inactivation, and the triggering of ferroptosis (22, 36).

Other key regulators and pathways. In addition to GPX4, other antioxidant defense systems suppress ferroptosis (Table 1). FSP1, also known as AIFM2, operates independently of GPX4 by reducing ubiquinone (CoQ10) and vitamin K to their hydroquinone forms, which act as lipophilic radical-trapping antioxidants, and in the case of vitamin K underlies its antidotal role against warfarin-induced anticoagulation (37, 38). This reduced form directly counteracts lipid peroxidation at the plasma membrane. The FSP1-CoQ10 system provides critical protection when the GPX4-GSH axis is compromised, and this redundancy emphasizes the evolutionary pressure to protect cells from lipid peroxidation through multiple mechanisms (39). FSP1 localizes to the plasma membrane via myristoylation and confers ferroptosis resistance in part by mitigating lipid peroxidation, including in cancer cells (39). Inhibition of FSP1 sensitizes cells to ferroptosis, particularly when combined with other pro-ferroptotic stimuli (37, 39).

Table 1 Modulators and mediators of ferroptosis

As described above, among the most critical enzymatic regulators of ferroptosis are ACSL4 and LPCAT3, which drive the incorporation of PUFAs into cellular membranes (25). ACSL4 catalyzes the production of polyunsaturated fatty acyl-coenzyme A (PUFA-CoA) from AA, which is then esterified into phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) by LPCAT3 (40–42). These lipid species are particularly susceptible to oxidation, making their incorporation into membranes a key event in ferroptosis execution. The activity of ACSL4 is crucial for ferroptosis sensitivity, as its ablation confers protection against ferroptotic cell death (25, 43, 44). Moreover, ACSL4 activity is regulated by a feed-forward loop involving protein kinase CβII (PKCβII), which senses initial lipid peroxidation and activates ACSL4, further promoting PUFA incorporation (45). In contrast, ACSL3 preferentially activates monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are less susceptible to peroxidation and thus confer protection against ferroptosis (46, 47).

The tumor suppressor p53 also plays a pivotal, context-dependent role in ferroptosis. p53 can downregulate SLC7A11, leading to GSH depletion, increased lipid peroxidation, and susceptibility to ferroptosis (48, 49). Interestingly, mutant forms of p53 (such as p53-3KR) retain the ability to promote ferroptosis despite being defective in their traditional functions, such as cell cycle arrest and apoptosis (48). In contrast, under certain conditions, p53 can upregulate antioxidant defense genes, including GPX4, and inhibit dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) activity, thus suppressing ROS accumulation and preventing ferroptosis (50, 51).

Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2), a transcription factor, plays a key role in ferroptosis suppression by upregulating ferroptosis-related proteins, including components of System Xc− (52, 53), and proteins involved in iron sequestration and release, such as ferritin and heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) (54–62). NRF2 activation enhances cellular resistance to ferroptosis by promoting these cytoprotective mechanisms (63–65). However, high NRF2 expression can sometimes enhance ferroptosis sensitivity in cancer cells by upregulating multidrug resistance proteins that export GSH (66), highlighting the context-dependent nature of NRF2’s role in ferroptosis.

Other modulators further fine-tune ferroptosis sensitivity by reinforcing antioxidant defenses or amplifying lipid peroxidation. GTP cyclohydrolase-1 (GCH1) drives synthesis of BH4/BH2, which function as potent radical-trapping antioxidants. Beyond directly scavenging lipid peroxyl radicals, BH4/BH2 remodel phospholipid composition by preserving species with polyunsaturated fatty acyl tails, and promote endogenous CoQ10 synthesis, together establishing a GCH1–BH4–phospholipid axis that confers ferroptosis resistance independently of the canonical GPX4/GSH system (67). Complementing this, BH4 cooperates with vitamin E (α-tocopherol) to synergistically prevent lipid autoxidation, and its regeneration via dihydrofolate reductase sustains this protective capacity (68).

Within mitochondria, dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) has been proposed to operate parallel to mGPX4 by reducing CoQ10 to CoQH2, thereby suppressing lipid peroxidation (69), though the relative contribution of the mGPX4 isoform remains a subject of debate. Pharmacological inhibition of DHODH selectively triggers ferroptosis in GPX4-low tumors and synergizes with ferroptosis inducers in GPX4-high tumors (69). However, recent evidence suggests that these effects may be partially attributed to off-target inhibition of FSP1 rather than DHODH activity alone (70).

Arachidonic (C20:4) and adrenic (C22:4) acid–containing PEs are critical substrates for ferroptosis, generating hydroperoxy-phosphatidylethanolamines (Hp-PEs) detoxified by GPX4. PLA2G6 (iPLA2β) mitigates ferroptosis by metabolizing Hp-PEs, protecting trophoblasts from hypoxia/reoxygenation injury, whereas Lp-PLA2 (PLA2G7) promotes resistance by regulating intracellular PE/lyso-PE balance, with its inhibition by darapladib synergizing with GPX4 inhibitors to suppress tumor growth (71, 72). Thus, phospholipases are context-dependent checkpoints of ferroptosis and potential therapeutic targets.

An additional regulator is the transsulfuration (TSS) pathway, which provides an alternative source of cysteine when extracellular cystine is limited or under oxidative stress, with cystathionine β-synthase (CBS) and cystathionine γ-lyase catalyzing the key rate-limiting steps. Notably, CBS upregulation by NRF2, SP1/3, or nuclear factor Y (NFY) enhances redox homeostasis and confers resistance to ferroptosis (73–76).