Isn’t it ironic? Functional iron deficiency at the core of Parkinson’s disease pathobiology

Iron exists as Fe³+ (ferric iron) and Fe²+ in biological systems. Fe³+ is the predominant inert form and is found bound to transferrin for transport in the blood and between tissues as well as in ferritin cages (~4,500 Fe³+ atoms), which store excess iron in cells. Fe²+, by contrast, fuels enzymatic catalysis, mitochondrial iron–sulfur (Fe-S) cluster biogenesis, and Fenton chemistry.

MRI is more sensitive to Fe³+ because it is more paramagnetic than Fe²+. Moreover, Fe³+ is more likely to be found at a high concentration due to the natural sequestration of Fe³+ in close proximity in ferritin cages and in melanin granules (13). In PD, histological methods (Perls’ staining), MRI, and atomic spectroscopy consistently identify increased Fe³+ in the area of the substantia nigra (14, 15). These data were used to support the idea that excess iron was likely driving oxidative stress and that removal of excess iron via chelation would be therapeutic (1). However, Fe²+ is responsible for driving oxidative stress, and Fe³+ abundance in tissue is a poor proxy for Fe²+ status.

Elevated Fe³+ may indeed signal an excess of total iron (Fe³+ and Fe²+), but it can also be a marker of an underlying defect in iron handling that is associated with cellular iron deprivation. For example, in chronic inflammation, macrophages and other cells sequester iron in Fe³+ form to prevent iron-hungry pathogens from accessing host iron (3). Anemia of chronic inflammation can thus present with normal or even high tissue iron levels, but with an underlying iron deficiency in red blood cell precursors (3). Lysosomal dysfunction can also lead to accumulation of Fe³+ in the endolysosomal compartment, as the release of Fe³+ from transferrin and the subsequent reduction of Fe³+ to Fe²+ for transport into the cytoplasm are both pH-dependent processes (16). When sequestration like this occurs, cells sense persistent Fe²+ deficiency and attempt to import more iron (largely via upregulation of the transferrin receptor; ref. 17), which may also become trapped, creating a feed-forward open loop. This is akin to an old house where a thermostat (cytoplasm) and heater (endosome) are in separate rooms with the door shut between them. The thermostat continually senses a cold room and demands more heat, while the heater is running at maximum in the hot room next door.