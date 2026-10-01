Plasma nucleosome profiling reports on tumor burden and molecular subtypes in small cell lung cancer

Sex as a biological variable

Both male and female participants were included in this study (see Table 1 for sex distribution by cohort). Sex was self-reported by the participants. To evaluate sex as a potential confounder, we performed variance-driver analysis and multivariable linear regression. These analyses demonstrated that sex was not a significant driver of variance in our primary biological outcomes (P > 0.05), and tumor-derived signals remained the dominant predictor regardless of sex. Consequently, our findings are representative of and applicable to both sexes.

Table 1 Demographic summary of cohorts

Patients

We undertook an observational study using plasma collected from patients with SCLC who received care at the NCI, NIH. Patients were enrolled in therapeutic clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02484404; NCI protocol no. 15-C-0145; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02487095; NCI protocol no. 15-C-0150; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02769962; NCI protocol no. 16-C-0107; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03554473; NCI protocol no. 18-C-0110; and ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03896503; NCI protocol no. 20-C-0009). We also collected samples from patients with small-cell cancer who were enrolled in the NCI thoracic malignancies natural history protocol (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02146170; NCI protocol no. 14-C-0105). See Supplemental Table 1 for information on each patient. If tumor samples were available, we also sequenced their RNA at matched or different time points at which the plasma was collected. Samples from patients with CRC were collected at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Patients were offered participation in protocol HMO-0346-12, titled “Characterization of Genetic Material, including Total Genome/Exome Sequencing, from Tumor Cells as a Predictive and Prognostic Measure, and a Tool to Follow Up Treatment in Cancer Patients.” For patients who provided consent, a blood sample was obtained for analysis.

Demographic reporting

Demographic and technical variables, including age, sex, race and ethnicity, and processing batch, are detailed in Table 1. Race and ethnicity were recorded on the basis of clinical records. For the healthy and CRC patient cohorts, specific subethnicities were not collected; these participants represent a general Middle Eastern population (Israel-based). For the SCLC and NEC cohorts, inclusive demographic data are reported; where specific categories were unavailable or participants chose not to disclose, they were categorized as “other (self-identified)” to ensure transparent and inclusive reporting.

Smoking history was documented for all patient and control cohorts when available (Table 1). For cohorts or individuals for whom smoking history was not systematically collected or was partially incomplete, the status is explicitly designated as “NA” or “incomplete” within the clinical characteristics matrices.

Tumor RNA-seq

Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue samples or frozen tumor samples in selected samples were prepared for RNA-seq. RNA enrichment was performed using the TruSeq RNA Exome Library Prep according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Illumina). Paired-end sequencing (2 × 75 bp) was performed on an Illumina NextSeq 500 instrument. RNA was extracted from FFPE tumor cores using RNeasy FFPE kits according to the manufacturer’s protocol (QIAGEN). RNA-seq libraries were generated using TruSeq RNA Access Library Prep Kits (TruSeq RNA Exome kits; Illumina) and sequenced on NextSeq 500 sequencers using a 75 bp paired-end sequencing method (Illumina). Reads were aligned to the human genome (hg19) using STAR (2.7.10a) (61). For transcriptomics analyses, raw RNA-seq count data were normalized for inter-gene/inter-sample comparisons using trimmed mean of M-values normalized counts per million (TMM-CPM), as implemented in the edgeR R/Bioconductor package (62).

Fragmentomic-based ctDNA estimation

Estimation of ctDNA fraction in the plasma samples was performed using the DNA evaluation of fragments for early interception method as previously described (60).

CTCs

CTCs were detected from 10 mL peripheral blood drawn into EDTA tubes. Epithelial cell adhesion molecule–positive (EpCAM+) CTCs were isolated using magnetic pre-enrichment and quantified using multiparameter flow cytometry. CTCs were identified as viable, nucleated, EpCAM+ cells that did not express the common leukocyte antigen CD45, as described previously (22).

Radiological volumetric segmentation

We performed volumetric segmentation, a 3D assessment of CT, as previously described (63). This method may more accurately predict clinical outcomes than conventional evaluation by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Briefly, experienced radiologists reviewed the CT sequences to determine the best ones for segmentation using the lesion management application in PACS (Vue PACS, version 12.0, Carestream Health). Lesion size was also assessed using RECIST, version 1.1.

Plasma cfChIP-seq

Sample collection. Plasma for cfDNA was collected in EDTA tubes and centrifuged at 4°C at 1,500g for 10 minutes. Plasma was carefully transferred into Eppendorf tubes, centrifuged a second time at 4°C at 10,000g for 10 minutes, and transferred into standard cryovials.

Bead preparation. ChIP was performed using the following antibodies: anti-H3K4me3 (07-473, MilliporeSigma), anti-H3K4me3 (C15410003-50, Diagenode), and a proprietary anti-H3K4me3 antibody provided by Senseera Ltd. A total of 50 μg antibody was conjugated to 5 mg epoxy M270 Dynabeads (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The antibody-bead complexes were kept at 4ºC in PBS, 0.02% azide solution.

Immunoprecipitation, NGS library preparation, and sequencing. Immunoprecipitation, library preparation, and sequencing were performed by Senseera Ltd. using previously reported protocols (29), with certain modifications that increase capture and the signal-to-background ratio. Briefly, the designated ChIP antibodies were covalently immobilized to paramagnetic beads and incubated with plasma. Barcoded sequencing adaptors were ligated to chromatin fragments, and DNA was isolated and next-generation sequenced.

To assess technical reproducibility, independent library preparations and sequencing were performed for a subset of the cohort (n = 11). For these samples, 2 separate aliquots from the same plasma collection were processed in parallel across independent batches. Reproducibility was quantified using Pearson correlation coefficients of the resulting promoter-level signals.

Sequencing analysis. Reads were aligned to the human genome (hg19) using bowtie2 (2.3.4.3) with “no-mixed” and “no-discordant” flags. We discarded fragment reads with low alignment scores (–q 2) and duplicate fragments. See Supplemental Table 3 for read numbers, alignment statistics, and the number of unique fragments for each sample.

Preprocessing of sequencing data was performed as previously described (29). Briefly, the human genome was segmented into windows representing the TSS, flanking to the TSS, and the background (rest of the windows). The fragments covering each of these regions were quantified and used for further analysis. Nonspecific fragments were estimated per sample and extracted, resulting in the specific signal in every window. Counts were normalized and scaled to 1 million reads in healthy reference accounting for sequencing depth differences.

Statistics

Genes elevated in SCLC versus healthy plasma. A reference of healthy plasma gene baseline and statistical test to evaluate whether a gene was significantly elevated compared with the baseline were computed as previously described (29).

SCLC score. To estimate SCLC score reflecting the tumor-related fraction in samples, we performed a leave-one-out non-negative least squares test using the “nnls” R package (1.4).

Denoting by the number of gene promoters and by the number of samples in the reference cohort, a matrix X GX(S+1) was composed that contained the counts per promoter in the S healthy samples, with the addition of a “SCLC prototype” composed on the mean promoter counts of the 10% SCLC samples, with most genes having significantly elevated coverage compared to healthy plasma (n = 15). For every vector Y 1XG of counts per promoter in the SCLC samples, we estimated the non-negative coefficient β by computing argmax β ||Xβ – Y||2 subject to β ≥0. A similar process is computed for healthy samples with the exception that for the i th sample, we used the matrix X –i where the column containing that sample was eliminated. The estimated β was normalized to 1 by computing

The tumor-related fraction was defined as the value of β SCLC — the fraction assigned to the SCLC prototype. The healthy fraction of the i th sample was defined as Σ i≠SCLC β i — the sum of fractions assigned to all other healthy components.

An alternative approach was tested using a reference atlas of roadmap tissue data. In this approach, the healthy fraction is set to be the sum of fractions assigned to common tissues observed typically in healthy samples (neutrophils, monocytes, megakaryocytes) and the tumor-related fraction is defined as 1 — the tumor-related fraction. The 2 approaches resulted in very similar estimations for the vast majority of samples (data not shown).

We compute the principal PCA of all gene counts in all SCLC and healthy samples as implemented in the R “prcomp” function. Scree plot was generated using the “fviz_eig” function of the R “factoextra” package, version 1.0.7.

Tissue signatures. The genomic regions selected for tissue-specific markers were as described previously (29). cfDNA from patients with SCLC consisted of tumor-related cfDNA above the hematopoiesis-derived cfDNA observed in healthy individuals. Estimation of the absolute contribution of tissues to the cfDNA pool was calculated by multiplying the normalized signal per signature and the estimated number of reads in the sequencing library size (29), which approximates the cfDNA concentration.

Lung single-cell signatures. To define pulmonary cell-type–specific signatures, we made use of published pulmonary scRNA-seq data (46) using cluster-specific marker gene sets defined by the authors. To increase the specificity of the cell-type signature in the cfDNA context, we include only genes that met the following criteria: (a) The percentage of cells outside the cluster that express the genes was less than 0.1; (b) the average log fold-change expression in the cluster compared with other clusters was greater than 2; (c) the adjusted P value of the gene was less than 0.1; (d) the mean gene promoter read counts in the cfDNA in healthy reference was less than 3. The last criterion aimed to remove from the signature any genes that were not lung specific but appeared in circulation as part of normal cell turnover. A summary of the genes included in every lung cell-type signature can be found in Supplemental Table 5.

Subtyping of plasma samples. On the basis of the RNA-seq distribution, we defined the following CPM cutoffs: ASCL1 = 10, NEUROD1 = 60, POU2F3 = 40, and ATOH1 = 4. Plasma samples with matching tumors were annotated as TF+ for each of the 4 TFs.

Study approval

This observational study used plasma and tumor samples collected from patients with SCLC who received care at the NCI, NIH. Patients were enrolled in therapeutic clinical trials, including ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02484404/NCI protocol 15-C-0145; NCT02487095/NCI protocol 15-C-0150; NCT02769962/NCI protocol 16-C-0107; NCT03554473/NCI protocol 18-C-0110; and NCT03896503/NCI protocol 20-C-0009. Additional samples were collected from patients enrolled in the NCI thoracic malignancies natural history protocol, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02146170/NCI protocol 14-C-0105. The studies were approved by the human subjects committee/IRB at the NCI, NIH. All participants provided written informed consent for the collection and sequencing of plasma, tumor, and matched normal samples, as applicable.

Data availability

The source data and individual data points underlying all reported means and graphical representations presented in the main manuscript figures and supplemental materials are provided in the Supporting Data Values Excel file. This file is available alongside the online version of this article as part of the supplemental material, with separate, clearly labeled tabs corresponding to each applicable figure panel.

Plasma cfChIP-seq normalized promoter coverage and tumor RNA-seq CPM values are available in the Zenodo repository (https://zenodo.org/records/13766909). Genomic visualization tracks (BigWig files) of the cfChIP-seq data can be viewed interactively via a dedicated UCSC Genome Browser session (https://genome.ucsc.edu/s/nirfriedman/SCLC%20cfChIP%2Dseq). Alternatively, users can manually load the tracks by pasting the Track Hub configuration file URL (https://files.cs.huji.ac.il/nirf/track_hubs/SCLC-cfChIP/hub.txt) into the ‘Connected Hubs’ interface of the UCSC Genome Browser.

Plasma cfChIP-seq data from SCLC, NEC, and NSCLC samples have been deposited in the European Genome-phenome Archive (EGA). Overarching metadata are available under study ID EGAS50000001916 for SCLC, NEC, and NSCLC samples, and under study ID EGAS00001004913 for CRC and healthy control samples. Primary sequencing files are available under dataset ID EGAD50000002783 for SCLC, NEC, and NSCLC samples, and dataset ID EGAD00001006811 for CRC and healthy control samples. Tumor RNA-seq data have been deposited in the Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) under accession number phs003628.v1.p1.

Code availability. All script files used for analyzing data for this manuscript are available on https://github.com/Nir-Friedman-Lab/SCLC_cfChIPseq; commit ID fffef8cf.