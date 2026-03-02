The changing landscape of urothelial carcinoma: on the edge of a paradigm shift

Almost 75% of bladder cancers are “superficial” tumors corresponding to the stages noninvasive papillary carcinoma (Ta), tumor invading connective tissue (T1), and carcinoma in situ (Tis). Unlike tumors that invade the deeper layers of the bladder (T2), the risk of progression to metastasis with superficial, or non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is low (5%–10% at three years) (1). Yet, NMIBC recurrences are frequent and difficult to prevent, with 60% of NMIBCs recurring within three years of diagnosis (8). The high risk of recurrence of NMIBC is secondary to the unseen, multifocal, and often “pan-urothelial” extent of cancer-specific mutations (e.g. KMT2D, TP53, and TERT) that have been identified in normal cells throughout the bladder by deep sequencing (9, 10). While field cancerization has been described in urothelial cancer and is associated with NOTCH2 mutations, it is not clear whether mutations in TERT or TP53 occur in bladders that do not develop cancer (11). The early mutational changes are hypothesized to result in a histologically flat lesion described as carcinoma in situ (CIS, or stage Tis). Thus, topical therapies that treat the entire urothelium have become a cornerstone of treatment (12).

The oldest and most widely used therapy in NMIBC is the tuberculosis vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) (13). Discovered in 1921 and first applied to bladder cancer in 1974, repeated administration of BCG develops trained immunity to direct both innate and adaptive immune responses to the bladder cancer, ultimately decreasing the frequency of both recurrence and progression (14). The immunologic response to BCG is driven by myelopoiesis in the bone marrow and depends on adaptive T cell immunity from CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (15). Interestingly, the T cell response to BCG is both tuberculosis and cancer specific, suggesting that BCG initiates immune activation but the overall response includes tumor-specific neoantigens. Between 25% and 40% of patients with NMIBC will not tolerate BCG or will experience recurrence, and until very recently, bladder removal was the only effective secondary treatment after BCG (16). In contrast to responders, the T cells of nonresponders express exhaustion markers, such as PD-L1 (17). Thus, several therapies have been developed to initiate a greater immunologic response by increasing cytokine production or targeting immune exhaustion (Figure 1). The first therapy that achieved a meaningful benefit was nadoferigene feridenovic (Adstiladrin) (18). Adstiladrin utilizes a recombinant adenoviral vector driving expression of IFN-α, with Syn3 excipient, and has documented activity for three months after instillation. In the single-arm phase III trial of 103 patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC that led to FDA approval in 2022, Adstiladrin achieved a 53% complete response rate, with 46% of patients remaining recurrence free at 12 months (19). Similarly, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec (formerly CG007) is an adenoviral vector with the E2F-1 promoter driving expression of the cytokine GM-CSF (20). The concept of cretostimogene therapy is to selectively drive expression of GM-CSF in cancer cells deficient in retinoblastoma (RB) protein with limited activity in wild-type urothelial cells. In the single-arm phase III BOND-003 trial in 112 enrolled (110 evaluated) BCG-unresponsive patients with NMIBC, cretostimogene achieved a complete response rate of 75.5%, and more than 46.4% of patients maintained in complete remission at 12 months (21). Collectively, the use of adenoviral factors provides a mechanism of sustained gene delivery (22). While viral gene therapies have faced challenges in other disease states, they have been readily adopted for NMIBC, with little concern about viral toxicity, likely due to their limited systemic exposure.

Figure 1 Novel therapies for early-stage bladder cancer. Multiple new therapeutic strategies are in development for the treatment of non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer. To initiate anticancer immune responses, viral therapies have been developed to drive expression of cytokines, including IFN-α and GM-CSF. Coiled bi-oval devices have been designed to enable sustained, local delivery of chemotherapy. In addition, immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors, are being explored for their potential in bladder cancer, delivered either systemically or locally.

While single-agent chemotherapy achieved only a limited clinical response in historical trials, with a durable response of 18% at 12 months (23), a sustained delivery system in the form of a coiled bi-oval (pretzel) was developed for gemcitabine (24). This TAR-200 device (now called Inlexzo) allows the bi-oval to be unfolded into a wire, then placed into the bladder, where it recoils into the bi-oval form and is retained (25). The TAR-200 device provides sustained delivery over three weeks, but is loaded with gemcitabine at one-tenth the normal chemotherapy dose. In the single-arm SunRISe-I phase IIb trial in BCG-unresponsive CIS with or without papillary tumor, TAR-200 achieved an 82% response rate, with 50% of patients remaining in remission for 12 months (26). SunRISe-1 was a parallel-cohort study that compared TAR-200 with the PD-1 inhibitor cetrelimab (cohort 1) to TAR-200 monotherapy (cohort 2) or cetrelimab monotherapy (cohort 3). While cohorts 1 and 2 were effective, TAR-200 monotherapy (cohort 2) showed improved tolerability and fewer device removals due to side effects.

While simple in appearance, sustained delivery of an indwelling chemotherapy agent is a remarkable technological advance. A second-generation bi-oval delivery system is the erdafitinib-eluting device, TAR-210 (27). Erdafitinib targets FGF receptors; FGFR3 is mutated in 11% of metastatic bladder tumors, but 70% of NMIBCs. As an oral therapy, erdafitinib has moderate efficacy, with only a 45% response rate, but therapy is often stopped because of off-target toxicity (28). In contrast, when erdafitinib is loaded into the bi-oval device, TAR-210 can achieve a 1,000-fold higher dose in the bladder, with almost no detectable serum levels (27). In a single-arm phase I/II trial, TAR-210 achieved an 82% response rate in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. Current translational research priorities include identifying mechanisms of resistance and exploring the potential of combination therapies.

Antibodies targeting immune checkpoints (check point inhibitors, CPIs) have revolutionized therapeutic strategies across all stages of bladder cancer and have recently been approved by the FDA for NMIBC (1). In the KN57 trial of 96 patients, treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with the CPI pembrolizumab alone in resulted in a complete response rate of 40%, with 46% still in remission at 12 months, and ultimately a 19% 12-month response (29). While there were no new safety signals in KN57, the finding of 13% grade 3/4 treatment–related adverse events was high for this population of patients with early-stage cancer. The addition of CPI to BCG-naive patients has consistently resulted in a 25%–35% improvement in recurrence-free survival across multiple clinical trials (30, 31). While these trials have not demonstrated improvement in progression-free or overall survival (OS), the use of CPI for at least 12 months alleviates some of the exhaustion associated with BCG, improving its durability. While no CPIs are currently approved for use with BCG, these positive phase III trials demonstrate the efficacy of CPI in early-stage NMBIC. We conducted a small, phase I trial instilling pembrolizumab into the bladder to avoid the toxicity of systemic exposure (32). To our surprise, we identified a fatal autoimmune disease, including one death due to myasthenia gravis. These anecdotal data suggest that the mechanism and side effects of CPI still require further investigation in early-stage bladder cancer.