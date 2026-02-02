Next-generation liquid biopsies: detecting circulating epigenetic changes to identify translocation renal cell carcinoma

Dead or dying tumor cells release fragments of DNA into the bloodstream, and these fragments are often termed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Monitoring ctDNA has emerged as a noninvasive approach to various clinical applications such as early cancer diagnosis, assessment of minimal residual disease after surgery, and monitoring treatment response (1). While this approach has had notable success across many tumor types, including in a large prospective trial in bladder cancer (2), renal cell carcinoma (RCC) represents a particular challenge, as it exhibits the lowest ctDNA levels in plasma among extracranial tumors (3, 4). This low-shedding quality has limited the clinical application of ctDNA in RCC.

Initial efforts to improve detection focused on detecting somatic mutations in commonly altered genes in ctDNA from patients with RCC (5). However, due to the limited ctDNA release from these tumors, the sensitivity of conventional mutation-based assays was low. To address the limited sensitivity, patient-specific variant tracking approaches were developed (6). In this approach, the patient’s tumor is first sequenced to identify patient-specific somatic mutations and then a subset of those mutations can be tracked in the peripheral blood. More recently, epigenomic profiling of ctDNA has been explored to enhance detection sensitivity (7, 8). Epigenomic profiling captures cell-type–specific signatures such as changes in DNA methylation and chromatin modifications, which differ significantly between tumor and normal cells and can provide broader coverage of tumor-derived fragments. Through these advances, the sensitivity of ctDNA-based assays in RCC has improved substantially. However, most studies to date have predominantly focused on clear-cell RCC (ccRCC), which is by far the most common type of RCC. Data on non-ccRCC subtypes (sometimes called “variant” or “divergent” histologies) are substantially more limited.

Translocation RCC (tRCC) is a less common but aggressive subtype of RCC. tRCC is driven by MiT/TFE fusion oncoproteins, most commonly a TFE3 fusion located on Xp11.2. Chromosomal translocation involving Xp11.2 generates TFE3 gene fusions with more than 20 fusion partners, resulting in aberrant TFE3 activation and a distinct transcriptional pattern (9). Because of its morphological similarities to other RCC subtypes, tRCC has been often underdiagnosed (10, 11). Detection of ctDNA from tRCC using conventional approaches (detecting somatic single-nucleotide variants [SNVs], for example) is particularly challenging because these tumors typically have a lower tumor mutation burden (TMB) and MiT/TFE fusion breakpoints vary substantially among patients (12, 13). However, the detection of tRCC using a liquid biopsy approach may still be feasible. A recent study reported that an epigenomic liquid biopsy approach successfully detected sarcomatoid differentiation of RCC (14), suggesting that this approach might be able to capture non-SNV features of fusion-driven, low-TMB tumors such as tRCC. In this context, Garinet et al. (15) developed a tRCC-specific epigenomic signature from tRCC cell lines and demonstrated the accurate detection and monitoring of tRCC with plasma epigenomic (chromatin) profiling.