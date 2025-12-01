Gut microbial metabolite connections to cardiovascular disease call for gutsy therapeutic approaches

As sentinels of modern aging, microbial metabolites transduce environmental inputs into biological signals that shape cardiovascular decline or resilience. Although over half of circulating small molecules originate from gut microbes, few have been robustly implicated in major cardiometabolic diseases, including atherosclerosis and HF. Among them, circulating TMAO predicts long-term (~11-year) cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in diverse, multiethnic aged populations with atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD) or acute coronary syndrome, independent of the traditional risk factor, hypercholesterolemia (11). Beyond ASCVD, TMAO also contributes to a 3.4-fold increased mortality risk and predicts 5-year in-hospital mortality in stable HF patients (12). Our group further reported that circulating TMAO increases with age and heightens thrombotic and mortality risks in older patients with atrial fibrillation (13, 14). Moreover, N,N,N-trimethyl-5-aminovaleric acid (TMAVA) derived from gut microbial metabolism of trimethyllysine — a TMA precursor — consistently predicts cardiac death and heart transplantation risk, independently of TMAO, over a 7-year follow-up in patients with HF (15). At the cellular level, elevated TMAO links to senescence hallmarks, including proinflammatory secretory reprogramming, oxidative stress, DNA damage (through the p53/p21WAF1/Cip1/Rb axis), and mitochondrial dysfunction. Mechanistically, TMAO promotes endothelial and vascular smooth muscle cell senescence through ROS-dependent p38-MAPK/NF-κB activation, triggering senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) components such as IL-6 and TNF-α, which sustain chronic low-grade inflammation (inflammaging) (16). Furthermore, TMAO augments tissue factor and PAI-1, canonical SASP components, enhancing platelet hyperreactivity and thrombosis (13). Thus, increased TMAO levels may actively drive vascular senescence and thromboinflammatory remodeling. These discoveries catalyzed a broader search for additional metabolites derived from dietary protein breakdown — particularly those abundant in Western diets — that may shape cardiovascular trajectories in aging.

Aromatic amino acids, including phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan, provide the substrates from which gut microbes generate a plethora of aromatic compounds, many of which are classified as uremic toxins. A subset of these compounds act as potent signaling molecules that exacerbate CVD risk. For example, our recent studies revealed that PAA boosts the SASP by inducing redox-energy imbalance and SIRT1-dependent epigenetic remodeling, culminating in an endothelial and perivascular adipose tissue senescence phenotype and accelerated vascular aging (6). The Hazen group’s complementary metabolomic and functional studies showed that PAGln enhances platelet aggregation and thrombotic risk, while impairing cardiomyocyte contractile force (17), underscoring PAGln’s dual role in both aging and acute cardiovascular events. Beyond vascular aging, PAA and PAGln may broadly influence cardiovascular remodeling and HF pathophysiology through SIRT1-SASP modulation. As SIRT1 downregulation and SASP amplification underpin fibroblast activation, extracellular matrix remodeling, and diastolic dysfunction — key hallmarks of HF with preserved ejection fraction (1, 18) — these metabolites may exacerbate cardiomyocyte-fibroblast crosstalk, promoting myocardial stiffening and metabolic inflexibility. Targeting the metabolite/senescence axis could therefore mitigate vascular aging and disrupt multiorgan senescence circuits underpinning HF and age-related CVD. Another compelling example is histidine-derived imidazole propionate (ImP), first recognized for its contribution to impaired glucose control and type 2 diabetes (19). ImP has also been independently correlated with ASCVD and HF in humans. Recent investigations uncovered that ImP drives atherosclerosis independently of cholesterol changes, acting through both endothelial cells and macrophages (20, 21). These findings strongly support ImP’s potential as an early ASCVD biomarker, an alternative to established blood-derived biomarkers such as LDL cholesterol and C-reactive protein, that may enable identification of at-risk individuals prior to substantial plaque development.

Not all microbial metabolites exert deleterious effects. Some tryptophan catabolites, including indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) and indole-3-propionic acid (IPA), alleviate inflammation and mitigate atherosclerosis in mice and are inversely associated with cardiometabolic disease in humans. Others, such as serotonin, may conversely promote vascular inflammation (22). Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are another example of a protective metabolite; for example, butyrate-producing bacteria such as Roseburia intestinalis remodel host metabolism and dampen systemic inflammation, thereby protecting against atherosclerosis (23). Butyrate itself restrains neutrophil extracellular trap formation, thereby mitigating abdominal aortic aneurysm development (24). These findings emphasize that CVD risk can be predicted not only by the rise of noxious microbial metabolites but also by the loss of protective ones, expanding the atlas of microbial cardiovascular signatures.

Overall, it is predicted that microbial metabolism produces over 3,000 unique chemical entities either independently or through host-microbe co-metabolism. This vast chemical repertoire suggests many more microbiota-dependent metabolites remain to be decoded for direct links with cardiovascular aging and age-associated CVD (9). Notably, microbial metabolites may exert divergent effects with age. For instance, TMAO supports osmoregulation and nitrogen balance in youth but becomes maladaptive in later life, driving vascular and immune decline. Similarly, PAA or PAGln might turn pathogenic once endothelial reserve is lost with aging. These metabolic trade-offs underscore the importance of putting the cardiovascular impact of metabolites in context with aging. Such age-dependent metabolic pleiotropy cautions that interventions targeting these metabolites could be harmful if applied uniformly across age groups. Suppressing their formation prematurely may disrupt essential microbe-host interactions governing nutrient and redox homeostasis, underscoring the need for age-specific modulation rather than global inhibition. Altogether, the findings summarized above simultaneously position microbial metabolites as an emerging class of predictive biomarkers for cardiovascular aging and emphasize prioritizing research aimed at disentangling the metabolite/CVD axis in aging populations. Looking forward, simple laboratory-based blood metabolite profiling could provide functional readouts that directly predict cardiovascular outcomes years in advance, offering a window of opportunity for lifestyle, dietary, or pharmacological interventions to preserve metabolic health and reduce late-life CVD risk.