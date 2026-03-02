Molecular stress and neurovascular injury in the diabetic retina

Activation of glial cells. In the retina, there are three major types of glial cells: Müller cells, astrocytes, and microglia (16). These three cell types originate from distinct precursors, distribute to different areas of the retina, and exhibit varying morphologies, but they perform numerous overlapping functions within the retina under physiologic and pathological conditions. Müller cells constitute approximately 90% of the retinal glia, and are the most well-studied glial cell contributing to DR (16). Müller cell somas are located in the inner nuclear layer (INL) but their processes extend anteriorly to the vitreous surface where they form the ILM, and posteriorly to the outer retina where they surround the inner segments of photoreceptor cells to form the outer limiting membrane (OLM) (Figure 2A) (16). Müller cells provide structural support and nutritional factors, maintain water and ion homeostasis, regulate neuronal activity, and eliminate neuronal debris and glutamate, thereby influencing the function of both neurons and vascular cells throughout the neurosensory retina (17).

Figure 2 Retinal cellular structural changes in diabetic retinopathy. (A) Schematic diagram of the cellular structures in a healthy neurosensory retina. There are three layers of retinal blood vessels, the SVP, intermediate capillary plexus (ICP), and deep capillary plexus (DCP) located in GCL, IPL, and OPL, respectively. Müller cells span the entire retina and interact with both neurons and vascular cells. While the somas are located in the INL, the processes extend apically surrounding inner segments of photoreceptor cells and basally approaching the vitreal surface, forming OLM and ILM, respectively. (B) In the diabetic retina, activated Müller cells exhibit hypertrophy, increased expression of GFAP, nuclear deformation, chromatin dispersion, decreased nuclear Nrf2, and increased cytoplasmic glycogen and lysosomes. Hyperglycemia stimulates the secretion of vasoactive mediators from activated Müller cells, including VEGF, ANGPT2, FGF, ANGPTL4, and TGF-β, and inflammatory cytokines, including IL-8, ICAM-1 and MCP-1, thereby promoting vascular permeability and neovascularization, stimulating retinal fibrosis, and recruiting leukocytes, ultimately contributing to chronic inflammation and neurovascular degeneration in DR. (C) Vascular cell changes, including loss of retinal pericytes, vascular endothelial cell dysfunction and death, tight junction breakdown, basement membrane thickening, and leukostasis, lead to iBRB breakdown, vascular occlusion, and neovascularization. Monocytes and neutrophils are the principal leukocyte populations that drive leukostasis. Leukocyte extravasation and iBRB breakdown mutually reinforce one another in retinal inflammation and DR, while infiltrating monocyte-derived macrophages further amplify leukostasis through the release of cytokines. (D) DR affects the morphology, function, and survival of RGCs. These changes include thinning of the RNFL, reduced RGC dendritic field sizes, irregular swelling and beading of axons, deceased branching frequency, and depleted synaptophysin.

Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) is a characteristic molecular marker for both Müller cell injury and astrocytes (16). While GFAP is not expressed in healthy Müller cells, studies from postmortem eyes of diabetic patients and animals demonstrate increased GFAP expression prior to the development of overt vascular changes, suggesting that Müller cell activation may be an early event in the development of DR, one that precedes its clinical vascular hallmarks (18). Müller cells in diabetic rats demonstrate substantial subcellular morphological alterations, including deformed and denser nuclei, dispersed nuclear chromatin, and increased cytoplasmic glycogen, dense bodies, and lysosomes; these changes are particularly pronounced adjacent to capillaries as DR progresses (19) (Figure 2B). Similarly, immunohistochemical studies on human retinas from patients with early-stage DR demonstrate that the BM of retinal vessels adjacent to Müller cells are thickened, with embedded translucent round vacuoles and densely packed granules (20). Hyperglycemia stimulates Müller cells to secrete vasoactive mediators, including VEGF (21), FGF (22), angiopoietin-like 4 (ANGPTL4) (23), and TGF-β (24). These growth factors play crucial roles in promoting vascular permeability, regulating NV and contributing to the development of retinal fibrosis in DR (Figure 2B).

Unlike neuroectoderm-derived Müller cells and astrocytes, microglia originate from yolk sac erythromyeloid progenitors and migrate into the retina during late embryonic development (25). As resident macrophages, microglia are primarily localized within the inner and outer plexiform layers (IPL and OPL, respectively), where they exhibit distinct functional properties tailored to each microenvironment (25). Activated microglia have been implicated in all stages of DR. In NPDR, perivascular microglia cluster within the inner retinal layers; these cells exhibit moderately enlarged (hypertrophic) bodies and a loss of their typical organized alignment along the optic nerve (26). As the disease progresses to PDR, microglial cells migrate toward ischemic zones, where they specifically aggregate around newly developed, dilated vessels (27). Microglia execute functions that are distinct and nonredundant from those of infiltrating monocyte-derived macrophages in DR (28). While adaptive microglial responses may help eliminate toxic waste with relatively low pathogenic cytokine expression, maladaptive responses can result in the recruitment of infiltrated monocyte-derived macrophages that promote DR progression (28).

Loss of retinal pericytes. Pericytes are elongated stellate-shaped cells with finger-like processes that envelop capillary walls alongside vECs. Pericytes play a vital role in maintaining the vascular integrity of the iBRB (29). The retina has a pericyte-to-vEC ratio of approximately 1:1, higher than in any other tissue in the body (30). A bidirectional communication between pericytes/VSMCs and vECs plays a crucial role in preserving the integrity and function of retinal blood vessels (6). Pericytes/VSMCs control vEC proliferation and bolster the survival and integrity of the endothelium (31), while vECs release vasoactive agents (e.g., PDGF-B) to support the survival of pericytes/VSMCs (31). Pericytes further help protect retinal vECs from inflammation-triggered apoptosis by inhibiting the proliferation of activated T cells (32).

Progressive pericyte loss occurs in early DR and can be detected histologically by the formation of pericyte ghost vessels: vacant space containing remnants of pericytes sequestered within the capillary BM (Figure 2C) (33). Pericyte depletion leads to disruption of vasodilatation and promotion of vEC proliferation, primarily due to the reduced pericyte production of TGF-β (34). Pericyte loss also promotes endothelial inflammation and microglia activation, sensitizes ECs to VEGF-A with ANGPT2, and drives sustained angiogenic and inflammatory signaling (35–37). Although less recognized, the demise of arterial and arteriolar VSMCs is also observed in both diabetic animal models and patients with DM (38). These changes contribute to the emergence of microaneurysms and intraretinal hemorrhages (39), which are among the earliest clinically observable vascular changes in NPDR. Progressively, the capillary dilation, microaneurysms, and increased vascular permeability induced by pericyte and VSMC dysfunction contribute to vascular leakage, resulting in DME (40).

vEC dysfunction and death. Retinal vECs are the main components of the iBRB, a single-layer physical barrier separating the vascular lumen from the retina (41). Under hyperglycemic conditions, vECs are directly exposed to elevated glucose levels, leading to damage of vEC junctional properties, increased permeability, and vEC loss (41) (Figure 2C). Paradoxically, DM expedites the regeneration of vECs within the retinal microvasculature (42); this is speculated to cause vECs to exhaust their replicative lifespan and reach their Hayflick limit prematurely (43). The death of vECs eventually results in the formation of acellular capillaries: BM tubes without vEC nuclei that have a reduced diameter compared with normal capillaries (44). Acellular capillaries are observed in the retinas of long-term diabetic animals and in postmortem retinal tissue from patients with DM (38).

Leukostasis and vascular occlusion. Leukocytes are immune cells that distribute throughout the body, including the blood and lymphatic system. In early DR, leukocyte activation (a consequence of increased expression of inflammatory mediators) in the setting of reduced retinal blood flow causes leukostasis: adherence of leukocytes to the vascular endothelium (Figure 2C) (45). Monocytes and neutrophils are the major leukocytes driving leukostasis (46, 47). Leukostasis can occlude retinal capillaries, contributing to the development of capillary nonperfusion and ischemia (40), a precursor for retinal NV in PDR (see below). Due to leukocytes’ inherent capacity to generate toxic superoxide radicals, leukostasis also contributes to pericyte loss and vEC death, leading to leukocyte extravasation that allows activated leukocytes (monocytes and neutrophils) to infiltrate the retina, further worsening vascular permeability and capillary nonperfusion observed in DME and DR (48).

RGC injury. DR affects the morphology, function, and survival of many retinal neurons, but RGCs appear to be particularly vulnerable to injury in the diabetic retina. A significant thinning of the retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) in patients with DM has been detected through scanning laser polarimetry, consistent with RGC loss (49). This was later corroborated using spectral-domain OCT (SD OCT) (50). The RNFL, ganglion cell layer (GCL), and IPL are thinner in diabetic patients with no DR (51), minimal DR (52), and mild DR (53) compared with age-matched (nondiabetic) controls, suggesting that injury to RGCs precedes clinical evidence of vascular changes in the retina. The ganglion cell–inner plexiform layer (GC-IPL) thickness also decreases faster in diabetic patients (with or without DR) compared with nondiabetic controls, and the decrease in inner retinal thickness correlates with duration of DM and DR progression (54).

These studies have been corroborated in multiple diabetic rodent models, in which thinning of the NFL and GCL has been reported as early as 4 weeks after diabetes onset (44, 55). By 3 months, decreased numbers of RGCs and increased TUNEL and cleaved caspase-3 staining were observed in the GCL of diabetic animals, suggesting that loss of RGCs occurs through apoptosis (56). Consistent with these observations, histological staining of retinas from patients with DM have also demonstrated RGC loss and increased expression of proapoptotic markers, including BAX, FAS, and cleaved caspase-3 and -9 (57, 58).

Similar to other neurodegenerative diseases, the structural changes observed in patients with DM are accompanied by early and sustained retinal dysfunction, particularly RGC dysfunction, including in patients with minimal or no microvascular changes (59). In patients with DM without DR (or with very early DR), functional impairments have been reported in contrast sensitivity, perimetry testing, and dark adaptation, and can be detected by multifocal electroretinogram (mfERG) (60, 61). These observations have been corroborated in diabetic mice, in which decreased RGC function is observed as early as 15 days after induction of hyperglycemia (62).

Reduced RGC dendritic field sizes, irregular swelling and beading axons, and deceased branching frequency have been reported in postmortem studies of diabetic retinas (63) (Figure 2D). Accordingly, both maximum and average dendrite branch length of RGCs were significantly decreased in mice as early as 2 weeks after induction of hyperglycemia (62). A decrease in the quantity of axons within the optic nerve is also observed in diabetic animals (64). This may represent a modification in the dendritic architecture of neurons and help explain the reductions in IPL thickness in DM patients and animal models (44, 56).

Photoreceptor damage. In the outer retina, the survival and function of photoreceptors (rods and cones) are also affected by DM. Degeneration of the outer segments of rods, most M-cones, and some S-cones are detected in the retina of patients with DM (65). Images using adaptive optics also reveal a reduction in cone cell density among individuals with advanced stages of DR (66). Similarly, in 3-month-old diabetic Ins2Akita mice, a 10% loss of S-cones has been reported (67). Functional studies further corroborate rod and/or cone deficits in patients with DM, prior to overt signs of vascular cell injury (68).