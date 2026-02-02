Exploring the biology of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: on the road to precision medicine

Prostate cancer is an androgen-driven disease. Prostate cancer risk is increased by aging, family history, and germline mutations involving DNA repair genes (18, 19). Dietary, lifestyle-related, and other environmental factors that induce chronic inflammation and enhanced steroid production may further contribute to risk (20, 21). Early prostate cancer genomic alterations (22) include the TMPRSS2-ERG gene fusion and SPOP and FOXA1 mutations, which contribute to activated AR signaling important for disease pathogenesis. DNA repair gene (e.g., somatic BRCA2 or ATM mutations) and tumor suppressor gene alterations (e.g., PTEN deletion, TP53 mutation) can also occur early in primary tumors and contribute to tumor aggressiveness. These biological processes shaping early prostate cancer are reflected in the genomic characteristics observed in across stages.

Recent studies evaluating the genomic profile of mHSPC have utilized tissues from the primary tumor and/or metastatic lesion prior to the initiation of systemic therapy for metastatic disease. In the case of de novo metastatic disease, these samples were from the time of diagnosis. For metachronous disease, primary tumor biopsy or prostatectomy specimens may have been collected several years prior to mHSPC presentation. Overall, the genomic landscape and spectrum of alterations seen in mHSPC are similar to those observed in primary prostate cancer and mCRPC, including alterations in TMPRSS2-ERG (40%–50%), PTEN (40%), TP53 (25%–45%), BRCA2 (3%–10%), CDK12 (5%), and SPOP (5%–6%) (23–26) (Figure 1A). Homozygous loss of RB1 is uncommon in mHSPC but heterozygous loss is reported in up to 30% of patients (27, 28). The overall frequency of higher risk alterations, including loss of tumor suppressors, is more common in mHSPC than localized disease (29, 30). As expected, AR gene alterations are not seen in mHSPC or localized prostate cancer without a history of prior ADT exposure. An analysis of tumors from the STAMPEDE trial of high-risk nonmetastatic and metastatic prostate cancer revealed an accumulation of somatic copy number alterations (SCNAs) correlated with the presence of metastases and associated with inferior overall survival. Specific segments, including those involving CHD1 or MYC, were associated with high SCNA burden, suggesting an order in the accumulation of these events that may drive downstream SCNAs and a cell survival advantage (31).

Figure 1 Clinical configurations of mHSPC and known associated biological features. (A) Synchronous versus metachronous presentation. (B) Low- versus high-metastatic volume. The percentage of patients with lower AR activity is shown. Decipher high-risk denotes the proportion of cases with high genomic risk scores; Decipher low-risk denotes the proportion cases with low genomic risk scores. AR, androgen receptor.

Reports indicate an enrichment of tumor suppressor gene losses, DNA repair gene alterations, and WNT pathway alterations in patients with high versus low volume of disease (23, 26, 32) and a trend toward enrichment in the NOTCH pathway (25), cell-cycle pathway genes (25, 32, 33), and chromatin remodeling or DNA mismatch repair (23) gene alterations in high-volume disease (Figure 1B). These alterations, especially tumor suppressor gene aberrations, have been associated with clinical aggressiveness and poor prognosis (28). Enrichment in high-volume disease could potentially underly the rapid progression and relatively short duration of response to hormonal therapies in some patients. Notably, in a recent study evaluating patients with BRCA alterations, clinical outcomes did not differ markedly between those with low and high metastatic volume, suggesting that the prognostic weight attributed to disease volume should be balanced in conjunction with other prognostic features such as BRCA status (24).

Testing for germline and somatic genomic alterations in mHSPC has potential clinical implications. There are important family implications for germline testing for all patients with mHSPC, and this has been universally supported by clinical guidelines (34–36). For patients eligible for currently approved biomarker-driven therapies in mCRPC (e.g., PARP inhibition), knowing their mutation status before progression to mCRPC could aid the timely introduction of these therapies. In addition, these biomarkers could point to novel targeted strategies and could guide clinical trials in mHSPC. The recently reported AMPLITUDE trial showed that in patients with mHSPC with BRCA or other homologous recombination gene mutations, the combination of the PARP inhibitor niraparib and the ARPI abiraterone improved radiological progression-free survival compared with placebo and abiraterone (hazard ratio 0.63) (37). In an exploratory analysis of 323 patients with BRCA2 mutation, the hazard ratio for radiological progression-free survival was 0.46 (95% CI: 0.32, 0.66) (37). Based on these results, niraparib plus abiraterone was approved by the FDA in December 2025 for patients with BRCA2-mutated mHSPC. The CAPITELLO-281 phase III trial evaluated the addition of the AKT inhibitor capivasertib to abiraterone and ADT in patients with mHSPC harboring PTEN loss defined by the presence of ≥90% malignant cells that lacked staining by immunohistochemistry (38).Approximately 25% of screened patients (1,519 of 6,003 patients) had PTEN deficiency (39). There was a statistically significant improvement in radiological progression-free survival with the addition of capivasertib (hazard ratio 0.81), with greater benefit observed in patients with higher levels of PTEN loss (e.g., >95%, >99%, >100%). As also seen in mCRPC (39), these data confirm not only the importance of this biomarker, but also the potential need to refine detection methods beyond a simple positive/negative assessment. Moreover, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression events were less frequent than clinical progression in both arms, highlighting a distinct pattern of disease evolution in PTEN loss tumors that may help inform the optimal type of surveillance (38).

Although relatively uncommon, the presence of SPOP mutations in mHSPC has been associated with more favorable outcomes in patients receiving ADT plus ARPI but not with patients receiving ADT plus docetaxel, suggesting a potential predictive value for response to ARPI (40). This finding aligns with preclinical studies indicating hormone sensitivity linked to SPOP status (41). SPOP is a E3-ubiquitin ligase substrate adaptor that mediates the protein stability of AR and its transcriptional coactivators. However, it has not yet been demonstrated whether the presence of SPOP mutations allows omission of docetaxel when combined with ARPI or how SPOP status could help inform other future deintensification treatment strategies.

The best method to test for somatic genomic aberrations in mHSPC is not well defined. Metastatic tumor biopsies are often challenging to perform, especially for patients with low burden of metastatic disease or sclerotic bone metastases. Primary tumors are often used, since actionable aberrations such as BRCA loss or mismatch repair deficiency are typically early clonal drivers and present in the primary (22) (Figure 2). Nonetheless, it is possible that the dominant lesion is not evaluable and/or that acquired alterations that occur with metastatic spread are not captured. ctDNA analysis is more challenging in mHSPC compared with mCRPC, especially in lower tumor burden states, and ctDNA abundance rapidly declines after initiation of systemic hormonal therapy (26), limiting the feasibility of comprehensive or sequential ctDNA analysis.