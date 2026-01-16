Research LetterClinical ResearchVascular biology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI199159

GDF15 is a putative biomarker for distinguishing pulmonary veno-occlusive disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Prabhakar, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by De Bie, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by DesJardin, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Ghatpande, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Gräf, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Howard, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Wort, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Church, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Kiely, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu.

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Sumpena, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Aung, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Carter, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Kukreja, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Hays, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Greenland, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Singer, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Wax, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Wolters, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Simon, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Toshner, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Lagna, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 2Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 3Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom. 4Pulmonary Vascular Disease, PAH Center of Comprehensive Care, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 5Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom. 6Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom. 7Royal Brompton Hospital, Adult Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, London, United Kingdom. 8Golden Jubilee National University Hospital and University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom. 9Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit and NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK and Clinical Medicine, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom. 10United Kingdom National Cohort Study of Idiopathic and Heritable Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Consortium is detailed in supplemental materials. 11Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 12Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 13San Francisco VA Health Care System, San Francisco, California, USA. 14Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Akiko Hata, 555 Mission Bay Blvd. South, SCVRB Rm 252T, San Francisco, California, 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9758; Email: akiko.hata@ucsf.edu. Find articles by Hata, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(2):e199159.

© 2025, Prabhakar et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 2 on January 16, 20262026;136(2):e199159. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI199159 © 2025, Prabhakar et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.