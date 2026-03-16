Research LetterMetabolismOncology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198821

Intraoperative arteriovenous patient sampling to assess in situ non–small cell lung cancer metabolism

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Kent, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Abbott, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Nordgren, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Deik, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Das, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Waite, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Kunchok, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Shevzov-Zebrun, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Christiansen, N. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Sadek, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Bryan, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Ferguson, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Donington, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Muir, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Shah, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Clish, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Vander Heiden, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Madariaga, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 2Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 3Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 4Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 5Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 7Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 8Department of Internal Medicine, and 9Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Address correspondence to: Matthew G. Vander Heiden, Department of Biology and Koch Institute for Cancer Research, MIT, 77 Massachusetts Ave., 76-561, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA. Phone: 617.252.1163; Email: mvh@mit.edu. Or to: Maria Lucia L. Madariaga, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60637, USA. Phone: 773.702.5227; Email: mlmadariaga@bsd.uchicago.edu. Or to: Peggy P. Hsu, Department of Internal Medicine and Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan, 109 Zina Pitcher Pl., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48109, USA. Phone: 734.615.4088; Email: hsupe@med.umich.edu. Find articles by Hsu, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(6):e198821.

© 2026 Kent et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 6 on March 16, 20262026;136(6):e198821. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198821 © 2026 Kent et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.