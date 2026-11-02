Neoadjuvant PD-L1/TGF-β blockade can rapidly disrupt the tumor stroma in head and neck cancer patients

Sex as a biological variable. The NCT04428047 trial included both male (n = 4) and female (n = 3) patients. However, given the small sample size, the study was not powered to assess sex‑specific differences, and no formal analysis by sex was performed.

Patients and study protocol. The patients included in this study were enrolled in a clinical trial entitled “A phase II trial assessing BA, a bifunctional fusion protein targeting TGF-β and PD-L1, in a pre-operative setting for resectable and untreated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (ICING),” registered under EudraCT number 2019-004052-11 and NCT04428047. The key inclusion criteria were as follows: (a) presenting with a resectable untreated HNSCC of the oral cavity, oropharynx, larynx, and/or hypopharynx, (b) aged 18 years or older, and (c) staged T2N1–3 and T3–4 at any N at M0 (as per the AJCC manual, 7th edition). The full study protocol is available in the supplemental material. Notably, this trial was abruptly ended by EMD Serono due to low outcome improvement in a distinct phase III trial using BA (see supplemental material).

The study described herein was a window-of-opportunity, prospective, single-arm trial of BA approved by the ethical committees of the Institut Curie (6 patients: Pt02, Pt03, Pt04, Pt05, Pt07, and Pt08) and the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine (1 patient: Pt11) and sponsored by Unicancer. Seven patients with HNSCC were included (5 oral cavity, 2 oropharyngeal), with a median age of 61 years (range 34–74 years); of these, 6 received the full treatment scheme. All were HPV– as assessed by RT-PCR. One oropharyngeal tumor (Pt07) stained positive for p16, a protein often used as a surrogate marker for HPV+ carcinoma, yet thereafter was confirmed to be HPV– by touchdown general primer (GP6+) PCR.

There were 3 nonresponders; of these, 2 (Pt08 and Pt11) presented with clinically obvious PD, with Pt08 already noted as having a fast-growing tumor prior to BA treatment. The 2 patients with PD died at month 6 of multiple metastases and local recurrence, respectively. Pt11 (from Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine) had no sample available for this study and received only 1 injection of BA. Therefore, this case was not further studied for the ancillary analysis. Pt05, with PR and with a cT3N3 tumor, developed lung metastases at month 6 and brain metastases at month 17; this patient died at month 25. At the time of writing, 4 patients were alive without recurrence (nonresponder Pt03 at month 30, PR Pt02 at month 32 and Pt04 at month 22, and MPR Pt07 at month 31). As commonly seen in short-term, immunotherapy-only neoadjuvant trials (3 weeks) (24), no tumor regression was observed, as per RECIST v1.1 criteria.

BA was overall well tolerated, and no surgery was delayed or canceled due to adverse events (AEs) (Supplemental Table 14). The pre- and postoperative courses were as expected in this population. Most AEs were grades 1 and 2, with anemia, asthenia, and inflammatory gingivitis the most frequently observed. Bleeding, a known potential AE of BA (43), occurred in 1 patient (Pt08) and was clinically manageable. Seven grade 3 severe AEs were reported in 5 patients, including 2 cases of anemia and 1 case of disease progression that led to treatment interruption after the first dose (Pt11). Pt08’s death at month 6 was reported as a grade 5 AE.

Race and ethnicity data were not collected. The study was conducted in France, where collection of such data is not routinely performed in clinical trials and is subject to specific legal and ethical constraints. Demographic characteristics collected for study participants included age and sex, which are reported for all enrolled participants.

Sample processing. PRE biopsies were taken during the baseline endoscopy, and POST biopsies were taken in a similar manner using biopsy forceps on the day of the surgery during an initial endoscopy performed before starting the resection. Therefore, there were no differences related to sampling method or ischemia time between PRE and POST samples.

The samples came from patients treated at the Institut Curie hospital center with the following IDs: 002, 003, 004, 005, 007, and 008 (hereafter, Pt02, Pt03, etc.). POST Pt05 sample failed for experimental reasons. All fresh samples were processed immediately after sampling, between March and July 2021.

Fresh tumor samples were mechanically (scalpel) and enzymatically digested in 2 mL of CO 2 independent medium (18045-054, Gibco) containing 5% FBS (CVFSVF00-01, Eurobio), 200 μL collagenase I (C0130-16, Sigma-Aldrich; 20 mg/mL), 5 μL DNAse I (11284932001, Roche; 10 mg/mL), and 80 μL hyaluronidase (H3506, Sigma-Aldrich; 50 mg/mL) for 50 minutes at 37°C in a shaker, with 2 rounds (at 15 and 30 minutes of incubation) of rapid up and down pipetting using a 10 mL serological pipette. Samples were then washed in PBS (PBS Dulbecco; CS1PBS01-01, Eurobio) enriched with 0.4% EDTA (0.5 M EDTA ultrapure, pH 8.0; 155750020, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% human serum (H4522, Sigma-Aldrich) and then filtered (40 μm filters; 22363547, Fisher Scientific) and resuspended in PBS enriched with 2% FBS and 1 mM CaCl 2 .

The stem cell kits were used to remove first red blood cells and then dead cells, as recommended by the manufacturer (18170, EasySep RBC Depletion Reagent Kit; 17899, EasySep Dead Cell Removal [Annexin V]; and 18102, EasyPlate EasySep Magnet; all STEMCELL Technologies). Cells were resuspended at 700 cells/μL in DMEM (61965-026, Gibco) in 10% FBS. Single-cell sequencing was performed using the Single Cell 3′ V3 kit as per the manufacturer’s protocol (10x Genomics), with 16,000 cells loaded for an expected recovery of 10,000 cells per sample. Sample quality was confirmed using a high-sensitivity DNA chip and the 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Genomics). Samples were sequenced at a depth of 50,000 reads/cells on a NovaSeq platform (Illumina).

scRNA-seq data processing and analysis. The POST sample from Pt05 was excluded directly after sequencing due to insufficient quality. All other samples underwent quality control (QC) on the FASTQ files using FASTQC and MultiQC, controlling for (a) sequencing quality per base and sequence, (b) per base sequence and GC content, (c) sequence lengths, (d) N content, (e) adapter content, and (f) overrepresented sequence. For read alignment and unique molecular identifier (UMI) quantification, CellRanger software v5.0.0 was used on Human Cell Ranger reference 2020-A (human GRCh38; GENCODE v32/Ensembl98), and a post-mapping QC was performed using the Cell Ranger pipeline (10x Genomics).

True cells were distinguished from empty droplets in the Cell Ranger pipeline. An initial total of 170,482 cells was obtained. Cells were filtered using the combination of the following methods and thresholds: 14,863 cells were identified as having < 800 UMIs/cell (threshold based on data distribution); 39,882 cells were identified as expressing < 600 genes per cell (threshold based on data distribution); and 20,075 cells were identified as expressing > 20% of mitochondrial genes. DoubletFinder (R package) was used to filter out an additional 9,739 potential doublet cells.

The filtered count matrices were analyzed by Seurat R version 4.0.5 (44). The SCTransform normalization method was applied and used for visualization and clustering analysis. Graph-based clustering was performed with the Seurat R package and represented by UMAP. The optimal number of principal components (PCs) used to identify clusters was determined based on curve inflection on the elbow plot representing the decay in explained variance per additional PC. The optimal resolution was determined using a combination of cluster stability observed on Clustree 0.5.0 (45); expected cell types and states were based on previous knowledge, homogeneity of top gene expression within each cluster, and distribution across samples. The selected number of PCs and resolutions are detailed in Supplemental Table 15. Marker genes defining each cluster were identified using the SeuratAllMarkers function with Wilcoxon’s rank sum test using a minimal log 2 FC of 0.25. Ten clusters were identified as corresponding to the main cell populations expected in cancer, except neutrophils. Two cancer cell clusters emerged, 1 containing cells from all patients and 1 containing cells from Pt07 only (which was excluded from the global change analysis for patients due to its patient specificity).

Each cluster was further subclustered using the same methodology for more detailed analyses. After subclustering, some subclusters were defined by strong signatures of contamination by macrophages, cancer cells, or T cells; these were excluded from subsequent analysis. Major cluster 5 was reclustered after having excluded contaminated subclusters and genes contributing to technical noise (XIST, mitochondrial genes, and ribosomal genes).

The final number of cells of the ICING count matrix is detailed in Supplemental Table 3.

Fibroblast subclustering. Initial subclustering of major cluster 5 yielded 10 clusters, of which 4 were obvious doublets expressing a signature of macrophages, T cells, or cancer cells despite earlier doublet cell removal. To avoid these confounding effects on fibroblast subset identification, these were excluded. For the analysis, the remaining cells were subclustered, from which we identified 2 clusters of CAFs and 1 cluster of pericytes.

T cell subclustering. ProjecTILs (30) was used to annotate CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, using the label transfer function of pan-cancer CD4+ and CD8+ TIL atlas reference maps and default parameters. The reference maps can be found at https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.23608308 (human CD8+ TILs) and https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.21981536.v1 (human CD4+ TILs).

Pseudobulk analysis. To investigate global changes induced by BA that were independent of patient or response, a pseudobulk analysis was performed with strict thresholds to increase the probability of isolating real effects from noise. Plasma cells and mast cells were excluded due to contamination with macrophage genes, and cancer cells 2 were excluded as they were only present in Pt07. Pt05 was excluded due to the lack of a POST sample. The pseudobulk count matrix was established with the AggregateExpression function in the Seurat package (44), aggregating RNA counts by patient, cell type, and PRE/POST status.

DESeq2 (46) was used to compute the DEGs pre- versus posttreatment. The generalized linear model was set to control for the effect of patient and cell type, making it a paired analysis per cell type per patient. P values were adjusted using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (47). Log 2 FC values of each gene were adjusted for the information content using the lfcShrink function (48).

The following parameters were used to filter for relevant genes: genes expressed in at least 15% of cells per cell type in 3 out of 5 PRE or POST samples were kept. The logFC cutoff was ±0.25, and the adjusted P value cutoff was ≤0.05. Ribosomal, mitochondrial, and immunoglobulin genes, as well as the gender-specific gene XIST, were excluded (Supplemental Table 16).

The top 50 up- and downregulated genes were then plotted onto the major cell types in a heatmap using ComplexHeatmap (49) by plotting the mean expression value per cluster per PRE/POST sample using the AverageExpression function in Seurat.

Functional enrichment analysis. Overrepresentation analysis (ORA) of DEGs in collections of gene sets was performed using the clusterProfiler package (version 4.10.0) (50). The org.Hs.eg.db gene set database package version 3.18.0 (51) was used with the enrichGO(), enrichKEGG(), and enrichWP() functions to perform ORA with Gene Ontology, KEGG, and WikiPathways gene sets, respectively. The msigdb database package version 7.5.1 (52) was used to retrieve REACTOME (53) and cancer module gene sets for ORA with the enricher function. The default Fisher’s exact test was used, and the generated P values were corrected using the Benjamini-Hochberg method.

ORION multiplex IF. Dewaxing and antigen retrieval prior to staining were performed with EnVision FLEX Target Retrieval Solution, High pH (Dako) for 15 minutes at 95°C. Retrieval solution excess was removed via 2 washes in a PBS bath. Slides were then immersed in quench buffer (4.5% H 2 O 2 , 24 mM NaOH, and 1× PBS), exposed to white light (1 hour), and transilluminated with UV light (30 minutes). To avoid fluorescent background, sections were incubated for 15 minutes with Image-iT FX Signal Enhancer (Thermo Fischer Scientific) and rinsed with PBS-T (0.025% Triton X-100 and PBS) after this and each following step.

Slides were first stained with unlabeled primary antibodies against TCF1, FOXP3, and αSMA for 1 hour at room temperature and then incubated with ArgoFluor-conjugated secondary antibody for 30 minutes at room temperature. Slides were stained with all other ArgoFluor-conjugated primary antibodies for 2 hours at room temperature, incubated with Hoechst 33342 (H3570, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes, rinsed, mounted on coverslips using ArgoFluor mounting medium (Rarecyte), and stored at 4°C until acquisition. Acquisition was performed with the Rarecyte Orion instrument. All antibodies and further details are given in Supplemental Table 17.

Multiplex IHC. The multiplex IHC consecutive staining on a single slide technique was performed as previously described (54), with some adjustments. Tissues were baked at 60°C for 1 hour, deparaffinized in xylene (10467270, Fisher Scientific), and rehydrated. Heat-induced epitope retrieval was done in citrate buffer (pH 6.1; S169984-2, Dako) or EDTA buffer (pH 9; S236784-2, Dako) in a 95°C water bath for 30 minutes for the first staining, and for 15 minutes for the following staining, followed by incubation in REAL peroxidase blocking solution (S202386-2, Agilent Dako) for 10 minutes. If the primary antibody was the same species as any antibody used in prior stains, another blocking step was added with Fab Fragment for anti-rabbit (711-007-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Europe Ltd.) and anti-mouse (715-007-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Europe Ltd.) antibodies for 20 minutes. Serum-free protein block (X090930-2, Agilent Dako) was added for 10 minutes. Primary antibodies were incubated between 1 and 2 hours at room temperature and then detected with a secondary antibody conjugated with horseradish peroxidase (anti-rabbit: K400311-2, Agilent Dako; anti-mouse: K400111-2, Agilent Dako; anti-goat: VC004-050, R&D Systems; anti-rat: VC005-050, BioTechne) followed by chromogenic revelation with 3-amino-9-ethylcarabazole (K3468, Agilent Dako). Slides were counterstained with hematoxylin (6765001, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted with Glycergel aqueous mounting medium (C0563302, Dako). After scanning (C13220-04, NanoZoomer S360 digital slide scanner, Hamamatsu), tissues were bleached with ethanol baths, and the next staining cycle was performed starting with the heat-induced epitope retrieval. Hematoxylin staining was utilized to align the overlays in HALO software (Indicalabs) and to merge them into single multichannel image files (ome-tif). All antibodies and further details are given in Supplemental Table 18.

TSA Opal 6 plex IF. Matched, paired samples from 6 patients (NIH cohort) (23) with HPV– HNSCC and treated with BA (baseline and on treatment) were fixed, paraffin embedded, and sectioned. Tissue sections were immunostained using a validated multiplex IF panel with the TSA Opal 6 plex kit (Quanterix) following the manufacturer’s protocol. The panel included LRRC15, collagen I, CD3, CD8, Ki67, CK, and DAPI. Deparaffinization, rehydration, epitope retrieval, and staining were performed on the BOND RX Autostainer (Leica Biosystems). Optimal staining conditions for each antibody were established using standard IHC and single IF prior to panel assembly. Details on the antibodies, staining protocol, and the Opal kit used are provided in Supplemental Table S17. Whole-slide imaging was performed using the PhenoImager HT scanner (Quanterix) at ×20 magnification.

Image analysis and cell type calling. Tumor and adjacent/healthy tissue areas were annotated by a pathologist. Thereafter, only tumor areas were analyzed, as not all samples contained nontumor tissue areas. Multichannel images were analyzed in QuPath (55). Cells were detected using the StarDist for QuPath extension (56). Subsequently, classifiers were trained for the various cell types to be detected using the random tree classifier included in QuPath. All stainings were used to train the classifiers. As some unspecific CD4 staining was observed in multiple samples, only CD3+CD45+ cells were considered when classifying T cells to avoid false positives. CD8+hi CD4+lo cells were considered CD8+ T cells. The signal-to-noise ratio of the PD-1 staining was too low to be reliably analyzed and was thus excluded from the analysis. Pixel classifiers were trained to distinguish tumor islets and stromal area.

IF images of the NIH tumor samples generated using TSA Opal were used to train a classifier with the DenseNet V2 plug-in (Halo, Indicalabs) to discriminate tumoral and stromal compartments. An LRRC15 classifier was trained within the stromal compartment to determine the coverage of LRRC15+ fibroblasts. Nuclear segmentation was performed using an AI custom nuclear segmentation type with a maximum cytoplasm radius of 1. CD8+ and CD3+ T cell populations were identified based on a positive intensity threshold. The areas of each compartment (stroma and tumor) were used to calculate CD8+ and CD3+ T cell densities (cells/mm2).

HPV typing. HPV typing was first performed at the pathology department via Sybr Green–based real-time PCR with primers specific for HPV16, HPV18 and HPV33. Second, HPV L1 amplicons for patients negative for the aforementioned HPV types were generated using GP6+ touchdown PCR and sequenced by Sanger sequencing, and the results were aligned to HPV reference sequences using NCBI nucleotide blast.

Due to the p16+ status of Pt07, the Molecular Genetics platform at Institut Curie carried out another round of HPV detection via hybridization-based target enrichment, as previously described (57), which yielded a negative result.

Targeted NGS on tissues. Genetic alterations were detected via targeted NGS on a 571-gene panel (Supplemental Table 19), and the TMB was calculated by the Cancer Molecular Genetics platform, as described previously (25). Briefly, DNA was extracted from FFPE tumor biopsies, and 50 ng of DNA was used to establish a library using the Agilent Sureselect XT2 library prep kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The pooled libraries were sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 (Illumina) S2′150 bp flow cell. Reads were then mapped to the human reference genome (hg19) using the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (58) with default settings. After further quality control, variants were called using a combination of SAMtools (59) and Varscan2 (60) and then annotated using ANNOVAR-provided databases. Variants presenting ± 10 bp from exon–exon junctions were annotated as splice site mutations.

Variant quality was controlled for coverage, and irrelevant variants were removed by a minimum allelic ratio threshold of 5% and a maximal frequency in the population of 0.1%. Based on the Cancer Hotspot Database, truncating and hotspot mutations with a minimal coverage of 200 reads were retained for inactivating mutations of tumor suppressor genes, while known activating missense variants of oncogenes were retained with no minimal coverage.

MERFISH spatial transcriptomics. A custom multipurpose 300-gene panel was developed by our group that balanced genes for cell type annotation, immune response, and genes of interest from various sources (e.g., treatment-induced DEGs) (Supplemental Table 8).

Tissue sections (5 μm thick) were adhered to the MERSCOPE beaded slide (Vizgen) and stored in 70% ethanol at –20°C for a maximum of 1 month. FFPE tissues were prepared in a standard manner, following the Vizgen instruction manual, with minor adaptations. In short, a cell boundary staining was applied, followed by hybridization with a custom-made 300-gene panel. The section was then embedded and cleared. For extended clearing of the highly autofluorescent tissue, digestion was prolonged to 6 hours at 37°C, followed by 4 hours of extra concentrated clearing (1:10 of ProtK at 800 units/mL) at 47°C. Directly before imaging, the section was embedded again to avoid tissue lifting during acquisition. Slides were imaged with the MERSCOPE machine and processed with the software version 233. Cell segmentation was performed based on DAPI and membrane staining using the Vizgen post-processing tool and the cellpose algorithm. Data were inspected using the MERSCOPE visualizer software.

Cell segmentation quality was assessed using the mutually exclusive coexpression rate approach and visual inspection. Cells having a total RNA count lower than 5 and a volume lower than 100 μm3 were filtered out. Data normalization, dimensionality reduction, and cell clustering were performed using scanpy (version 1.10.3) (61). Cell type density was computed based on 1.5 × 1.5 mm crops. Analyses were performed using SpatialData framework (version 0.1.2) and python (version 3.9.18).

Xenium spatial transcriptomics. Tissue sections (5 μm thick) were adhered to a Xenium slide and stored at 4°C for 1 week. FFPE tissues were prepared in a standard manner following the 10′ instruction manual (without adaptations). Briefly, padlock probes from the standard human lung panel (PN 1000601) were hybridized to the slides overnight, followed by rolling circle amplification. Slides were then imaged with the Xenium machine and processed with the analyzer software version 1.6. Cell segmentation was based on DAPI staining only, with an expansion around the staining of 15 μm radius or until the next cell boundary was encountered. Data were inspected using Xenium Explorer and subsequently analyzed using Seurat version 5. Cells having a total RNA count or number of detected genes lower than 10 were filtered out. Data normalization, dimensionality reduction, and cell clustering were performed using Seurat version 5 inside R (version 4.1.2).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using R (62) and GraphPad Prism. Data were considered significant for P values (or adjusted P values, when appropriate) of < 0.05.

Study approval. The translational analyses reported in this study were conducted within the ICING clinical trial, a phase II study evaluating BA in patients with resectable, previously untreated HNSCC. The clinical trial was registered under EudraCT number 2019-004052-11 and ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04428047 and was approved by French authorities (Comité de Protection des Personnes and Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Medicament et des Produits de Santé). The study and associated translational research program, including genomic, transcriptomic, and immunomonitoring analyses of blood and tumor samples, were also reviewed and approved by the Comité de Recherche Institutionnel of Institut Curie (approval no. INT200232). All participants provided written informed consent prior to study enrollment, including consent for collection and research use of biological samples and associated clinical data.

Data availability. The ICING dataset used in this article contains human genomic, transcriptomic, and associated clinical data generated within the ICING clinical trial (EudraCT 2019-004052-11; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04428047) and its ancillary study. The scRNA-seq dataset has been deposited in the European Genome-Phenome Archive under accession number EGAC50000001151. Given the potentially identifiable nature of human genomic data, access is controlled. Data requests are managed by Unicancer, the data owner, through a Data Access Agreement. Requests for access should be submitted to mta-dta@unicancer.fr and helene.salmon@curie.fr and will be reviewed by representatives of Unicancer and Institut Curie. The spatial transcriptomic dataset has been deposited in the BioImage Archive under accession number S-BIAD4011. Values for all data points in graphs are available in the Supporting Data Values file.