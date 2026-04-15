Tet2-driven clonal hematopoiesis drives aortic aneurysm via macrophage-to-osteoclast–like differentiation

Sex as a biological variable. This study examined male mice because male animals exhibited less variability in phenotype. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant for female mice.

This study included both male and female participants. The sex distribution is presented in Table 1. No sex-specific analyses were conducted, and the findings are considered to be broadly applicable across sexes.

Clinical data. This study was a retrospective observational cohort study. All participant data (including standard baseline demographics, laboratory data, and medical histories) were sourced from a Nagoya University cohort in Nagoya, Japan, and patients were included consecutively between December 2023 and February 2025. Race and ethnicity were self-reported, and all participants were Japanese. Blood samples for ultra-deep, error-corrected sequencing were collected at the time of surgical admission, and the aneurysm growth rate prior to surgery was analyzed retrospectively. All patients were monitored with contrast-enhanced CT every 6–12 months according to standard clinical practice. All 44 patients included in this study had AAAs; thoracic aneurysms were not included. Longitudinal imaging data for aneurysm diameter were available for 21 of 44 patients. Patients with any clinical features suggestive of hereditary or syndromic aortopathies were excluded. Measurement of the aortic diameter in the patient cohort was done using contrast-enhanced CT, the standard modality for preoperative evaluation of AAAs. The maximum aneurysm diameter was determined by a board-certified radiologist, who was blinded to clonal hematopoiesis status and clinical outcomes to ensure objective and unbiased assessment. Measurements were performed using axial and reconstructed sagittal images, and the largest cross-sectional diameter was recorded for analysis. This standardized approach was applied uniformly across all cases.

Ultra-deep, error-corrected DNA sequencing. Patient blood samples were collected at the time of surgical admission using PAXgene DNA tubes (catalog 761165, BD Biosciences) and cryopreserved until use. Ultra-deep, error-corrected DNA-seq was performed as previously described (20). Briefly, genomic DNA was isolated from the blood samples using QIAamp DNA extraction kits (catalog 51104; Qiagen). The pooled libraries were sequenced using a NovaSeq X instrument (Illumina). Raw data from biological replicate error-corrected sequencing were analyzed as previously described (20). Briefly, a minimum of 3 raw reads sharing the same unique molecular identifier were used to generate an error-corrected consensus sequence. The output was filtered to include bases with 700 times or greater consensus read coverage within the target regions of a custom gene panel (Supplemental Table 1), excluding common variants (minor allele fraction ≥0.01) identified by the 1000 Genomes Project (39). The selected gene panel incorporated well-documented clonal hematopoietic genes based on the IntoGen Clonal Hematopoiesis Mutation Browser database (40). For single-nucleotide variant calling, a position-specific binomial background error model was implemented for variant calling. Each genomic position was modeled independently by compiling the background error rate of normal samples for that specific genomic position, defined as the fraction of nonreference reads relative to the total number of sequencing reads at that position. For each individual sample, the number of reads supporting the nonreference allele at a given genomic position was compared with the corresponding background error rate. A genomic position was considered positive when the observed number of nonreference reads was significantly higher than the background error rate based on a binomial test (P < 0.01). Variants with a VAF of greater than 0.45 were removed to exclude potential germline variants, and those below this threshold occurring in 3 or more individuals were considered recurrent sequencing errors and omitted. Variants with a VAF of less than 0.005 were excluded because of decreased confidence in distinguishing variants due to intrinsic sequencing error. Finally, only frameshift, stop-gain, and missense variants were included in the downstream analysis, as these mutations have the potential to influence protein function.

Mice. B6(Cg)-Tet2tm1.2Rao/J (no. 023359), B6.129P2-Apoetm1Unc/J (no. 002052), C57BL/6J WT (no. 000664), and B6(C)-Gt(ROSA)26Sorem1.1(CAG-cas9*,-EGFP)Rsky/J (no. 028555) mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. B6.SJL-Ptprca Pepcb/BoyJ mice were obtained from Sankyo Labo Service Corporation.

Cell culture. For in vitro experiments, each biological replicate represents an independent culture derived from BM cells obtained from different mice. A Lenti-X 293T cell line was obtained from Takara Bio. Cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and penicillin/streptomycin/l-glutamine (complete medium) at 37°C in a humidified incubator with 5% CO 2 . BM-derived macrophages were isolated and cultured in complete medium (RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS; catalogs 11-875-093 and SH3091003, respectively; Thermo Fisher Scientific). First, the BM was flushed from the tibia and femurs of 8- to 10-week-old mice, and cells were washed and cultured overnight in complete medium. HSPCs were purified via differential plating and defined as the nonadherent population after 16 hours of culturing. Macrophage proliferation and differentiation were induced by culturing for 3 days in complete medium supplemented with macrophage CSF (M-CSF) (30 ng/mL; catalog 315-02, PeproTech). Cells were then detached using 0.25% trypsin with EDTA (catalog 25200056, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C for 30 minutes to 1 hour and reseeded in new plates containing M-CSF and RANKL (25 or 50 ng/mL; catalog 315-11C, PeproTech). The cells were further incubated for 3 days in complete medium. To inhibit macrophage differentiation, alendronate sodium (0.5 μg/mL; catalog A4978, MilliporeSigma) was added at the time of reseeding. Differentiation into osteoclast-like cells was assessed using a TRAP staining kit (catalog AK04F, Cosmo Bio).

Lentivirus production. The plasmids pLKO5.sgRNA.EFS.tRFP (catalog 57823), psPAX2 (catalog 12260), and pMD2.G (catalog 12259) were purchased from Addgene. A sgRNA targeting exon 9 of the Rank gene was designed using the CRISPR design tool (https://www.idtdna.com/site/order/designtool/index/CRISPR_CUSTOM). A sgRNA targeting mouse Rank (AGATTCTAGGACGTTCACAC) or a noncoding sgRNA targeting an intron in the murine Actb gene (AGGTTGCTCTGACAACCACA) were subcloned into the BsmB1 restriction enzyme site of the appropriate vector. Lentivirus particles were generated as previously described (41). Briefly, the plasmids (lentiviral vector, psPAX2, and pMD2.G) were cotransfected into Lenti-X 293T cells using polyethyleneimine. The culture supernatant was collected 48 hours after transfection, filtered through a 0.45 μm filter, and concentrated by ultracentrifugation at 72 ,100g for 3 hours. The virus pellet was resuspended in StemSpan medium (catalog 09600, STEMCELL Technologies) and stored at –80°C. Lentiviral titers were determined using a Lenti-X quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) Titration Kit (catalog 631235, Clontech).

Isolation of lineage-negative BM cells and lentivirus transduction. A lineage depletion kit (catalog 130-090-858, Miltenyi Biotech) was used to isolate lineage-negative BM cells from mice that had been generated by crossing B6(C)-Gt(ROSA)26Sorem1.1(CAG-cas9*,-EGFP)Rsky/J and B6(Cg)-Tet2tm1.2Rao/J mice, and selecting for heterozygous alleles of both strains. Cells were preincubated with StemSpan medium (catalog 09600, STEMCELL Technologies) for 1.5 hours at 37°C. Lentivirus transduction was performed in 20 ng/mL thrombopoietin (catalog 315-14, PeproTech), 50 ng/mL stem cell factor 1 (SCF-1) (catalog 250-03, PeproTech), and 4 μg/mL polybrene (catalog 12996-81, Nacalai Tesque) for 16–20 hours. The cells were collected and resuspended in RPMI medium before transplantation.

BMT. Recipient mice were exposed to 2 radiation doses of 4.5 Gy at 4-hour intervals using MBR-1618R-BE (Hitachi). For mouse models of clonal hematopoiesis, BM cells containing 20% Tet2-KO and 80% WT cells (5 × 106 cells in 200 μL RPMI 1640 medium/mouse) were retro-orbitally injected into 8- to 10-week-old Apoe-KO mice. For RNA-seq experiments, 100% Tet2-KO or 100% WT donor BM was used. To distinguish between donor Tet2-KO and WT cells, WT cells were obtained from mice carrying the CD45.1 variant of the CD45 hematopoietic antigen, whereas Tet2-KO cells were obtained from mice carrying the CD45.2 variant. Control mice (20% WT BMT) were transplanted with 20% CD45.2+ and 80% CD45.1+ WT cells. For lineage-negative cell transplantation, lentivirus-transduced cells (5 × 105 cells in 200 μL RPMI 1640 medium/mouse) were used instead. The experimental mice were randomly assigned to either the experimental or control group. We did not exclude any mice with the exception of those that were not used due to human error. Although no power analyses were performed to determine sample sizes, appropriate sample sizes for statistical analysis were selected on the basis of our previous experimental findings using the same models.

qRT-PCR. Total RNA from tissues and cultured cells was isolated using QIAzol reagent (catalog 79306, Qiagen) and a NucleoSpin RNA Plus kit (catalog 740984.50, Takara). RNA (0.5–1.2 μg) was reverse transcribed with a QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (catalog 205313, Qiagen). qRT-PCR was performed with Power SYBR Green reagent (catalog 4368708, Thermo Fisher Scientific) on a ViiA7 PCR system. A standard thermocycling protocol (95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 60 seconds, 40 cycles total) was used for gene amplification. Primer sequences included 5′-GCTCCAAGCAGATGCAGCA-3′ and 5′-CCGGATGTGAGGCAGCAG-3′ (36b4), 5′-GCGACCATTGTTAGCCACATACG-3′ and 5′-CGTTGATGTCGCACAGAGGGAT-3′ (Trap), and 5′-CTGGACAGCCAGACACTAAAG-3′ and 5′-CTCGCGGCAAGTCTTCAGAG-3′ (Mmp9). Gene expression was analyzed using the ΔΔCt method and normalized according to that of the reference gene 36b4.

Hematopoietic cell and flow cytometric analyses of peripheral blood and aortic immune cells. Hematopoietic parameters were analyzed using a VETSCAN HM5 (Zoetis). Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood leukocytes and aortic immune cells was performed at the indicated time points as previously described (41). Peripheral blood cells were obtained from the retro-orbital vein and collected in K2 EDTA–containing Fuji tubes (catalog A01032, Fujifilm). RBCs were lysed in eBioscience 1X RBC Lysis Buffer (catalog 00-4333-57, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 minutes on ice. Incubation with antibodies was performed for 20 minutes at room temperature in the dark. Aortic tissues were minced and digested in collagenase I (450 U/mL), collagenase XI (125 U/mL), hyaluronidase (450 U/mL), and DNase I (60 U/mL) (catalog C0130, C7657, H3506, and D4513, respectively, MilliporeSigma) at 37°C for 30 minutes using a ThermoMixer C (Eppendorf) at 900 rpm. Aorta samples were subsequently homogenized using cell strainers (Falcon, catalog 352350, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After incubation with antibodies, dead cells were excluded from the analysis using Zombie Aqua or Violet (catalogs 423102 and 423113, respectively; BioLegend) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. To determine the cell numbers, 123count eBeads (catalog 01-1234-42, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used. Data acquisition was performed using the Fortessa (BD Biosciences) and analyzed with FlowJo software (FlowJo), and cell numbers were normalized to the number of cells/100 mg wet weight of the aorta. Flow cytometric analysis was performed using distinct antibody panels according to sample type and immune cell subsets, as detailed in Supplemental Table 2. The cells were defined as described in the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2.

Echocardiographic analyses. Echocardiography was performed on isoflurane-anesthetized mice. Mice were kept semi-awake in a shallow state of anesthesia by monitoring their responses to physical stimuli (tail pinch, etc.), and heart rate was maintained at 500–600 bpm. M-mode images of the abdominal aorta in the supraceliac region just above the bifurcation of the celiac artery were obtained using a Vevo 3100 imaging system (FUJIFILM VisualSonics) equipped with an MS400 (18-38 MHz) phased-array transducer.

The aortic diameter was assessed using high-resolution M-mode echocardiography at a standardized anatomical location immediately distal to the celiac arteries (42). The celiac artery was first identified in the long-axis view and centered on the screen, after which the probe was rotated 90° to obtain a consistent short-axis view. M-mode tracings were acquired at the site demonstrating the maximal vessel diameter. Measurements were performed at end-systole across 3 consecutive cardiac cycles. The aortic diameter was defined as the distance from the midpoint of 1 medial layer to the midpoint of the opposite medial layer, ensuring consistent depth and perpendicular orientation across animals.

Pump implantation. To induce aortic aneurysms in mice, osmotic minipumps (Alzet model 2004) containing either AngII (1.44 mg/kg/d, diluted in sterile saline, catalog A9525, MilliporeSigma) or saline (sham) were implanted s.c. into a small pocket made through an incision at the nape of the neck. The mice were anesthetized with isoflurane during the entire surgical procedure, and the wounds were closed with wound clips. Osmotic minipumps were primed in PBS at 37°C for 24 hours before implantation, and they remained in place for 28 days after implantation. In some experiments, the mice were implanted with a second minipump to prolong the time course. Blood pressure was measured using tail-cuff plethysmography, as previously described (41).

Alendronate treatment. For the bisphosphonate experiment, mice were s.c. injected twice a week with alendronate sodium (catalog A4978, MilliporeSigma) at 100 μg/kg. Oral alendronate (1.4 mg/kg daily) was administered by gavage after a 4-hour fast, with food withheld for 30 minutes after dosing, beginning on day 0 of the AngII infusion.

RANKL-blocking interventions in mice. Anti-RANKL monoclonal antibody (InVivoMAb anti-mouse RANKL, clone IK22/5; BE0191) was administered i.p. at 4 mg/kg per injection, once every 2 days. A rat IgG2a isotype control antibody (InVivoMAb, clone 2A3; BE0089) was used as the control.

Histology. Aortic tissues were perfused with cold PBS from the transected end and fixed in 10% formalin at 4°C overnight. Samples were processed for paraffin embedment and cut into 4 μm thick sections. For tissue staining, the sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated. To determine elastic fibers, aortic sections were stained with a Microscopy Elastica van Gieson staining kit (catalog 1.15974.0002, MilliporeSigma). The images acquired using a BZ-X710 Keyence microscope were analyzed with ImageJ software (NIH) to quantify elastic fiber thickness and the number of tears. Elastin fiber thickness and elastin rupture were quantified in EVG-stained abdominal aortic sections. One section per mouse, corresponding to the maximally dilated aneurysmal segment, was analyzed. Five nonoverlapping high-power fields were selected per section in a blinded manner. Elastin thickness was measured at 3 predefined points per field along the medial elastic lamellae and averaged to obtain a single value for each mouse. Elastin rupture was semiquantitatively scored according to the percentage of disrupted elastic lamellae in each field, and the mean score across 5 fields was used for analysis. All measurements were performed by 2 independent investigators blinded to genotype and treatment group. For TRAP+ cell quantification, 5 nonoverlapping high-power fields per well were analyzed, and TRAP+ cells were manually counted by 2 independent observers blinded to the genotype and treatment group. Counts were averaged across fields to obtain a single value per well.

Western blotting. BM-derived macrophages were lysed directly in culture dishes using SDS sample buffer (Blue Loading Buffer, catalog B7703S, New England BioLabs) containing 40 mM DTT, followed by incubation at 95°C for 5 minutes. Cell lysates were separated using SDS-PAGE (catalog 4561033, Bio-Rad Laboratories) and transferred onto a PVDF membrane. After blocking with 5% skim milk in PBS with Tween 20 (0.1%) for 1 hour, the membranes were incubated with the indicated antibodies overnight at 4°C, followed by an HRP-conjugated second antibody (catalog sc-2357, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) for 1 hour at room temperature. The following antibodies were used for immunoblotting: anti–β-actin (13E5) rabbit monoclonal antibody (catalog 4970, Cell Signaling Technology) and anti-RANK (EPR26196-15) rabbit monoclonal antibody (catalog ab305233, Abcam). Images were visualized using an ECL Prime Western Blotting System (catalog RPN2232, GE Healthcare).

Immunostaining. For smooth muscle actin, CD68, and PECAM-1 staining, aortic tissue sections were deparaffinized, and antigen retrieval was performed using Epitope Retrieval Solution, pH 6 (catalog RE7113-CE, Leica Biosystems). Sections were blocked with Protein Block Serum-Free (catalog X0909, Agilent Technologies) for 30 minutes and subsequently incubated with a primary antibody overnight at 4°C. To distinguish target staining from the background, a secondary antibody was used as a negative control in each experiment. After washing with Tris-buffered saline, sections were incubated with secondary antibodies for 2 hours at room temperature. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Fluorescence images were captured using a BZ-X710 Keyence microscope. The primary antibodies included mouse anti–actin α-smooth muscle-Cy3 (1A4) (catalog C6198, MilliporeSigma), anti–rabbit CD68 (E307V) (catalog 97778, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti–goat CD31/PECAM-1 (catalog AF3628, R&D Systems). The secondary antibodies included donkey anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (catalog A21206, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and donkey anti–goat Alex Fluor 647 (catalog A21447, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Cell sorting. For qRT-PCR analysis of aortic macrophages (CD45+Ly6G–CD64+Ly6C–), aorta digests were prepared as described for the flow cytometric analysis, and sorting was performed on a FACSAria Fusion cell sorter (BD Biosciences) with a 100 μM nozzle and flow pressure set to 20 psi. A total of 20,000 cells were sorted for each population.

RNA-seq. Total RNA was extracted from the FACS-sorted aortic macrophages using an RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen). RNA integrity and concentration were assessed using a bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). RNA-seq library preparation was outsourced to Takara Bio Inc. Libraries were prepared using a SMART-Seq v4 Ultra Low Input RNA Kit combined with a Nextera XT DNA Library Prep Kit optimized for low-input polyA+ RNA. Sequencing was performed using an Illumina NovaSeq platform, which generated approximately 40 million paired-end reads per sample. The mouse GRCm39 (mm39) construct was used as the reference genome for alignment. Sequencing data, including read alignment, quantification, and expression of known transcripts, were processed using Expression Miner 2.0 (Takara Bio). For further downstream analysis, read count data were imported into R (version 4.2.2), and differential expression analysis was conducted using the DESeq2 package. Genes with an adjusted value of less than 0.05 and |log 2 fold change| of greater than 1 were considered differentially expressed. Functional enrichment analyses (Gene Ontology [GO] and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG]) were performed using clusterProfiler, and gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was carried out using the fgsea and MSigDB hallmark gene sets.

Statistics. For experimental (in vivo and in vitro) studies, all statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 10 (GraphPad Software). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Data distribution was assessed using the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. For normally distributed data with 1 experimental variable, statistical analyses were performed using parametric tests: unpaired (2-tailed) Student’s t test for 2 groups with equal variance, or Welch’s t test for 2 groups with unequal variance, and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for more than 2 groups. Data with 2 independent variables were evaluated using 2-way ANOVA or 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA, as appropriate, followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparison post hoc tests. For non-normally distributed data with 1 experimental variable, statistical analyses were performed using nonparametric tests: the Mann-Whitney U (2-tailed) test for 2 groups and Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn multiple-comparison post hoc tests for more than 2 groups. Statistical significance was set at a P value of less than 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using biological replicates as independent samples. Statistical significance is shown only for selected pairwise comparisons relevant to the hypothesis.

For analyses of human clinical samples, continuous variables are summarized as the mean ± SD, and categorical variables as a number (percentage). Between-groups differences were assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test or the Mann-Whitney U test for continuous variables and Pearson’s χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test for categorical variables, as appropriate. The association between clonal hematopoiesis status and aneurysm growth rate was evaluated using univariable linear regression. All P values are 2 sided, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 10.

Study approval. The study protocols were approved by the IACUC of Nagoya University (approval no. M250302-002). The study investigating the association between clonal hematopoiesis and AAA was registered with the University hospital Medical Information Network (UMIN) Clinical Trials Registry (UMIN000052118). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to inclusion in the study.

Data availability. Supporting data values for all graphs and values underlying the reported means are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. All raw and processed RNA-seq data generated in this study have been deposited in the DDBJ Sequence Read Archive (DRA) under accession number DRP016820 (BioProject: PRJDB39638). The full RNA-seq dataset used for differential expression analysis and volcano plot generation is provided in Supplemental Data 1. Clinical genomic data derived from human samples have been deposited in the NBDC Human Database under controlled access (accession number, study: JGAS000864; dataset: JGAD001007). Access to these data requires approval from the NBDC Data Access Committee in accordance with institutional and national guidelines.