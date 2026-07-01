Deficiency of muscular dystrophy–related gene JAG2 causes NOTCH signaling dysfunction in muscle stem cells

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice. C57BL/6N-Atm1Brd Jag2tm1a(KOMP)Wtsi/HMmucd (Jag2LoxP/LoxP; MMRRC:048257-UCD) mice were obtained from the Mutant Mouse Resource & Research Centers. B6.Cg-Pax7tm1(cre/ERT2)Gaka/J (Pax7+/CreERT2; JAX 017763) (39), B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J (Ai9; JAX 007909) (60), STOCK Jag2sm/J (Jag2sm; JAX 000239) (37), and B6.129S4-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm2(FLP)*Sor/J (FLP; JAX 012930) (61) mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Kdrtm2.1Jrt/J (Flk1+/GFP) mice were obtained from Masatsugu Ema (62). Cdh5+/CreERT2 mice were obtained from Yoshiaki Kubota (63). B6.Cg-Pax7tm1(cre/ERT2)Gaka/J (Pax7+/CreERT2) mice were crossed with B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J (Ai9) to yield the Pax7+/CreERT2 R26RtdT(Pax7tdT) mice (6, 39). Pax7tdT mice were bred with Jag2LoxP/LoxP and Flk1+/GFP to yield Jag2LoxP/LoxP Pax7+/tdT Flk1+/GFP mice. Cdh5+/CreERT2 mice were crossed with B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J (Ai9) to yield Cdh5+/CreERT2 R26RtdT(Cdh5tdT) mice. Cdh5tdT mice were bred with Jag2LoxP/LoxP and Flk1+/GFP to yield Jag2LoxP/LoxP Cdh5+/tdT Flk1+/GFP mice. Jag2sm mice (51) were crossed with Pax7tdT to yield the Jag2sm Pax7tdT mice. All mouse colonies were established (Table 1) and genotyped (Supplemental Table 6 and Supplemental Figure 7) in the laboratory. Cre recombination was induced using TMX (T5648, MilliporeSigma), 75 mg/kg body weight × 3 over 1 week at 3–6 weeks of age. CreERT2 mice were used as controls. TA muscle regeneration was induced by intramuscular injection of 20 μL of 10 μM CTX (V9125, MilliporeSigma). The animals were housed in an SPF environment and monitored by Research Animal Resources of the University of Minnesota. All protocols (2204–39969A) were approved by the IACUC of the University of Minnesota and complied with NIH guidelines for the use of animals in research.

Cell culture and immunostaining. C2C12 myoblasts (CRL-1772) were obtained from American Type Culture Collection and cultured in DMEM medium with 10% FBS, 100 units/mL of penicillin, and 100 μg of streptomycin at 37°C in 5% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . C2C12 cells were specific growth rate profiled to confirm their identity and tested negative for mycoplasma. MuSCs were isolated from adult mice (64, 65). After collagenase type II (CLS-2, Worthington) treatment, dissociated cells from mouse hind limb muscles were incubated with anti–CD31-PE (12-0311-82, eBiosciences), anti–CD45-PE (12-0451-81, eBiosciences), anti-Sca1-PE (A18486, eBiosciences), and anti–Integrin α7 (ABIN487462, MBL International), followed by anti-PE microbeads (130-048-801, Miltenyi Biotec), then underwent LD column (130-042-901, Miltenyi Biotec) separation. Negative cell populations were incubated with anti-mouse IgG beads (130-048-402, Miltenyi Biotec), and MS column (130-042-201, Miltenyi Biotec) separation was performed to isolate Integrin α7+ MuSCs. MuSCs were maintained in culture on collagen-coated plates in myoblast growth medium containing 20% FBS, 20 ng/mL bFGF (PHG0263, Invitrogen), 100 units/mL of penicillin, and 100 μg of streptomycin in Ham’s F10 medium. MuECs were isolated from adult mice (15, 66). Dissociated muscle cells were obtained as described above. Dissociated cells were incubated with CD45 MicroBeads (130-052-301, eBiosciences) and anti–CD45-PE (12-0451-81, eBiosciences) and underwent LD column (130-042-901, Miltenyi Biotec) separation. Negative cell populations were incubated with CD31 MicroBeads (130-097-418, Miltenyi Biotec), and MS column (130-042-201, Miltenyi Biotec) separation was performed to isolate CD45–CD31+ MuECs. MuECs were maintained in culture on fibronectin-coated plates in an EGM-2 Endothelial Cell Growth Medium-2 Bullet Kit (CC-3162, Lonza). All antibody-related materials are listed in Supplemental Table 7. All cell cultures were maintained in a humidified incubator at 37°C with 5% CO 2 and 5% O 2 .

4-Hydroxy tamoxifen (H6278, MilliporeSigma) treatment (1 μM in EtOH) was used to induce Jag2 deletion in MuSCs isolated from Jag2LoxP/LoxP Pax7CreERT2 mice. For the cell proliferation assay, cells were exposed to 1 μM EdU for 3 hours before being fixed and stained by the Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor 488 or 647 Imaging Kit (C10337 or C10340, Thermo Fisher Scientific). To induce differentiation of MuSCs, the myoblast growth medium was replaced with differentiation medium that contained DMEM supplemented with 5% horse serum for 1–5 days. After cell cultures, anti-MyHC (MF20, DSHB) and anti-MYOD (C-20, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) antibodies followed by secondary anti–mouse-Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11001, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 647 (A-32795, Thermo Fisher Scientific), anti-MyHC (MF20), and anti-HES1 (D6P2U, Cell Signaling Technology) antibodies followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 568 (A-11004, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11008, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or anti-JAG2 antibody (C23D2, Cell Signaling Technology) followed by secondary anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11008) were used (Supplemental Table 7). LacZ expression in MuSCs obtained from LacZ/Neo-Jag2LoxP/LoxP mice was detected by X-gal staining overnight as described previously (67). Following X-gal staining, anti-PAX7 (DSHB) or anti-MYOD (C-20, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) antibodies followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11001) or anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11008) were used. The fusion index (containing 2 or more nuclei in MyHC+ myotubes) was measured. For induction of apoptotic cell death in MuSCs, thapsigargin-mediated apoptosis was induced by 1 μM thapsigargin (T9033, MilliporeSigma) dissolved in EtOH for 24 hours. UV light–mediated apoptosis was induced by exposing the cells to UV light in a cell culture hood for 1 minute without medium. After UV exposure, cell survival was assessed 24 hours following culture in 0.1% FBS in Ham’s F10 medium using the Annexin V Assay Kit (ab232855, Abcam) and TUNEL staining kit (G7360, Promega). DAPI (0.1 μg/mL in PBS) was used for nuclei staining.

Knockdown of Jag2 in C2C12 mouse myoblasts, MuSCs, and MuECs. C2C12 cells were transfected with a cocktail of shRNA plasmids (Genecopoeia) against mouse Jag2 using Lipofectamine 3000 (L3000001, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The Jag2 and scrambled shRNA sequences are shown in Supplemental Table 6. shRNA transfection and positive clone selection were performed as described (20). Jag2 siRNAs (sc-39673, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) and control scramble siRNA-A (sc-37007, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) were transfected in WT MuSCs or MuECs using Polyjet (11668019, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cells were harvested on growth and differentiation day 1. Jag2 downregulation was confirmed by RT-qPCR. Anti-MyHC (DSHB) antibody followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11029, Thermo Fisher Scientific) antibody was used to detect differentiating myocytes. Jag2-knockdown MuECs were used for luciferase assays after transfection with Hes1-467-Luc and JAG2 expression vectors. Endothelial secretome analysis was performed by RT-qPCR in Jag2-knockdown MuECs. DAPI was used for nuclear staining.

NOTCH plate array and myotube-fusion index of differentiated C2C12 cells. Scrambled and Jag2 shRNA cells were switched at 80% confluence from normal growth medium containing 10% FBS to differentiation medium containing 2% horse serum and differentiated for 7 days. Total RNA was isolated using an RNA isolation kit (Zymo Research). Reverse transcription of mRNA was performed using a high-capacity RNA to cDNA kit (Applied Biosystems). qPCR-based gene expression analysis was conducted using the TaqMan Fast Advanced Master Mix in the QuantStudio 3 Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The Taqman probes used were as follows: mouse Jag2 (Mm01325629_m1), mouse MyoG (Mm00446194_m1), human JAG2 (Hs99999198_m1), and mouse Gapdh (Mm99999915_g1) from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The cDNA samples were also examined via the TaqMan Array Mouse NOTCH Signaling Pathway, Fast 96-well plate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing a set of NOTCH signaling pathway–associated genes and endogenous control genes as reported previously (20). For myotube fusion index analysis, the cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 15 minutes and blocked in serum medium for 1 hour. The cells were stained with MyHC (MF20) primary antibody for 1 hour. Cells were then stained with anti-rabbit– or anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 568 secondary antibody for 1 hour. Nuclei were stained using DAPI (D1306, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the coverslips were mounted using Fluoromount Aqueous Mounting Medium (MilliporeSigma). The slides were imaged using a DM6000B or DM5500B epifluorescence microscope (Leica). The myotube-fusion index was determined by counting the number of nuclei within MyHC+ myotubes divided by the total number of nuclei in the field of view using ImageJ (NIH).

Site-directed mutagenesis and overexpression of JAG2 variants in C2C12 myoblasts and MuSCs. Site-directed mutagenesis was performed on the JAG2 coding sequence in the pCDNA3.1 backbone to generate the variants of interest using the Q5 Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (New England Biolabs). pCDNA3.1JAG2 was a gift from Sandra Coppens. Mutagenic primers harboring the desired variants were used in a PCR reaction with WT JAG2 sequence as the template. PCR was performed using the primers for the indicated JAG2 variants (p.Glu164Lys, p.Pro682Ser, and p.Phe977Ser) (Supplemental Table 6). Generation and stable overexpression of the JAG2 human variants in scrambled and Jag2 shRNA cells were performed via selection with G418 (200 μg/mL).

RNA and genomic DNA isolation and qPCR. Cultured cells were washed with ice-cold PBS and lysed in place with TRIzol (15596018, Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA was isolated using the DirectZol RNA Microprep Kit (R2062, Zymo Research) with on-column DNase digestion followed by cDNA synthesis using the Transcriptor First Strand cDNA synthesis kit (04379012001, Roche Molecular Diagnostics) with random primers. Genomic DNA for genotyping was isolated from mouse tail snips with lysis buffer containing Proteinase K (P2308, MilliporeSigma). qPCR was performed using GoTaq qPCR Master Mix (A6002, Promega). The input RNA amount was normalized across all samples, and 18S rRNA was used for normalization of qPCR across samples. All primers were synthesized as custom DNA oligos from Integrated DNA Technologies (Supplemental Table 6).

Single-muscle fiber isolation and staining. Extensor digitorum longus muscle was dissected from uninjured or CTX-injected muscle and digested with 0.2% collagenase type-I (C0130, MilliporeSigma) for single-muscle fiber isolation (7). Single-muscle fibers were fixed with 2% PFA/PBS, permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100. Anti-PAX7 antibody (DSHB), followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11029), was used for immunostaining (Supplemental Table 7). At least 20 single-muscle fibers per each mouse were used for the measurement. DAPI was used for nuclear staining.

Luciferase reporter assays. Hes1-467-Luc and Hes1-467-Mut-Luc were obtained from Addgene (catalog 41723 and 43805). 4R-SV-Luc was obtained from Andrew Lassar (41). pRL-TK (E1910, Promega) was used as an internal control. Hes1-467-Luc was transfected to control MuECs and Jag2-depleted MuSCs. WT and homozygous MuSCs were transfected with expression vectors for human JAG2 (pcDNA3-JAG2), mouse MyoD (pcDNA3-MyoD), mouse Notch1 (pCS2-Notch1), mouse Notch2 (pPB[Exp]-Notch2, VectorBuilder), human NOTCH3 (pPB[Exp]-NOTCH3, VectorBuilder), mouse Notch4 (pHyTc-Notch4, Addgene), or empty vectors and the luciferase reporter genes using PolyJet In Vitro DNA Transfection Reagent (SL100688, SignaGen Laboratories). Cells were harvested 48 hours after transfection. Luciferase activity was measured with a plate reader (LD400, Beckman Coulter) using a dual-luciferase reporter assay system (E1910, Promega).

Ligand-coating NOTCH signaling assay. A total of 5 × 104 WT MuSCs, Jag2sm homozygous MuSCs, WT MuSCs carrying JAG2, and Jag2sm homozygous MuSCs carrying JAG2 were placed in a 48-well tissue culture plate pretreated with 5 μg/mL of DLL1-Fc, DLL4-Fc, JAG 1-Fc, or JAG2-Fc (5026-DL, 10089-D4, 10969-JG, and 4748-JG, R&D Systems) and allowed to settle at room temperature for 1 hour. After 16–18 hours, the cells were transfected with Hes1-467-Luc using PolyJet In Vitro DNA Transfection Reagent (SL100688). After 3 hours, the medium was changed to growth medium for an additional 48 hours or differentiation medium for an additional 120 hours to detect PAX7+MYOD– reserve cell population. For immunostaining, anti-PAX7 (DSHB) and anti-MYOD (C-20, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) antibodies followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11001) or anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11008) were used.

Histology and immunostaining for sections and cell cultures. The mouse TA muscle was used for all histological analyses. Tissues were snap-frozen using LiN 2 chilled isopentane and stored at –80°C. For histological analysis, 8μm thick transverse cryosections were used. Cryosections (8 μm thick) were used for H&E (7), Sirius red (Direct Red 80, 365548, MilliporeSigma) for fibrosis (8), and Oil Red O staining (O1391-250ML, MilliporeSigma) (64). LacZ expression in whole muscle and MuSCs obtained from LacZ/Neo-Jag2LoxP/LoxP mice was detected by X-gal staining overnight as described previously (7, 66). Muscle sections obtained from X-gal–stained muscle were used for anti-CD31 antibody staining followed by anti-rat–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11006, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Anti-eMyHC (F1.652, DSHB) or anti-PAX7 (DSHB) and anti-Laminin (L0663, MilliporeSigma) antibodies, followed by anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11001) and anti-rat–Alexa Fluor 568 (A-11077, Thermo Fisher Scientific) antibodies were used to detect MuSCs or regenerating muscle fibers, respectively. For capillary density measurement, anti-CD31 antibody (550274, BD Biosciences) and anti-Laminin antibody (L9393, MilliporeSigma) were used for TA sections, followed by anti-rat–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11006) and anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 568 (A-11011, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Immunostaining was performed on 35 mm tissue culture plates or 8-well Permanox Chamber slides (C7182-1PAK, MilliporeSigma). Cells were fixed with 2% PFA for 5 minutes and immunostained (15). Cells were permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS, blocked with 1% BSA in PBS, and incubated with primary antibodies followed by secondary antibodies. PBS with 0.01% Triton X-100 was used for washing cells. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. The antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 7. Microscopy images were captured with a DP-1 digital camera attached to a BX51 fluorescence microscope with ×10, ×20, or ×40 UPlanFLN objectives with cellSens Entry 1.11 (Olympus). Photoshop (Adobe) and Fiji (NIH) were used for image processing and enumerating Feret’s diameters (7).

Overexpression experiments. The pcDNA3 expression vectors for WT human JAG2 (pcDNA3-JAG2), human JAG2 pathogenic variants (p.Glu164Lys, p.Pro682Ser, and p.Phe977Ser), and mouse MyoD were transfected to low-passaged (2–3 passages) WT or homozygous Jag2sm MuSCs using PolyJet In Vitro DNA Transfection Reagent (SL100688) for 3 hours. The pcDNA3-JAG2 was also transfected to WT MuECs. For the generation of the stable cell lines, the medium was replaced with myoblast growth medium, and geneticin (G418, 300 μg/mL; 10131035, Gibco) was added for the selection of transformant cells, which were used for cell growth and differentiation assays.

Western blotting. Protein extracts of MuSC culture were used for Western blotting. Protein concentration was determined by the Micro BCA Protein Assay Reagent kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). HES1 was detected by Western blotting with anti-HES1 antibody (C23D2) followed by anti–rabbit IgG HRP (31460, Cell Signaling Technology). To verify equal loading proteins, the same blots were stripped and reprobed with anti-GAPDH HRP conjugated (3683, Cell Signaling Technology) as a cytosolic marker. The reaction was developed using SuperSignal West Femto chemiluminescent substrate (PI37074, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

PLA. Cells were inoculated into 3 cm culture dishes. The following day, cells were fixed with 4% PFA, followed by permeabilization for 5 minutes using PBS + 0.2% Triton X-100. After rinsing, the PLA was carried out using a DuoLink in situ PLA kit (DUO92101, MilliporeSigma). Following incubation with primary antibodies (anti-JAG2 and anti-NOTCH1, anti-NOTCH2, or anti-NOTCH3 antibodies; Supplemental Table 7), 2 distinct PLA probes (anti-rabbit minus and anti-mouse plus) were combined and incubated on the dishes for 1 hour. Microscopy images were captured as described above.

Coculture. Coculture was performed by plating a monolayer of MuECs overlaid with MuSCs and culturing them in low-serum media to induce myogenic differentiation and reserve cell induction for 5 days (6, 14, 15). Jag2 siRNAs (sc-39673, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) and control scramble siRNA-A (sc-37007, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) were transfected in MuECs by Polyjet (11668019, Thermo Fisher Scientific) before coculture. Hes1-467-Luc was transfected to MuSCs prior to coculture experiments. A γ-secretase inhibitor, 10 μM DAPT (D5942, Sigma-Aldrich), was used to block NOTCH signaling. Following cocultures, anti-PAX7 (DSHB) and anti-MYOD (C-20, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) antibodies followed by secondary anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11029) and anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 594 (A-21207, Thermo Fisher Scientific) antibodies were used to detect PAX7+MYOD– self-renewing reserve cell populations (Supplemental Table 7). DAPI was used for nuclear staining.

Grip strength test. A forelimb grip strength test was performed (8). Mice were gently pulled by the tail after forelimb grasping a metal bar attached to a force transducer (Grip Strength Meter, 1027CSM-D52, Columbus Instruments). Grip strength tests were performed by the same blinded examiner. Five consecutive grip strength tests were recorded, and then the mice were returned to the cage for a resting period of 20 minutes. Then, 3 series of pulls were performed, each followed by a 20-minute resting period. The average of the 3 highest values out of the 15 values collected was normalized to the body weight for comparison.

Treadmill running. The Exer-3/6 Treadmill (Columbus Instruments) was used for treadmill running tests (8). For acclimation, mice in each lane ran on a treadmill for 5 minutes at 10 m/min on a 0% uphill grade daily for 3 days. Then, the mice ran on a treadmill with a 10% uphill grade, starting at 10 m/min for 5 minutes. Then, every 2 minutes, the speed was increased by 2 m/min until exhaustion, defined as the mice’s inability to remain on the treadmill. The running time and distance were recorded.

Rotarod test. Mice were trained on the rotarod (0890M-D54 Rotamex-5, Columbus Instruments) for 2 days before data collection (8). During each trial, mice were placed on the rod at 10 rpm for 60 seconds, and the rod accelerated from 10 to 30 rpm at 30-second intervals. The total maximum testing time was 240 seconds. Each trial was performed twice daily at 2-hour intervals for 3 consecutive days. The latency to fall was recorded, and the most prolonged latency was used for analysis.

Transcriptome (RNA-seq) analysis. 3 WT and 4 Jag2sm homozygous RNA samples were extracted from MuSCs isolated from hind limb muscles. The RNA samples underwent Tapestation analysis (Agilent) to ensure RNA quality for long-read sequencing. 1 μg of each RNA sample was used as input for cDNA synthesis library prep following the Ligation Sequencing V14 direct cDNA sequencing (SQK-LSK114) protocol from Oxford Nanopore Technologies until elution at the cDNA repair and end-prep step. The cDNA was eluted in 23.5 μL water. Following cDNA end prep, barcodes were ligated so that the cDNA could be pooled. 22.5 μL end-prepped cDNA, 2.5 μL Native Barcode (NB05-11 from SQK-NBD114.24), and 25 μL Blunt/TA Ligase Master Mix were combined, following the Direct cDNA Sequencing native barcoding (SQK-DCS109 with EXP-NBD104 and EXP-NBD114) protocol. 5 μL EDTA was used to inactivate the ligation reaction after 20 minutes of incubation. Half of each barcoded cDNA sample was pooled into 1 library, and the remaining half was pooled into a second library. The rest of the library prep and loading followed the protocol for the Ligation Sequencing Amplicons, Native Barcoding Kit 24 V14 (SQK-NBD114.24). The barcoded pooled libraries were loaded on 2 different PromethION flow cells (FLO-PRO114M). Sequencing was performed on a P2-solo (Oxford Nanopore Technologies) for approximately 23 hours, after data acquisition had plateaued. The raw data were base called using dorado/0.5.3 (Oxford Nanopore Technologies; available at https://github.com/nanoporetech/dorado/releases/tag/v0.5.3) with the --min-qscore 7 --kit-name ‘SQK-NBD114-24’ --no-trim flags, and the data were assembled to the GRCm39 mouse genome. The resulting BAM file was demultiplexed by barcode using dorado demux using the --emit-fastq flag. The resulting FASTQ files from corresponding barcodes of the 2 different libraries were concatenated together, and then transcripts from each sample were counted using minimap2/2.17 htseq. The transcript counts were input into DESeq2 using R 4.3.0 using default analysis parameters, and genes with significantly different expression levels (adjusted P value < 0.05) were recorded. Genes with expression (baseMean < 10) were filtered out of gene enrichment analysis, but the results from the whole transcriptome were saved. GO analysis was performed using Metascape v3.5.20250101 (68). Gene information was obtained from the NCBI database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene).

Transgenic Drosophila generation. Human reference JAG2 and variants were cloned from the pcDNA3 constructs into the pUASTattB vector using the EcoRI and XbaI sites for Drosophila expression via the in-fusion cloning method (Takara). The resulting plasmids were sequenced and verified (Eurofins Genomics). Transgenic animals were generated by Bestgene through φC31 integrase–mediated transgenesis on the second chromosome landing site, attP40.

Drosophila husbandry. All Drosophila lines were maintained with standard Bloomington food at 25°C with 70% humidity and a 12-hour-light/12-hour-dark cycle. All experiments were conducted at 27°C to enhance transgene expression efficiency.

Drosophila behavioral assays. For a flight assay, 25 flies from each group were collected and aged for 4 days. They were funneled into a 500 mL glass cylinder. The distribution of flies in the cylinder was recorded by a document camera (IPEVO), and the average scores from 5 independent experiments were calculated. For a negative geotaxis assay, 25 flies from each group were collected and aged for 4 days. Flies were tapped down by gently striking the vials on the surface of a table. Their climbing behaviors were recorded by a document camera (IPEVO) for 30 seconds. Movie clips were exported and analyzed by ImageJ.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 10. For comparison between 2 groups, an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. For comparison between multiple groups, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test was used with multiple comparisons to the control. Distributions were compared using a χ2 test. Graphing of the data was performed using Prism 10. All values are presented as mean ± SEM unless noted otherwise. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All protocols (2204–39969A) were approved by the IACUC of the University of Minnesota and complied with NIH guidelines for the use of animals in research.

Data availability. All data associated with this study are included in the article or the supplemental material, with the exception of the transcriptome data, which have been uploaded to the Gene Expression Omnibus with accession number GSE327287. Supporting datasets, including quantified values and analysis outputs, are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.