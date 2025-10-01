Genomic adjusted radiation dose stratifies radiotherapy dosing based on tumor-specific sensitivity in HPV+ oropharyngeal cancer

Clinically similar tumors can differ profoundly in their response to radiation due to variation in DNA damage repair efficacy, cell cycle checkpoint control, and tumor-immune interactions, as radiogenomic studies have shown (20). Such heterogeneity challenges the premise that a uniform radiation dose yields equivalent biological effects across patients. Quantifying this variability is essential for moving beyond one-size-fits-all radiotherapy toward strategies that match dose to the tumor’s intrinsic biology. Ho et al. expanded on the GARD framework, reaffirming the principle that physical dose does not equate to biological dose (15). In a prior study, they assessed a clinically homogeneous cohort of 191 locoregionally advanced HPV+ OPSCC patients from the BD2Decide trial (21), all treated with equivalent dose in 2 Gy fractions (EQD2) values of 69–71 Gy with or without chemotherapy. GARD scores in this cohort varied widely from 15.4 to 71.7 (median, 39.1; IQR, 12.6). In the present study, Ho et al. showed that these differences, which were not apparent from tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stage or Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance score (ECOG, 0 in 83% of patients, indicating a high level of function) were similar to earlier results in multiple cancer types, where GARD, based on the 10-gene RSI (18, 19, 22), consistently outperforms physical RT dose in predicting outcomes. Ho. et al. further demonstrated that across all definitive RT patients, each unit increase in GARD was associated with improved OS (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.941, P = 0.041); in the standard-of-care dose subgroup, the HR was 0.920 (P = 0.019). Notably, Ho. et al. showed that patients with GARD ≥42 achieved a 3-year OS of 100%, compared with 90% for GARD <42 (P = 0.0045). Using multivariable analysis in HPV+ patients, including T stage (primary tumor), N stage (spread to lymph nodes), smoking, and ECOG performance, Ho et al. found that GARD remained the only statistically significant predictor of OS (HR = 0.943, P = 0.046). These results align with broader pan-cancer evidence in a pooled analysis across multiple cancer types (22). Similar results have been reported in breast cancer (16, 22), pancreatic cancer (16, 22, 23), and locally advanced rectal cancer, where GARD ≥17 predicted good pathological response (AUC = 0.75) and revealed that only approximately 17% of patients’ optimal biologically calculated doses matched guideline prescriptions (16, 22, 24).

A key advance of Ho et al. is the operationalization of GARD for biologically guided dose adaptation specifically for HPV+ OPSCC (15). In silico modeling showed that uniform de-escalation to 60 Gy — as performed in the NRG-HN005 trial — would reduce three-year OS from 94.6% to 92.7%, primarily because 42 additional patients would become biologically underdosed (GARD <42). By contrast, a selective GARD-guided strategy, i.e., reducing dose only in patients predicted to continue to have high GARD values at 60 Gy, preserved the 94.6% OS rate while enabling safe dose reductions in approximately 16% of patients. An even more personalized approach, ensuring a minimum GARD ≥ 32 for each patient, was projected to allow dose reduction in 77.7% of the cohort, while identifying the 22.3% who would require ≥60–70 Gy to achieve optimal tumor control. This model predicted that some patients could be adequately treated with as little as 30 Gy, while others might require doses beyond the conventional 70 Gy.