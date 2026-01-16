Caught in the crossfire: cardiac complications of cancer therapy

Targeted therapies have transformed oncology by selectively disrupting tumor signaling or modulating immune activity to enhance anticancer responses. Although designed to spare healthy tissues, they are increasingly linked to cardiovascular toxicities that differ in nature and severity depending on their mechanism of action (5, 69, 70). Recognizing these effects is essential to optimize treatment safety and long-term outcomes. Cardiovascular damage arises through distinct, drug-dependent pathways, with targeted agents broadly classified as small-molecule inhibitors, mAbs, and immunotherapies, such as ICIs and CAR-T cell therapies (69, 71).

Cardiovascular toxicity of small molecules

Cardiovascular toxicity related to small-molecule targeted therapies depends on drug-specific features and the molecular pathways involved (70) (Figure 2), and may be exacerbated when used in combination with other treatments (62, 72). These low–molecular weight compounds interfere with cell surface receptors or intracellular enzymes, such as EGFR, VEGFR, MEK, BCL-2, and BCR-ABL (69), but despite their intended specificity, they can greatly impact cardiovascular health.

Figure 2 Mechanisms, clinical manifestations, and preventive/therapeutic strategies for cardiovascular toxicity associated with targeted cancer therapies. Targeted cancer therapies can induce cardiovascular toxicities through distinct molecular mechanisms, leading to characteristic clinical presentations and requiring specific management strategies. (A) Small-molecule inhibitors cause cardiotoxicity via hERG channel inhibition, mitochondrial dysfunction with increased glycolysis, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and endothelial damage, manifesting as hypertension, arrhythmias, and contractile dysfunction. Management includes cardiovascular risk assessment, lifestyle modifications, and pharmacologic therapies, such as antihypertensive agents, statins, and SGLT2 inhibitors. (B) Monoclonal antibodies targeting receptors like VEGF and HER2 impair nitric oxide production, induce vascular remodeling, and alter cardiomyocyte survival signaling, causing hypertension, arterial thrombosis, and reductions in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). Management strategies involve early detection using cardiac biomarkers (e.g., troponin I, myosin light chain-1) and pharmacologic therapy with statins, beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, and calcium channel blockers. (C) Immune modulators, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and adoptive cell therapies, increase autoimmunity in the heart through CD8+ T cell infiltration, cytokine release (e.g., IFN-γ, IL-6), and autoantibody production, leading to myocarditis, accelerated atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, and heart failure. Management focuses on corticosteroids, immunomodulatory agents (e.g., abatacept, tocilizumab), and supportive care with intravenous fluids, vasopressors, dexamethasone, and anticoagulation in cases of cytokine release syndrome (CRS). This integrated approach highlights the importance of understanding distinct pathogenic mechanisms to guide timely monitoring, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular changes while maintaining oncologic efficacy.

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), widely used in cancers such as lung, renal, and melanoma (73, 74), are frequently associated with adverse cardiovascular events including hypertension, arrhythmias, and HF (75–78). Osimertinib, an EGFR-targeting TKI, has been associated with myocardial infarction, LVEF reduction, and valvular dysfunction in approximately 5% of patients (79–81). FDA Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) data further indicate increased risks of atrial fibrillation and HF (82), while case reports describe partial LVEF recovery upon treatment discontinuation (83). Ponatinib, used in BCR-ABL–positive leukemias, is associated with thrombocytopenia, arrhythmias, and hypertension (84), while sunitinib has shown marked effects on LVEF and blood pressure in patients (85). A recent prospective study of 78 patients receiving VEGF inhibitors found that 19% developed CTR-CVT, typically within 4 weeks, characterized by a 4.2% LVEF decline and NT-proBNP elevation. Hypertension occurred in 77% of patients, with blood pressure increases after 1 week, underscoring the importance of early monitoring (86).

These toxicities result from on- and off-target effects involving multiple cardiac cell types. TKIs can inhibit hERG channels, causing QT prolongation and arrhythmias in hiPSC-CMs (87, 88), or induce ER stress and mitochondrial damage, impairing contractility (89–91). They also impair cardiac progenitor cell function, reducing reparative capacity (92).

VEGF inhibition disrupts metabolism, endothelial function, and angiogenesis, induces hypertension (93–95), and causes mitochondrial damage with a shift toward glycolysis (85). Hence, [18F]-FDG PET may enable early detection (96). These mechanisms are mainly supported by preclinical evidence, and further studies, including randomized trials and meta-analyses, are needed to confirm their clinical relevance. In addition, management strategies should align with the underlying mechanism of toxicity.

Cardiovascular risk assessment helps identify vulnerable patients (97), while vascular dysfunction and cardiac remodeling after administration of the VEGF TKIs necessitate the use of antihypertensive agents, such as calcium channel blockers and potassium-sparing diuretics, which meaningfully reduce blood pressure during therapy with axitinib in a retrospective study (98). Moreover, pretreatment with angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), ACE inhibitors, or statins may further attenuate VEGF-TKI–induced hypertension and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, as reported from patient cohort analyses (99, 100). By preserving mitochondrial function and metabolic balance, SGLT2 inhibitors offer emerging cardioprotective potential in patients with heart dysfunction, with added anticancer effects, highlighting their role in the multidisciplinary care approach (101–103). However, while SGLT2 inhibitors appear to be promising candidates for preventing or treating CTR-CVT from different agents, most available retrospective evidence is derived from diabetic populations, and no prospective randomized controlled trials have yet assessed their efficacy in the CTR-CVT setting. Future studies are therefore essential to overcome these limitations and establish their role in cardio-oncology (104).

Cardiovascular toxicity of receptor-targeted mAbs

mAbs that target tumor-associated receptors, such as HER2 and VEGF, have become essential in the treatment of several solid tumors. Although generally considered to have a more favorable safety profile compared with traditional chemotherapy, receptor-targeted mAbs can exert clinically meaningful cardiovascular effects (Figure 2). Bevacizumab, which inhibits VEGF signaling, is widely used in breast, colorectal, and other solid tumors. Its cardiovascular toxicity is well documented and includes hypertension, arterial thrombosis, and HF. In a large cohort treated with bevacizumab and trastuzumab, 9.8% experienced major cardiovascular events, including thrombotic events, arrhythmias, and HF (105). A meta-analysis of 77 phase III trials involving VEGF pathway inhibitors (both small molecules and mAbs) reported hypertension, arterial thromboembolism, and cardiac ischemia (106). The pathophysiology involves disruption of endothelial homeostasis, reduced nitric oxide production, and impaired vascular remodeling, which collectively promote vascular stiffness and contribute to cardiac dysfunction (107).

HER2-targeted therapies are a major class of mAbs with cardiac effects. Trastuzumab, the prototype, has shown substantial benefit in HER2-positive breast cancer and led to newer agents such as trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201) and T-DM1 (108–113). Cardiotoxicity typically involves LVEF decline and, in severe cases, HF. Although usually reversible and not dose dependent, it remains clinically relevant, with LVEF decline in 7.5% and HF in 1.9% of patients (114), and risk increases with comorbidities or anthracycline use (115, 116). Mechanistically, preclinical models show that HER2 blockade interferes with cardiomyocyte survival signaling via the PI3K/Akt and ERK/MAPK pathways, impairs mitochondrial function in rat cardiomyocytes, and suppresses autophagy via mTOR, contributing to oxidative stress and contractile dysfunction in human primary cardiac cells (117–121). These effects are partly reversible with AMPK activation, as trastuzumab-treated hiPSC-CMs show recovery of metabolic and contractile function when AMPK is stimulated (122, 123). Emerging evidence suggests that trastuzumab-induced cardiovascular toxicity is not restricted to cardiomyocytes but arises from the interplay of multiple cardiac cell types. In endothelial cells, trastuzumab activates the EGFR/STAT3 pathway and disrupts calcium signaling with cardiomyocytes, thereby aggravating contractile dysfunction in hiPSC-CMs and human-derived cell lines (124). In parallel, studies in mouse models demonstrate enhanced proinflammatory signaling, including TNF-α and TGF-β activation, which is accompanied by immune cell infiltration and fibrosis, further amplifying tissue injury (125, 126). Extending this multicellular perspective, Barth et al. showed that trastuzumab impairs the cardiomyogenic and angiogenic functions of human resident cardiac stem cells in vitro, abolishing their regenerative capacity in mouse models and implicating stem cell dysfunction as an additional pathogenic mechanism (127). Together, these findings outline a multicellular pathogenic network involving endothelial, immune, and stem cells, although clinical validation is still needed to translate these insights into multidisciplinary therapeutic strategies.

Antibody-drug conjugates, such as T-DM1 and DS-8201, appear to be better tolerated from a cardiovascular standpoint, with LVEF reductions in fewer than 1% of patients and only isolated reports of ischemic events (112, 128). However, a recent retrospective analysis of the FAERS database reported an overall incidence of adverse events of 17.12% upon antibody-drug conjugate therapy, with different cardiovascular toxicity from different types of conjugates (e.g., agents targeting HER2 displayed fewer adverse events), highlighting the importance of novel preventive and therapeutic strategies to manage the cardiovascular sequelae of these therapies (129).

Cardioprotective strategies are increasingly integrated into treatment planning for patients receiving HER2- or VEGF-targeted mAbs. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses demonstrate that statins display antiinflammatory and antioxidant properties that may reduce the incidence of CTR-CVT by more than 50%, while beta blockers and ACE inhibitors support continued therapy by mitigating LV dysfunction and remodeling (130). Moreover, antihypertensive agents, such as amlodipine, can be useful in managing bevacizumab-induced hypertension, as indicated from expert recommendations (131). Overall, as the use of receptor-targeted mAbs continues to expand, integrating cardiovascular monitoring and preventive therapies remains essential for maintaining oncologic efficacy without compromising cardiac health.

Cardiovascular toxicity of immune modulators

ICIs, adoptive cell therapies (ACTs), and cancer vaccines have revolutionized cancer treatment by enhancing immune cell–mediated antitumor responses. ICIs, such as ipilimumab (anti–CTLA-4), nivolumab (anti–PD-1), pembrolizumab (anti–PD-1), and atezolizumab (anti–PD-L1), are compounds that restore T cell activity by blocking inhibitory signals that normally maintain peripheral tolerance (132, 133). ACT is a personalized form of immunotherapy that involves the ex vivo expansion or genetic modification of autologous lymphocytes to enhance antitumor activity. Several ACT strategies have been developed: CAR-T cell therapy, which involves engineering T cells to express CARs targeting antigens such as CD19 or B cell maturation antigen (BCMA); tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which are isolated from patient tumors and expanded ex vivo; bispecific T cell engagers (BiTEs), which are synthetic molecules that simultaneously bind tumor antigens and T cells to promote cytotoxic engagement; and T cell receptor–engineered T (TCR-T) cells, which are modified to express tumor-specific TCRs. Additionally, cancer vaccines aim to train the immune system to recognize and eliminate tumor cells by presenting tumor-associated antigens in combination with immune-stimulating adjuvants, fostering long-term immunological memory and durable tumor control (134, 135).

Despite the high specificity of immune-modulating therapies, these same mechanisms can disturb cardiovascular immune homeostasis (Figure 2). In the myocardium, PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 pathways protect against CD8+ T cell–mediated injury by limiting inflammation and autoimmunity, as demonstrated in animal studies (136–138). Preclinical evidence showed that their inhibition can lead to infiltration by macrophages and cytotoxic CD8+ T cells, cytokine release (including IFN-γ and IL-6), and in some cases, autoantibody production against cardiac proteins such as troponin I (139, 140). Moreover, in a mouse model of ICI-related cardiac injury, the involvement of activated myofibroblasts was uncovered, with myofibroblast-derived angiopoietin-like protein 2 (ANGPTL2) as a key mediator that promotes chemokine production and T cell recruitment, thereby exacerbating ICI-related autoimmune myocarditis (141).

In ACTs, particularly CAR-T cell therapy, cardiovascular toxicity is frequently linked to cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a systemic inflammatory condition driven by massive cytokine surges that disrupt vascular and myocardial stability (142, 143). In CRS, IL-6, IFN-γ, and TNF-α drive systemic inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, vascular leak, and myocardial impairment, supported by animal and observational studies (143). Endothelial cells amplify these effects, promoting cytokine storms, vascular leakage, coagulopathy, and blood-brain barrier disruption in CAR-T–treated patients (144, 145). Cardiovascular complications are less documented with BiTE and TIL therapies, but CRS likely plays a key role. Direct cardiotoxicity may also occur through T cell recognition of shared antigens (e.g., titin) or indirect immune-mediated injury via antigen mimicry or alloreactivity, observed in preclinical models and patients (146), although further studies are needed to better define the mechanisms underlying these cardiovascular manifestations.

Clinically, acute CTR-CVT of ICIs are uncommon but can be severe (Table 2). Myocarditis, pericarditis, arrhythmias, and HF have been documented, with myocarditis accounting for up to 25% of ICI-related deaths (147). In a cohort of patients with lung cancer treated with ICIs, 13.3% experienced major cardiac events, especially when combined with VEGF inhibitors (148). Smaller studies have reported LVEF reduction, Takotsubo-like syndromes, and both tachy- and bradyarrhythmias (149–151). A systematic review and meta-analysis of animal studies showed that immune checkpoint inhibition increases atherosclerotic plaque size by more than 50% and T cell/macrophage infiltration (152). Mechanistically, preclinical mouse models demonstrated that PD-1 blockade accelerates plaque inflammation through IFN-γ–driven activation of CCR2+ macrophages, a process detectable by PET imaging (153). These experimental findings align with clinical data showing that ICIs promote or worsen atherosclerosis by sustaining chronic T cell activation and vascular inflammation (154), with meta-analyses of randomized trials reporting increased risks of dyslipidemia and myocardial infarction (155). Consistently, ICIs targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 accelerate plaque progression and heighten the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke by modulating key atheroprotective pathways (156). Highlighting the multidimensionality of ICI-related cardiovascular damage, a myocarditis severity score based on clinical predictors (e.g., troponin elevation, thymoma, reduced LVEF) has shown strong prognostic value and can identify low-risk patients in prospective validation within a multidisciplinary cardio-oncology approach (157).

CAR-T–induced cardiovascular toxicity commonly includes reductions in LVEF, hypotension, and arrhythmias (158, 159). In the CARdio-Tox study, 59.3% of patients experienced cardiac complications, such as LVEF impairment and biomarker elevation, within seven days of therapy (160). These events are closely linked to CRS, which typically causes sinus tachycardia and hypotension but can also lead to ventricular arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation (161). Consequently, CAR-T administration requires intensive monitoring to enable rapid detection and management of complications (162). Cardiovascular toxicity associated with BiTE and TIL therapies appears less pronounced but remains poorly characterized (163). In the TOWER trial of the BiTE agent blinatumomab, grade 3 CRS occurred in 4.9% and acute coronary syndromes in 0.4% of patients (164), while real-world data indicate higher CRS rates (~9%) (165). FAERS reports have also linked BiTE agents to myocarditis, shock, and disseminated intravascular coagulation, often independent of CRS (166). For TIL therapies, reported cardiovascular events include hypotension (32.6%), atrial fibrillation (14%), and troponin elevation (2.3%), without documented cases of LV dysfunction or overt HF (167). Overall, evidence regarding BiTE, TIL, and TCR-engineered T cells remains limited, underscoring the need for systematic surveillance to better define their cardiac toxicity profiles (163) (Table 2). Cancer vaccines, such as those based on mRNA, show strong potential for eliciting targeted antitumor immunity, but their cardiovascular safety remains incompletely understood, particularly in patients with cancer and existing comorbidities (168). The risk of immune-related cardiovascular effects, including myocarditis observed with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (169, 170), raises concerns given the potent immune activation these therapies can induce and highlights the importance of continuous patient monitoring.

Management of cardiovascular toxicity from immune modulators focuses on immune responses and supportive care. For ICI-induced myocarditis, high-dose corticosteroids remain first-line therapy. In refractory cases, immunomodulatory agents such as abatacept, a CTLA-4–Ig fusion protein, have shown efficacy in reversing immune-mediated cardiac injury in patients (171), while targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome is also being explored in preclinical models of melanoma-bearing mice treated with ICIs (172). In the clinical setting of CAR-T–associated CRS, early administration of tocilizumab, an IL-6 receptor blocker, reduces cardiovascular complications, especially when given within 12 hours of onset (173). Adjunctive therapies may include intravenous fluids, vasopressors, and selective anticoagulation in patients at risk for thrombotic events (163, 174). Continuous cardiac monitoring remains essential for high-risk patients undergoing immunotherapy.