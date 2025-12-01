Kidney-specific claudin-2 deficiency leads to medullary nephrocalcinosis in mice

Generation and characterization of kidney-specific claudin-2–KO mice. We crossed Cldn2 floxed mice with Pax8-Cre mice to generate constitutive kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. Cldn2 was efficiently deleted from both the PT and thin descending limbs (Figure 1, A–C). Claudin-2 has been shown to mediate PT paracellular Na+ reabsorption (14). Consistent with this, glomerular filtration rate (GFR) was reduced in the KO mice compared with control littermates (Figure 1D), presumably due to increased Na+ delivery to the macula densa, activating tubuloglomerular feedback. We used clearance of lithium, a monovalent alkali cation like Na+ that is reabsorbed predominantly in the PT, to assess PT reabsorptive function. Urinary excretion of lithium was not different between KO mice and controls, but because GFR was reduced, fractional excretion of lithium was increased (Figure 1E). This demonstrated that PT reabsorption of Na+, and potentially other cations, was impaired with Cldn2 KO. Systolic blood pressure was also reduced in the Cldn2-KO mice (Figure 1F), presumably due to loss of total body Na+.

Figure 1 General phenotype of constitutive, kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. (A) Western blot for claudin-2 in kidney and colon tissue from KO mice (Cre+) and control littermates (Cre–). (B) Cldn2 mRNA expression by quantitative PCR in kidneys, relative to ezrin, plotted as 2–ΔCt values. Differences are significant for genotype (P < 0.001), age (P = 0.03 for 10 vs. 4 weeks), and sex (P = 0.04) by 3-way ANOVA. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of kidney cortex and medulla with antibodies to claudin-2 (green) and ZO-1 (red). Orange/yellow fluorescence indicates colocalization of claudin-2 with ZO-1. Claudin-2 is detectable at the tight junctions (arrowheads) and basolateral membrane (arrows) of PTs in the cortex, and in thin descending limbs in the medulla of Cre– control but not Cre+ KO mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) GFR determined from FITC-sinistrin clearance. n = 10–13 per group. (E) Determination of fractional excretion of lithium. Following pretreatment with bumetanide to block thick ascending limb sodium and lithium transport, male mice were given an i.v. bolus of LiCl, and plasma creatinine concentration, plasma lithium (mean of samples 3 minutes and 60 minutes after injection), and lithium excretion in a 1-hour urine collection were determined. n = 5 per group. (F) Systolic BP determined by tail cuff measurement. n = 10–13 per group.

Kidney-specific claudin-2 KO causes transient hypercalciuria. To test the hypothesis that claudin-2 in the renal tubule regulates urine calcium excretion, we measured urine calcium excretion in constitutive kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. Constitutive KO mice were hypercalciuric at weaning, but their urine calcium level decreased with age and was similar to that in controls by 6–8 weeks (Figure 2A). By contrast, global, constitutive Cldn2-KO mice, which we previously reported to be hypercalciuric (12), showed increased urine calcium throughout adulthood up to 2 years of age (Figure 2B). This suggests that kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice are able to fully compensate for the defect in paracellular calcium reabsorption with age, whereas global Cldn2-KO mice are not.

Figure 2 Elevated urine calcium excretion in young but not older Cldn2-KO mice. (A) Urine calcium/creatinine ratio in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. Levels are higher in Cre+ compared with Cre– mice (least squares mean difference ± SE = 0.143 ± 0.046, P = 0.002) and decrease more rapidly with age (P = 0.002 for genotype × age interaction), with no difference between the sexes, using LMM. (B) Urine calcium/creatinine ratio in global, constitutive Cldn2-KO mice. Levels are higher in KO mice than control littermates (least squares mean difference ± SE = 0.193 ± 0.039, P < 0.001), but there is no significant interaction with age. Age group >12 months included mice ranging from 63 to 101 weeks old. n = 2–13 per group.

To confirm that deletion of Cldn2 causes hypercalciuria due to a functional transport defect and not due to a developmental abnormality, we generated inducible kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice by crossing claudin-2 floxed mice to Pax8-LC1 (“Tet-On”) mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197807DS1). After induction with oral doxycycline for 1 week, claudin-2 protein was no longer detectable in whole kidney lysates by immunoblotting or in PT by immunofluorescence, whereas claudin-2 was well expressed in control mice with omission of the Pax8 or LC1 transgene or treated with vehicle (Figure 3, A and B). Claudin-2 is normally also expressed in the upper segments of the thin descending limbs of long-looped nephrons. However, in these mice doxycycline induced only a partial deletion of Cldn2 from thin descending limbs (Figure 3B), which was due to inefficient Cre recombination (Supplemental Figure 2). Nevertheless, treatment of 5-week-old inducible KO mice with 1 week of doxycycline induced a 2.5-fold increase in urine calcium/creatinine ratio, demonstrating that PT claudin-2 was essential for tubular calcium reabsorption (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Induction of hypercalciuria within a week in inducible kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. (A) Western blot for claudin-2 in whole kidney lysates from KO mice (Cldn2fl/y, Pax8-LC1) treated with doxycycline (Dox) or vehicle (lane 1) and control littermates without the Pax8 and/or LC1 genes (lanes 4 and 5). (B) Immunofluorescence staining of kidney sections with antibodies to claudin-2 (green) and ZO-1 (red). The upper panels show kidney cortex, where claudin-2 is detectable at the tight junctions (arrowheads) and basolateral membrane (arrow) of PTs in the control mouse (left) and absent in the KO mouse (right). The lower panels show the inner stripe of outer medulla, where claudin-2 localized to the thin descending limbs (arrows) is only mildly reduced in the KO compared with control. Claudin-2 deletion in the thin descending limbs was incomplete even after 3 weeks of doxycycline induction (not shown). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Urine calcium/creatinine (Ca/Cr) ratio before and after 1 week of doxycycline or vehicle (Veh) in inducible KO mice (Cre+) or control littermates without LC1 (Cre–). Bars represent mean ± SEM. P value is shown for interaction of time with the group Cre+ Dox, by repeated-measures LMM.

Compensatory upregulation of parathyroid hormone and thick ascending limb and distal convoluted tubule calcium transport mechanisms in response to loss of kidney claudin-2. We previously showed (12) in global claudin-2–KO mice that renal calcium loss was matched by primary intestinal hyperabsorption of calcium, leading to even total body calcium balance. We therefore predicted that KO of Cldn2 in the renal tubule but not the intestine would lead to negative calcium balance and be reflected in compensatory hormonal changes. We found that serum calcium was unchanged (Figure 4A), but parathyroid hormone (PTH) was increased in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice by 1.5-fold (males) to 2-fold (females) compared with controls (Figure 4B, P = 0.0008), as would be expected in response to calcium wasting. There was no change in 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D levels (Figure 4C). Bone mineral density at the lumbar spine and femur, or summed over the whole body (Figure 4D), tended on average to be lower in the KO mice at all ages, but the differences did not reach statistical significance.

Figure 4 Analysis of response to hypercalciuria in constitutive kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice shows compensatory upregulation of PTH. (A) Serum calcium, intact PTH, and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D levels. n = 3–9 per group. (B) Total body, lumbar spine, and femur bone mineral density (BMD) between 4 and 10 weeks of age. n = 4–11 in all groups except 4-week-old Cre+ female (n = 1). P = 0.0008 for the effect of genotype on PTH levels by 3-way ANOVA. For all other measures, P is nonsignificant for genotype and its interactions with sex and age.

To determine whether defective PT calcium reabsorption was compensated by upregulation of other calcium transporters, we quantitated their mRNA levels by quantitative PCR (qPCR) at 4 weeks (when the kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice were hypercalciuric), 10 weeks (when they were no longer hypercalciuric), and 1 year of age (Figure 5). The major PTH-regulated calcium transport proteins in the distal convoluted tubule — TrpV5, calbindin D28k, and NCX1 (15) — were all significantly upregulated in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. Likewise, the major calcium transport proteins in the thick ascending limb of Henle (NKCC2, claudin-16, and claudin-19) were significantly upregulated. Although claudin-12 has been shown to contribute to renal calcium reabsorption in the PT (13), we observed no compensatory upregulation of claudin-12. There was also no change in the expression of claudin-14, the plasma membrane calcium ATPase PMCA1, or the hydroxylase enzymes for activation and inactivation of vitamin D (Cyp27b1, Cyp24a1).

Figure 5 Compensatory upregulation of mRNA expression of thick ascending limb and distal convoluted tubule calcium transporters in constitutive kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. Expression levels for each gene by quantitative PCR, relative to ezrin, are plotted as 2–ΔCt values. P values are reported for differences between genotype (Cre+ vs. Cre–) by 3-way ANOVA with between-group factors of age, sex and genotype. Sex as a factor was not significant, so males and females are grouped for presentation. n = 6–7 per age group and genotype.

To test functionally for compensatory upregulation of reabsorption in the thick ascending limb of Henle and the distal convoluted tubule, we performed diuretic challenge assays in 12 week-old mice using a loop diuretic, furosemide; and a thiazide diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide (Figure 6A). Over the 4-hour period after furosemide administration, urine volume and urine sodium excretion were increased equally in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO and control mice (Figure 6B). Urine calcium excretion was also increased with furosemide, with female mice exhibiting greater calciuresis. Importantly, calcium excretion was increased to a greater extent in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice compared with controls, with a least-squares mean difference (±SE) of 0.39 ± 0.19 g/g (P = 0.039 for genotype × treatment interaction).

Figure 6 Diuretic challenge assay unmasks enhanced thick ascending limb calcium reabsorption in constitutive kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. (A) Diagram of experimental protocol. Four-hour urine collections (blue) were taken at baseline (Base) a day prior to sequential injections with vehicle, followed the next day with diuretic, either furosemide (Fur) or hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). The 2 diuretics were separated by an interval of 1 week. Diet was switched to gel formulation on day –1 to ensure adequate hydration. Effect of furosemide (B) and hydrochlorothiazide (C) compared with vehicle on urine volume, sodium excretion, and calcium excretion. Urine measurements were modeled by LMM with between-subject effects of genotype and sex, within-subject effect of treatment, and the interaction of genotype and sex with treatment. n = 15–19 per group. The statistically significant fixed effects are listed below each panel.

The increase in sodium excretion with hydrochlorothiazide treatment compared with vehicle was greater in the KO mice than controls, with a least-squares mean difference (±SE) of 1.32 ± 0.59 μmol/g body weight/hour (P = 0.03 for genotype × treatment interaction). Hydrochlorothiazide is not expected to block Ca reabsorption in distal convoluted tubule and actually decreased urine calcium excretion, with no significant difference between KO and control mice (Figure 6C).

Nephrocalcinosis in older mice despite normocalciuria. We previously reported that global Cldn2-KO mice, which are hypercalciuric throughout life, exhibit papillary nephrocalcinosis (12). Surprisingly, despite the fact that kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice were normocalciuric throughout their adult life, they also developed medullary nephrocalcinosis. By histological staining and micro-computed tomography scanning, we observed linear inner medullary deposits of calcium mineral, densely concentrated in the papilla, that began to appear from 6 to 8 months of age in females and 12 months in males (Figure 7). A majority of deposits were intraluminal, while a few large, flat-shaped deposits were seen in the interstitium (Figure 7C). By infrared spectroscopy, the composition of the deposits was determined to be predominantly calcium phosphate in the form of apatite, with some calcium carbonate (Figure 7D). Importantly, this occurred despite KS-Cldn2 KO mice being normocalciuric from 6 weeks of age. Thus, there was a striking dissociation in these mice between urine calcium excretion and kidney tissue mineral deposition.

Figure 7 Nephrocalcinosis in older kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice. (A) Alizarin red staining of the renal inner medulla of 1-year-old female Cre– and Cre+ mice. Scale bar: 400 µm. (B) Left: Papilla of a 16 month-old female Cre+ mouse stained with alizarin red. Right: High-magnification view of Yasue-stained section showing large intratubular plugs and smaller interstitial granular deposits (yellow arrows). (C) Infrared analysis of mineral deposits. Top panels: Yasue-stained section showing extensive mineral deposition in renal papilla. Inset: False-color representation of spectrum field with infrared microscope; square is 400 x 400 μm. Bottom panels: Spectra from mineral locations 1–3, indicated in the inset, along with standard spectra for apatite and calcite (calcium carbonate). (D) Micro-CT scans of the kidneys from A at bone density setting to detect mineral deposits. (E) Quantitation of mineral volume as a proportion of total kidney volume (P = 0.0036 for effect of genotype by 3-way ANOVA).

Discovery of a corticomedullary calcium gradient. The finding that kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice developed papillary nephrocalcinosis despite normocalciuria suggests that their normal urine calcium might be masking an accumulation of calcium within the medullary tissue. Our finding that these mice have compensatory thick ascending limb reabsorption of calcium provides the mechanistic basis for this. Mathematical modeling has predicted the existence of a corticomedullary interstitial gradient of calcium in the normal kidney (16). Moreover, in IH stone-formers, who also have a defect in PT calcium reabsorption (17–19), it has been hypothesized that the increased delivery of calcium from the PT to the loop of Henle — and the increased reabsorption of calcium from the thick ascending limb — leads to greater concentration of calcium in the inner medullary interstitium and papilla due to the vasa recta blood flow and countercurrent exchange, which has been called the “vas washdown” hypothesis (20).

To test this hypothesis, we determined the axial distribution of calcium content in the kidney in mice at a sufficiently early age that mineral deposits were not yet detectable (16–17 weeks). The kidneys were dissected into cortex, medulla, and papilla, bulk tissue calcium was extracted by 2 different methods, and calcium content was quantitated (Figure 8A). Calcium concentration using the acid ash method, which measures total mineral content, was approximately 5-fold higher than by the diffusible calcium method. However, the 2 methods revealed a similar relative calcium distribution, with higher calcium concentration in the papilla than in the cortex and medulla (Figure 8B). Given the decreased PT calcium reabsorption in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice and compensatory upregulation of the function and expression of the thick ascending limb calcium transporters, we predicted that the corticomedullary calcium gradient would be exacerbated. Indeed, we found that papillary calcium concentration was greater in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice than in controls. This was more marked in female mice (least-squares mean difference (±SE) of 0.290 ± 0.043 mg/g wet weight, P < 0.0001) and significantly attenuated in males (least-squares mean difference ± SE of 0.014 ± 0.056 mg/g wet weight, P = 0.8). Moreover, the results were similar whether calcium content was expressed relative to wet weight or to dry weight of tissue (Figure 8, C and D). In older animals (26 weeks), the accumulation of papillary calcium in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO mice was even more striking and occurred independent of sex (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 8 Enhanced papillary Ca content in 4- to 6-month-old kidney-specific claudin-2–KO mice. Bulk chemical analysis of the axial distribution of tissue calcium in mouse kidney. (A) Dissection of mouse kidney. Coronal section through kidney on left; and dissection of 3 regions on right. C, cortex; OM, outer medulla and base of inner medulla; P, papilla. Small tick marks on the ruler represent 1 mm intervals. (B) Comparison of 2 methods of tissue calcium extraction (acid ash and diffusible calcium) in WT mice. (C and D) Kidney calcium content relative to tissue wet weight (C) or dry weight (D) in kidney-specific claudin-2–KO mice (Cre+) as compared with control littermates (Cre–). Data were analyzed with multilevel LMMs, with kidney region as the level 1 unit, nested within individual mice as level 2. Statistically significant P values are reported for the fixed effects of kidney region (papilla or outer medulla, relative to cortex as the reference), genotype, and sex and their interactions. n = 3–9 mice per group.

Spatial distribution of intrarenal calcium. To visualize the 2D spatial distribution of calcium within the kidney at higher resolution, we performed elemental analysis on flash-frozen mouse kidney sections by laser ablation–inductively coupled plasma time-of-flight mass spectrometry (LA-ICP-TOFMS). This is a highly sensitive analytical technique in which a laser scans small areas of the tissue section, creating an aerosol that is then introduced into high-temperature plasma. The plasma vaporizes and ionizes the particles, and the mass spectrometer separates and detects these ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio.

Studies were performed in mice at 6 weeks of age, before the development of mineral deposits. The distribution of sodium, which is known to exhibit a corticomedullary gradient, was used as a positive control. A corticomedullary gradient for calcium was observed, and the gradient for sodium was confirmed (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). By contrast, phosphorus concentration was uniformly distributed throughout the kidney (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7) and other elements showed distinctly different distributions (Supplemental Figure 7). The ratio of the calcium concentration at the papillary tip to that in the superficial cortex was 3.36 ± 0.50 (mean ± SD) in control (Cre–) mice and 15.20 ± 32.23 (mean ± SD) in kidney-specific Cldn2-KO (Cre+) mice (Supplemental Table 1). Calcium appeared to increase exponentially with distance from cortex to medulla (Figure 10). When log-transformed calcium concentration was fitted to a linear mixed model, the calcium concentration slope as a function of distance was approximately 2-fold greater in Cre+ compared with Cre– mice (P = 0.02 for the distance × genotype interaction; Supplemental Table 2). With high-resolution mapping (Figure 9B), the calcium distribution in the papilla did not localize to tubule- or vascular-like structures, but appeared homogeneous. Overlay with immunofluorescently stained adjacent sections for the collecting duct (aquaporin 2 [AQP2]) and descending thin limbs (aquaporin 1 [AQP1]) did not show any suggestion of selective colocalization.

Figure 9 Elemental mapping by LA-ICP MS in 6-week-old mouse kidneys. (A) 2D maps of calcium (44Ca) and sodium (23Na) in midline coronal kidney sections of Cldn2 kidney-specific KO (Cre+) and control (Cre–) mice. Color scale represents concentration in ppm. (B) High-resolution image of a Cre+ mouse papilla. Left: 44Ca map at 2 μm resolution. Middle: Overlay of 44Ca map (magenta) with immunofluorescence labeling of an adjacent section with AQP1 (green) and AQP2 (cyan). Region delineated by the white square is magnified in the right panel. The appearance of a stippled pattern in the calcium channel is consistent in size with individual laser spots and indicates that calcium is homogeneously distributed.