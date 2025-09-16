NR2F1 and mTORC1 provide the bridge between melanoma dormancy and therapeutic resistance

Melanoma represents the most aggressive and lethal form of skin cancer. Its global incidence is rising, from 325,000 new cases and 57,000 deaths reported in 2020 to 510,000 cases and 96,000 deaths projected annually by 2040, and reflects marked geographical variation (1, 2). Early detection and intervention are critical to melanoma outcomes, as prognosis strongly correlates with tumor depth, which progresses over time. Current melanoma treatments, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and MAPK-targeted therapies, face obstacles and limitations due to innate and acquired resistance (3–5). Therapy combining BRAF-V600E inhibitors with MAPK kinase inhibitors (BRAFi + MEKi) promotes tumor shrinkage in patients with BRAF mutation (3). Still, this intervention often fails within a 14-month treatment period due to resistance (6). Moreover, BRAFi + MEKi resistance intensifies in an aged tumor microenvironment (TME) (7), and this targeted approach has reduced efficacy in older mice (8).

BRAF, a serine/threonine kinase, is the primary RAF-family activator of MAPK/ERK signaling. Within the RAF family, BRAF is distinguished by its high basal activity and potent RAS-responsive attributes, which likely drive its frequent oncogenic mutations (9). In melanoma, approximately 50% of patients harbor BRAF alterations, with more than 90% of these alterations targeting codon 600 (predominantly V600E, a T1799A valine-to-glutamate substitution) (9). In normal skin cells, growth factors activate receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), triggering RAS-GTP–dependent BRAF activation and MEK/ERK signaling, thereby promoting controlled proliferation (Figure 1A). In cutaneous melanoma, mutant BRAF constitutively activates this pathway, driving uncontrolled growth and lymph node metastasis (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Progression from normal skin to cutaneous melanoma and the molecular mechanisms underlying the effects of targeted therapy demonstrated by Tiago et al. (A) Normal skin: A cross-section shows epidermis, dermis, and underlying tissues. In healthy melanocytes, the RAS/RAF pathway is initiated by growth factor binding to its receptor, RTK, which activates RAS-GTP, which in turn activates BRAF. Activated BRAF phosphorylates MEK, which then phosphorylates ERK, leading to normal cell proliferation and survival. (B) Cutaneous melanoma: The cross-section shows development of melanoma, with abnormal melanocyte proliferation invading deeper layers and metastatic spread to lymph nodes. In melanoma cells, mutant, constitutively active BRAF (commonly the BRAF-V600E mutation depicted here) leads to persistent phosphorylation and activation of MEK and ERK, resulting in uncontrolled cell proliferation and survival (oncogenesis). (C) After treatment: In post-treatment skin, despite reduced tumor presence and normal lymph nodes, slow-cycling, drug-resistant cells can persist (collectively referred to as MRD). Tiago and colleagues identified upregulation of NR2F1 in these cells (19). Targeted inhibition of mutant BRAF using BRAFi disrupts the pathway, halting MEK and ERK phosphorylation, thus reducing cell proliferation and survival. Tiago et al.’s findings revealed that additional inhibition of mTORC1 by rapamycin (an mTOR inhibitor), which binds selectively to mTORC1, further impaired cell growth and proliferation.

However, treatment strategies that have enduring efficacy in patients with melanoma remain an unmet clinical need. Many patients who initially respond well to BRAFi + MEKi treatment ultimately relapse, an outcome driven by a small population of residual cancer cells collectively referred to as minimal residual disease (MRD). MRD consists of slow-cycling, drug-tolerant persister (DTP) cells (10, 11), some of which are invasive and participate in recurrence (12). DTP cells exhibit traits of dormancy (13) driven by mechanisms corresponding to AXL overexpression, MITF/SOX10 loss, and stress pathways including p38 and PERK (14–16). Across cancers, disseminated DTP cells show similar behaviors (17), and nuclear receptor subfamily 2 group F member 1 (NR2F1) has been reported as a dormancy regulator in other cancers (18).

The transient nature of therapeutic responses and frequency of relapse highlight the prerogative to find targets to confront MRD. In this issue of the JCI, Tiago et al. identified NR2F1 as being highly expressed in invasive DTPs and MRD xenografts following BRAFi + MEKi treatment, shedding light on the role of NR2F1 in mediating drug tolerance and persistence of invasive residual disease in BRAF-mutant melanoma (19).