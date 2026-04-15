Colonic Engyodontium fungus triggers neutrophil antimicrobial activity to suppress Lactobacillus johnsonii–derived glutamic acid–maintained Tregs

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not considered a biological variable for patient samples. Both male and female mice were used in the study except for the in vivo DSS-induced colitis experiments, in which male mice were mainly used because some female mice could not develop typical colitis symptoms, whereas these were stably developed in most male mice.

Human samples. Colon tissues from patients with CD were collected after resection for IHC analysis of DECTIN-2 and calprotectin. In selected experiments, CD11b+ cells were isolated from cLP tissues, stimulated with α-mannan for 6 hours, and calprotectin expression was analyzed by qPCR. Peripheral blood from 2 patients with CD was collected, and neutrophils were isolated by Ficoll gradient centrifugation. Residual erythrocytes were removed by brief hypotonic lysis (600 μL of distilled water for 5–10 seconds followed by 200 μL of 4× PBS). Purified neutrophils were stimulated with α-mannan for 6 hours and analyzed by qPCR.

For transcriptomic correlation analyses, inflammatory colon tissues from 57 patients with CD and normal colon tissues from 47 healthy individuals were analyzed by bulk RNA-Seq. Fecal samples from 65 patients with CD and 95 healthy individuals were collected for qPCR-based quantification of Lactobacillus and Engyodontium. Additionally, fecal samples from 65 patients with CD and 80 healthy control individuals were analyzed for glutamine and glutamic acid content using untargeted liquid chromatography–based (LC-based) metabolomics. Fecal and colonic samples from 25 patients with UC and 36 healthy individuals were collected for qPCR-based quantification of Lactobacillus and Engyodontium abundance, and CLEC6A, S100A8, and S100A9 relative expression, respectively.

Mice. Clec4n–/– and Card9–/– mice on a C57BL/6J background were generated using CRISPR-Cpf1 technology at the Center for Animal Disease Models, Tokyo University of Science. Heterozygous founders were backcrossed to C57BL/6J mice to obtain homozygous mutant lines. WT C57BL/6J mice (Sankyo Lab Service) were used as controls. All mice were maintained under SPF conditions with a γ-irradiated diet, acidified water (0.002N HCl, pH 2.5), and autoclaved bedding at Sun Yat-sen University animal facilities. Mice aged 8–10 weeks were used.

Generation of Clec4n–/– and Card9–/– mice. Guide RNAs targeting exon 2 of Card9 and exons 1 and 4 of Clec4n were designed to include protospacer-adjacent motif sequences (24 bp) (Supplemental Table 3) and synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). A mixture of 1.2 mM CRISPR RNA and 0.6 mM CRISPR-Cpf1 nuclease (IDT, 1081068) was microinjected into C57BL/6J zygotes. Two-cell embryos were transferred into pseudopregnant females. Genotypes were confirmed by RT-PCR and sequencing (primers are listed in Supplemental Table 1). A Clec4n mutant carrying a >5.7 kb deletion spanning exon 1 to exon 4 (including ATG) was used to establish the Clec4n–/– line. For Card9–/–, a 17 bp deletion in exon 2 caused a frameshift producing a truncated 101-aa protein, and this line was expanded to homozygosity.

DSS-induced colitis. Acute colitis was induced by administering 1.5% DSS (9011-18-1, MP Biomedicals) in drinking water for 7 days, followed by normal water for 2–3 days. Disease activity was scored daily based on stool consistency, bleeding, and body weight loss. The disease activity index (DAI) was calculated as the mean of these 3 parameters. Mice were sacrificed on days 9 or 10 for analysis.

Isolation of cLP cells. Colons were excised, washed with PBS, and cut into approximately 2 mm fragments. Tissues were incubated in HBSS containing 3 mM EDTA at 37°C for 30 minutes with agitation to remove epithelial cells. After washing, tissues were digested in RPMI-1640 medium supplemented with 10% FCS, collagenase (400 U/mL; C5138-1, Sigma-Aldrich), and DNase (5 U/mL; D8070, Solarbio) at 37°C for 120 minutes. Single-cell suspensions were obtained by vortexing and filtration. In some experiments, lymphocytes were enriched using a 45%/66.6% Percoll (17-0891-01, Cytiva Life Sciences) gradient (400g, 20 minutes, 22°C).

Flow cytometry. Cells were washed in FACS buffer (HBSS with 2% FCS) and Fc receptors were blocked with 2.4G2 (Tonbo Biosciences, catalog 70-0161-U500). Surface staining was performed using fluorophore-conjugated Abs against mouse CD45 (catalog 103116), CD11b (catalog 101216), Ly6G (catalog 127606), Ly6C (catalog 128007), CD11c (catalog 117322), F4/80 (catalog 123115), CD3ε (catalog 100305), CD4 (catalog 100411), CD8α (catalog 100707), CD25 (catalog 102015), and I-A/I-E (catalog 107614) (all BioLegend). For intracellular cytokine staining, cells were stimulated with PMA (50 ng/mL; P1585, Merck Millipore) and ionomycin (500 ng/mL; 56092-82-1, Merck Millipore) in the presence of 1 mM monensin (475895, Merck Millipore) for 5 hours, fixed, permeabilized (BD Cytofix/Cytoperm; 554722, BD Biosciences), and stained for IL-17A (catalog 506918), IFN-γ (catalog 505806), or IL-2 (catalog 503805). Foxp3 (126403, BioLegend) staining was performed using the Foxp3/Transcription Factor Fixation/Permeabilization kit (00-5123-43, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Dead cells were excluded using 7-aminoactinomycin D. Human Tregs were identified by staining for CD45 (catalog 368526), CD4 (catalog 300506), CD25 (catalog 302606), and FOXP3 (catalog 320126) (all BioLegend). Data were acquired on Attune NxT or CytoFLEX cytometers and analyzed using FlowJo, version 10.1 (BD Biosciences). Gating strategy for cLP neutrophils and Tregs of mice is shown in Supplemental Figure 8H. Information of all antibodies used in the study is listed in Supplemental Table 4.

RT-qPCR. Total RNA was extracted using the Mammalian Total RNA Miniprep Kit (RTN350-1KT, Sigma-Aldrich) and reverse transcribed using Evo M-MLV RT Master Mix (AG11706, Agbio). qPCR was performed using SYBR Green Premix Pro Tag HS (Ag11701, Agbio) on a QuantStudio 5 system ((Thermo Fisher Scientific). Relative gene expression was calculated using the ΔCt method and normalized to Gapdh. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

IHC. Colon tissues from patients with CD were fixed in 10% formalin, paraffin-embedded, and sectioned at 5 μm. Sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated, treated with H 2 O 2 , and subjected to heat-induced antigen retrieval at 60°C overnight. After blocking with 1% BSA, sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with rabbit Abs against DECTIN-2 (catalog DF10182), S100A8 (catalog DF6556), or S100A9 (catalog DF7596) (all 1 μg/mL and all from Affinity Biosciences). HRP-conjugated secondary Ab (GB23303, Servicebio) was applied for 15 minutes, followed by DAB development and hematoxylin counterstaining. Images were captured using a Leica DM6FS microscope (Leica Camera AG).

Fecal microbiota DNA isolation and quantitation. Mouse fecal samples were collected, and total microbial DNA was extracted using the QIAamp DNA Stool Mini Kit (51504, Quiagen). Bacterial genomic DNA was quantified by real-time RT-PCR on a QuanStudio5 system (Thermo Fisher Scientific), using 20 ng DNA and primers listed in Supplemental Table 2. Relative bacterial abundance was calculated by the ΔCt method and normalized to 16S rDNA expression.

16S rDNA-Seq analysis. Bacterial genomic DNA (>500 ng) was subjected to 16S rDNA-Seq by Lian Chuan Biotechnology Co. The V3–V4 region was amplified using primers 338F (5′-ACTCCTACGGGAGGCAGCAG-3′) and 806R (5′-GGACTACHVGGGTWTCTAAT-3′). PCR products were verified on 2% agarose gels, purified with AMPure XT beads (Beckman Coulter Genomics), and quantified using Qubit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Libraries were assessed using a 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent) with the Library Quantification Kit for Illumina (Kapa Biosciences), spiked with 30% PhiX Control, version 3 (Illumina), and sequenced on an Illumina MiSeq platform (2 × 300 bp).

Paired-end reads were demultiplexed, trimmed, merged with FLASH (http://ccb.jhu.edu/software/FLASH/), filtered using Fqtrim version 0.94 (http://ccb.jhu.edu/software/fqtrim/), and checked for chimeras using Vsearch, version 2.3.4 (https://github.com/torognes/vsearch). Operational taxonomic units OTUs were clustered at 97% similarity with Vsearch and taxonomically annotated using the SILVA database (https://www.arb-silva.de/; accessed Feb. 1, 2022). Phylogenetic analysis was performed with Mafft, version 7.310 (https://mafft.cbrc.jp/alignment/server/index.html). OTU tables were normalized to the lowest sequencing depth. The α diversity (Chao1, Shannon) and β diversity (PCoA, clustering) analyses were conducted using QIIME 1.8.0 (https://qiime2.org/).

Histological analysis. Colon tissues were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin, paraffin-embedded, sectioned, and stained with H&E. Histological scores were calculated as the sum of epithelial damage and inflammatory infiltration, as follows: for epithelial damage: 0, normal; 1, goblet cell loss; 2, extensive goblet cell loss; 3, crypt loss; 4, extensive crypt loss. For inflammatory infiltration: 0, none; 1, pericryptal infiltration; 2, infiltration to muscularis mucosae; 3, extensive infiltration with edema; 4, submucosal infiltration.

Antibiotic treatment and fecal microbiota transfer. Mouse fecal pellets (n = 2–3) were homogenized in PBS, filtered through a 100 μm nylon mesh, centrifuged at 5,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and washed twice with PBS. The bacterial suspension was orally transferred into mice pretreated with an antibiotic cocktail containing kanamycin (400 mg; catalog 25389-94-0), gentamicin (35 mg; catalog 1405-41-0), colistin (57 mg; catalog 1264-72-8), metronidazole (215 mg; catalog 443-48-1), vancomycin (45 mg; catalog 1404-93-9), and erythromycin (10 mg; catalog 114-07-8; all from Macklin) in 1 L of drinking water (CEGKMV-ABX), followed by 1.5% DSS. In some experiments, Clec4n–/– mice received vancomycin alone for 1 week, followed by DSS treatment.

Culture and identification of Lactobacillus strains. Mouse fecal samples were plated on De Man–Rogosa–Sharpe (MRS) agar (Solarbio) supplemented with neomycin (1405-10-3, Macklin) and incubated for 2 days. Single colonies were expanded, genomic DNA extracted, and 16S rDNA amplified using primers (forward: 5′-TGGAAACAGRTGCTAATACCG-3′; reverse: 5′-GTCCATTGTGGAAGATTCCC-3′) for sequencing-based identification. Lactobacillus strains were cultured in MRS broth at 37°C under anaerobic conditions.

Antimicrobial peptide treatment. Lactobacillus cultures were incubated in MRS medium containing a 1:1 mixture of recombinant S100A8 and S100A9 peptides (5 μg/mL each; HY-P71076, MCE) for 6 or 24 hours under anaerobic conditions. Bacterial growth was measured using a NanoPhotometer N60 (IMPLEM). For in vivo treatment, mice were intrarectally administered recombinant S100A8/S100A9 for 5 hours. Feces were collected before and after treatment, and Lactobacillus abundance was quantified by real-time RT-PCR normalized to 16S rDNA.

BM transfer. WT and Clec4n–/– mice (6–8 weeks old) were irradiated with 6.5 Gy x-rays. BM cells (1 × 106) from WT or Clec4n–/– donors were intravenously transferred into recipients. Fecal samples were collected on days 0, 10, 20, and 30 after transfer to quantify Lactobacillus levels by real-time RT-PCR.

BM-derived macrophages and neutrophils. BM cells from femurs, tibias, and humeri were cultured in RPMI-1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin–streptomycin after ACK-mediated erythrocyte lysis. For BM-derived macrophages, cells were differentiated with 30 ng/mL macrophage colony-stimulating factor (315-02, PeproTech), with medium replacement on day 4 and harvest on day 7. For BM-derived neutrophils, cells were cultured with 20 ng/mL granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (250-05, PeproTech) for 6 days. In some experiments, α-mannan (9036-88-8, Sigma-Aldrich) was added for 24 hours.

Metabolomics analysis. Untargeted metabolomics was performed using LC–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Cecal supernatants (100 μL) were extracted with methanol/acetonitrile (1:1, 400 μL), sonicated for 20 minutes at 4°C, precipitated at –20°C for 30 minutes, centrifuged at 13,000g for 15 minutes, and dried under nitrogen. LC-MS/MS analysis was conducted on a UHPLC-Q Exactive HF-X system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Data were processed using Progenesis QI (Waters) (https://www.nonlinear.com/) and annotated against Metlin (https://metlin.scripps.edu) and the Majorbio Databases (https://www.majorbio.com/) (All accessed June 7, 2023). Metabolites were identified by Student’s t test (P < 0.05) and fold-change analysis. Targeted l-glutamic acid analysis was conducted in the same way using a standard from Solarbio (catalog SG8540).

Treg/Th1/Th17 cell in vitro differentiation. CD4+ T cells were isolated from WT mouse spleens and lymph nodes by negative selection using biotin-conjugated Abs against CD11b (catalog 101203), CD11c (catalog 117303), I-A/I-E (catalog 107603), CD19 (catalog 115504), TCRγδ (catalog 118103), NK1.1 (catalog 108703), and CD8α (catalog 100704) (all from BioLegend), followed by anti-biotin microbeads (130-090-485, Miltenyi Biotec) and autoMACS separation. Naive CD4+ T cells were further purified using anti-CD62L microbeads (130-049-701, Miltenyi Biotec). Cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 Dynabeads (8 × 104 beads/well; 11456D, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Treg differentiation was induced with TGF-β (5 ng/mL; 80116-RNAH, Sino Biological) and IL-2 (212-12, PeproTech) for 6 days. Th1 differentiation used IL-12 (5 ng/mL; 212-12, PeproTech) and anti–IL-4 Ab (5 μg/mL; 11B11, 504135, BioLegend). Th17 differentiation IL-6 (20 ng/mL; catalog 216-16, Gibco), TGF-β (5 ng/mL; 80116-RNAH, Sino Biological), IL-1β (10 ng/mL; catalog 211-11B, Gibco), IL-23 (10 ng/mL; catalog 200-23, Invitrogen), anti–IFN-γ Ab (catalog 505847, Biolgend), anti–IL-4 Ab (catalog 504135, BioLegend). l-Glutamic acid (100–400 μg/mL; IG0710, Solarbio) or Lactobacillus culture supernatant was added where indicated.

Human Treg cell differentiation. Human PBMCs were isolated from freshly collected peripheral blood using Lymphoprep (07851, STEMCELL Technologies). Cells were stimulated with Dynabeads Human T-Activator CD3/CD28 (8 × 104 beads/well; 11161D, Thermo Fisher Scientific), recombinant TGF-β (5 ng/mL), and l-glutamic acid (400 μg/mL) for 5 days to induce Treg differentiation.

Anti-CD25 Ab treatment. Clec4n–/– mice received intraperitoneal injections of anti-mouse CD25 Ab (100 μg; PC-61.5.3, BE0012, Bio X Cell) or control IgG (HRPN, BE0088, Bio X Cell) on days −5, −3, −1, 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9. Mice were administered 1.5% DSS on day 0 and euthanized on day 10.

Preprocessing of scRNA-Seq data. Preprocessed scRNA-Seq datasets from DSS-treated C57BL/6J mice (GSE168033) and patients with IBD (GSE202052) were obtained from the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and analyzed using Seurat (version 4.1.3) (https://github.com/satijalab/seurat/releases). Cells with fewer than 200 or more than 5,000 detected genes or greater than 5% mitochondrial reads were excluded. Data were normalized using the “LogNormalize” method (scale factor 10,000). After filtering, greater than 95% of high-quality cells expressing more than 20,000 protein-coding genes were retained for downstream analysis.

Cell type identification and dimensional reduction for scRNA-Seq. Highly variable genes were identified, and data were scaled and subjected to linear dimensional reduction. Cells were clustered based on feature gene expression and annotated using established marker genes: αβ T cells (Icos, Trbc2, Il7r), γδ T cells (Trdc, Tcrg-C1, Trat1), NK cells (Nkg7, Ms4a4b, Gzmc), macrophages (Lyz2, Apoe, Ms4a6c), cDCs (Cst3, Cd74, Ccr7), and neutrophils (Ngp, Cd177, Mmp8, Csf3r, Il1rn, Cd300ld).

Generation of pFUSE-hIgG2-Dectin-1/2-Fc expression plasmids. Dectin-1 and Dectin-2 coding sequences were amplified using the following primers: for Dectin-1, forward: 5′-CTTCACCTTGGAGGCCCATT-3′; reverse: 5′-TATTTCTGACTTGAAACGAGTTGGG-3′; for Dectin-2, forward: 5′-CACGAATTCATTTGGCTCCAGCTGCTACCTC-3′; reverse: 5′-GAACCCAATCTTCCAGAAAGATCTGTG-3′.

PCR was performed in a 30 μL reaction containing Thermococcus kodakaraensis (KOD) FX Neo (0.15 μL;), primers (1 μL each, 10 mM); deoxynucleotides (dNTPs) (6 μL); KOD buffer (15 μL); sterile water (4.85 μL); and cDNA (2 μL). Cycling conditions were 94°C for 1 minute; 30 cycles of 94°C for 15 seconds, 56°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 30 seconds; the final extension was at 72°C for 7 minutes. PCR products were ligated into pFUSE-hIgG2-Fc2 (InvivoGen) via EcoRI and BglII (New England Biolabs), transformed into E. coli DH5α (AngYuBio), and selected in LB medium (Sangon Biotech) with 25 μg/mL Zeocin (MKBio). Plasmids were verified by Sanger sequencing.

Generation of Dectin-1/2-Fc fusion proteins. HEK293T cells were cultured in 5% low-IgG FCS and transfected at approximately 70% confluence with 60 μg pFUSE-hIgG2-Dectin-1/2-Fc plasmid and 180 μL polyethylenimine (1 mg/mL; Beyotime). After incubation at room temperature for 30 minutes, the mixture was added to cells. Supernatants were collected upon cell death, and Fc fusion proteins were purified using Protein A–Sepharose (BioVision) on a Bio-Rad system.

Isolation of fungi using Dectin-1/2-Fc fusion proteins. Mouse feces were homogenized in PBS, centrifuged at 13,400 g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and washed once with TSA (tris-buffered saline and 5% bovine serum albumin) buffer. Samples were incubated with Dectin-1/2-Fc fusion proteins (5 mg/mL) for 1 hour at 4°C, washed, and incubated with biotin anti–Fc-hIgG (5 mg/mL; ab97223, Abcam) for 30 minutes, followed by anti-biotin beads (1 × 107 cells/mL; BioLegend) and EasySep magnetic separation. The procedure was repeated to enrich Fc-positive fungi. Positively sorted cells were subjected to ITS sequencing and cultured on PDA (Solarbio) at 25°C. Monoclonal colonies were expanded in potato dextrose broth (PDB) medium (Solarbio) and identified by sequencing.

Identification of isolated fungal strains by DNA-Seq. Fungi cultured in PDB were boiled for 10 minutes, and supernatants were used as PCR templates. ITS regions were amplified using ITS1 (5′-TCCGTAGGTGAACCTGCGG-3′) and ITS4 (5′-TCCTCCGCTTATTGATATGC-3′) primers in a 30 μL KOD FX Neo-based reaction (Toyobo). PCR conditions were 94°C for 3 minutes; 30 cycles of 94°C for 30 seconds, 55°C for 60 seconds, and 72°C for 2 minutes; final extension at 72°C for 10 minutes. Nuclease-free water served as a negative control. PCR products were sequenced and aligned using NCBI BLAST.

Engyodontium culture and colonization. Identified Engyodontium sp. was cultured on PDA plates at approximately 25°C for 48 hours. Two to 3 colonies were transferred into PDB medium and incubated for 72 hours with shaking. Fungal cells were harvested at 1,500g for 10 minutes, washed twice, and stored at –80°C in PDB with 20% glycerol. CFUs were determined by PDA plating. For intestinal colonization, fungi were washed with ice-cold PBS and administered by oral gavage (5 × 108 CFU/mouse). Morphology was confirmed by lactophenol cotton blue staining (DM0080, Leagene).

Whole-genome sequencing of L.j. WXY. Genomic DNA from L.j. WXY was randomly fragmented, end-repaired, A-tailed, and ligated with Illumina adapters. Adapter-ligated fragments were size selected, PCR-amplified, and purified. Library quality and quantity were assessed by Qubit, real-time PCR, and bioanalyzer-based size distribution analysis. Qualified libraries were pooled and sequenced on the Illumina NovaSeq PE150 platform. Raw reads were filtered to remove: (a) reads with more than 40% bases having quality scores of not higher than 20; (b) reads containing greater than 10% ambiguous bases (N); (c) reads with adapter contamination (>15 bp overlap with <3 mismatches); and (d) reads derived from potential host contamination. Clean reads were assembled using SOAPdenovo with multiple K-mers (95, 107, 119), and the optimal assembly was selected based on scaffold number and assembly quality, followed by parameter optimization (−d, −u, −R, −F). Gaps were filled, low-depth reads (<0.35× average depth) and contigs <500 bp were removed, and the final assembly was used for gene prediction and functional annotation based on the KEGG database.

Determination of glutamic acid content in Lactobacillus supernatants. Glutamic acid concentrations in bacterial supernatants were measured using a Glu Content Assay Kit (Beijing Boxbio Science & Technology Co.). L.j. WXY, L. reuteri (NBRC15892), L. animalis (NBRC15882), L. salivarius (NBRC102160), L. murinus (NBRC14221), L. casei (NBRC15883), L. johnsonii (NBRC13952), and L. gasseri (LG21) were cultured in MRS medium at 37°C under anaerobic conditions. Cultures were centrifuged at 13,400g for 2 minutes at 4°C, and 40 μL of supernatant was mixed with 170 μL reaction mixture in a 96-well UV plate. Absorbance at 450 nm was measured using a Thermo Fisher Scientific Varioskan LUX reader.

ELISA analysis. Levels of IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β in tissue homogenates and S100A8/S100A9 in fecal samples were quantified using the following ELISA kits: IL-1β (432601, BioLegend), IL-6 (EM0004, HUABIO), TNF-α (EM0010, HUABIO), and S100A8/S100A9 (WJM-13029M1, JINGMEI). Samples were diluted 50- to 100-fold in PBS, and 100 μL was used per assay. Absorbance at 450 nm was recorded using a Thermo Fisher Scientific Varioskan LUX microplate reader.

Immunofluorescent staining and analysis. FFPE tissue sections were subjected to antigen retrieval with citric acid–based solution (G1201, Servicebio), blocked with 5% BSA (232100, Sigma-Aldrich) in PBST for 1 hour, and incubated overnight at 4°C with primary Abs against CXCL2 (ab317569, Abcam), Dectin-2 (GTX41453, GeneTex), and Ly6G (0809-11, HUABIO). After PBST washes, sections were incubated with fluorescent secondary Abs for 1 hour at room temperature and counterstained with DAPI (S2110, Solarbio). Images were acquired using a Leica DM6B fluorescence microscope.

Statistics. Statistical analyses for comparisons between 2 groups following the normal distribution were performed using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test and between 2 statuses of the same individuals using a paired Student’s t test. For experiments involving more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used. For curves of body weight loss and DAI, 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for comparisons between 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test was used for more than 2 experimental groups. For the data obtained from patients that do not follow a Gaussian distribution (confirmed by Shapiro-Wilk normality test), nonparametric statistic test was performed (between 2 groups, Mann-Whitney test; for more than 3 groups, Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s test). Spearman’s correlation test was used to analyze correlations, performed using R software (version 4.1.3). Differences with a P value of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to sample collection. All procedures were approved by the Committee for Clinical Investigation of the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University (approval IIT-2021-654, 2019-55) and conducted in accordance with institutional guidelines. All animal experiments were approved by the Experimental Animal Management and Use Committee of Sun Yat-sen University (approvals 2020000113 and 2021001577).

Data availability. Raw sequencing files of bacterial 16S rDNA-Seq have been deposited in the NCBI GEO (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/; GSE274388 and PRJNA1393726). Fungal ITS sequencing and raw sequencing files of the whole genome of L.j. WXY have been deposited in Assembly and Biosample (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/assembly/; Bioproject: PRJNA1146165, PRJNA1146185, PRJNA1048685). The untargeted metabolomic raw and processed data have been deposited in NIH Common Fund’s National Metabolomics Data Repository (https://www.metabolomicsworkbench.org/data/; DATATRACK_ID: 5090). The publicly available data of scRNA-Seq and bulk RNA-Seq used in this study are in GEO database under accession codes GSE168033, GSE117993, and GSE202052. All other relevant data supporting the findings of this study (including Supporting Data Values file) are available within the article, in supplemental material, and in source data.