Branched chain amino acid metabolism and microbiome in adolescents with obesity during weight loss therapy

Baseline characteristics. The POMMS clinical cohort was recruited upon referral to the Duke Healthy Lifestyles Clinic in Durham, North Carolina, USA. Details concerning recruitment, treatment plans, and demographics of our study cohort have been previously reported (23) and are summarized in Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Data; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196742DS1 Participants with obesity (OB, n = 220) and healthy weight controls (HWC, n = 71) had similar distributions of race and ethnicity according to self-reported data. However, the OB group was significantly more female identifying and younger than the HWC group (Supplemental Table 1). CRP, HbA1c, ALT, LDL cholesterol, triglyceride, insulin, systolic and diastolic blood pressures, and triglyceride/HDL ratio were higher in the OB group compared with the HWC group (Table 1). HDL cholesterol levels were lower in the OB group compared with the HWC group. Fasting glycerol levels were also significantly higher in the OB group using a targeted lab analysis (Supplemental Table 2), suggesting higher levels of lipolysis in adolescents with OB compared with HWCs (25). However, these 2 groups had no significant difference in fasting glucose levels, suggesting that even though several metrics associated with OB in adults were significantly higher in the OB cohort when compared with HWCs, high BMI alone is not enough to significantly confer a difference in fasting glucose commonly observed in adults with obesity (26).

Figure 1 Significant metabolic changes are associated with clinical measures of obesity in adolescents. (A) POMMS study overview depicting the inclusion criteria for both the participants in the healthy weight control (HWC) and obesity (OB) groups. (B). Flow diagram depicting sample sets available at every timepoint of the observational trial. (C–F). Linear regression analysis adjusted for age, race, and sex of participant. Values with a False Discovery Rate (FDR) of < 0.1 are labeled as triangles, those with FDR < 0.2 are labeled as squares. See Statistics description in Methods for details. (C) Targeted serum metabolites associated with %95th BMI, (D) Homeostatic Insulin Resistance score (HOMA-IR), (E) Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), or (F) C-Reactive Protein (CRP), at baseline. For C–F, metabolites above the dotted line are considered nominally significantly associated with the noted clinical measure. Higher levels of metabolites in the right upper quadrant are significantly associated with higher levels of the clinical measure. In comparison, higher levels of metabolites in the left upper quadrant are significantly associated with lower levels of the clinical measure. %95th BMI is defined as the percent of the BMI above the 95th percentile. Diagram in A was created in BioRender.

Table 1 Baseline clinical lab values in obesity versus healthy-weight control groups

Serum metabolites reveal distinct adolescent sex- and age-dependent associations with BMI, insulin resistance, and inflammation. In an adjusted analysis of serum metabolites (Supplemental Table 3) in OB and HWC adolescents at baseline, levels of BCAA valine (Val), the amino acids tyrosine (Tyr), glutamine/glutamate (Glx), and phenylalanine (Phe), and C3 (propionyl, a bioproduct of BCAA catabolism) and C8:1 acylcarnitines were all significantly and positively associated with BMI measured as a percent of the BMI 95th percentile (%95th BMI) (27). In contrast, higher serum levels of the amino acids glycine (Gly), serine (Ser), histidine (His), methionine (Met), and several even chain acylcarnitines and decarboxylated acylcarnitines were significantly negatively associated with %95th BMI (Figure 1C), as were the ketoacids of BCAAs, leucine (KIC), and isoleucine (KMV). This is in notable contrast with adults in which these ketoacids are typically positively associated with obesity and T2D (4, 7). Several of the metabolites associated with %95th BMI at baseline were also associated with HOMA-IR at baseline, including those negatively associated (Gly, Ser, and acylcarnitines C20 and C6-DC/C8-OH) and positively associated (Val, Tyr, Phe, Glx, C3) with HOMA-IR (Figure 1D). HOMA-IR was also significantly positively associated with levels of leucine/isoleucine (Leu/Ile) and proline (Pro) but was not associated with BCKA. In adults, elevated BMI and HOMA-IR have similarly been associated with higher BCAA, Phe, Tyr, and C3 acylcarnitine (2, 4, 5). However, adult BMI and HOMA-IR are also associated with high levels of BCKA as noted above, but we did not observe this in this adolescent cohort. These data suggest that adolescents with OB have metabolic features like adults with obesity, including higher BCAA and associated metabolites, but also display adaptations that differ from adults, including lower BCKA in association with high BMI.

In analyses of HbA1c, only the amino acids Leu/Ile, Phe, and Tyr were nominally positively associated with HbA1c (Figure 1E); the acylcarnitines C3-C5, and BCKA KIV were negatively (but not significantly) associated with higher HbA1c, again suggesting that metabolites associated with IR and OB in adults are not significantly associated with key clinical measures of metabolic syndrome in our adolescent cohort. Several even chain acylcarnitines were significantly negatively associated with HbA1c levels, suggesting that high HbA1c is associated with impaired or incomplete fatty acid oxidation in adolescents. It should be noted that HbA1c is a predictive measure of progression to T2D in adults, but its use as a measure of metabolic health during adolescence can sometimes be difficult to interpret, as high levels can occur in adolescents with normal weight and fasting glucose profiles (28).

CRP, a clinical marker of general inflammation, nominally correlated with fewer metabolites either positively (Val, Phe, Asx) or negatively (acylcarnitine C20, His, Gly, and alanine Ala) at baseline (Figure 1F). Some of these CRP-metabolite associations were similar in directionality to those with %95th BMI or HOMA-IR (Val, Phe, His, Gly, C20), while others were unique to CRP (Asx) or exhibited reversed directionality compared with HOMA-IR (Ala). Whereas only a subset of acylcarnitine species measured here were significantly associated with these 3 clinical measures, we observed that most acylcarnitines were generally positively correlated with CRP but negatively correlated with HOMA-IR and %95th BMI and HbA1c. Therefore, the general association trend between most serum acylcarnitines and CRP is inverse to that of %95th BMI, HbA1c, and HOMA-IR.

BCAA metabolism in adolescent obesity is sex and age dependent. Prior work suggests that there is an interaction between obesity status, pubertal status, sex, and age that influences BCAA and their related metabolite levels (16). To further assess these metabolic signatures in our adolescent cohort, we analyzed data stratified by OB versus HWC status and age on serum metabolite levels to identify factors that influence metabolite levels in our cohort. We found initially that signatures associated with OB versus HWC status were driven largely by metabolite levels in male participants in the HWC group (Figure 2). We also found that serum levels of the BCAA, along with several other amino acids and acylcarnitines involved in BCAA metabolism (Figure 2A) were significantly varied by OB versus HWC status and sex. Males generally had higher levels of most affected amino acids and their metabolites. When we analyzed raw data and adjusted only for multiple comparisons, males with HWC status had significantly higher levels of Leu/Ile, Glx, and the BCAA metabolite C3 than males in the OB group, as well as the ketoacids of Leu and Ile (KIC and KMV, respectively; Figure 2, B–J). Following adjustment for age and race, several of these relationships remained significant, including higher levels of Leu/Ile, C8:1-OH/C6:1DC, C18, C20-OH/C18-DC, Met, His, Orn, and Cit in male participants in the HWC group compared with male participants in the OB group. Because adults with OB tend to have higher levels of BCKA compared with HWC (4–8), we tested if the opposite trends in the adolescent data were still seen in older adolescents by assessing metabolites affected by the interaction of obesity, sex, age, and Tanner (pubertal) stage (29). We found that the amino acids Leu/Ile, His, Orn, Val, Met, Cit, and Phe, and the acylcarnitines C18, C20-OH/C18-DC, C16, C18:1, and C8:1-OH/C6:1DC were significantly affected by the overall interaction between HWC versus OB status and sex (Figure 3A). Second stage testing further delineated the role of status and sex for each indicated metabolite. Based on the interaction of Tanner stage and HWC versus OB status, KMV (ketoacid of Ile) was significantly associated with Tanner stages 4 and 5, suggesting that more mature teens had a greater difference in serum levels of this ketoacid (Figure 3B). To test whether BCKA are associated with sex and obesity at younger ages, we analyzed metabolite data from the Hearts and Parks (HP) Study, which included children enrolled as early as age 5 (30). In these analyses of children aged 5–9 years, we found that the ketoacid KMV was no longer associated with sex in the younger children. Still, the BCAA acylcarnitine metabolite C3 was associated with sex in the older age group after stratified analysis (Figure 3C). These results indicate that obesity-associated differences in BCAA and related metabolite levels are sex dependent and emerge later in adolescence.

Figure 2 Branched chain amino acids (BCAA) and related metabolite levels are sex dependent, significantly different in HWC v OB cohorts, and unique to adolescents with obesity. (A) BCAA related metabolism pathway. Valine (VAL), Leucine (LEU) and Isoleucine (ILE) are reversibly transaminated by the branched chain amino acid transferase (BCAT2) in the mitochondria to their respective ketoacids ketoisovalerate (KIV), ketoisocaproate (KIC) and ketomethylvalerate (KMV). The amino group removed from the BCAA is transferred to α-ketoglutarate (α-KG), yielding glutamate (GLU). The ketoacids can then be irreversibly hydrolyzed by the branched chain ketoacid dehydrogenase (BCKDH) where BCAA-derived carbons can then enter the TCA cycle or contribute to lipogenesis. When BCAA are elevated, as in obesity, excess BCAA increases BCAT2 activity, which could result in an increased nitrogen load, especially in muscle tissues. This load can be relieved, most likely via coordinated action of serine dehydratase, serine hydroxymethyltransferase, and glycine acyltransferase. Resulting increased metabolites, such as glutamine (GLN) and acylglycine, can be secreted from the affected tissues. ALA, alanine; PYR, pyruvate. (B–J) Levels of serum amino acids and keto acids associated with BCAA and alanine-pyruvate metabolism in HWC versus OB cohorts divided by sex. Box plots represent mean and SD. Statistics were performed on mean metabolite values following log 2 transformation, and P values result from Mann-Whitney tests and are corrected for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 3 Sex-dependent differences in serum ketoacids are less evident in younger children than in more mature adolescents. Log 2 -transformed levels of serum metabolites tested for significance in an overall interaction and between (A) sex and HWC versus OB status; (B) Tanner (puberty) stage and HWC versus OB status; and (C) Young age (9 years or younger) versus older age metabolites and sex. Only significant metabolites are shown, P ≤ 0.05, after adjustment for race and multiple comparisons. Complete metabolite results are shown in Supplemental Table 3.

Microbiome α and β diversity were similar between OB and HWC adolescents, but taxa and microbial features were distinct between cohorts. We analyzed 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequence data from 786 fecal samples covering 54 HWC participants at baseline, and from participants with OB that contributed a combination of fecal and serum samples, along with clinical measures, at 0, 6, 12, 18, and 24 months of the POMMS study (Figure 1B). As in the interim analysis (23), fecal microbial communities did not display significant differences in either α or β diversity based on HWC versus OB status at baseline, sex, or age at entry (Supplemental Figure 1A and data not shown). When we tested whether specific bacterial lineages might be associated with %95th BMI at baseline, we found that relative abundance of several family-level taxa were positively correlated with %95th BMI, while the HWC group had significantly higher abundance in members of several phylogroups, including the Bifidobacteriaceae, Lachnospiraceae, and Bacteroiodaceae, compared with the OB group (Supplemental Figure 1B).

To gain further insight into these microbial communities, shotgun DNA sequencing data were obtained for 396 participant-derived fecal samples, including quality controls for sequencing fidelity and sampling replication. High quality sequence data were obtained for 140 OB at baseline and 6 months and 50 HWC participants at the baseline time point. Consistent with the 16S rRNA data, α and β diversity did not significantly differ between the OB and HWC cohorts (Supplemental Figure 2), and profiles of the most abundant family- and species-level taxa were generally similar between the 2 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3). Further analysis determined, however, that participants from the OB cohort had a significantly higher Firmicutes-to-Bacteroidetes ratio than HWC (P = 0.001). ALDEx2 (31), ANCOM-BC (32), and corncob (33) analyses were employed to identify differential taxa between the 2 groups at baseline. The methods detected an increased relative abundance of genera Ligilactobacillus and reduced Alistipes among the OB participants. Of the Ligilactobacillus, the species L. ruminis was most prevalent (> 90% of samples), and of Alistipes, the species A. finegoldii was found in most samples (> 90%). Notably, Ligilactobacillus and Alistipes abundance remained positively and negatively correlated, respectively, with %95th BMI (Figure 4A). Notably, the taxa associated with HOMA-IR, %P95BMI and CRP shared little overlap, with Alistipes finegoldii as the only taxon negatively associated with all 3 measures (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Several gut microbial taxa and predicted enzymatic functions are associated with clinical variables at baseline. (A) Abundance of microbial species determined by fecal metagenomic sequencing that were positively or negatively significantly associated with %95th BMI at baseline. (B) Venn diagram showing shared and distinct numbers of fecal microbial species associated with %95th BMI, insulin-resistance score (HOMA-IR) and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels at baseline. (C) Linear regression correlation following dimensionality reduction between covarying microbial factors and clinical variables at baseline. Factors are named for prominent taxa within each cluster, and the underlying taxa and weights in each cluster are listed in Supporting Data tables. (D) Top 20 KEGG pathways or orthologs in metagenomic sequences that predict OB versus HWC status at baseline in a random forests machine learning model. Predicted functions are labeled by symbols and remaining undefined predicted KEGG orthologs or pathways are described in Supporting Data.

To reduce data dimensionality, taxa and functional capacity of the gut microbiomes were clustered using hierarchical clustering, and the resulting factors were associated with clinical scores at baseline (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4). Though microbial species diversity was similar between the 2 cohorts at baseline, we identified 2 taxonomic clusters significantly associated with either %95th BMI or CRP as continuous variables (Figure 4C, with factors defined in the Supporting Data file). Further clustering of serum metabolomics, KEGG orthology functions, and taxa revealed associations with clinical variables. We found several clusters of covarying taxa, genes, phages, and serum metabolites, indicating that there is interaction between metabolomic status and the microbiome (Supplemental Figure 4). Using a random forest machine learning model, we generated a model that predicts OB versus HWC status, which was significantly enriched for pathways involved in microbial amino acid synthesis, 2-component signaling, lipopolysaccharide biosynthesis, and sugar metabolism and transport (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Notably, several genes required for microbial synthesis of BCAA and tryptophan were independently identified as significant contributors to this model, mirroring prior research that associated gut microbial BCAA synthesis genes with obesity and T2D in adults (22, 34) and children with obesity (35). No factors were significantly associated with HOMA-IR score at baseline (data not shown).

We next generated metagenome-associated genomes (MAGs) from our shotgun sequencing data and found that there was no difference in either α or β MAG diversity between HWC and OB groups at baseline (data not shown), and there was no single MAG taxon significantly associated with HWC versus OB status at baseline (Supplemental Table 4). We then tested whether any MAGs were associated with clustered serum metabolites and found that 3 amplicon sequence variant (ASV) of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii were negatively associated with a small cluster of acylcarnitines consisting of C10:2, C10:3, and C8:1, and 2 ASV of Anaerobutyricum hallii positively associated with ketoacid concentrations (Supplemental Table 5, with clusters defined in Supplemental Table 6).

Donor-status–independent metabolites and microbes were associated with weight gain and percent adipose in FMT-recipient mice. Previous FMT experiments demonstrated that fecal microbiome content can confer phenotypic and metabolomic traits of the donor to germ-free mouse (20–22) and human (36) recipients. However, all prior studies that examined the role of the microbiota in obesity used fecal samples from adult donors. We hypothesized that adolescent microbiota, influenced by host growth and development, are optimized for peak energy harvest, regardless of OB-HWC status, and that weight gain may not differ between mice receiving FMT from HWC or OB donors. To test this, we chose FMT samples of male and female donor adolescents from the HWC and OB groups. Germ-free male C57Bl/6J mice aged 5–7 weeks were weighed, gavaged with 150–200 mL of donor fecal slurry (Figure 5A), housed under gnotobiotic conditions, and fed a sterilized standard chow diet ad libitum with weight measured every 3–4 days (Figure 5B), and then euthanized at 2 weeks post gavage. While there was a nonsignificant trend towards more weight gained (Figure 5D) and heavier epididymal fat pads (Figure 5E) and adiposity (Figure 5F) in mice that received donor slurry from adolescents with OB, we did not observe significant changes in weight gain or fat pad mass associated with donor OB versus HWC status or with sex or race of donor (data not shown). The strongest predictor of weight gain across all recipient mice was the starting weight of the recipient (R2 = 0.72, P < 0.0001). Comparing metabolite profiles across all recipient mice, levels of serum amino acids Gly, Tyr, Asx, and Arg, as well as acylcarnitines C16:1, C10:3, C8:1C4-DC/Ci4-DC were negatively associated with weight gained (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Fecal microbial transplants from adolescent POMMS study participants did not significantly affect weight gain in recipient mice but did influence serum metabolites. (A) Experimental design. (B) Average weight and SD of each group of mice over the 2 weeks after gavage period. (C) Mouse serum metabolites associated with percent weight gain over the FMT incubation period. Dots above the dashed line represent metabolites significantly associated with less weight gain over time following linear regression analysis. (D) Mean percent weight gain of all mice grouped by donor (HWC versus OB) at baseline. (E) Mean epidydimal fat pad weight grouped by donor at baseline. (F) Mean percent epidydimal fat pad weight grouped by donor at baseline. (G) Fecal microbial taxa were identified by 16S rRNA gene sequencing. ASV significantly associated (P ≤ 0.05 after adjustment for multiple comparisons) with clustered mouse serum metabolites (Supplemental Figure 6) using ANCOM-BC (33) are shown on the heatmap. Clusters are described by the predominant metabolite species in each cluster. Each taxon in the heatmap represents a unique ASV identified to the lowest classification possible. BCAA, branched chain amino acids; AC, acylcarnitines.

We were intrigued to see that microbiome samples from some individual adolescent donors were able to confer greater weight gain over others, raising the possibility that some transplanted human gut microbes might be associated with weight gain. Indeed, we detected a microbial signature associated with weight gained, percent adipose, and serum metabolite features (Table 2). Fecal microbial α diversity was significantly higher in mice receiving donor microbiomes from HWC donors than OB donor recipients (Supplemental Figure 6C). We found Bray-Curtis dissimilarity of fecal microbial composition at 2 weeks after colonization to be significantly associated with percent weight gain and donor group (P values < 0.01) but not adipose percent change. We also saw significant engraftment of Akkermansia, Ruminoccocus, and Bacteroides genera in recipient fecal samples 2 weeks after gavage compared with the composition of the donor sample, and a relative decrease in members of the Blautia genus throughout engraftment (Supplemental Figure 6B). Only 2 taxa were significantly negatively associated with weight gain across all recipient mice – ASV 153 Barnesiella sp. (log 2 fold change –0.80, P adj. 5.2–13) and ASV 21 Collinsinella aerofaciens (log 2 fold change –0.19, P adj. 0.02). We also found several microbes significantly associated with clusters of covarying metabolites (Supplemental Figure 6C). Many of these microbes are significantly associated with metabolite cluster 1, comprised of mostly even medium-to-long chain acylcarnitines. Cluster 2 was defined by the BCAA valine, BCKA KIC, KIV, and KMV, along with BCAA metabolite 3-HIB (Supplemental Figure 6F) (37). This metabolite cluster was both positively and negatively associated with several Blautia and Bacteroides ASVs (Figure 5G).

Table 2 Gut microbial taxa significantly associated with percent adipose tissue in mice 2 weeks after Fecal microbiome transplants

When we examined the level of human donor microbes detected in the mice following the 2-week colonization period, we found that several taxa were identified in mice that were not detected in the donor gavage sample, and vice versa (Supplemental Figure 6D). The levels of engraftment of human donor taxa in the mice fecal samples, averaged 27% (± 7% SD) at the ASV level and 45% (± 10% SD) at the genus level (Supplemental Figure 6E). These data suggest that any microbiome-transferrable phenotype (or lack thereof) may depend on the human-sourced consortia that is able to colonize the germ-free mouse gut.

Serum levels of aromatic and branched chain amino acids are positively associated with BMI and IR over the 6 month observational study period, while levels of even chain acylcarnitines are negatively correlated with change in BMI and IR. We next sought to determine whether metabolic shifts cooccur with improvements in health metrics during weight-loss intervention. Using linear regression models adjusted for age, race, and sex, we examined whether a change in metabolites correlated with a positive or negative change in BMI or HOMA-IR. We observed that, in general, changes in aromatic and branched chain amino acids were positively associated with change in BMI (Figure 6D) and HOMA-IR (Figure 6E) over the 6 month observational study period, while changes in several even-chain acylcarnitines and glycine were negatively associated with changes in BMI and HOMA-IR. While the majority of participants either maintained or reduced their %95th BMI score, HOMA-IR increased for most participants over the observation period (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), which is a common phenomenon during adolescence (38–40). No change in any metabolite was associated with change in CRP (Supplemental Table 7) or HbA1c after false discovery rate correction (data not shown).

Figure 6 Serum aromatic amino acids increase with BMI and HOMA-IR scores over the 6 month observational study period. (A) Absolute change in %95th BMI in OB cohort participants over the observational study period. (B) Percent change in HOMA-IR over the observational study period. (C) Graph of change in %95th BMI and percent change in HOMA-IR over the observational study period. (D and E) Estimated coefficients for metabolite levels associated with change in %95th BMI (D) or percent change in HOMA-IR (E), after adjusting for age, race, sex, and baseline measurement. For A–B, all participants with net reduction in the indicated measure are labeled by observational treatment type. For C, all patients with recorded change in %HOMA and change in %95th BMI data are labeled by observational treatment type. For D and E, acylcarnitines are labeled in black, amino acids are labeled in purple, and ketoacids are labeled in green. Correlations that met false discovery rate (FDR) cutoff of < 0.1 are labeled as triangles, and those that met an FDR cutoff of < 0.2 are squares.

Microbiome taxa and pathways at baseline predict change in health measures over the observational period, while distinct sets of taxa and features are associated with change in CRP. We analyzed the metagenomic data to determine if there were any microbial taxa or pathways at baseline that were significantly associated with change in BMI, HOMA-IR, CRP, or HbA1c. While there were no significant associations with change in HOMA-IR, we found that relative abundance of several microbial taxa at baseline were predictive of changes in BMI (Figure 7A), HbA1C, or CRP levels, with some taxa shared between changes in 2 measures (Figure 7B). For example, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, finegoldii, and uniformis as well as Parabacteroides distasonis and merdae were all associated with change in CRP and %95th BMI, but often in opposite directions. In addition, Anaerostipes hadrus, Blautia producta, and Escherichia virus Lambda_4A7 were all commonly associated with a change in HbA1c (Supplemental Figure 7C) and CRP (Supplemental Figure 7D). Notably, 93 taxa were significantly associated with changes in CRP, suggesting that the subset of microbes that potentially predict changes in this inflammatory marker are more numerous when compared with those associated strictly with BMI or other metabolic health indicators. Finally, we tested for potential associations between change in MAGs and change in clinical metrics. While the change in abundance of any MAG did not significantly associate with change in HOMA-IR or BMI in the OB cohort, we did find several taxa that significantly associated with CRP, including 3 Blautia wexlerae ASV, 2 Bifidobacterium adolescentis ASV, 1 B. bifidium ASV, and 1 Anaerobutyricum hallii ASV. These were all negatively associated with increase in CRP (Supplemental Table 8).