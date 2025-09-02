Unraveling endocannabinoid signaling disruption in a preclinical model of neurodevelopmental disorders

Children carrying genetic variants in the scaffolding subunit of the PP2A enzyme PPP2R1A exhibit symptoms typical of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as moderate-to-severe intellectual disability and developmental delay; but how PPP2R1A variants disrupt brain function has remained unclear. In this issue, Wang et al. show that the heterozygous deletion of the murine analog Ppp2r1a in forebrain excitatory neurons of mice (hereafter referred to as NEX-het-cKO mice) results in impairments in spatial learning and memory that model PPP2R1A-associated intellectual disability in humans (Figure 1A) (11). In NEX-het-cKO mice, heterozygous Ppp2r1a deletion increased excitatory synaptic strength. When RNA-Seq of the mouse forebrain tissue revealed a link between Ppp2r1a haploinsufficiency and upregulation of Magl, Wang and colleagues hypothesized that the eCB signaling system, and specifically 2-AG signaling, was involved in this change. Indeed, using fiber photometry measurements of a genetically encoded fluorescent eCB sensor, they observed disruption of 2-AG signaling in the NEX-het-cKO mouse forebrain. The increased excitatory synapse strength observed in NEX-het-cKO mice was driven by its increased presynaptic release probability, likely due to reduced levels of 2-AG that act at presynaptic CB1R, suggesting that normalizing 2-AG levels may ameliorate synaptic deficits in these mice. Accordingly, the MAGL inhibitor JZL184 restored both the synaptic and learning deficits in these mice (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Impaired eCB signaling underlies synaptic alterations and spatial learning and memory deficits in Ppp2r1a-deficient mice. The eCB 2-AG is produced by postsynaptic neurons and normally acts on presynaptic CB1R to reduce glutamate release. Wang et al. leveraged the recently developed GRAB eCB2.0 sensor to detect the subcellular dynamics of 2-AG signaling via the fluorescence induced when extrasynaptic 2-AG binds to the sensor. (A) Heterozygotic genetic deletion of Ppp2r1a in mouse brain led to impaired 2-AG/CB1R signaling alongside increased excitatory synaptic strength and ensuing impairments in spatial learning in this model. (B) The sorted RNA-Seq data identified the upregulation of mRNA encoding for the presynaptic enzyme MAGL, which regulates tonic levels of 2-AG, in the Ppp2r1a-deficient mouse forebrain. Wang et al. showed that pharmacological inhibition of MAGL rescued 2-AG signaling, leading to normalization of excitatory synaptic strength and spatial learning and memory.