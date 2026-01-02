Research LetterImmunologyInflammation Open Access | 10.1172/JCI196381

Human adenosine deaminase type 2 deficiency enhances NK cell activation but impairs maturation and function

1Laboratory for Neuroimmunology, Department of Neurosciences, Leuven Brain Institute, 2Laboratory of Immunobiology, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, Rega Institute for Medical Research, 3Laboratory of Inborn Errors of Immunity, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, and 4Laboratory of Molecular Immunology, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, Rega Institute for Medical Research, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 5Department of Neurology and 6Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. Address correspondence to: Isabelle Meyts, Department of Pediatrics, University Hospitals Leuven, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, KU Leuven, Herestraat 49 box 1039, 3000 Leuven, Belgium. Phone: 32.16.34.38.41; Email: Isabelle.meyts@uzleuven.be. Or to: Patrick Matthys, Rega Institute, Herestraat 49 box 1044, 3000 Leuven, Belgium. Phone: 32.16.32.23 63; Email: patrick.matthys@kuleuven.be. Authorship note: PM and IM are co-senior authors and contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Beliën, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: PM and IM are co-senior authors and contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(1):e196381.

© 2025 Beliën et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 1 on January 2, 20262026;136(1):e196381. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196381 © 2025 Beliën et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.