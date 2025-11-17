Statin-dependent and -independent pathways are associated with major adverse cardiovascular events in people with HIV

In this analysis of the REPRIEVE mechanistic substudy, we identified several protein pathways related to MACE in PWH. Among these, ANGPTL3 was notable, as it inhibits the uptake of triglyceride-rich lipoprotein remnants and was previously found to decrease in response to statin therapy among PWH in the REPRIEVE study. We now demonstrate that lower levels of ANGPTL3 achieved with statin therapy were associated with lower MACE rates. We further identified an additional 26 proteins associated with MACE risk in residual risk analyses accounting for statin use. Enrichment analysis identified an overrepresentation of cytokine and chemokine processes and pathways representing a residual inflammatory risk within this cohort of PWH. A cross-validated machine learning model using the baseline values of these proteins outperformed a model including 10-year ASCVD risk and statin randomization.

ANGPTL3 is an endothelial lipase inhibitor secreted from the liver that inhibits lipoprotein lipase, important for overall lipid metabolism, regulation, and coronary artery disease (8, 9). By inhibiting lipoprotein lipase, ANGPTL3 interferes with the breakdown and clearance of triglycerides from triglyceride-rich particles including VLDL and chylomicrons. Individuals with loss-of-function variants in ANGPTL3 have lower triglyceride, HDL-C, and LDL-C levels and reduced incidence of CVD (10–13). Prior studies have shown that plasma ANGPTL3 levels were 15% lower in statin-treated familial hypercholesterolemia patients compared with statin-naive patients (14). In the Atherosclerosis Risk in the Communities (ARIC) study, ANGPTL3 levels were significantly reduced in a propensity score–matched analysis of statin users versus nonusers (15). We now further support these statin effects in PWH, showing in our prior analyses from REPRIEVE that ANGPTL3 was reduced by 11% in individuals randomized to the pitavastatin group compared with placebo-treated individuals (6). Also, the effect of statin therapy on circulating ANGPTL3 levels is supported by evidence from interventional trials in humans showing a reduction in liver expression of ANGPTL3 in response to statin therapy (16). However, the association between ANGPTL3 and MACE has not, to our knowledge, been previously established.

In REPRIEVE, baseline levels of LDL-C and triglycerides were only modestly increased and often normal. Despite modest baseline LDL-C levels, statin therapy had a major effect, reducing MACE by 36% in REPRIEVE. In the present study, ANGPTL3 appeared to mediate, in part, statin-related changes in triglyceride levels and, to a lesser extent, LDL-C levels, consistent with the known effects of ANGPTL3 to primarily regulate triglyceride levels. Furthermore, the HRs of MACE and hard MACE were increased with higher ANGPTL3 levels, such that lower levels of ANGPTL3 achieved with statin therapy were associated with reduced MACE rates. Of note, these relationships remained consistent when controlling for the 10-year ASCVD risk score, and also in sensitivity analyses controlling for LDL-C and triglyceride levels, suggesting this may be a direct effect related to ANGPTL3 effects on the vasculature independent of effects on lipid levels.

Given that the effects of ANGPTL3 reduction on LDL-C have been shown in LDL receptor–deficient mice (13), strategies to improve ANGPTL3 may be additive to statin effects. In addition, multiple prior studies involving PWH have shown insulin resistance in addition to hypertriglyceridemia, both of which are also known to be regulated by ANGPTL3 (17, 18). Emerging new antisense oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, and gene-editing solutions to reduce ANGPTL3 levels have shown promise to reduce triglycerides, LDL-C levels, and, importantly, coronary artery lesion size (8, 9, 19), suggesting a mechanism whereby direct modulation of ANGPTL3 might affect subsequent MACE. Analyses between people with and without HIV have not shown significant differences in circulating ANGPTL3 levels, suggesting that our results may not be specific to PWH (20). Future studies are now needed to validate our findings linking ANGPTL3 to MACE and to assess the potential beneficial effects of new therapeutics targeting ANGPTL3 on clinical outcomes in PWH and the general population.

This proteomics analysis informs our understanding of pathways potentially contributing to MACE beyond LDL-C in PWH. These data on almost 300 proteins chosen from key cardiometabolic, immune, and inflammatory domains highlight the notion that many critical pathways may be perturbed in ART-treated PWH, independent of ASCVD risk and statin use, contributing to ongoing low-grade inflammation and immune activation and MACE. Prior work has shown that HIV persists in viral reservoirs in T cells and macrophages, despite stable ART, contributing to this phenomenon (21). The current work helps to define the particular pattern of proteins and pathways related to MACE among PWH receiving effective ART.

In our exploratory enrichment analysis, biomarkers found to be related to MACE in this study represent key related pathways in cytokine regulation, immune response, and chemotaxis. For example, chemotactic factors such as CXCL13 and growth factors driving myelopoiesis such as CSF1 were tightly interconnected with a central positioning of IL-6 and IL-8, both cytokines signifying innate, specifically myeloid immune activation with a known prominent role in atherosclerosis in network analyses. It is of interest to note that in the Canakinumab Antiinflammatory Thrombosis Outcome Study (CANTOS), decreases in IL-6 were associated with the observed clinical benefit both in terms of MACE and cancer, and it is not surprising that IL-6 targeting is now being pursued in atherosclerosis (22). In PWH, the presence of IL-6 and also the UPAR has been linked to non-AIDS malignancies as well as chronic kidney disease or osteoporosis (23, 24). The strong relationship between ANGTPL3 and the UPAR is notable, given the central role of the UPAR in vascular, fibrotic, and coagulation and inflammation pathways and its prior association with non-AIDS events in PWH (25). Future analyses in the main REPRIEVE trial population will relate IL-6 and other inflammatory markers to MACE, cancer endpoints, and other comorbidities to better guide the development of novel therapies for different long-term comorbidities in PWH. It is additionally important to recognize that modifying systemic factors as well as local biological factors at the plaque may both be important and independent of each other. For example, in prior work, we have shown that increased statin-induced expression of collagen-forming genes may help to reduce vulnerable fatty plaque (6), although Procollagen C–endopeptidase enhancer 1 (PCOLCE) was not significantly associated with a reduction in MACE in the current analysis.

In our exploratory enrichment analysis, we observed that many myeloid cell–associated markers were featured prominently in our network analysis and strongly associated with incident MACE. These data further reinforce the prominent role played by myeloid cells in atherogenesis, including initiation and progression with recruitment of monocytes to the foam cells, release of cytokines by engulfed foam cell–resident macrophages, and potential effects of factors to destabilize rupture-prone plaque and increase thrombosis. The inclusion of many of the non-statin-modifiable proteins in enrichment pathways related to myeloid functions of potential effect on atherogenesis suggests that dysregulation of these pathways in PWH may contribute disproportionately to plaque formation and destabilization and should be targeted for future experimentation and therapeutics beyond statin therapy.

These data further beg the question as to whether clonal hematopoiesis driver mutations may be more common in these patients with this particular inflammatory signature (26). Indeed, recent data from our group and others demonstrated a 2-fold increase in clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential among PWH in the Swiss HIV Cohort versus a matched group of participants in the ARIC cohort (27). These data from the current analysis of REPRIEVE add to our knowledge of a potential role of myeloid dysregulation with respect to MACE in low-to-moderate risk PWH on stable ART.

The data in this analysis highlight residual inflammatory pathways that may contribute to MACE, and potentially to other comorbidities, in well-treated PWH on ART. Although some of the pathways identified in the analysis are statin modifiable, while others are not, consistent with data that this trained immunity (more pronounced innate immune responses in previously stimulated cells) persists after statin therapy (28). In contrast, the statin-modifiable pathways appear more likely to prevent ASCVD in PWH through effects on plaque stabilization, lipid lowering, and improved vascular health, which we now show may relate to statin regulation of ANGPTL3 (6).

Of clinical relevance, we demonstrate in cross-validated, time-dependent Cox elastic net machine learning models that the proteins identified in this study may improve the prediction for MACE. The traditional risk scoring model achieved a modest C-index from 0.61, similar to previously published results in this cohort (29). Adding proteins to the model increased the diagnostic performance to a C-index of 0.74. In terms of individual proteins, LAMP3, a lysosome-associated membrane protein that plays a role in various cellular processes, including cell differentiation, autophagy, and immune responses, was most significantly related to a HR well beyond that of ASCVD alone, whereas PON3 was inversely related to a significant degree as a protective pathway. LAMP3 is involved in antigen processing during the immune response and is thought to be linked with the maturation of DCs and potentially a marker of cardiac remodeling, although little is known about how it relates to ASCVD (30, 31). External validation of our findings is needed to assess the additive value of proteomics profiling to identify PWH at increased risk of MACE. Further studies leveraging the data from the larger REPRIEVE cohort will assess these proteins as potentially relevant mechanistic pathways and biomarkers for MACE in PWH.

Our analysis has strengths but also some limitations. The number of events was lower than in the overall REPRIEVE trial because of the smaller size of the mechanistic substudy. Given the limited number of events, our estimates are characterized by a degree of uncertainty, seen in the wide confidence ranges for some of our parameters. Our results are from a population of PWH, therefore, we cannot evaluate whether our findings are specific to this population or may also apply to the general population. Although our results are highly relevant for primary CVD prevention in those PWH with low-to-moderate CVD risk, different results might be seen in those with higher CVD risk. Analyses are ongoing in the overall trial to assess key pathways. In addition, the data that we could analyze were limited to the proteins included in the selected panels, and future studies will address other pathways not fully represented in these panels, for example, to follow up signals we have seen for statins to reduce IL-1β and potentially modulate inflammasome-mediated processes (32). Also, the selective coverage of our targeted proteomics approach may not be optimal for enrichment results. Future analyses within the larger REPRIEVE cohort with extended proteomics coverage will provide further validation of our enrichment results. Furthermore, study-specific NPX values of our Olink proteomics analysis preclude the direct translation to other populations. Future analyses using exact protein concentrations will be needed to define normal values and optimal cutoffs for clinical implementation.

These data demonstrate what we believe to be novel pathways beyond LDL that relate to MACE among PWH. Additional interventions beyond statin therapy targeting these pathways may be useful to decrease MACE in PWH by reducing non-LDL-related lipid mechanisms and residual systemic inflammation. In particular, ANGPTL3, the IL-6 axis, and related pathways may represent the most obvious targets, but heretofore unrecognized pathways including LAMP3 should also be explored as targets. Relevant protein markers may also be used to improve CVD risk prediction in PWH.