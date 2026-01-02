Early brain-wide disruption of sleep microarchitecture in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Sex as a biological variable. Our study involved both male and female individuals, for both the human studies and experimental mouse models. Sex is indicated in each figure and was considered a biological variable for statistical analysis. The effect of sex is reported in the figure legends.

Patients and participants. Patients with ALS were recruited from the inpatient and outpatient clinics of the Neurology Department of the University Hospital of Ulm (Ulm, Germany). The inclusion criteria for patients with ALS included a definitive diagnosis of ALS based on the revised El Escorial criteria (83). Presymptomatic carriers of fALS genes were recruited through the study center of the University Neurology Clinic, which provides longitudinal follow-up and counseling to first-degree relatives of patients with confirmed fALS. Controls were recruited from the general population of the Neurology Clinic and were matched to patients with ALS on the basis of age, sex, and geographical location; the requirement for inclusion in this group was the absence of neurodegenerative diseases. All individuals in the control group had no history of ALS or fALS.

The participants’ medical history was documented. For patients with ALS, the ALS-FRSr and characteristics of disease progression were documented (site of first paresis/atrophy, date of onset). All participants also completed validated daytime sleepiness and sleep quality questionnaires, namely the Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS) (84) and the Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) (85). Current medication for all participants were documented, and no exclusion criteria related to medication use were applied that would have prevented participation.

Patients’ inclusion process. The same exclusion criteria used by Guillot et al. (13) were applied and are summarized in Figure 1. Participation in the study was possible in this cohort for both patients with sALS and those with fALS. Exclusion criteria were designed to exclude all possible circumstances that might otherwise alter sleep architecture. For this reason, participants who had an AHI higher than 20 per hour, or participants who had a periodic limb movement index (PLMSI) above 50 per hour were excluded. In particular, we intended to exclude respiratory insufficiency in patients with ALS. Respiratory insufficiency develops earlier or later in the progression of ALS, depending on the individual course, but is generally present in advanced stages and is known to influence sleep architecture (86). For this reason, patients with ALS underwent transcutaneous capnometry in addition to polysomnography. Capnometry results had to be normal, or nocturnal hypercapnia would result in exclusion from the study.

Inclusion process of first-degree relatives of patients with fALS. The same exclusion criteria applied by Guillot et al. (13) were followed. We enrolled first-degree relatives of patients with fALS for whom the ALS-causing mutation was known. The participants were examined according to the study protocol, and genotyping was also performed. Neither the participants nor the study personnel were informed of the genetic results at the time of the examinations. After the study visits, participants were assigned to the group of presymptomatic gene carriers or the control group with negative genetic findings based on their genetic results. The participants could only learn the result of the genetic test if they had completed the legally required genetic counseling appointments (in accordance with the German Genetic Diagnostics Act).

Neuropsychological assessment. Trained neuropsychologists measured cognition with the German version of the ECAS (87–89). The ECAS addresses the cognitive domains of language function, verbal fluency, executive functions (ALS-specific functions), and memory and visuospatial functions (ALS-nonspecific functions). Age- and education-adjusted cut-offs were used (89). Behavioral changes were assessed by patient caregiver/first-degree relative interviews on disinhibition, apathy, loss of sympathy/empathy, perseverative/stereotyped behavior, hyperorality/altered eating behavior, and psychotic symptoms. Since the participants in the ALS patient cohort were hospitalized, the neuropsychological examination was conducted in the days before or after the polysomnography, with a maximum interval of 1 week. The participants of the presymptomatic gene carrier cohort underwent the neuropsychological examination the morning after the polysomnography.

Electroencephalography in patients and controls. All participants — patients with ALS, healthy individuals, presymptomatic fALS gene carriers, and fALS control individuals — underwent a 1-night full polysomnography, which was performed at the inpatient sleep laboratory of the Department of Neurology at Ulm University Hospital and involved monitoring of various physiological parameters including EEG, surface electromyogram (EMG), electrooculogram (EOG), respiratory effort and flow, pulse, and oxygen saturation. To minimize bias, conditions were standardized within each cohort: presymptomatic gene carriers followed a protocol with arrival in the morning, polysomnography at night, and neuropsychology the next day, and ALS patients along with their controls underwent polysomnography during a single night of a multi-day inpatient stay. All measurements were conducted according to the criteria of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) guidelines (90, 91). The EEG electrodes were placed according to the international 10–20 system. The following electrodes were used for each participant: Fz, C3, C4, Cz, P3, P4, Pz, O1, O2, M1, and M2. The sampling rate was 512 Hz in each case. The EEG montage was in accordance with the general recommendation of the AASM guidelines, with contralateral referencing to the mastoid electrode, i.e., F3–M2, C3–M2, O1–M2, and F4–M1, C4–M1, O2–M1. A “lights-off” marker was placed in each recording to indicate the individual point in time when the participant turned off the lights and attempted to sleep. In order to accommodate sleep times as closely as possible to the chronotype, participants were allowed to freely choose the start time of the examination, but the latest time was midnight. The occurrence of a REM sleep behavior disorder was evaluated in all individuals using previously defined criteria (17).

Sleep analyses in patients and controls. Analyses were performed using available Python packages (only compatible with Python 3.10 or newer, Python Software Foundation. Python Language Reference, version 3.12. http://www.python.org), relying on the MNE package (92). EEG preprocessing was performed following the guidelines of Guillot SJ et al. (13).

Briefly, recordings were first deidentified using the open-source Prerau Lab EDF Deidentification Tool (version 1.0; 2023) in Python (Prerau Lab EDF Deidentification Tool retrieved from https://sleepeeg.org/edf-de-identification-tool) and were then notch filtered to remove the 50 Hz powerline. Independent component analysis was performed to remove all remaining artifacts from the signal (93–97).

Analyses of sleep spindles, slow oscillations, and K-complexes were performed on all electrodes (41, 98, 99), and outliers were removed using an isolation forest algorithm (100). K-complex analysis was limited to the sensorimotor cortex (C3), which is known to be impaired in ALS, using MNE and SciPy packages (100, 101). For the sleep spindles, their density (number of sleep spindles per minute of NREM2/3 sleep), amplitude (peak-to-peak amplitude of the detrended sleep spindle), and RMS were measured, with the frequency bands set to 12–15 Hz and required to last 0.5–2 seconds. For slow oscillations, their density (number of slow oscillations per minute of NREM2/3), slope (slope between the negative peak and the midpoint of the slow oscillation), phase-amplitude coupling (PAC) (slow oscillations sleep spindle–normalized PAC within a 2-second epoch centered around the negative peak of the slow oscillation), and phase at sigma peak (phase of the slow oscillation when the sigma peak is reached within a 2-second epoch centered around the negative peak of the slow oscillation) were analyzed, with the frequency bands set to 0.3–1.5 Hz and amplitude below 150 μV. For the K-complex assessment, we analyzed the density (number of K-complexes per minute of NREM2), with the frequency bands set to 0.3–1 Hz and amplitude between 100 and 350 μV. Topographic maps were generated using the MNE and YASA packages (101). All analyses were performed following the AASM’s guidelines (102).

Electrocorticography analysis in mice. Data were extracted from the NeuroScore software for sleep and seizure analysis 3.4 (Data Science International) and used in combination with already available Python packages (Python Software Foundation. Python Language Reference, version 3.12. http://www.python.org) to further process the data.

Sleep spindles, slow oscillations, and K-complexes were automatically detected using publicly available pipelines (103, 104). The signal was first band-pass filtered at 1–45 Hz, and the sigma power (12–16 Hz) was calculated on a 200 ms Hamming window followed by a short-term Fourier transform (STFT) with the same window length. The occurrence of sleep spindles was identified when the smoothed absolute sigma power within the 12–16 Hz range exceeded 0.2 of the total power observed in the broadband frequency range of 0.1–45 Hz. This signifies that at least 20% of the total signal power must be within the specified sigma band.

Equation 1

aFor slow oscillations, the signal was first band-pass filtered at 0.1–45 Hz, and the low delta power (0.1–2 Hz) was calculated on a 400 ms Hamming window. AUCs were calculated using Simpson’s rule derived from the delta band (A so ) and the total power broadband frequency range (B PSD ). The ratio of these 2 AUCs was then obtained, providing the slow oscillations ratio.

Equation 2

For K-complexes, the signal was first band-pass filtered at 0.1–45 Hz, and the sigma power was calculated on a 400 ms Hamming window. The signal was first band-pass filtered at 1–45 Hz, and the low delta power (0.3–1 Hz) was calculated on a 200 ms Hamming window followed by an STFT with the same window length. The occurrence of K-complexes was identified when the STFT within the 0.3–1 Hz range exceeded the mean STFT of the same frequency range.

Equation 3

Statistics. G*Power software (version 3.1.9.6 for macOS; 2023) was used to determine the sufficient sample size needed to achieve significant statistical power using an a priori 2-tailed Student’s t test coupled with a linear bivariate regression (105, 106).

Prior to any statistical analysis, normality and homoscedasticity were both tested respectively with a Shapiro-Wilk test (107) and Bartlett’s test (108).

For comparisons between 2 groups, an independent 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed using Pingouin (109), with Welch’s t test correction, from SciPy, as recommended by Zimmerman (110). A large Cauchy scale factor was incorporated, given the considered effect size (111). When data violated normality or heteroscedastic a Mann-Whitney U test was performed using SciPy (100).

Follow-up analyses were performed using a paired t test from SciPy (100) or a Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney rank-sum test from statsmodels (112) when normality was not met. P values were then adjusted using FDR–Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli (FDR-BKY) correction.

For comparisons among 3 or 4 groups, a 1- or 2-way ANOVA was performed using the Pingouin (109) toolbox. For both ANOVA models, a multiple-comparison test with FDR-BKY correction was applied. If normality or heteroscedastic assumptions were not met, a Kruskal-Wallis test from SciPy (100) followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test with FDR-BKY correction was performed using scikit–post hocs (113) instead of a 1-way ANOVA. For the 2-way ANOVA, a generalized least-squares model was fitted using statsmodels (112), followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test and FDR-BKY correction using scikit–post hocs (113). We evaluated whether a sex-specific effect was present in all our analyses by performing a 2-way ANOVA followed by a multiple-comparison test with FDR-BKY correction for both sexes. Sex was self-reported in both ALS cohorts.

Spearman’s correlation coefficient from SciPy (100), was used for correlations in nonparametric data.

Data are presented as violin plots with all points and expressed as the median ± IQR. Visualizations were generated using Seaborn and Matplotlib packages (114). Results were deemed significant when the adjusted (adj.) P value was less than 0.05. Here, only corrected P values (adj. P values) are shown.

Study approval. The study involving the ALS patient cohort was approved by the ethics committee of the University of Ulm (reference 391/18). The study in presymptomatic carriers received approval by the same ethics committee of the University of Ulm (reference 68/19), in accordance with the ethics standards of the current version of the revised Helsinki Declaration. All participants provided written informed consent prior to enrollment.

Mouse experiments were performed in full compliance with Directive 2010/63/EU and new Regulation (EU) 2019/1010, and the project was reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee of the University of Strasbourg and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (decree no. 2013-118, February 1, 2013). All procedures including animal care and surgery and the datasets used in this study have been previously described (13).

Data availability. Additional data are available upon request to the corresponding authors. All numerical data are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.