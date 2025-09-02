Particulate matter air pollution: effects on the respiratory system

While the epidemiological evidence for the effect of PM exposure on lung health is increasingly clear, insight into the mechanisms by which PM exerts its harmful effects is also increasingly understood (Figure 2). Experimental systems have been designed to allow study of both in vivo and in vitro effects of exposure to air pollution particulates. Ambient fine particle concentrators enrich ambient PM 2.5 from the local air, allowing for inhalation of concentrated ambient particles (CAPs) by humans or animal test subjects (164). Particles can also be collected on filters and used to treat cultured cells in vitro or can be suspended and instilled into the lungs of test animals when inhalation systems are unavailable. Standard reference materials (SRMs), such as SRM1649 Urban Dust and SRM2786, which are commercially available, and certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, allow for in vitro exposures of particles that are uniform across laboratories (165). Below, we discuss the current understanding of the mechanisms by which PM exposure leads to lung disease.

Figure 2 Mechanisms by which PM air pollution affects the respiratory system. Inhaled PM induces an inflammatory response in the lung. PM acts on the cells of the lung, including airway and alveolar epithelial cells and macrophages, causing mitochondrial ROS-dependent transcriptional responses, including NF-κB and NRF2 activation. Oxidative stress promotes production of proinflammatory cytokines and oxidative damage. These PM-induced changes cause lung and systemic inflammation (due to spillover of cytokines into the circulation), altered immune response, and epigenetic changes. Clinically, PM-induced effects are exhibited through the development of respiratory symptoms such as cough and dyspnea in healthy individuals. PM exposure is associated with the development, progression, and exacerbation of lung diseases, including asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, ARDS, and lung cancer.

Oxidative stress and inflammation. It is widely understood that air pollution exerts many of its biologic effects by causing oxidative stress, which promotes subsequent inflammatory responses. Metals contained in PM are capable of redox cycling, and other chemicals adsorbed onto particles, including PAHs, can generate redox-active quinones. NO 2 and O 3 are reactive and lead to free radical accumulation (166, 167). Increases in ambient PM 2.5 or controlled exposure to CAPs are associated with increased levels of DNA and lipid oxidation products in blood, urine, and breath condensate (40, 168, 169). These markers correlate with inflammatory markers such as IL-1β, IL-6, GM-CSF, TNF-α, fibrinogen, and C-reactive protein (170–173).

At the cellular level, in vitro exposure of lung cells, including nasal, airway, and lung epithelial cells, macrophages, and endothelial cells to particles isolated either from ambient air or from diesel exhaust leads to elevations in cellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels (174–182). This stress environment activates transcriptional programs, including those regulated by the oxidative stress–responsive transcription factor NRF2 and the proinflammatory transcription factor NF-κB (178, 183, 184). Oxidative stress is required for the biologic effects of PM exposure, as genetic inhibition of oxidant production or treatment of cells with antioxidants is sufficient to inhibit inflammatory cytokine production and proapoptotic signaling (174, 175, 185–188). NRF2-deficient mice exhibited greater lung inflammation after a 24-week inhalation exposure to CAPs, demonstrating the key role that oxidative stress plays in air pollution–induced inflammation (189).

The oxidative and inflammatory environment caused by exposure to air pollution likely plays an important role in the development of inflammatory airway diseases. Markers of oxidative stress are increased in the blood, urine, and breath condensate of patients with asthma and COPD (190, 191). Air pollution–linked cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α are highly elevated in the lungs of patients with COPD and play roles in modifying asthma phenotypes (192, 193). Furthermore, both diseases are associated with gene polymorphisms related to oxidative stress phenotypes, suggesting that an individual’s sensitivity to oxidative stress may regulate susceptibility to airway disease (194, 195).

Increased lung inflammation may also be an important cancer-promoting mechanism of air pollution. In a recent study, tumor formation in EGFR- or KRAS-mutant mice was accelerated by intratracheal instillation of exposure to PM (SRM2786) for 3 weeks (196). Despite this difference in tumor burden, there was no significant increase in mutational burden in the PM-exposed mice. The investigators demonstrated that production of IL-1β by lung macrophages promotes expansion of mutant cells and that inhibition of IL-1β using neutralizing antibodies prevented PM-promoted tumor formation. In nonmalignant human lung tissue from two separate clinical cohorts, EGFR and KRAS mutations were present in 18% and 53% of samples, respectively (196). Thus, these findings suggest that the primary mechanism by which air pollution exposure promotes cancer is through inflammatory effects on cells with preexisting mutations. Indeed, a study of UK Biobank participants in which single nucleotide polymorphism data were analyzed alongside air pollution exposure data showed an additive interaction between genetic risk factors and air pollution exposure (197). High air pollution exposure, particularly to PM 2.5 , increased the risk of developing lung cancer in all participants, with patients with high genetic risk scores and high pollution exposure at the greatest risk for lung cancer.

Mitochondrial dysfunction. While air pollution gases and PM-adsorbed chemicals and metals can generate free radicals, increasing evidence points to changes in mitochondrial function and mitochondrial production of ROS playing key roles in the response to air pollution. Air pollution particles have been shown to accumulate in the mitochondria of cultured airway epithelial and macrophages, leading to changes in mitochondrial morphology and increased oxidative stress (179, 198–203). Lung cells, including alveolar macrophages (AMs) and epithelial cells, that have been genetically engineered to be deficient in mitochondrial ROS production, or treated with mitochondria-targeted antioxidants or electron transport chain inhibitors, exhibit attenuated inflammatory responses to particles in culture (175, 186, 203, 204).

Similar to air pollution particulates, exposure of cells to cigarette smoke (CS) extract display altered mitochondrial function and increased ROS production (205–207). These mitochondrial changes are also observed in airway epithelial cells from CS-exposed mice and from patients with COPD (207–209). Alterations in mitochondrial turnover may play a role in linking mitochondrial dysfunction with lung phenotypes, as the mitophagy regulator PINK1 was found to be highly expressed in lung tissue of patients with COPD. Furthermore, PINK1-deficient mice were protected against mitochondrial dysfunction, defects in mucociliary clearance, and airspace enlargement after CS exposure (207). Other evidence points to increased mitochondrial iron uptake promoting CS-induced mitochondrial dysfunction, as mice deficient for iron-responsive element-binding protein 2 (IRP2) were also protected from mitochondrial and airway dysfunction after CS inhalation exposure. Supporting the translatability of this finding, IREB2, the gene encoding IRP2, has been identified as a COPD susceptibility gene in humans (206, 210). How these mitochondrial regulators affect the response to air pollutants remains to be determined.

Epithelial dysfunction and senescence. The lung epithelium is the primary contact for inhaled pathogens and toxins and, thus, plays an important role in barrier function, pathogen clearance, and innate immunity (211). Specialized epithelial populations line the respiratory tract that contribute not only to gas exchange, but also to mucus production and removal of pathogens by mucociliary clearance. Homeostasis of the lung epithelium is regulated by region-specific regenerative programs that restore homeostasis after injury (212). Dysregulation of the immune and regenerative functions of the lung epithelium can contribute to disease (213).

Impaired barrier function has been proposed as a mechanism by which environmental exposures promote allergic diseases, including asthma (214). Exposure to ambient particles disrupts barrier integrity in cultured airway epithelial cells through downregulation of tight junction protein expression (215–218). Increasing cellular antioxidant capacity reduces inflammatory gene expression and prevents barrier loss, suggesting a link between oxidative stress, inflammation, and barrier integrity (215–217). Similar reductions in tight junction function have been observed in vivo (219), and mice exposed to intranasal or intratracheal particles from ambient air or diesel exhaust exhibited significantly elevated allergic responses to subsequent allergen exposure, including eosinophil infiltration, mucus metaplasia, and sneezing (219–221).

Mucociliary clearance is another major defense mechanism affected by air pollution. Studies in rabbits and rats have shown mucous metaplasia and ciliary abnormalities after exposure to either CAPs or wood smoke (222, 223). This is consistent with in vitro studies on human airway epithelial cultures, which have shown that particles from ambient air or diesel exhaust increase expression of mucus secretion genes while ciliary genes and beat frequency are reduced (224, 225). Impaired mucociliary function can promote respiratory infections and is implicated in the pathogenesis of COPD (226, 227).

Senescence affects the ability of the lung to regenerate after injury and is a hallmark of lung fibrosis (228, 229). Exposure to ambient particles induces senescence in cultured lung epithelial cells and fibroblasts (230, 231). Moreover, growth of alveolar organoids was impaired after exposure to diesel exhaust particles (232). While effects of air pollution exposure on lung senescence have yet to be demonstrated in vivo, PM 2.5 and black carbon exposure have been shown to be inversely correlated with telomere length in circulating blood cells (233–235). Thus, it is likely that air pollution exposure affects senescence and regenerative responses in the lung.

Inflammatory responses to air pollution may also impair lung regeneration and promote fibrosis. Epithelial injury in the lung leads to development of a keratin 5–expressing, migratory, “fluid” epithelial phenotype that promotes wound closure (236). Dysregulation and persistence of this fluid phenotype is found in PF and was shown to be promoted by IL-6 (237). Lung and circulating IL-6 levels increased in mice after exposure to CAPs, and IL-6 plasma levels correlated with PM exposure in humans (171, 173, 186, 238), potentially providing a link between exposure, epithelial remodeling, and lung fibrosis.

Altered immune response. Air pollution exposure also affects how the immune populations of the lung respond to inhaled pathogens. AMs respond to PM exposure with upregulation of inflammatory cytokines including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α, and GM-CSF (171, 239). Elimination of AMs in mice prevented pulmonary and systemic increases in IL-6 and TNF-α after either inhalation of CAPs or intranasal instillation of ambient particles (238, 240). However, long-term exposure to particles by intranasal instillation has been shown to decrease the ability of AMs to secrete IL-6 and IL-1β, resulting in increased death in mice subsequently exposed to influenza (241). In vitro cytokine induction (including IL-6, IFN-β, IL-1β, and TNF-α) after lipopolysaccharide or virus exposure was also blunted by previous exposure to particles from ambient air or diesel exhaust (242–244). Moreover, the ability of macrophages to conduct phagocytosis was impaired by CAP particle exposure (245). These changes suggest that PM causes a state of immune insensitivity, which may predispose to pulmonary infections.

PM exposure also affects lymphocyte populations in the lung. Dendritic cells exposed to ambient particles promote naive CD4+ T cell proliferation but with a reduced proportion of Th1 effectors (246). A similar reduction in Th1 cells was observed after in vivo inhalation exposure to particles, which correlated with more severe influenza infection (247). Other in vivo coexposure studies using PM and allergens have shown that prior PM instillation promotes development of a mixed Th2/Th17 phenotype that may perpetuate asthmatic responses (248, 249).

Epigenetic changes. Air pollution exposure may affect multiple epigenetic modifications, including alterations in DNA methylation and histone modifications. These changes may result in transient, and potentially permanent, changes in gene expression affecting lung function and causing long-term effects on respiratory health.

Changes in histone modifications due to PM exposure have been demonstrated in vitro (250), in animal models (251), and human studies (252, 253). Relatively less is known about how these changes affect cellular function after exposure to pollution; however, decreased IL-6 secretion from macrophages after long-term in vitro exposure to particles was shown to be associated with altered histone methylation events in the IL-6 promoter after exposure (241).

Exposure to air pollutants has generally been shown to coincide with global hypomethylation of DNA in various tissues, particularly in DNA repetitive elements. Exposure of rats to traffic-related pollution resulted in hypomethylation of blood and lung tissue LINE-1 elements (251). Hypomethylation of circulating leukocyte LINE-1 elements was shown in humans to correlate with black carbon exposure (254, 255). Total blood cell deoxycytidine methylation and total CpG site methylation was also negatively correlated with residential PM 2.5 levels (256) and with diesel exhaust exposure in a controlled setting (257). At the gene level, differential methylation of gene elements has been shown to increase or decrease depending on gene and exposure (258, 259). One repeated finding is that exposure to ambient air pollution, diesel exhaust, or secondhand smoke is associated with hypermethylation of the FOXP3 gene, which leads to suppression of regulatory T cell function and increased asthma severity (260–262).

Carrier effects. As discussed above, air pollution can disrupt the airway epithelial barrier, impair mucociliary clearance of pathogens, and impair immune responses, all of which cause greater susceptibility to viral infection; however, air pollution particles themselves are also carriers of virus that can influence viral infectivity. Infective influenza virus can be transmitted between animals on nonrespiratory particles (263). Moreover, a study measuring ambient influenza virus in Taiwan found that ambient virus was significantly higher on days in which air particulates were elevated due to Asian dust storms (264). In a recent study, airborne ambient particles were shown to bind to influenza virus and promote cellular viral uptake in a receptor-independent manner. Furthermore, after nasal instillation, particle-associated virus was taken up deeper into the lung than virus alone, causing greater inflammation and sickness (265).