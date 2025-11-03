Allergen-specific mRNA–lipid nanoparticle therapy for prevention and treatment of experimental allergy in mice

Allergen-specific mRNA-LNP immunization reduces allergic responses in experimental asthma. We hypothesized that the ability of allergen-specific mRNA-LNPs to induce a Th1 response and increase the level of antigen-specific IgGs (21, 22, 38) could be utilized for protection against allergic responses. To test this hypothesis, we employed an allergy model using the egg antigen ovalbumin (OVA), as tools existed for detailed examination of allergen-specific immune responses. First, we tested the efficiency and specificity of the nucleoside-modified OVA-mRNA-LNPs in inducing T cell responses in mice engineered to express T cells with OVA-specific receptors (OTII cells). Mice were injected with purified naive OTII cells expressing the CD45.1 marker and treated intramuscularly (i.m.) with N1-methylpseudouridine (m1Ψ)–mRNA–LNPs encoding OVA protein (OVA-mRNA-LNP), empty LNP, or phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) twice on days 0 and 7 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194080DS1). The response of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells in lymph nodes (LNs) was analyzed 4 days later. The administration of OVA-mRNA-LNP induced marked expansion of donor OTII cells, increased the activation marker CD44, and enhanced the production of TNF-α and IL-2 cytokines in the local LNs, indicating an efficient and antigen-specific T cell response to the vaccine (Supplemental Figure 1B). There were an increase in the proportion of donor OTII cells and host CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ and expressing T-bet, which are key characteristics of Th1 cells, and an elevation in percentages of Bcl6+PD-1+ cells, indicative of Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 1C), that were in line with previous reports (32, 37, 40). We did not observe elevation in IL-17A, IL-4, or Foxp3 levels (Supplemental Figure 1D) in response to OVA-mRNA-LNP. No activation of host or OTII T cells was detected following treatment with PBS or empty LNP.

To assess the dose range of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP required for effective T cell activation, mice receiving donor OTII cells were treated with a single i.m. injection of increasing amounts of OVA-mRNA-LNP. By day 7, the analysis of local LNs showed strong OTII cell expansion at doses of 2–5 μg of OVA-mRNA-LNP, with over 80% of the cells expressing the activation marker CD44 (Supplemental Figure 2A). These doses also correlated with increased frequencies of effector OTII cells producing TNF-α or IFN-γ or exhibiting a Bcl6+PD-1+ phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2B). Concurrently with the T cell response, a dose-dependent increase in OVA-specific IgG1, IgG2a, and IgG2b levels was observed in serum 18 days after treatment (Supplemental Figure 2C). These results demonstrate the specificity and high potency of the OVA-mRNA-LNP in activating and differentiating Th cells toward Th1 and Tfh subsets.

To evaluate the impact of the vaccine under allergen-induced disease conditions, mice were subsequently given different doses of OVA-mRNA-LNP, ranging from 0 to 5 μg, sensitized with OVA protein mixed with alum adjuvant (OVA+Alum), and then challenged with OVA protein via intratracheal (i.t.) and intranasal (i.n.) routes (Figure 1A). Notably, mice receiving a higher dose of the OVA-mRNA-LNP exhibited a substantial reduction in the eosinophil count in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) (Figure 1B) and a decreased percentage of GATA3+ and IL-5+IL-13+ CD4+ T cells in the lung upon OVA challenge (Figure 1C), indicating a dose-dependent effect of the OVA-mRNA-LNP against Th2 responses in the airways. Concurrently, the number of CD8+ T cells and neutrophils in BALF, as well as the frequency of IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cells in the lungs, increased in an OVA-mRNA-LNP dose–dependent manner (Figure 1, B and C). The number of CD4+ T cells in BALF and the percentage of Foxp3+ Tregs in the lungs did not show marked changes.

Figure 1 OVA-mRNA-LNP immunization reduces airway allergic responses in a dose-dependent manner. (A) Experimental workflow. Mice were subjected to a single intramuscular (i.m.) injection of different doses of OVA-mRNA-LNP (OVA-mRNA): 0, 0.1, 0.3, 2, and 5 μg. Sensitization with OVA+Alum was administrated intraperitoneally (i.p.) at days 24 and 36. Subsequently, daily challenges with 50 μg of OVA for 4 sequential days were applied to induce an allergic asthma response, 2 intratracheal (i.t.; days 48 and 49) followed by 2 intranasal (i.n.; days 50 and 51) injections. Bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and lungs were collected on day 2 after the final challenge (day 53). (B) Quantification of cells in the BALF. (C) The frequency of GATA3+, Foxp3+, and cytokine-producing cells among CD4+ T cells in the lungs. (B and C) Dashed lines indicate cell values in naive mice without immunization and asthma induction. Shown is one of the 3 replicated experiments (n = 5–6); data are presented as mean ± SEM. (D and E) Mice received either 1 or 2 doses of the OVA-mRNA-LNP or empty LNP (LNP) administered 1 week apart (2 μg per injection) followed by a sensitization and airway challenge protocol (as in A). (D) Quantification of cells in the BALF (n = 4–7). Data are presented as the mean, with each circle representing an individual sample. Shown is 1 of the 3 replicated experiments. (E) H&E and anti–major basic protein (anti-MBP; eosinophils) staining of the lungs. Shown are representative panels at the same magnification. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey correction

To further improve the anti-allergic outcomes, we administered a booster dose of OVA-mRNA-LNP a week after the first immunization, followed by OVA+Alum sensitization and airway challenge with OVA protein (Supplemental Figure 3A). Mice given 2 doses of the OVA-mRNA-LNP exhibited a pronounced reduction in eosinophils in the BALF compared with those given a single dose, as indicated by flow cytometry analyses (Figure 1D, cell number, and Supplemental Figure 3B, cell frequency). This finding was substantiated through histologic staining of lung tissue using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and anti–major basic protein (anti-MBP) staining to detect eosinophils (Figure 1E). While a modest elevation in eosinophils was detected in the BALF (Figure 1D) and lung tissue (Figure 1E) of mice pretreated with 2 doses of OVA-mRNA-LNP in response to allergen administration (compared with naive mice), eosinophil levels remained nearly 100-fold lower than those in the LNP group, aligning with the decrease in Th2 cell responses observed in the lung. Although the proportion of CD4+ T cells was constant between mice receiving 1 or 2 doses of the OVA-mRNA-LNP (Figure 1D), 2 doses led to a more notable decline in CD4+ GATA3+ T cell frequency in the lungs upon OVA challenge, alongside an increase in CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ, reflecting intensified Th1 responses (Supplemental Figure 3C). Additionally, neutrophils and CD8+ T cells were enriched in the BALF (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3B), with higher frequencies of CCR5hi and perforin+ CD8+ T cells in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 3D), underscoring enhanced CD8+ T cell migration and cytotoxic potential. Histologic examination corroborated the presence of accumulated lymphoid cells within the lung tissue of allergen-challenged, OVA-mRNA-LNP–immunized (single dose) and boosted (second dose) mice (Figure 1E). Taken together, these results demonstrate that immunization with the modified allergen-specific mRNA-LNP reduces Th2 effectors and increases Th1 and cytotoxic CD8 responses after allergen challenge.

Clinical effects of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination in acute and chronic asthma. We aimed to extend the OVA-mRNA-LNP protective readouts to include clinically relevant features in acute and chronic asthma models. In humans, IgE typically mediates allergen-induced symptoms, whereas anti-allergen IgGs provide protection through a blocking mechanism (41, 42). Accordingly, allergen-specific antibody titers were measured after OVA-mRNA-LNP immunization and allergen sensitization of mice (Figure 2A). The OVA-mRNA-LNP–immunized group evidenced strong anti-OVA IgG1 and IgG2 responses, whereas the OVA-mRNA-LNP group compared with the LNP group had markedly reduced anti-OVA IgE upon OVA sensitization (Figure 2B). These findings provide early proof of concept for the potential efficacy of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination against IgE-mediated responses.

Figure 2 Clinical outcomes of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination in acute and chronic asthma models. (A) Experimental design. Mice received 2 doses of empty LNP (LNP) or OVA-mRNA-LNP (OVA-mRNA) on days 0 and 7. Mice were OVA+Alum–sensitized on days 24 and 36, and then OVA-challenged i.t. (days 48–49) and i.n. (days 50–51). Mice were sacrificed on day 53. Naive mice served as unmanipulated controls. (B) OVA-specific antibody levels were analyzed 1 week after the second sensitization. Data are pooled from 4 independent experiments (n = 16–20). Data represent individual values, with the mean per group; n.d., not detected. (C) Heatmap of cytokine and chemokine expression in the BALF. Values are normalized per row. (D) Eotaxin-2 levels (ELISA) in BALF (n = 4–10) and eosinophil frequencies in lung tissue (n = 8–17). (E) Airway resistance in response to increasing methacholine doses. Data are pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 7–12). (F) Representative PAS-stained lung sections show mucus production; arrows indicate mucin-producing goblet cells. Mucus scores were quantified from 4 independent experiments (n = 9–26). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D and F) Box-and-whisker plots. (G) Experimental design. Mice received LNP or OVA-mRNA-LNP on days 0 and 7 and were sensitized on days 24 and 36 and challenged with 9 i.n. OVA doses. Mice were sacrificed on day 71. Naive mice served as unmanipulated controls. (H) Airway resistance was assessed 2 days after the last challenge (n = 4); data are mean ± SEM. Shown is 1 of the 2 replicated experiments. (I) BALF cell counts (n = 9–16). Each dot represents an individual mouse, with group mean shown. (J) Frequencies of lung CD4+ T cell subsets. Box-and-whisker plots summarize findings from 3 independent experiments (n = 9–16). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 1-way or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey correction.

We next evaluated the cytokine profile in the BALF of airway allergen–challenged mice (Figure 2A). OVA-mRNA-LNP immunization markedly decreased Th2 cytokines, specifically IL-4 and IL-5 (Figure 2C), and the chemokine eotaxin-2 (CCL24), whose level correlated with the frequencies of eosinophils in the lung (Figure 2D). In contrast, factors associated with Th1-skewed responses, such as MIP-1α/β, MIG, IP-10, RANTES, TNF-α, and IFN-γ, were elevated in the OVA-mRNA-LNP compared with the LNP group (Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 1). These results were substantiated by quantitative PCR analysis of lung tissue, which showed downregulation of Il4, Il5, Il13, Ccl11, and Ccl24 and upregulation of Ifng, Cxcl9, Cxcl10, and Ccl5 in the OVA-mRNA-LNP group (Supplemental Figure 4B), highlighting the anti-allergic effects of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP immunizations.

During the acute phase of experimental asthma (Figure 2A), OVA-mRNA-LNP–immunized mice were protected from developing allergen-induced airway hyperresponsiveness following OVA challenge, as shown by alleviated airway resistance to the inhaled bronchoconstrictor methacholine (Figure 2E), and exhibited reduced lung mucus production, as demonstrated by periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining (Figure 2F), compared with the increased airway resistance and mucus secretion observed in LNP-treated mice. The protective effects of OVA-mRNA-LNP immunization were also evident in a chronic asthma model with prolonged OVA exposure (Figure 2G). OVA-mRNA-LNP–treated mice displayed reduced airway resistance (Figure 2H), decreased eosinophilia (Figure 2I), diminished proportion of Th2 (GATA3+) cells, and increased IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cell frequency (Figure 2J), paralleling the acute response. Although CD8+ T cell counts were also elevated in the chronic model, neutrophil numbers remained low and comparable to those of LNP-treated mice (Figure 2I). Collectively, these results indicate that the allergen-specific mRNA-LNP provides protection against clinical features of experimental asthma in both acute and chronic stages.

Allergen-specific mRNA-LNP pretreatment shifts the immune response from Th2 to Th1 in asthma. To elucidate the mechanism behind allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) was conducted on lung samples from naive mice and those pretreated with LNP or OVA-mRNA-LNP, followed by OVA+Alum sensitization and acute OVA airway challenge (Figure 2A). Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) clustering identified 15 distinct lung cell subpopulations with canonical markers for each subset (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) (43–47). Transcriptomic analysis revealed that OVA-mRNA-LNP pretreatment reprograms both innate and adaptive immune responses, creating a distinct immunological landscape during allergen challenge. Among innate cells, the most prominent transcriptomic differences between LNP (asthmatic) and OVA-mRNA-LNP allergen-challenged groups were observed in neutrophils, interstitial macrophages, NK cells, dendritic cells, and plasma cells (Supplemental Tables 2–6). Pathway analysis revealed modulation of immune-regulatory pathways, including a shift toward Th1 polarization (e.g., IFN-γ regulation), regulation of adaptive activation through costimulatory checkpoints, and antigen presentation, as well as changes in cellular metabolism (Supplemental Figure 6A). These alterations collectively indicate a less permissive environment for Th2-driven allergic inflammation and a coordinated shift away from classical allergic responses, at the level of innate immunity.

Among αβ T cells, 5 subpopulations, including naive CD4+, naive CD8+, activated CD4+, activated CD8+ T cells, and Tregs, were identified by an extended panel of cell markers (Figure 3, A and B). Both scRNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 6B) and flow cytometry analysis (Figure 3C) showed reduced frequencies of naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in allergen-challenged LNP- and OVA-mRNA-LNP–treated mice compared with naive mice. Activated CD8+ T cells were enriched in the allergen-challenged OVA-mRNA-LNP group, and activated CD4+ cells and Tregs were elevated in the LNP group (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Allergen-specific mRNA-LNP immunization alters T cell responses in the lung during the allergen challenge. Lung tissue was harvested 2 days after the final challenge and subjected to Rhapsody single-cell RNA sequencing (A, B, D, and F) or flow cytometry (C, E, and G). Naive indicates unmanipulated mice. (A) UMAP of T cells from the lung tissue illustrates 5 cell clusters identified by unsupervised clustering, encompassing 3 different conditions (naive, LNP, and OVA-mRNA-LNP). (B) Selected marker gene expression in different T cell populations. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of T cell populations in the lungs. Foxp3–CD4+ or CD8+ cells were distinguished as naive (CD44–) or activated (CD44+) cells. Data pooled from 4 independent experiments are shown (n = 14–21). Data represent individual values, and the line represents the mean per group. (D) Expression of differentially expressed genes in activated CD4+ T cells per condition (P < 0.05 with fold change 2). (E) Frequencies of lung CD4+ T cells stained with indicated markers. (F) Module scores were calculated on a single-cell level for activated CD8+ T cells using 197 genes upregulated in human CD8+ T cells following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA immunization (49). The graph illustrates differences in the average expression levels for the specified gene set across cells from the naive, LNP, and OVA-mRNA-LNP samples (P = 3.17 × 10–33, ANOVA). (G) Frequencies of indicated CD8+ T cells in the lungs. Data represent individual values, and the line represents the mean per group. (E and G) Pooled data from 3 independent experiments are shown (n = 6–12). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey correction.

Further transcriptional analysis of activated CD4+ T cells revealed a Th2/Th17 signature in LNP-treated (asthmatic) mice and a distinct Th1 signature in OVA-mRNA-LNP–treated mice (Figure 3D). These differentially expressed genes included key lineage-specific transcriptional factors (Irf4, Gata3, Eomes, Tbx21), receptors (Il17rb, Il1rl1, Ccr4, Il2ra, Cxcr3, Ccr5, Cd160), functional molecules (Areg, Cish, Nkg7), and cytokines (Il17a, Il5, Il13, Ifng, Ccl4, Ccl5). Flow cytometry analysis corroborated these findings, showing a reduction of IL-5+IL-13+, GATA3+, IL-17A+, and ST2+ CD4+ T cells and elevation of IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cells in the OVA-mRNA-LNP group compared with the LNP group (Figure 3E).

Pretreatment with allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccine and mTOR inhibitor modulates CD8+ T cell responses in experimental asthma. We evaluated the transcriptional profile of activated CD8+ T cells by calculating module scores (48) based on the gene signature of human CD8+ T cells recently identified as the most potent responders following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination (49). This human gene set included 197 genes and was enriched with genes related to cytotoxic and effector functions of T cells, TCR signaling, antigen processing, and metabolism (Supplemental Table 7) (49). Notably, activated CD8+ T cells from the OVA-mRNA-LNP group exhibited, on average, higher module score values compared with those of the naive and LNP groups, indicating close resemblance to the human CD8+ T cells induced by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination (Figure 3F). Furthermore, flow cytometry analysis revealed that, similar to human CD8+ T cells induced by the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine (49), the allergen-challenged OVA-mRNA-LNP group showed an elevated frequency of CD38+KLRG1– CD8+ T cells, which demonstrated enhanced perforin production and expressed the activation marker CXCR6 (Figure 3G). These results demonstrate that the CD8+ T cell response following allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination is conserved at least in part across species and vaccine immunogens.

Although CD8+ T cells may exert anti-allergic effects (50), their cytotoxic functions may be undesirable and could contribute to non-allergic inflammation. Previous studies suggest that mTOR inhibitors suppress CD8+ T cell effector function when coupled with a potent antigenic signal (51, 52). Therefore, we hypothesized that coadministering the OVA-mRNA-LNP with the mTOR inhibitor everolimus may modulate CD8+ T cell cytotoxic activity in the allergic model (Figure 4A). Indeed, mTOR inhibition attenuated OVA-mRNA-LNP–induced CD8+ T cells in the lung and the CD38+KLRG1– CD8+ T cell subset, including perforin production (Figure 4B), while preserving the anti-allergy effect of the vaccination. This was evidenced by decreased frequencies of Th2 cells in the lungs, lower eosinophil counts in the BALF (Figure 4C), normalized airway hyperresponsiveness (Figure 4D), and reduced inflammatory infiltration in lung tissues (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 OVA-mRNA-LNP in combination with mTOR inhibitor reduces inflammation and frequencies of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in lungs. (A) Experimental design. Mice received 2 doses of empty LNP (LNP) or OVA-mRNA-LNP vaccine (OVA-mRNA) on days 0 and 7 (blue arrows). Everolimus (EVL) was administered daily from day –2 to day 12 (shaded area). Mice were OVA+Alum–sensitized on days 24 and 36 and subsequently OVA-challenged for 4 consecutive days (days 48–51), 2 i.t. and then 2 i.n. BALF and lung tissue were collected 2 days after the final challenge (day 53). Naive mice served as unmanipulated controls. (B) Frequencies of indicated CD8+ T cells in the lungs. (C) Frequencies of CD4+ cells expressing GATA3 transcription factor in the lungs, and eosinophil count in the BALF. (B and C) Box-and-whisker plots. (D) Analysis of the airway resistance in the indicated mice in response to increasing concentrations of methacholine. Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 6–10). Data are mean ± SEM. (B–D) Graphs depict data from combined experiments (n = 9–12). (E) H&E staining of the lungs. Shown are representative panels for each group at the same magnification. Scale bar: 50 μm. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 1-way or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey correction.

The anti-allergic potential of Der p1–mRNA–LNP. To better approximate physiological conditions, we evaluated the impact of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP vaccination on the immune response to house dust mite (HDM). Mice were immunized with an allergen-specific mRNA-LNP encoding the major HDM allergen Der p1, followed by sensitization with HDM and challenges with naturally purified Der p1 (np-Der p1) protein or HDM extract (Figure 5A). Der p1–mRNA–LNP vaccination increased production of Der p1–specific IgG1 antibodies (Figure 5B), indicating active immunogenicity. Following challenge with np-Der p1 protein, immunized mice exhibited reduced allergic responses, including lessened eosinophilia, decreased Th2 (GATA3+ and IL-5+IL-13+) and Th17 (IL-17A+) cell frequencies, and lowered mucus production (Figure 5, C–E). Additionally, elevated CD8+ T cell frequency and enhanced IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells were observed in Der p1–mRNA–LNP–vaccinated mice compared with LNP-treated mice (Figure 5, C and D). A reduction in Th2 and Th17 cell populations, along with an increase in IFN-γ–producing cells, was also detected in Der p1–mRNA–LNP mice challenged with HDM extract (Figure 5F), although the anti-allergic effect was not complete (Supplemental Figure 7). These results highlight the potential of the Der p1–mRNA–LNP vaccines to counteract HDM-induced allergic inflammation, warranting further research to optimize their efficacy and broader applications.

Figure 5 Der p1–mRNA–LNP protects against allergic responses to HDM. (A) Experimental design. Mice were injected with LNP or Der p1–mRNA–LNP on days 0 and 7 (B–F); both groups were sensitized with HDM (day 28) (C–F) and challenged i.n. with naturally purified Der p1 (np-Der p1) protein (C–E) or HDM extract (F) (days 38–41). (B) Box-and-whisker plot of Der p1–IgG1 antibody levels in the serum of naive, LNP, or Der p1–mRNA–LNP–vaccinated mice on day 26 (n = 9–20). (C) Quantification of cells in the BALF on day 2 after the last challenge. (D and F) The frequency of GATA3+ and cytokine-producing cells among CD4+ T cells in the lungs. (E) Representative PAS-stained sections in bronchi and bronchiole for mucus production. Arrows indicate goblet cells producing mucin. The box-and-whisker plot shows a mucus score pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 6–8). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C, D, and F) Data are pooled from 2 or 3 independent experiments (n = 6–12), the dots represent individual mice, and the line represents the mean per group. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey correction. n.d., not detected.

Therapeutic efficacy of allergen-specific mRNA-LNP on established atopy. To investigate the therapeutic potential of the allergen-specific mRNA-LNP as an immunotherapy for established allergies, mice were sensitized by application of the allergen to the skin in the presence of a vitamin D analog, calcipotriol (MC903), which mimics the atopic dermatitis condition (53). This sensitization was followed by i.m. treatment with either OVA-mRNA-LNP or empty LNP and subsequent repeated airway challenges with OVA (Figure 6A). Sensitization with OVA+MC903 resulted in an increased production of OVA-specific IgE and IgG1, but not IgG2a, antibodies (Figure 6B, day 15). Both OVA-specific IgG1 and IgG2a levels were remarkably amplified following treatment with OVA-mRNA-LNP and remained elevated beyond levels seen following treatment with LNP, even after the OVA challenges (Figure 6B, day 72). The IgE level decreased after sensitization (day 50) regardless of OVA-mRNA-LNP treatment, indicating that mRNA does not worsen humoral allergic responses in allergen-challenged mice. Upon repeated OVA airway challenges, OVA-mRNA-LNP–treated mice exhibited notable reductions in the asthma-related features, including eosinophilia, Th2 response, mucus secretion, and airway hypersensitivity (Figure 6, C–F). Additionally, these mice demonstrated increased frequencies of IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cells and perforin+ CD8+ T cells expressing the CD38+KLRG1– phenotype (Figure 6G), as was observed in the prophylaxis model (Figure 3G). In contrast, LNP-treated mice developed lung eosinophilia (Figure 6C), a rise in Th2 cells (Figure 6D), excessive mucus production in the tissue (Figure 6E), and heightened airway resistance to methacholine (Figure 6F). Notably, OVA-mRNA-LNP–treated mice showed no signs of anaphylaxis, either immediately or at any point during the hours or days following OVA-mRNA-LNP injections (Supplemental Figure 8). In contrast, in a parallel cohort of mice, subcutaneous administration of OVA (54) was associated with a high rate of systemic adverse events as manifested by a severe drop in body temperature following the first dose of OVA immunotherapy (Supplemental Figure 8, OVA s.c.). Collectively, these findings underscore the potential safety and efficacy of antigen-specific mRNA-LNP to treat allergic inflammation and asthma symptoms.