Perturbation of the circadian clock in chronic diseases involving organ fibrosis

Circadian clock and renal physiology. Kidneys filter blood and maintain fluid and electrolyte balance, which contributes to sustaining blood pressure (BP) (105–111). Circadian variation in renal functions has been observed in several species (112–116), including the circadian rhythmicity of urinary excretion of sodium, potassium, chloride, and phosphate (117, 118). In humans, urinary volume and pH also display 24-hour rhythmicity under relatively constant conditions of eating, drinking, and sleeping (119). Circadian rhythms also exist for the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), corticomedullary osmotic changes, blood flow, and transport of water and electrolytes, which are believed to be driven in part by the kidney CC (105–110). Global disruption of Bmal1 in rats revealed a sex-dependent dissociation between circadian BP variation and control of sodium excretion, as only female Bmal1–/– rats had significantly greater sodium excretion during the active phase compared with controls (120). Additionally, murine kidney-specific cadherin-Cre–mediated (Ksp-Cre–mediated) Bmal1 knockout in distal tubules suggests its role in BP control and Na+ handling in response to a K+-depleted diet, but only in male mice (121).

Kidneys and their functional units, nephrons, comprise over 30 different cell types that contribute to renal physiology. The existence of a “kidney clock” has been noted in rats and mice during embryonic development (122–124). Analyses from mouse fetal kidney (E18–E20) detected thousands of rhythmic transcripts, which included cell cycle and DNA repair genes, drivers of nephron development (Hoxb7 and Pax2), epithelial sodium channel α subunit (Scnn1a, encoding αENaC), and sodium/hydrogen exchanger (Slc9a3) (105–110). Investigations using global-Bmal1-KO and ureteric bud–specific (Hoxb7 Cre-Bmal1-KO) mutant mice have revealed the role of CC in controlling nephron development. RNA sequencing from kidneys of adult mice indicated that approximately 13% of the genome (second only to what is observed in liver) is expressed in a circadian manner, suggesting a crucial role in driving renal physiology. Transcriptomic studies from different kidney parts, e.g., distal convoluted tubule, connecting tubule, and cortical collecting duct, not only revealed cell-intrinsic rhythmic expression of key CC genes but also identified numerous genes (involved in water and electrolyte balance, BP, and metabolic processes) that display circadian expression and were disrupted in Clock-KO mice (105–110, 115, 125). Aldosterone controls expression of Scnn1a, which plays a major role in sodium handling and BP regulation (106–109). The CC gene Per1 participates in the aldosterone-mediated expression of Scnn1a, which further links renal CC machinery and a mediator of sodium balance (126).

Posttranscriptional mechanisms also contribute to the rhythmic gene expression in the kidney (127). Ribosome profiling from mouse kidney revealed a circadian translation pattern for several genes with known roles in renal functions, including aquaporins (Aqp2, Aqp4, Aqp8), podocin (Nphs2), the enzyme Cyp24a1, transporters (Glut9, Pept1), adenosine receptor (Adora1), and Ppara (127). The circadian rhythm of GFR (independent of cardiac function and autonomic nervous system) is critical for maintaining BP. Consistently, podocyte-specific (Nephrin Cre-driven) Bmal1 knockout led to perturbed diurnal GFR and BP (128, 129), raising novel pathophysiological questions about the relationship between podocytes and glomerular hemodynamics. Several renal-derived hormones (angiotensin, endothelins, and aldosterone) display rhythmic production/degradation, and the CC genes Cry1/2 and Per1 are known to participate in this regulation (129–131). Collectively, these investigations confirm that key features of renal physiology (such as BP and electrolyte control and hormone production) display circadian rhythmicity in both humans and mice (132) (Figure 1).

Circadian clock disruption in kidney disease and fibrosis. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health problem affecting approximately 10% of the population that increases the risks of morbidity and mortality (133–136). CKD may originate from several heterogeneous pathological conditions that damage the cellular structures of kidney, leading to permanent loss of function. The pathogenesis of CKD and renal fibrosis has been extensively reviewed (51, 52, 133, 134). Briefly, sustained pathological insults stemming from multiple conditions (metabolic syndrome/diabetes, drug toxicity, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmunity) lead to immune cell infiltration in the interstitial and glomerular regions (46, 51, 52). This inflammatory response is largely driven through the activation of NF-κB and MAPKs (p38 and JNK), leading to increased production of several pathogenic cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors (46, 51, 52). Persistence of this proinflammatory environment drives activation of pericytes as well as differentiation of myofibroblasts and phenotypic changes characterizing the epithelial-mesenchymal transition, which, along with TGF-β–induced deposition of collagens and fibronectin in the ECM, results in renal fibrosis (46, 51, 52, 133–136). In contrast to liver and lungs, the functional role of the kidney fibroblast–specific CC in health and disease remains unknown (Table 1).

CKD is associated with perturbed diurnal rhythmicity of BP, i.e., a non-dipping pattern, which is independently correlated with a higher mortality rate or predisposition toward end-stage renal disease (105–110, 135). Polymorphisms in the human BMAL1 gene are associated with hypertension and type 2 diabetes (137), both of which predispose to CKD. CKD disrupts sleep patterns (138, 139), which are also documented in animal models of kidney disease (partial nephrectomy, adenine-induced) (105–110). The renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system is altered in CKD, and Bmal1-KO mice display perturbations in renin production, GFR, and BP (140). Thus, excess renin production may contribute to high BP and cardiorenal fibrosis. Another potent profibrotic mediator, the hormone endothelin-1 (ET-1), is a Per1 target gene expressed in collecting duct cells and in the renal cortex (105–108).

Animal models have indicated that CC perturbation predisposes toward renal fibrosis. Notably, genomic-Bmal1-KO mice show aggravated unilateral ureteral obstruction–induced (UUO-induced) interstitial fibrosis (140). Moreover, owing to increased TGF-β activity and Cox2 expression, Clock-KO mice develop more severe renal fibrosis upon ureteral obstruction compared with control mice (141). Whether kidney fibroblast–restricted CC gene mutations aggravate renal fibrosis remains unknown. Deoxycorticosterone acetate–treated (DOCA-treated) mice are a clinically relevant model for developing renal inflammation and fibrosis (142). DOCA alters the renal expression of CC genes, suggesting a link between behavior-induced (diet-induced) alteration of clock and CKD (142). Notably, BMAL1 regulates the circadian expression of Nrf2, a master regulator of antioxidant responses protecting the kidney (143). The NRF2 target genes Hmox1 and Pparg mediate glomerular protection in experimental diabetic glomerulopathy (144) and immune-mediated crescentic glomerulonephritis, respectively (145). Collectively, these investigations suggest that disruption of renal CC function, which normally controls renal physiology, may drive CKD and renal fibrosis. Future studies will be required to unravel the role of kidney cell type–specific (epithelial, fibroblast, and immune) CC mutants in CKD and renal fibrosis (Table 1).

Clock disruptions predispose to chronic respiratory disease and lung fibrosis.

Circadian biology of pulmonary functions. Various aspects of respiratory activity are known to display a 24-hour variation in various species (146–150). Sleep-wake cycle influences the daily rhythmicity of pulmonary ventilation (V E ). The metabolic rate drops during sleep and accompanies a decrease in V E . In healthy humans, several aspects of lung function, e.g., forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1), peak expiratory flow (PEF), and airway resistance, display diurnal behavior (146–151). In controlled settings, it was observed that healthy human lungs attain their peak functional capacity (determined by FEV1 and FEV1/FVC [forced vital capacity]) around noon (mid-active phase), which gradually decreases and reaches its lowest level at midnight/early morning (late-rest phase) (151, 152). Recordings of gaseous metabolism and body temperature in rats under controlled conditions have also confirmed the circadian rhythmicity in V E , which closely matches the pattern displayed by the VO 2 and VCO 2 (measurements of oxygen consumed and carbon dioxide exhaled, respectively, in milliliters per minute). Rhythmicity in V E was also noted in other species, suggesting an evolutionarily conserved phenotype (146). Additionally, in mouse lungs diurnal variations exist for recruitment of immune cells (B cell, granulocytes, and macrophages) (150). These studies indicate that the circadian system contributes to the daily rhythmicity observed for essential pulmonary functions in both humans and mice.

Molecular drivers and successive stages of lung development are considerably similar in mice and humans (153). In utero investigations in mice and rats first detected expression of CC genes at a time frame roughly correlating with the pseudoglandular stage of lung development (E12–E17 in mice, corresponding to 5–17 weeks after conception for humans) (153, 154). A histological study of human and rabbit bronchioles led to the identification of Clara cells (now termed club cells), which play essential roles in maintaining lung homeostasis (153). The transcriptional activity of NKX2.1 (TTF1) is key for lung development and production of surfactant protein A from the Clara cells (153–160). Importantly, TTF1 expression correlates with the transcription of Cry2 and Clock during lung development in mice. In prenatal murine lung, Rev-Erba is presumed to regulate oxidative and inflammatory stress (149). Investigations using Per2-luciferase mice provided the initial evidence for suprachiasmatic nucleus–entrained rhythmic clock in the mature lungs (154). CC genes are expressed in mouse larynx, trachea, bronchus, and lungs (161). Importantly, circadian expression of CC genes and several of the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor genes (Chm2, Chm3, and Chm4) in respiratory tissues of mice was lost following double knockout of Cry1 and Cry2 (Cry1–/–Cry2–/–) (161). Importantly, circadian disruptions modeling shiftwork and jet lag are known to disrupt CC gene expression and lung function (162). Functional CC oscillators are known to be present in different lung cell types, e.g., alveolar and bronchial epithelium (club cells), lung fibroblasts, and macrophages (163–166) (Table 1). Critically, club cells are known to maintain CC coherence among various cell types of lungs, as specific ablation of these cells leads to altered rhythmicity in the remaining tissue (166). Transcriptomic analyses from mouse lungs identified approximately 1,000 genes that are expressed in a diurnal manner, and pathway analyses indicated that the majority are immune related (166). The role of the CC oscillator in pulmonary airway epithelial cells (AECs) was addressed by selective Bmal1 knockout in club cells. RNA sequencing showed that the AEC CC controls expression of genes involved in metabolism of lipids and xenobiotics, ECM remodeling, and chemokine/cytokine signaling (166). Microarray-based study in rats identified numerous genes displaying circadian expression patterns, of which nearly 60% were expressed in the rest (inactive) phase (167). Among the cycling transcripts in rat lungs are genes implicated in maintenance and repair of lung parenchyma, and vasculature (167). Collectively, these investigations have established the “clock” as a major regulator of respiratory functions.

Clock connection to chronic respiratory disease and fibrosis. Chronic respiratory disease is exemplified by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which both represent global health concerns affecting quality of life and mortality. Circadian biology influences various aspects of lung disease and fibrosis (53, 54, 146–150, 168). COPD and asthma symptoms worsen in the early morning. A study involving more than 7,000 asthmatic patients reported that around 60% suffered from nighttime symptoms more than three times each week, while 40% suffered every night (168). Multiple factors, including oxidative stress, mucus production/levels, lung inflammation, and cortisol levels, influence the nighttime severity of asthma (168–170). Allergen-driven hyperactivity of eosinophils and mast cells drives bronchospasm. In humans and mice, mast cells and eosinophils are known to harbor functional CCs that regulate the expression of several disease-related genes (171, 172). Notably, IgE-mediated activation of mast cells and consequent release of histamines and leukotrienes were found to exhibit circadian rhythmicity, and Bmal1 and Rev-Erba transcripts were reduced in bronchioles of asthmatic mice (173). In allergic asthma models, macrophage-specific Bmal1-KO mice show increased lung inflammation associated with increased IL-5 levels (173). Furthermore, club cell–specific Bmal1 knockout is known to drive hyperinflammatory responses upon LPS challenge and bacterial infection as a result of perturbed diurnal expression of Cxcl5 (164). Critically, inflammation can disrupt the expression of CC genes in lungs and reprogram the transcriptome and metabolome (146, 147). Collectively, these results suggest that CC perturbation in various cell types of lungs predisposes to inflammatory airway diseases like asthma.

COPD is a chronic disease resulting in reduction of respiratory function. The severity of COPD symptoms in humans shows marked diurnal variation (worsening during late night/early morning) (174, 175). COPD results in oxygen desaturation, thus worsening sleep quality and heightening the risk of mortality due to cardiovascular pathologies (174, 175). A cross-sectional study noted abnormal sleep patterns in approximately 70% of COPD patients, which suggests a feedforward cycle in which sleep disturbance and COPD worsen each other. Chronic exposure to cigarette smoke (CS) is a major cause of COPD (176, 177). In mouse models of COPD, CS altered the expression of Rev-Erba and Per2. Importantly, reduction of REV-ERBα protein levels was observed in COPD patients (146). Genetic studies support a role for REV-ERBα activity in reducing overall inflammation (decreased neutrophil levels and cytokine expression) in COPD (178, 179). Additionally, in mouse lungs, CS-induced COPD reduced levels of Sirt1 (179), a key regulator of CC. Decreases in SIRT1 activity were found in COPD patients (180). Alteration of molecular CC functioning has been linked to pulmonary fibrosis (181–184). Investigations using the ClockΔ19 model showed that the mutants spontaneously develop a fibrotic phenotype with an increase in ECM remodeling gene expression, correlating with higher collagen deposition around bronchioles (181). Mechanistically, CLOCK DNA binding was found to regulate the expression of Nrf2, a regulator of ROS signaling (181). And ClockΔ19 mice presented with reduced Nrf2 and increased oxidative damage (181). REV-ERBα activation could prevent progression of pulmonary fibrosis by limiting TGF-β activity (182, 183). Finally, age-associated lung fibrosis is increased in Bmal1-KO mice (184). Collectively, these investigations reveal that perturbation of the CC is causally linked to chronic respiratory disease and lung fibrosis.