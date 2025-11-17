Maintenance DNA methylation is required for induced Treg reparative function following viral pneumonia in mice

nTregs and iTregs promote recovery following viral pneumonia. Transient depletion of FOXP3+ nTregs is followed by a renewal of the FOXP3+ population (32). To determine when after viral infection FOXP3+ Tregs promote recovery and optimize the timing of Treg adoptive transfer, we first assessed whether the timing of Treg renewal determines influenza pneumonia recovery phenotypes. To deplete Tregs, we administered loading doses of diphtheria toxin (DTx) to Foxp3GFP-DTR mice 2 days before sublethal influenza A virus infection and continued DTx administration every 2 days until 6, 10, 14, or 21 days post-infection (DPI) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192925DS1). We previously reported that DTx administration to wild-type mice with viral pneumonia does not contribute to immunopathology (33). Here, we confirmed depletion of Tregs in the spleen at 6 DPI (4 doses of DTx) in Foxp3GFP-DTR mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). Foxp3GFP-DTR mice that received PBS and Foxp3Cre mice that received DTx were included for comparison and demonstrated a typical frequency of endogenous Tregs in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 1B). An analysis of mice at 13 DPI that had DTx withdrawn at 6 DPI revealed that the Treg population in the spleen and lung was renewing, but had not yet returned to baseline, in comparison with infected mice that had not received DTx (Supplemental Figure 1C). Following influenza infection, we found that Foxp3GFP-DTR mice that had DTx withdrawn at 6 DPI recovered their mass faster than mice that continued to receive DTx through 10, 14, or 21 DPI (Supplemental Figure 1D). Because administration of DTx alone results in some loss of mass (34), and thus this measure may also reflect DTx withdrawal timing rather than degree of resolving lung injury, we confirmed and compared the degree of lung injury in representative mice via histology at 60 DPI. While all groups had evidence of residual lung injury, the quantification of damaged lung tissue revealed it was most severe in mice that continued to receive DTx through 21 DPI (Supplemental Figure 1E). In response to antigen or inflammation in vivo, some (FOXP3–) CD4+ Tconv cells transiently express FOXP3 but not the signature DNA methylation pattern characteristic of nTregs; these cells are known as peripheral Tregs (35–39). Accordingly, we determined the DNA methylation profile of FOXP3+ cells that repopulate following withdrawal of DTx in the influenza virus pneumonia model. Genome-wide DNA methylation profiling revealed that the Treg-SE DNA methylation profile of the renewed FOXP3+ population aligned with an nTreg-type profile when compared with direct ex vivo naive splenic nTregs and iTregs harvested on day 5 of culture (Supplemental Figure 1F).

To generate lineage-identifiable iTregs for adoptive transfer, we first bred mice harboring a tamoxifen-inducible Foxp3-Cre driver with a green fluorescent protein (GFP) label (Foxp3GFP-CreERT2) and a loxP-flanked stop codon upstream of the red fluorescent protein, tdTomato, driven by a CAG promoter at the open Rosa26 locus (Rosa26SorCAG-tdTomato) (30). Then, sorted CD4+ Tconv cells (CD4+Foxp3-GFP–) from the secondary lymphoid organs of Foxp3GFP-CreERT2Rosa26SorCAG-tdTomato mice were cultured in the presence of T cell receptor stimulation (αCD3ε/αCD28), TGF-β, IL-2, and tamoxifen to induce FOXP3+ cell–specific GFP and tdTomato expression (Supplemental Figure 2A). Separately, CD4+ Tconv cells derived from the same mice were cultured in the presence of T cell receptor stimulation and IL-2, to serve as controls (Supplemental Figure 2A). iTregs and Tconv cells were harvested for adoptive transfer on day 5 of cell culture. nTregs were adoptively transferred directly after isolation from the spleen and lymph nodes of Foxp3GFP-CreERT2Rosa26SorCAG-tdTomato mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Concurrently, recipient Foxp3GFP-DTR mice received DTx followed by intratracheal instillation with a titer of influenza A virus sufficient to cause 10%–20% mortality in Treg-depleted animals. At 5 DPI, 1 × 106 iTregs, nTregs, or Tconv cells or PBS were administered via retro-orbital injection (Figure 1A). Although arterial oxyhemoglobin saturation (SpO 2 ) was similar between groups, mice that received influenza but no DTx (positive control), nTregs (positive control), or iTregs experienced significantly greater survival compared with mice that received Tconv cells (negative control) or PBS (vehicle control) (Figure 1, B and C). Mice that received influenza but no DTx displayed a more rapid recovery in mass as well as a significantly lower absolute number of lung-infiltrating leukocytes compared with the other groups (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Flow cytometric analysis of lung single-cell suspensions at 24 DPI revealed a greater percentage of alveolar epithelial cells, including alveolar epithelial type II (ATII) cells (CD326+MHCII+T1A–/CD326+CD31–CD45–) (40), in mice that received nTregs or no DTx compared with mice that received Tconv cells or PBS (Figure 1, D and E). Unexpectedly, mice that received iTregs displayed the lowest percentage of ATII cells among the experimental groups. To further characterize the effect of iTreg adoptive transfer on epithelial repair, we examined the KRT5+ epithelial cell population, a marker of dysregulated and incomplete repair (41–43). Mice that received iTregs displayed the lowest percentage of KRT5+ epithelial cells, suggesting effective repair despite the reduced percentage of ATII cells (Figure 1F). We observed no significant differences in the frequency of proliferating (Ki-67+) ATII cells between groups that received DTx (Figure 1G) or in absolute epithelial or endothelial cell numbers between groups (Supplemental Figure 2, E–I). To define and assess transcriptional signature differences between nTregs and iTregs after influenza infection, we compared the list of upregulated genes in iTregs harvested from lungs at 24 DPI with a previously defined gene cluster that is associated with repair function in nTregs harvested from the lungs of 8- to 12-week-old Foxp3GFP-DTR mice at a late repair time point (40). We found a high degree of similarity in gene expression between lung iTregs and nTregs during repair; this gene set included several genes known to be associated with Treg repair function (Bmper, Ereg, Fgf1, Hhip, Hoxa5, Igf1, Lama3, Lox, Mmp12, and Pdgfa) (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). Taken together, these results suggest that iTreg adoptive transfer is beneficial to alveolar epithelial repair.

Figure 1 Adoptive transfer of iTregs promotes survival following viral pneumonia. Foxp3GFP-DTR mice were treated with DTx every 48 hours beginning 2 days before inoculation with 6.5 PFU of influenza A/WSN/33 H1N1 virus and at 5 DPI received retro-orbital adoptive transfer of 1 × 106 nTregs, iTregs, or Tconv cells or PBS. Additional controls received DTx but no influenza inoculation (DTx no flu) or influenza inoculation but no diphtheria toxin (no DTx). (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) Mice were followed over time for arterial oxyhemoglobin saturation (SpO 2 ) measured via dorsal collar clip. (C) Survival of mice that received indicated treatments. (D–G) Mice were euthanized at 24 DPI, and lungs were analyzed by flow cytometry for frequency of epithelial, CD326+CD31–CD45– cells (D); frequency of ATII, CD326+MHCII+T1A– cells (E); frequency of KRT5+CD326+ epithelial cells (F); and frequency of Ki-67+CD326+MHCII+T1A– cells (G). Data from recipients of iTregs are derived from post-caval lobe; data from all other groups are derived from whole-lung suspensions. (B, DTx no flu n = 4, no DTx n = 6, nTreg n = 11, PBS n = 9, Tconv n = 12, iTreg n = 18; C, DTx no flu n = 4, no DTx n = 9, nTreg n = 27, PBS n = 21, Tconv n = 25, iTreg n = 18; D and E, no DTx n = 3, nTreg n = 15, PBS n = 11, Tconv n = 10, iTreg n = 9; F, no DTx n = 3, nTreg n = 15, PBS n = 11, Tconv n = 8, iTreg n = 7; G, no DTx n = 3, nTreg n = 14, PBS n = 9, Tconv n = 10, iTreg n = 9). Data in B generated from 4 independent experiments. Data in C generated from 5 independent experiments. Data in D–G generated from 4 independent experiments. Survival curve (C) P value was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, **P < 0.005. Data presented as mean and SD with *q < 0.05 according to multiple Mann-Whitney tests and correcting for multiple comparisons using the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (D–G).

UHRF1 is dispensable for iTreg FOXP3 induction and stability but is required to maintain transcriptional and epigenetic programs in vitro. To test whether UHRF1-mediated maintenance DNA methylation is necessary for iTreg differentiation and stability in vitro, we first bred Uhrf1fl/flFoxp3GFP-CreERT2Rosa26SorCAG-tdTomato mice (referred to here as Uhrf1fl/fl). This gene combination results in inducible, Treg-specific, Foxp3 lineage–traceable iTregs that lose UHRF1 expression contemporaneously with FOXP3 induction (30). CD4+Foxp3-GFP+ cells (nTregs) and CD4+Foxp3-GFP– T cells were isolated from the spleens of Uhrf1+/+ (control) or Uhrf1fl/fl mice. nTregs were cultured in the presence of αCD3ε/αCD28 activation beads at a ratio of 3 beads to 1 Treg and recombinant human IL-2 at a concentration of 2,000 U/mL. CD4+Foxp3-GFP– T cells were cultured in αCD3ε/αCD28–coated plates, recombinant human IL-2 (50 U/mL), and TGF-β (10 ng/mL) (Figure 2A). From each genotype, one group of nTregs and iTregs was treated with tamoxifen during the initial 5 days of culture (denoted as the “early” group). Cells from this early culture were harvested and sorted for bulk RNA-Seq analysis on day 5 or cultured for an additional 7 days without tamoxifen and then sorted for bulk RNA-Seq analysis on culture day 12 (Figure 2A). A separate group of nTregs and iTregs that was not exposed to tamoxifen during the first 5 days of culture (denoted as the “delayed” group) was either sorted for bulk RNA-Seq on culture day 5 or transitioned into medium with tamoxifen and cultured for an additional 7 days before sorting for RNA-Seq analysis on culture day 12. Consistent with published data (30, 31), flow cytometry analysis demonstrated no significant difference in FOXP3 induction or stability in iTregs (i.e., ex-FOXP3 cells) over the culture period regardless of when UHRF1 was deleted (Figure 2B). We confirmed that CD4+Foxp3-GFP+ iTregs and nTregs from Uhrf1+/+ mice sorted on day 5 of cell culture expressed high levels of canonical Treg signature genes (e.g., Il2ra, Il2rb, Icos, Tigit, Il10, Gzmb, Ctla4, Nt5e, Itgae, Nrp1, and Lag3) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We additionally confirmed the in vitro suppressive function of iTregs following 5 days of culture, finding no significant difference between Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl cells (Figure 2C). Principal component analysis (PCA) of 6,978 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified from ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05 in “early” and “delayed” groups of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl nTregs and iTregs at days 5 and 12 of culture demonstrated clustering by cell culture condition and cell type. PC1 reflected the transcriptional differences between nTregs and iTregs; PC2 reflected time in culture (day 5 vs. day 12) (Figure 2D). Notably, transcriptional differences in nTregs as a function of when UHRF1 was deleted were minimal, as clustering remained tight regardless of time in culture and timing of UHRF1 loss. The loss of UHRF1 concurrent with FOXP3 induction (early) in iTregs had a nominal effect (≤3 DEGs) on the iTreg transcriptome when compared with Uhrf1+/+ iTregs. Nevertheless, within PC2, we noted sub-clustering within iTregs on day 12 of culture that reflected the time when UHRF1 was deleted after FOXP3 induction. Pairwise comparison of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl cells from the delayed group analyzed on day 12 revealed 127 DEGs, with genes upregulated in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs including those associated with chemotaxis and migration (Ccr5, Ccr8, and S1pr2) as well as Treg proliferation, differentiation, and transcriptional stabilization (Skp2, Lif, and Dusp4) (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Table 1). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing these iTregs revealed positive enrichment of genes in the Uhrf1+/+ iTregs previously annotated to be upregulated in nTregs and iTregs compared with CD4+ Tconv cells in a similar Foxp3-GFP IRES construct mouse model as well as an alternate Foxp3-GFP chimeric fusion model in which the GFP coding region is inserted in-frame into the N-terminal domain of the Foxp3 locus, resulting in divergent immunoregulatory functions (Figure 2G) (44–46). This analysis also revealed positive enrichment of genes in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs previously annotated to be upregulated following successful induction of FOXP3 compared with CD4+ Tconv cells from the same culture that failed to express FOXP3 (44). Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs were positively enriched in genes previously annotated to be downregulated in iTregs compared with CD4+ Tconv cells (44). Additional GSEA demonstrated positive enrichment of hallmark processes associated with Treg function in Uhrf1+/+ cells, including Myc targets, E2F targets, TGF-β signaling, Wnt/β-catenin signaling, TNF-α signaling via NF-κB, mTORC signaling, KRAS signaling, and IL-2/STAT5 signaling (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 2). No hallmark gene sets were significantly positively enriched in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. To confirm that maintenance DNA methylation was lost upon UHRF1 deletion, we performed genome-wide 5′-cytosine-phosphate-guanine-3′ (CpG) methylation profiling with modified reduced-representation bisulfite sequencing of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs from both the “early” and “delayed” groups at day 12 of culture. PCA of approximately 80,000 differentially methylated cytosines (FDR q < 0.05) revealed distinct clustering according to culture condition (Figure 2H). PC1 reflected methylation changes based on the deletion of UHRF1, whereas PC2 reflected methylation changes based on the timing of UHRF1 deletion. Pairwise comparison of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs in the delayed group at day 12 demonstrated hypomethylation in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 2I). Taken together, these results indicate that UHRF1-mediated maintenance DNA methylation is dispensable for the establishment of iTreg FOXP3 expression, transcriptional identity, and suppressive function but is necessary for the subsequent stability of the iTreg transcriptomic signature in vitro.

Figure 2 UHRF1 is dispensable for iTreg FOXP3 expression and suppressive capacity but is required for transcriptional and epigenetic stability in vitro. (A–D) Natural and induced Tregs derived from Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl mice were exposed to tamoxifen to delete UHRF1 from day 0 to day 5 (“early”) or day 6 to day 12 (“delayed”) of culture, then harvested on days 5 and 12 for flow cytometry and RNA-Seq analysis. (A) Schematic. (B) Frequency of Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ iTregs and Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ (ex-FOXP3) cells. (C) Percent suppression of CD4+CTV+Foxp3-GFP– splenic responder T cells cocultured for 72 hours at indicated ratios of experimental Tregs. (D) PCA of 6,978 DEGs, identified from ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05. (E–I) Induced Tregs derived from Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl mice were exposed to tamoxifen to delete UHRF1 from day 6 to day 12 (“delayed”) of culture, then harvested on day 12 for RNA-Seq and DNA methylation analysis. (E) K-means clustering of 127 genes with an FDR q < 0.05 with k = 2. (F) MA plot comparing gene expression between groups. Genes of interest are annotated. (G) Enrichment plots of gene sets (P < 0.05, FDR q < 0.25) generated through GSEA pre-ranked testing of the expressed genes. (H) PCA of 81,179 differentially methylated cytosines identified from ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05. Ellipses represent normal contour lines with 1 SD probability. (I) Cumulative distribution function plot of differentially methylated cytosines expressed as β scores, with 0 representing unmethylated and 1 representing fully methylated; a shift in the cumulative distribution function up and to the left represents relative hypomethylation. (B, n = 3 per group; C, n = 3 per group; D–I, n = 2 for Uhrf1fl/fl, n = 3 for Uhrf1+/+). B and C representative of 3 independent biological replicates. *q < 0.05 according to 2-way ANOVA with 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5 (C).

UHRF1-deficient iTregs fail to promote recovery following viral pneumonia. Because the loss of UHRF1-mediated maintenance DNA methylation promoted transcriptional instability in iTregs, we asked whether the loss of UHRF1 limits the ability of adoptively transferred iTregs to promote recovery following influenza pneumonia. Using the data generated from recipients of UHRF1-sufficient iTregs (Uhrf1+/+) as a control (presented in Figure 1, B–G) and generated in contemporaneous experiments as the data generated from mice that received UHRF1-deficient (Uhrf1fl/fl) iTregs, we performed a zoomed-in comparison with recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs and found that mice that received Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs experienced worsened mortality and hypoxemia compared with mice that received Uhrf1+/+ iTregs (Figure 3, A and B). We observed no significant differences in mass recovery (Supplemental Figure 4). Flow cytometry analysis of post-caval lobe single-cell suspensions at 24 DPI revealed a greater frequency and total number of alveolar epithelial cells and alveolar epithelial type II (ATII) cells in Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients compared with Uhrf1+/+ iTreg recipients (Figure 3, C–F). Notably, compared with recipients of Uhrf1+/+ iTregs, Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients also displayed a greater frequency and total number of KRT5+ epithelial cells and a higher total number, but not frequency, of Ki-67+ ATII cells, suggesting a greater degree of peak injury in the recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 3, G–J). Collectively, adoptive transfer of UHRF1-deficient iTregs compromised recovery from viral pneumonia, and recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs displayed evidence of a greater degree of peak injury.

Figure 3 Loss of UHRF1 is sufficient to impair repair capabilities of iTregs during viral pneumonia. Foxp3GFP-DTR mice were treated with DTx every 48 hours beginning 2 days before inoculation with 6.5 PFU of influenza A/WSN/33 H1N1 virus, and then received retro-orbital adoptive transfer of 1 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl or Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 5 DPI as in Figure 1. iTregs were treated with tamoxifen from culture day 0 to day 3 and harvested for adoptive transfer on culture day 5. Mice were euthanized 24 DPI, and lungs were analyzed by flow cytometry. Epithelial cell data are derived from post-caval lobes. (A) Survival of Foxp3GFP-DTR mice that received Uhrf1+/+ or Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. (B) SpO 2 over time in mice from A. (C and D) CD326+CD31– cell frequency (C) and total number (D). (E and F) CD326+MHCII+T1A– cell frequency (E) and total number (F). (G and H) KRT5+CD326+ cell frequency (G) and total number (H). (I and J) Ki-67+CD326+MHCII+ cell frequency (I) and total number (J). (A and B, Uhrf1+/+ iTreg recipients n = 18, Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients n = 15; C–F, Uhrf1+/+ iTreg recipients n = 9, Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients n = 6; G and H, Uhrf1+/+ iTreg recipients n = 7, Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients n = 6; I and J, Uhrf1+/+ iTreg recipients n = 9, Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients n = 6.) Survival curve (A) P value was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, *P < 0.05. *P < 0.05 or *q < 0.05 according to mixed-effects model (restricted maximum likelihood) with 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli with Q = 5% (B). Data presented as mean and SD with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005 according to Mann-Whitney U test (C–J). Data from recipients of Uhrf1+/+ iTregs are re-presented from results shown in Figure 1 and were generated in contemporaneous experiments as the data generated from mice that received Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. Data in A and B generated from 4 independent experiments. Data in C–J generated from 2 independent experiments.

Adoptive transfer of UHRF1-deficient iTregs results in delayed repair of lung injury following viral pneumonia compared with UHRF1-sufficient iTregs. In addition to promoting repair, Tregs possess distinct tissue-protective properties that impart resilience to damage (47). As analysis of our adoptive transfer experiments at a late repair time point (24 DPI) demonstrated a reduced frequency of ATII cells in recipients of Uhrf1+/+ iTregs compared with recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs despite reduced hypoxemia and mortality, we hypothesized that Uhrf1+/+ iTregs impart resilience to lung injury by decreasing infiltration by inflammatory immune cells or by dampening early injury to result in a less robust repair response later in the disease course. We therefore performed an additional series of adoptive transfer experiments with analysis at 11 DPI, a time point that correlated with peak lung injury. Like in experiments analyzed at 24 DPI, Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs were treated with tamoxifen for 3 days, and cells were harvested for adoptive transfer on culture day 5. We found no difference in immune cell infiltration, including total leukocytes and myeloid and lymphoid cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). In contrast, lungs from mice that received Uhrf1+/+ iTregs displayed a significantly greater total number of ATII cells with a concomitantly greater total number of Ki-67+ ATII cells compared with lungs from recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 4, A and B). No significant differences were observed in total numbers of epithelial or KRT5+ epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Interestingly, recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs displayed a significantly greater total number of endothelial cells when directly compared with recipients of Uhrf1+/+ iTregs (Figure 4C). We quantified the adoptively transferred tdTomato+ iTregs and found a significantly lower frequency and total number of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs in the lungs compared with Uhrf1+/+ iTregs (Figure 4, D and E). No significant difference was observed in the frequency of ex-FOXP3 cells between groups (Figure 4F). To assess whether the inflammatory microenvironment of the lung could be influencing the differences in engraftment following adoptive transfer, we quantified tdTomato+ iTregs from the spleens of these mice and found that the frequency but not the total number of iTregs was lower in recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl compared with Uhrf1+/+ iTregs (Figure 4, G and H). Consistent with data from the lungs, no difference was observed in the frequency of ex-FOXP3 cells in the spleen (Figure 4I). Taken together with the data from 24 DPI, these results suggest that UHRF1-deficient iTregs provide an insufficient early tissue-protective response that results in delayed repair.

Figure 4 UHRF1-deficient iTregs promote an insufficient tissue-protective response during peak lung injury. Foxp3GFP-DTR mice were treated with DTx every 48 hours beginning 2 days before inoculation with 6.5 PFU of influenza A/WSN/33 H1N1 virus and received retro-orbital adoptive transfer of 1 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl or Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 5 DPI. iTregs were treated with tamoxifen from day 0 to day 3 of culture and harvested for adoptive transfer on culture day 5. Recipient mice were euthanized 11 DPI, and lungs and spleen were analyzed by flow cytometry. Epithelial cell data are derived from the post-caval lobes. Transferred iTreg quantification is derived from the remaining lung lobes. (A) Total number of ATII cells (n = 15 per group). (B) Total number of Ki-67+ ATII cells (Uhrf1+/+ iTregs n = 13, Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs n = 14). (C) Total number of CD326–CD31+ (endothelial) cells (Uhrf1+/+ iTregs n = 14, Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs n = 15). (D) Frequency of tdTomato+ cells in lung (n = 16 per group). (E) Total number of tdTomato+ cells in lung (n = 16 per group). (F) Frequency of Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ (ex-FOXP3) cells in lung (Uhrf1+/+ n = 15, Uhrf1fl/fl n = 16). (G) Frequency of tdTomato+ cells in spleen (n = 8 per group). (H) Total number of tdTomato+ cells in spleen (n = 4 per group). (I) Frequency of Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ cells in spleen (n = 8 per group). Data presented as mean and SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, according to Mann-Whitney U test. Data in A–F generated from 2 independent experiments. Data in G–I generated from 1 independent experiment.

To differentiate between an intrinsic difference in functionality of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs and dysfunctionality due to their diminished engraftment, we performed an additional adoptive transfer experiment in which we attempted to equalize the number of engrafted cells. Based on differences we observed in the total number and frequency of cells between Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs in the lungs at 11 DPI, we estimated that adoptive transfer of 4 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs would be sufficient. Mice that received 1 × 106 Uhrf1+/+ iTregs or 1 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs served as positive and negative controls, respectively. Intriguingly, and consistent with prior experiments, mice that received 1 × 106 Uhrf1+/+ iTregs exhibited significantly greater SpO 2 compared with mice that received either quantity of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Supplemental Figure 6A). Recipients of 1 × 106 Uhrf1+/+ iTregs exhibited a trend toward greater survival (Supplemental Figure 6B). Mice that received 1 × 106 Uhrf1+/+ iTregs also exhibited reduced mass loss over the course of influenza (Supplemental Figure 6C). Despite the 4-fold difference in adoptively transferred Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs, quantification of adoptively transferred iTregs in the lungs and spleens of influenza-infected mice at 24 DPI revealed a significantly lower frequency and total number of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs and, unlike at 11 DPI, a concomitantly larger Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ ex-FOXP3 population in recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Supplemental Figure 6, D–I). Nevertheless, the quantity of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs in recipients of 4 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs was significantly higher than that in recipients of 1 × 106 Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. Taken together, these results suggest that the inability to equalize the number of engrafted iTregs in a linear fashion by administering a higher adoptive transfer dose further supports a substantial defect in recruitment attributable to the loss of UHRF1.

UHRF1-deficient iTregs display transcriptional instability and poor engraftment after adoptive transfer into mice with viral pneumonia. To explore cell-intrinsic mechanisms underlying the loss of pro-recovery function in UHRF1-deficient iTregs, we profiled Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ iTregs sorted from the lungs of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients at 24 DPI. The frequency of adoptively transferred cells that had lost FOXP3 expression (Foxp3-GFP–TdTomato+; ex-FOXP3 cells) was not significantly different between Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs, though the trend reflects a larger ex-FOXP3 population in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs as seen in the data presented in Supplemental Figure 6 (Figure 5A). Looking beyond stability at the FOXP3 locus, we subsequently focused our analysis on transcriptomic comparison of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. We identified 1,187 DEGs; k-means clustering of these DEGs identified 2 distinct clusters (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 1). Genes upregulated in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs included several associated with Treg pro-repair function or tissue repair, such as Notch4, Dll4, Pdgfra, Mmp12, Fgfr1, Loxl2, Wnt8b, and Yap1 (Figure 5C). In contrast, several genes upregulated in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs are associated with effector helper T cell lineage commitment, such as Stat3, Il6ra, Jak1, Itk, Igfbp4, Zeb1, Gata3, Il4ra, and Ifnar1. GSEA revealed positive enrichment of gene sets associated with IL-6/STAT3 signaling as well as negative enrichment of genes associated with angiogenesis and epithelial-mesenchymal transition in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3). Functional enrichment analysis revealed upregulation of gene sets associated with protein translation, interferon and interleukin signaling, helper T cell and Th17 differentiation, viral processes, DNA damage repair, cellular stress responses, and apoptotic processes in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 3). We quantified the number of transferred iTregs in the lungs of recipient mice at 24 DPI and again found a significantly reduced frequency and total number of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs compared with Uhrf1+/+ iTregs (Figure 5, G and H).

Figure 5 UHRF1 is required for iTreg phenotypic stability and lung tissue engraftment following viral pneumonia. DTx-treated, influenza A–infected Foxp3GFP-DTR recipient mice received retro-orbital adoptive transfer of 1 × 106 Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ Uhrf1fl/fl or Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 5 DPI. iTregs were cultured with tamoxifen from day 0 to day 3, then harvested for adoptive transfer, as in Figure 1. Transferred Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ Uhrf1fl/fl or Uhrf1+/+ iTregs were sorted from the lungs of recipient Foxp3GFP-DTR mice 24 DPI for quantification and profiling via bulk RNA-Seq. (A) Frequency of Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ (ex-FOXP3) cells. (B) K-means clustering of 1,187 genes with FDR q < 0.05 comparing recovered Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs with k = 2. (C) MA plot comparing gene expression of recovered Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. Genes of interest are annotated. (D) GSEA dot plot highlighting key statistics (FDR q value and normalized enrichment score [NES]) and enriched gene sets. Red dots denote gene sets with a positive enrichment score or enrichment at the top of the ranked list. Blue dots denote gene sets with a negative enrichment score or enrichment at the bottom of the ranked list. (E) Enrichment plots of hallmark gene sets generated through GSEA pre-ranked testing of the expressed genes in Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs. All gene sets displayed significant enrichment with FDR q value < 0.25. (F) Selected Gene Ontology (GO) processes from 945 and 105 total enriched gene sets with FDR q < 0.25 in Uhrf1fl/fl and Uhrf1+/+ iTregs, respectively. Gene sets are annotated and ranked by –log 10 -transformed FDR q value. (G) Frequency of tdTomato+ iTregs recovered. (H) Total number of tdTomato+ iTregs recovered. ***P < 0.0005 according to Mann-Whitney U test (A–F, Uhrf1+/+ n = 9, Uhrf1fl/fl n = 7; G, Uhrf1+/+ n = 8, Uhrf1fl/fl n = 7; H, Uhrf1+/+ n = 8, Uhrf1fl/fl n = 6). Data generated from 2 independent experiments.

To assess for extrapulmonary signatures due to the loss of UHRF1, we sorted Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ and Foxp3-GFP–tdTomato+ (ex-FOXP3) cells from the spleens of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl iTreg recipients at 24 DPI for gene expression profiling. PCA of 457 DEGs identified following ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05 demonstrated clustering by genotype and FOXP3 expression (Supplemental Figure 7A). PC1 reflected the transcriptional differences dependent on FOXP3 expression, and PC2 reflected differences between genotype (Uhrf1+/+ vs. Uhrf1fl/fl). Pairwise comparison of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl FOXP3+ cells revealed 183 DEGs, with genes upregulated in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs associated with cell cycle regulation/cellular proliferation and induction and maintenance of Treg function (E2f3, Ncoa3, Hpse) (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). Genes upregulated in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs included those associated with maintenance of function but also proinflammatory cytokines and cytokine receptors (Mst1, Tmed4, Il1b, Il17rb, and Il4). Pairwise comparison of Uhrf1+/+ and Uhrf1fl/fl ex-FOXP3 cells revealed 274 DEGs, with genes upregulated in Uhrf1+/+ ex-FOPX3 cells associated with Treg stability and suppressive function (Ikzf2, Zap70, Tnfrsf9, Il1r1, and Parp11). Genes upregulated in Uhrf1fl/fl ex-FOXP3 cells included some associated with alternate effector T cell function and apoptosis (Il17rb, Il13, Crtc2, Casp8ap2, and Tnfrsf8) (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Table 1).

To further elucidate whether engraftment was influenced by the inflammatory microenvironment of the lung, we harvested adoptively transferred Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells from the spleens and lungs of Foxp3GFP-DTR recipients of Uhrf1+/+ or Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs that received DTx but not influenza. We found that iTregs in recipients of Uhrf1+/+ iTregs were consistently greater in frequency and total number than those in recipients of Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs and, intriguingly, displayed a significantly greater degree of instability (ex-FOXP3 cells) in the lungs but not the spleen (Supplemental Figure 8, A–G). Collectively, these data suggest that iTregs require UHRF1 to stabilize their phenotypic identity, upregulate repair processes, and promote tissue engraftment following influenza virus pneumonia.

Loss of UHRF1-mediated maintenance DNA methylation results in disrupted DNA methylation and delayed expression of signature Treg transcriptional programs. To determine transcriptional differences in iTregs earlier in the course of injury and assess for differences in the transcriptional landscape over time, we compared transcriptional profiling of sorted Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells from the lungs at 11 and 24 DPI from DTx-treated, influenza-infected mice that received adoptive transfer of Uhrf1fl/fl or Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 5 DPI. PCA of 2,117 DEGs identified following ANOVA-like testing with FDR q < 0.05 demonstrated clustering by DPI and genotype (Figure 6A). PC1 reflected the transcriptional differences between iTregs at 11 versus 24 DPI, and PC2 reflected differences between genotypes (Uhrf1+/+ vs. Uhrf1fl/fl) at 24 DPI. Pairwise comparison of Foxp3-GFP+tdTomato+ cells isolated at 11 DPI revealed 32 DEGs. GSEA revealed positive enrichment of hallmark processes associated with essential Treg functions, including Myc targets, oxidative phosphorylation, E2F targets, TNF-α signaling via NF-κB, mTORC signaling, and IL-2/STAT5 signaling in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs. No processes were positively enriched in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs at 11 DPI (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 4). Additional GSEA revealed a similar pattern, with positive enrichment of Gene Ontology processes seen in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs including protein translation, T cell differentiation, regulation of lymphocyte-mediated immunity, DNA damage repair, cellular stress responses, and apoptotic processes, but no positively enriched processes in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 4). An unsupervised analysis comparing differentially methylated regions of Uhrf1fl/fl and Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 24 DPI with at least a 10% difference in methylation demonstrated disrupted methylation at 34 regions in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 1). These findings fit a pattern in which processes enriched in Uhrf1+/+ iTregs at 11 DPI are not enriched in Uhrf1fl/fl iTregs until 24 DPI, suggesting a delayed transcriptomic phenotype paralleling the delayed repair phenotype of the recipient mice.