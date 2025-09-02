Blood-storage duration affects hematological and metabolic profiles in patients with sickle cell disease receiving transfusions

Short-stored and long-stored RBC units are metabolically distinct. First, we performed metabolomics analysis on RBCs and supernatants from short-stored (≤10 days old) and long-stored (≥30 days old) RBC units, which were transfused during the 3 independent transfusion events after randomization of the recipients with SCD (Figure 1A and Supporting Data Values file; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192920DS1). We observed significant differences, as determined by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for both the unit’s RBCs and their corresponding supernatants (Figure 1B). These profiles showed clear separation based on storage duration, with no apparent clustering or overlap related to the type of additive solution used or the transfusion event sequence, supporting the robustness of storage age as the primary driver of the observed differences. Two-way ANOVA by RBC storage-age group and transfusion event identified a significant effect of the former, but not the latter, on the unit’s RBC and supernatant metabolomes (Figure 1C). This signature included several markers of the RBC storage lesion in the RBCs and supernatants of long-stored units, such as decreased ATP, sphingosine 1-phosphate, and GSH, and increased lactate, hypoxanthine, 5-oxoproline, cystine, and nicotinamide. Biomarker analysis (see receiver operating characteristics [ROC] curves, Figure 1D) based on these parameters confirmed high specificity and sensitivity in discriminating long-stored RBC units from short-stored ones, consistent with the literature (14). The heatmap in Figure 1E summarizes the most significant metabolic changes between the short-stored and long-stored RBCs. Figure 1F shows a summary overview of the metabolic storage lesion.

Figure 1 Blood units stored longer than 30 days are metabolically distinct from units stored less than 10 days. (A) overview of the experimental design. Numbers indicate the total units transfused per transfusion event (Tx1–Tx3). (B) UMAP of metabolomics data for all blood units transfused at any of the 3 transfusion events for units stored for less than 10 days (short-stored) or longer than 30 days (long-stored). (C) As per the study design, the age of the blood, but not the transfusion sequence, was associated with significant metabolic changes (2-way ANOVA). The transfusion event sequence is shown merely to confirm the reproducibility of storage-age–related effects across events. (D) ROC curves for RBC and supernatant levels of the metabolic markers of the storage lesion (14) discriminant between short-stored and long-stored units. (E) Heatmap of the most significant metabolic changes in RBCs and supernatants as a function of the storage age of the unit (2-way ANOVA). (F) Summary overview of the RBC storage metabolic lesion. Illustration was created with BioRender.com.

Transfusion of short-stored RBCs affects RBC metabolism in transfusion recipients. We performed a longitudinal assessment of the effect on recipients’ RBC metabolism of 3 independent transfusion events using either short-stored (≤10 days old) or long-stored (≥30 days old) RBCs (Figure 2A). All patients were SS genotypes and self-identified as Black, with no significant differences in age (median 28.5, 23–34) or BMI. However, the females were overrepresented (n = 10 of 13) in the h≥30-day study arm group compared with the ≤10-day study arm (n = 6 of 13) (see Supporting Data Values file). No significant differences were reported with respect to comorbidities or emergency department or hospital admission in the previous year. Most patients were transfused with 2 RBC units per event (60 of 68, 88.2%), and 80.9% of units transfused (55 of 68) were of the appropriate storage age. As such, despite metabolomics data having been collected (reported in the Supporting Data Values file), 2 study participants receiving at least 1 of the RBC units not meeting the age criteria were excluded from further analysis, leaving 13 participants in the short-stored and 11 in the long-stored RBC study arm, respectively. At baseline, 84.6% of study participants were receiving iron chelation therapy, and 15.4% were receiving hydroxyurea, with comparable distributions across the 2 study arms. Important to interpret the results described henceforth, the RBCs analyzed here were a mixture of the patients’ own RBCs and the transfused ones at an approximate ratio of 4:1. First, UMAP analysis identified stable trajectories based on the recipient rather than the randomization arm (Figure 2B). In parallel, we performed mixed-effects modeling incorporating time, study arm, their interaction, and adjustment for unit age compliance, with the results provided in the Supporting Data Values file. Consistent with the mixed-effects modeling, linear discriminant analysis (LDA) based on RBC storage age group — either unadjusted or adjusted by time and participant — identified differences in glycolysis and in purine, NAD, carnitine, and kynurenine metabolism as a function of RBC storage age (Figure 2C). An overview of the significant metabolites from this analysis is provided in Figure 2D. The levels of 2,3-BPG were higher in recipients of ≤10-day-old units through the entire study time course, with a spike noted at 2–24 hours after the second transfusion event (Figure 2E). Elevated levels of the glycolysis metabolites fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, phosphoenolpyruvate, and pyruvate, but not of glucose or hexose phosphate (combined isomers), were observed in recipients of short-stored RBCs (Figure 3). Trends in metabolites (see statistics including 2-Way ANOVA, LDA, and mixed-effects models in the Supporting Data Values file) such as RBC ATP, hypoxanthine (ATP breakdown and oxidation product), urate (oxidation product of hypoxanthine-derived xanthine), GSH, PPP intermediates (e.g., 6-phosphogluconate, pentose phosphate isomers), and lactoyl-GSH varied across the 3 transfusion time points and between study arms (Figure 3). Although some of these metabolites showed directional differences that aligned with expectations based on RBC storage lesion severity by storage age, their levels did not consistently differ between the short- and long-stored groups across all transfusion events. Therefore, we interpret these data as being indicative of complex and time-dependent metabolic remodeling,rather than as definitive evidence of a persistent storage-age effect on these individual pathways. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate [NAD(P)] pools were better preserved in RBCs from recipients of short-stored RBCs, with lower breakdown to nicotinamide (Figure 3), consistent with lower CD38/BST1 activation as a function of storage duration (34). Similarly, we found that acyl-carnitine pools were better preserved in recipients of short-stored RBCs, consistent with a storage-induced depletion of carnitine pools (44). Elevated mannitol was observed immediately after each transfusion event in both randomization arms, presumably due to infusion of the mannitol present in the various additive solutions (45).

Figure 2 Metabolic effect of transfusion on the recipients’ RBC metabolome. (A) Twenty-six patients with SCD received 3 consecutive transfusions with short-stored (<10 days) or long-stored (≥30) RBCs. RBC samples were drawn for metabolomics analysis of plasma and RBCs from the recipient at baseline, before transfusion, and 2 or 24 hours after each one of the transfusion events. Two patients were excluded from the long-stored RBC study arm because some of the units they received did not match the age criteria of the study protocol. (B–D) UMAP (B), LDA (C), and heatmap (D) of significant RBC metabolites by time and storage age of blood by LDA. (E) Line plot of temporal changes in 2,3-BPG over multiple transfusions as a function of the storage age of the blood (light red and dark red for short-stored and long-stored units, respectively).

Figure 3 Effect of short-stored versus long-stored blood on glycolysis, the PPP, and redox homeostasis in the RBCs of transfusion recipients. Line plots show temporal changes after transfusions (Tx) 1, 2, and 3 (light red and dark red represent the median ± IQRs for short-stored and long-stored units, respectively). Vignettes were created with BioRender.com.

Markers of hypoxia are elevated in the plasma of recipients of long-stored RBC units. Metabolomics analysis of plasma from recipients of short-stored versus long-stored RBC units showed more marked differences as compared with recipients’ RBCs. Except for 2 patients clustering with the long-stored RBC arm, recipients of short-stored RBCs clustered separately across UMAP 1, although their trajectories did not deviate significantly on the basis of intervention arm (Figure 4A and Supporting Data Values file). LDA identified significant effects of the age of transfused RBCs (Figure 4, B–D) on short-chain acyl-carnitines, bilirubin (unexpectedly higher in the short-stored RBC arm in the mass spectrometry [MS] analysis), ascorbate, and markers of hypoxia (e.g., hypoxanthine [ref. 46], urate [ref. 47], lactate [ref. 48], fumarate [ref. 49], and sphingosine 1-phosphate [refs. 50–52]), all of which were higher in recipients of long-stored RBCs. Recipients of long-stored RBCs also had higher baseline levels of a metabolite whose chemical and physical properties are consistent with its identification as either serotonin (platelet-derived) or cotinine (derived from smoking or other nicotine exposures) (53). An overview of all the above results is shown as a volcano plot of merged plasma and RBC data comparing the 1-hour and 24-hour post-transfusion time points versus pre-transfusion values (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 4 Metabolic effect of transfusion on the recipients’ plasma metabolome and cytokines. (A–C) UMAP, LDA, and heatmap of significant plasma metabolites by time and storage age of blood, as assessed by LDA. (D) Line plots of temporal changes in the most significantly affected plasma metabolites (as assessed by LDA) over multiple transfusions as a function of the storage age of the blood (light and dark red for short-stored and long-stored units, respectively). (E) Volcano plot comparing changes in circulating levels of cytokines in recipients of long- or short-stored pRBCs shows significant effects (2-tailed t test, adjusted) on anti- and proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-10 and IL-6, respectively) at all tested time points. (F) Violin plots for representative antiinflammatory IL-10 and proinflammatory IL-6 being higher and lower in recipients of short-stored RBCs (Young) compared with recipients of long-stored RBCs (Old). (G) Line plots are shown for the time course effects for the most significantly affected pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines (2-way ANOVA). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Circulating levels of proinflammatory cytokines are higher in recipients of long-stored RBCs, while antiinflammatory cytokines are higher in recipients of short-stored RBCs. Cytokine measurements identified significant increases in the levels of proinflammatory cytokines IL-6, IL-8, IL-1β, and chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 9 (CXCL9) in recipients of long-stored RBCs at any given time point after the first transfusion (Figure 4, E–G). On the other hand, recipients of short-stored RBCs showed higher levels of the antiinflammatory cytokines IL-12, IL-10, IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1ra) after transfusion (Figure 4, E–G). Proinflammatory IFN-γ levels were higher at baseline, before transfusion in patients enrolled in the short-stored RBC study arm, but its levels became comparable to those for the rest of the cohort after the first transfusion (Figure 4G).

Transfusion of long-stored RBCs yields significantly lower RBC and hemoglobin increments and greater dysregulation of iron and renal metabolism and hemoglobin glycation. Measurements of clinical chemistry and hematological parameters showed a significant effect of long-stored RBC transfusions (Figure 5, A–D, and Supporting Data Values file). These parameters were also available 2 weeks after each transfusion event, and trends for each post-transfusion time point (2 hours, 24 hours, 2 weeks), normalized to pretransfusion values, are shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Taken together, we observed cumulative effects across all 3 transfusion visits (Figure 5, B–F). (a) For RBC and hemoglobin parameters, the nadir and hemoglobin A (HbA) levels were higher in recipients of short-stored RBCs, despite higher starting percentages of HbS in patient from this arm. Transfusion of either short- or long-stored RBC units resulted in comparable drops in HbS percentages after transfusion (Figure 5, B–E); unfortunately, the reticulocyte percentages were only captured for a subset of patients from the long-stored RBC study arm at a limited number of time points (Figure 5, D and E). (b) For iron metabolism, the unsaturated iron-binding capacity was higher in recipients of short-stored RBCs, and total iron and transferrin iron saturation were higher in recipients of long-stored RBCs. Measurements of heme metabolism, in particular total and direct bilirubin, were only captured for a subset of patients in the long-stored RBC study arm, although they increased after transfusion (Figure 5E). (c) Renal function showed higher blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels in recipients of long-stored RBCs). (d) WBC and neutrophil counts were higher for recipients of long-stored RBCs, consistent with the cytokine measurements. (e) For hemoglobin glycation, HbA1c levels were higher in recipients of long-stored RBCs. (f) For acidosis, bicarbonate levels were lower in recipients of long-stored RBCs. (g) There were comparable levels of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), a hemolysis marker, in the 2 study arms. These effects were more marked when we directly compared trajectories 24 hours after transfusion with pre-transfusion levels (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Effect of transfusion of short-stored versus long-stored blood on the recipients’ clinical chemistry panels and complete blood counts. (A and B) LDA (A) and heatmap (B) of significant clinical chemistry and hematological parameters affected by time and storage age of blood. (C and D) UMAPs (2D and 3D with temporal trajectories). (E) Line plots of temporal changes in the most significantly affected (2-way ANOVA in F) clinical chemistry and hematological parameters over multiple transfusions as a function of the storage age of the blood (light and dark red for short-stored and long-stored units, respectively). (F) Summary statistics of significant variables by study arm or time after transfusion and the interaction between the 2 factors. (G) LDA of long-stored versus short-stored blood at the 24-hour versus pre-transfusion time point for each transfusion.

Correlations between metabolic measurements and clinical chemistry or hematological parameters. We then combined metabolomics measurements of recipients’ plasma and RBCs and clinical chemistry or hematological covariates to compare the main changes between the 2 study arms, irrespective of the time point (Supplemental Figure 3). We then leveraged the merged data to (a) determine the plasma versus RBC metabolites that correlated the most across matrices (Figure 6); (b) identify cross-matrix correlates (i.e., metabolites from the transfused RBCs and supernatants that correlated with metabolites in the plasma and RBCs of recipients after transfusion); and (c) identify the top omics correlates to clinical chemistry or hematological parameters (Figure 7).

Figure 6 Correlation analysis of plasma versus RBC metabolic phenotypes after all transfusion events as a function of the storage age of transfused RBCs. (A) 3D map of Spearman’s rho correlations (z axis) of transfusion recipient plasma versus RBC metabolites (x and y axes). (B) Volcano plots of these correlations, with the top 10 most significant correlations highlighted for short-stored and long-stored blood units for plasma (light red) and RBCs (dark red). (C and D) Network and heatmap view of the correlation matrix (top 25% significant same-matrix correlations are shown). (E) Top 20 metabolite-metabolite correlations affected by transfusions of short-stored versus long-stored blood units. (F and G) Volcano plot (F) and scatter plots (G) of the most significantly positive and negative correlations for the same metabolite in plasma versus RBCs.

Figure 7 Metabolic correlates to clinical chemistry and hematological parameters. (A) Correlation matrix (Spearman’s rho) between metabolites and clinical chemistry and complete blood count parameters in transfusion recipients. (B) Same as in A, with the z axis representing Spearman’s rho positive versus negative values, and colors proportional to the –log 10 P value of the correlation’s significance. (C and D) DSPC Networks 1 and 2 of the top metabolite-metabolite and metabolite-clinical covariates in this study. (E–G) Volcano plots (Spearman’s rho vs. –log 10 P value for x and y axes, respectively) for clinical chemistry measurements of creatinine, hemoglobin (g/dL), and bilirubin in transfusion recipients. (H) Hive plot summarizing correlations (module of Spearman’s rho ≥0.85) for cytokines versus metabolites in RBC units, recipients’ RBCs, or plasma or clinical labs identifies a stronger association between proinflammatory cytokines and metabolites levels in patients with SCD who received units stored longer than 30 days. (I) Volcano plot of Spearman correlations to IL-6 levels in the recipient shows strong positive correlations among proinflammatory cytokines and circulating levels of kynurenine.

The first analysis identified a cluster of strongly correlated intra-matrix metabolites (Figure 6A), especially with respect to fatty acid (FA) metabolism (e.g., FA 18:2 vs. FA 18:3 in RBCs), glycolysis (e.g., 2,3-BPG vs. phosphoenolpyruvate), and carboxylic acid metabolism (e.g., fumarate vs. malate); most of these overlapped between recipients of short-stored or long-stored RBCs (Figure 6B). A network overview of the top 25% of correlations (by Spearman’s rho and P value) is shown in Figure 6C, with the respective matrix view in the heatmap in Figure 6D. After noting a robust core of intra-matrix metabolite-metabolite correlates, we then sought to understand which of these correlations were most significantly altered by the study arm, an analysis suggestive of an effect of the selective transfusion of short- or long-stored RBCs on that specific metabolic reaction subnetwork (Figure 6E). Deltas of short- or long-stored RBC correlations identified altered taurine, citrulline/creatinine, cystine/ascorbate, bilirubin, pyruvate, thymidine, FA, and carnitine metabolism as the most affected pathways as a function of the storage age of the transfused RBC units (Figure 6E).

We then sought to determine the metabolites whose levels correlated the most or the least between matched plasma and RBCs from the same transfusion recipient (Figure 6F), identifying a strong cross-matrix reproducibility in the levels of thymidine and 5,6-dihydrothymine, sulfocatechol, creatinine, and urate (Figure 6G). In contrast, poor correlations were observed between plasma and RBC levels of hypoxanthine, l-arginine, 2-oxoglutarate, glutamyl-glutamine, and butanoyl-carnitine, suggesting matrix-specific metabolism (e.g., catabolism of hypoxanthine to urate (Supplemental Figure 4).

Correlation of metabolomics data to clinical chemistry or hematological parameters (Figure 7, A and B) identified several key clusters. The top 2 clusters are highlighted in the Debiased Sparse Partial Correlation (DSPC) network in Figure 7, C and D, and identified a strong association between (a) network 1 (Figure 7C): acidosis and circulating carboxylates (e.g., methylcitrate), transaminases (aspartate transferase [AST], alanine transaminase [ALT]), sphingosine 1-phosphate/taurine, direct bilirubin (clinical chemistry), ethanolamine/sphingolipid metabolism, total protein/albumin, and kynurenine metabolism (kynurenine, quinolinic acid); and (b) network 2 (Figure 7D): HgA and citrulline, MCH, MCV, MCHC, RDW, ornithine, and neutrophil and GSH metabolism (γ-glutamyl-cysteine/glutamine; cysteinyl-glycine).

Focusing on selected clinical chemistry covariates, such as creatinine (Figure 7E) confirmed the quality of the MS-based metabolomics data, with a strong association between Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–regulated (CLIA-regulated) clinical chemistry assays for creatinine and the MS measurements in these patients (Supplemental Figure 5). Of note, several metabolites involved in arginine metabolism (e.g., citrulline and aspartate) also correlated with creatinine levels.

Hemoglobin levels strongly and positively correlated with total GSH, iron levels, sphingosine 1-phosphate (in RBCs), and octanoic or nonanoic acid (FA 8:0 and 9:0) (Figure 7F). Clinical chemistry measurements of bilirubin, for the subset of recipients of long-stored RBC transfusions for which this measurement was available, were negatively associated with total GSH pools (both reduced and oxidized GSH) (Figure 7G).

Finally, analysis of a correlation of metabolites from RBC units (either the RBCs or supernatants) with circulating plasma or RBC metabolites in the recipients did not identify specific metabolites whose levels in the RBC unit affected post-transfusion levels of the same metabolite in the recipient (e.g., no association between hypoxanthine in stored RBCs or supernatants and its levels in post-transfusion plasma or RBCs; Supplemental Figure 6). Even when significant associations were noted (e.g., sphingosine 1-phosphate in stored RBCs and circulating RBCs in transfusion recipients; Supplemental Figure 7), the actual correlation was not compelling. However, we noted specific metabolite (RBC unit) to metabolite (recipient) associations, including a negative association between hypoxanthine in the RBC units and urate in transfusion recipients.

On the other hand, metabolite levels, in both transfused RBCs and in the plasma and RBCs of transfusion recipients strongly correlated (module of Spearman rho ≥0.85) with several proinflammatory cytokines in recipients of long-stored RBCs and with antiinflammatory cytokines in recipients of short-stored RBCS (Figure 7H). A network of strongly and positively intercorrelated proinflammatory cytokines (above all, IL-6, TNF-α, IL-8) (Figure 7I) was linked to circulating levels of kynurenine.