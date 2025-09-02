Maladaptive trained immunity in viral infections

Cardiometabolic diseases. Cardiometabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis and diabetes offer an instructive context to examine how TRIM may evolve into either an adaptive or maladaptive state. Both diseases feature chronic inflammation as a key component of their pathogenesis and lifelong exposure to abnormally high levels of known inducers of TRIM: cholesterol in atherosclerosis and glucose in diabetes. It is not surprising, therefore, that both atherosclerosis (37, 61, 63) and diabetes (63, 79, 80) have been associated with the development of TRIM.

All available evidence points to high concentrations of glucose as the key inducer of TRIM in diabetes (63, 79, 80). There is, however, limited knowledge about the contribution of TRIM to specific pathogenic processes in diabetes, such as impairment of insulin secretion, insulin resistance, or adipose inflammation, and its impact on diabetes severity. Thus, one report is consistent with the formation of maladaptive TRIM (81), while another suggests the formation of adaptive TRIM (82).

In atherosclerosis, TRIM was shown to be induced by various triggers: high plasma cholesterol (38), oxidized LDL (36, 37, 54, 80), hyperglycemia (63), adrenaline and noradrenaline (45), aldosterone (45), infection (83), and unknown substances released into the systemic circulation after myocardial infarction (61), among others (for review see ref. 84). All these compounds and conditions are capable of inducing TRIM on their own, i.e., they are bona fide inducers of TRIM, not merely modifiers or boosters.

TRIM is formed in various cells involved in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, including monocytes/macrophages (36, 45, 54, 63, 80, 85), bone marrow cells (38, 86), and endothelial cells (70). While TRIM was consistently associated with markers of enhanced atherosclerosis, only a few studies demonstrated a direct contribution of TRIM to the progression of atherosclerotic plaque to prove its maladaptive nature (63, 85). Most studies were limited to demonstrating the presence of elements of TRIM in atherosclerosis, without assessing its contribution to vascular inflammation or plaque growth.

In summary, while substantial evidence supports the presence of TRIM in both atherosclerosis and diabetes, its role, whether adaptive or maladaptive, remains incompletely defined. Chronic exposure to potent TRIM inducers such as oxidized LDL, cholesterol crystals, and high glucose levels provides a persistent training environment, but it is the nature of the secondary inflammatory challenge, such as tissue injury, infection, metabolic fluctuation, or acute cardiovascular events, that ultimately reveals the consequences of this trained state. In atherosclerosis, for instance, TRIM may enhance monocyte responsiveness to TLR ligands released during infection or following myocardial infarction, thereby amplifying vascular inflammation or accelerating plaque progression (87). In diabetes, trained monocytes or macrophages may exhibit exaggerated inflammatory responses to adipose tissue stress or islet-derived damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), potentially worsening insulin resistance or β cell dysfunction (88). Yet many studies have stopped short of directly linking trained responses to such downstream pathological events. Conflicting findings, some suggestive of protective immune enhancement, others pointing to pathological amplification, highlight the need to contextualize TRIM within specific immunometabolic and clinical settings. Establishing clear causal links between TRIM and disease progression will be essential to distinguish adaptive from maladaptive TRIM and to inform therapeutic strategies aimed at modulating these responses in cardiometabolic disease.

Cancer and autoimmunity. Two other chronic conditions associated with the formation of TRIM are cancer, where the role of epigenetic modifications is firmly established, and autoimmune diseases, where sustained inflammation is the principal driver of pathogenesis. The formation of TRIM in both conditions was discussed in a recent review (89). In cancer, similar to viral infections, TRIM may be both adaptive and maladaptive, on one hand boosting and prolonging the anticancer immune response, but on the other hand enhancing and sustaining inflammation, which in many cases is carcinogenic. While it has not been firmly established what drives the conversion of adaptive into maladaptive TRIM in cancer, it likely depends on the specific context of cancer progression. In contrast, in autoimmune diseases, similar to chronic infections, TRIM is predominantly maladaptive, sustaining persistent inflammation (90–92).

Sepsis. Another disease in which TRIM can play a dual role is sepsis (93). In its adaptive form, TRIM enhances pathogen recognition and clearance, promoting early containment of infection. For example, administration of β-glucan or BCG has been shown to induce TRIM that protects against lethal sepsis in mice by boosting early myelopoiesis and cytokine responsiveness (94–98). However, if inflammation is not effectively resolved, this heightened state can shift into a maladaptive form of TRIM. This maladaptive state is characterized by sustained epigenetic activation of inflammatory genes and metabolic pathways, such as glycolysis, resulting in persistent or exaggerated inflammatory responses. Such hyperinflammation is a hallmark of one important immunotype of severe sepsis and is associated with increased risk of organ failure and death (99, 100).

Recent evidence suggests that prior viral infections can induce maladaptive TRIM that worsens outcomes in bacterial sepsis. For example, influenza infection primes monocytes to overrespond to subsequent bacterial pneumonia, leading to fatal lung injury and sepsis-like symptoms (101, 102). Similarly, prior influenza A virus infection epigenetically reprograms innate immune cells, which results in excessive IL-1β and neutrophil responses during secondary Staphylococcus aureus infection, amplifying sepsis severity (103). In a striking example of virus-induced maladaptive TRIM, SARS-CoV-2–induced TRIM underlies cytokine storm, multiple organ damage, and mortality, implicating it as a risk factor for severe sepsis (104). These studies highlight how maladaptive TRIM initially triggered by viral infections can dysregulate subsequent innate responses and aggravate sepsis pathogenesis.

Aging. Finally, aging is an interesting paradigm for the formation of adaptive versus maladaptive TRIM. On one hand, aging is associated with weakening of the adaptive immune system, increasing the importance of TRIM in overall immune protection. On the other hand, the probability of multiple exposures and underlying chronic inflammatory diseases increases with age. Most available data indicate that TRIM in the elderly is protective and can, at least partially, compensate for age-related immune deficiency (105–107). However, maladaptive TRIM has been implicated in poor prognosis in traumatic brain injury in aged mice (108). Since TRIM formation in aging likely involves multiple inducing factors, the ultimate outcome of a particular disease in aged individuals likely depends on the disease context, consistent with observations in other settings.