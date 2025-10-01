GPIHBP1, lipoprotein lipase, and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in capillaries of the choroid plexus and circumventricular organs

GPIHBP1 and LPL expression in the ChP. We used a rat monoclonal antibody (mAb) against mouse GPIHBP1 (11A12) and standard IHC methods to assess GPIHBP1 expression in ChP capillaries of WT mice. Our studies revealed that GPIHBP1 is present in ChP capillary ECs, colocalizing with PECAM-1 (an EC marker protein) (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191867DS1). PECAM-1 was expressed in capillaries of the brain parenchyma, but GPIHBP1 was absent. As expected, GPIHBP1 and PECAM-1 were present in capillary ECs of the heart (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). The extent of GPIHBP1 and PECAM-1 colocalization in ChP and heart capillary segments was very strong, as judged by Pearson’s correlation coefficients (Supplemental Figure 2). Consistent with the IHC findings, Gpihbp1 transcripts were detected in microdissected ChP but were absent in the cerebral cortex (n = 6–7 WT mice) (Supplemental Figure 3A). The level of Gpihbp1 expression in the mouse ChP, relative to Pecam1 expression, was less than 10% of the level in the heart (Supplemental Figure 3B). As expected, transcripts for transthyretin (Ttr) and folate receptor 1 (Folr1), which are markers of ChP epithelial cells, were detected in the ChP but not in the cerebral cortex or heart (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 1 Confocal micrographs revealing GPIHBP1 in PECAM-1–positive capillary ECs of a WT mouse. Sections of choroid plexus (ChP) (A) and heart (B) were incubated with mAb 11A12 (against GPIHBP1) and a rabbit polyclonal antibody against PECAM-1. The binding of primary antibodies was detected with Alexa Fluor–labeled secondary antibodies. In ChP and heart, mAb 11A12 bound to the PECAM-1–positive capillaries (white arrows) but did not bind to PECAM-1–positive capillaries in the brain parenchyma (purple arrows). Brightfield images made it possible to visualize ChP epithelial cells (yellow arrows). Images were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bar: 20 μm.

To determine if GPIHBP1 and LPL were located on the luminal surface of ChP capillaries, we gave WT mice an IV injection of mAb MECA-32 (against PVLAP, a marker of fenestrated ECs), mAb 11A12 (against GPIHBP1), and mAb 27A7 (against LPL), each conjugated to an Alexa Fluor dye. After 2 minutes, the mice were euthanized; the vasculature was perfused extensively with PBS; and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. All 3 mAbs bound to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries (Figure 2A). We also gave WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice an IV injection of mAbs 11A12, 27A7, and wheat germ agglutinin (WGA), each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye. WGA binds to HSPGs on the luminal surface of ECs. After 2 minutes, the vasculature was perfused, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. 11A12 and 27A7 bound to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT but not Gpihbp1–/– mice (Figure 2B), demonstrating that the presence of LPL inside capillaries depends on GPIHBP1. In other experiments, WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice were given an IV injection of mAbs 11A12 and 27A7. We then perfused the vasculature with PBS, prepared tissue sections, and stained sections with a mAb against AQP-1 (a marker of ChP epithelial cells) (Figure 2C). In WT mice, the GPIHBP1 and LPL mAbs bound to WGA-positive capillaries (which were surrounded by AQP-1–positive ChP epithelial cells). In Gpihbp1–/– mice, WGA-positive capillaries were surrounded by ChP epithelial cells, but there was no binding of the GPIHBP1 or LPL mAbs to the luminal surface of capillaries (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 GPIHBP1 and LPL are on the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT mice but not Gpihbp1–/– mice. (A) Confocal micrographs of the ChP. Alexa Fluor 488–MECA-32 (against plasmalemma vesicle-associated protein [PLVAP]; green), Alexa Fluor 555–11A12 (against GPIHBP1; red), and Alexa Fluor 647–27A7 (against LPL; white) were injected IV into WT mice. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused extensively with PBS and PFA, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. DNA was stained with DAPI. mAbs 11A12 and 27A7 bound to the luminal surface of PLVAP-positive ChP capillaries. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B and C) Confocal micrographs to assess binding of 11A12 and 27A7 to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice. Mice were given an IV injection of Alexa Fluor 647–27A7 (white), Alexa Fluor 555–11A12 (red), and Alexa Fluor 488–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA, green). After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. In C, ChP epithelial cells were identified with an AQP-1–specific mAb followed by Alexa Fluor Plus 405–anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (purple). GPIHBP1 and LPL were detected along the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT mice (white arrows) but not in Gpihbp1–/– mice. WGA bound to capillaries in the ChP and the brain parenchyma (purple arrows). Boxed images of the ChP in C are shown below at higher magnification. Images were recorded with a 20 objective. Scale bar, 50 μm.

In a control experiment, we gave WT mice an IV injection of mAb 2H8 (against PECAM-1) and 1 mouse LPL-specific antibodies (mAb 27A7 and the rabbit polyclonal antibody Ab3174), each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye. The vasculature was perfused extensively with PBS, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. Both LPL-specific antibodies bound to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries; mAb 2H8 (against PECAM-1) bound to both ChP capillaries and capillaries in the surrounding brain parenchyma (Supplemental Figure 4). In another control experiment, we assessed binding of mAb 27A7 (against mouse LPL) and mAb 5D2 (against human LPL) to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT mice and Lpl–/–MCK-hLPL mice (Lpl knockout mice that express human LPL from a muscle-specific promoter) (34). mAb 27A7, but not 5D2, bound to the luminal surface of ChP capillaries of WT mice; neither mAb bound to ChP capillaries in Lpl–/–MCK-hLPL mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). mAb 27A7, but not 5D2, bound to heart capillaries of WT mice; mAb 5D2, but not 27A7, bound to heart capillaries of Lpl–/–MCK-hLPL mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). These studies confirmed the species specificity of the LPL mAbs and demonstrated that the perfusion of the vasculature with PBS was effective in removing unbound mAbs.

Lpl and Gpihbp1 expression in the ChP. We used single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data (35) from the mouse ChP to define the location of Gpihbp1 and Lpl expression. Gpihbp1 transcripts were in Pecam1-positive ECs; Lpl transcripts were located mainly in Col1a1-positive mesenchymal fibroblasts; Aqp1 transcripts were in epithelial cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Gpihbp1 ranked third in a list of genes expressed specifically in ChP ECs (relative to all other ChP cell types) (Supplemental Table 1). In scRNA-seq data from the mouse cerebral cortex (36), Pecam1 transcripts were in ECs of the cerebral cortex, but Gpihbp1 and Plvap transcripts were absent (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 3 Gpihbp1 is expressed in ECs of the ChP, whereas Lpl is expressed mainly in mesenchymal cells. (A) UMAP cell profiles from scRNA-seq studies of the ChP in E16.5 mouse embryos (35) along with expression patterns of Gpihbp1, Pecam1, Lpl, Col1a1, and Aqp1. These data were generating by reanalyzing the dataset in GEO: GSE168704 (35). (B) Median gene-expression level (color bar) and the percentage of transcript-positive cells (circle size) in each major cell grouping.

We also examined Gpihbp1, Pecam1, Lpl, and Col1a1 expression in the mouse ChP by in situ hybridization. Consistent with the scRNA-seq findings (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6), we observed overlap of Gpihbp1 and Pecam1 signals in ECs and overlap of Lpl and Col1a1 expression in mesenchymal fibroblasts (located adjacent to capillary ECs [refs. 35, 37]) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 ISH studies, with RNAscope probes, of Lpl, Col1a1, Gpihbp1, and Pecam1 expression in the ChP. ChP sections were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). In addition to recording fluorescent signals from RNAscope probes, bright-field images were obtained. (A) ISH studies revealing Gpihbp1 and Pecam1 transcripts in ECs of ChP capillaries. (B) ISH studies revealing Lpl and Col1a1 transcripts in ChP mesenchymal fibroblasts, which are adjacent to capillary ECs. White arrows in the bright-field images point to ChP epithelial cells. Because WGA was used to stain tissue sections (rather than being injected IV into mice), the WGA bound to HSPGs on both ChP capillaries and ChP epithelial cells. Images were recorded with a 63 × objective. Scale bar: 5 μm.

TRLs marginate along ChP capillaries. An earlier study concluded that the margination of TRLs along heart capillaries depends on interactions with LPL (5). Consistent with that study, we observed robust margination of Alexa Fluor–labeled TRLs in heart capillaries of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8). In heart capillaries of Gpihbp1–/– mice, where LPL is absent (3), TRL margination along capillaries was absent (Supplemental Figure 8). Because our studies had documented LPL on the luminal surface of ChP capillaries, we suspected that we would observe TRL margination along ChP capillaries. To test that suspicion, we gave WT mice an IV injection of mAb 2H8 and TRLs (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). After 2 minutes, the vasculature was perfused; sections were stained with an AQP-1–specific mAb; and microscopy was performed. TRL margination was observed in ChP capillaries (surrounded by AQP-1–positive ChP epithelial cells), but TRL margination was absent in capillaries of the adjacent brain parenchyma. PECAM-1 (detected by mAb 2H8) was in capillary ECs of the ChP and brain parenchyma (Figure 5). In independent experiments, WT mice were given an IV injection of 2H8, TRLs, and nonimmune goat IgG (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). TRL margination was observed in PECAM-1–positive ChP capillaries; however, goat IgG was absent from capillaries, demonstrating that the perfusion of the vasculature had been effective in removing unbound antibodies (Supplemental Figure 9). As an additional test of vascular perfusion, WT mice were given an IV injection of TRLs and mAb 5D2 (which binds to human LPL but not mouse LPL). TRLs marginated along capillaries of the ChP, but mAb 5D2 was absent (demonstrating that perfusion of the vasculature removed unbound 5D2) (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 5 Confocal micrographs showing margination of TRLs along the luminal surface of ChP capillaries in WT mice. Alexa Fluor 488–2H8 (against PECAM-1; white) and Alexa Fluor 647–TRLs (red) were injected into the carotid artery. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused with PBS and PFA. To identify ChP epithelial cells, sections were stained with an AQP-1–specific mAb followed by Alexa Fluor 555–anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (green). Images were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bar: 50 μm. Boxed areas of the brain parenchyma and ChP are shown at higher magnification above and below, respectively.

We suspected that TRL margination would be absent in ChP capillaries of Gpihbp1–/– mice (where LPL is absent). To test this suspicion, WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice were given an IV injection of TRLs, WGA, and the mouse LPL–specific antibody Ab3175 (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). After 2 minutes, the vasculature was perfused with PBS and sections were prepared for microscopy. In WT mice, we observed TRL margination and Ab3175 binding in WGA-stained ChP capillaries (Figure 6A). In Gpihbp1–/– mice, TRL margination and Ab3175 binding were absent in WGA-stained ChP capillaries (Figure 6A). We suspected that TRL margination would also be absent in ChP capillaries of Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice (where LPL is absent). WT and Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice were given an IV injection of TRLs, mAb 11A12, and Ab3175 (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). 11A12 bound to GPIHBP1 in ChP capillaries of WT and Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice; Ab3175 binding and TRL margination were observed in ChP capillaries of WT mice but not Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Confocal microscopy to assess TRL margination along ChP capillaries. (A) Assessing TRL margination in capillaries of Gpihbp1–/– mice and littermate WT mice. Alexa Fluor 555–WGA (purple), Alexa Fluor 488–Ab3175 (against mouse LPL, white), and Alexa Fluor 647–TRLs (red) were injected into the carotid artery of WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused extensively with PBS followed by PFA, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. ChP sections were stained with an AQP-1–specific mAb followed by Alexa Fluor Plus 405–anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (green). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Assessing TRL margination in ChP capillaries of WT and Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice. Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 (against GPIHBP1, green), Alexa Fluor 555–Ab3175 (red), and Alexa Fluor 647–TRLs (purple) were injected into the carotid artery of WT and Lpl–/–MCK–hLPL mice. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused with PBS followed by PFA, and sections were prepared for microscopy. Images were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bar: 40 μm.

TRL margination along ChP capillaries was confirmed by electron microscopy. In earlier studies (5, 7), we documented that LPL, including LPL within the glycocalyx, mediates margination of TRLs along capillaries. Here, we used electron microscopy to visualize TRL margination in heart and ChP capillaries. Following an IV infusion of TRLs and after extensive perfusion of the vasculature, we observed TRL margination in heart capillaries (including on the EC glycocalyx) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 11). TRL margination was also observed in ChP capillaries (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 12, and Supplemental Figure 13). As expected, electron micrographs revealed fenestrations in ChP ECs (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 13) and a “forest” of microvilli at the apical surface of ChP epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 7 Scanning electron micrographs of thick sections from mouse heart (A) and mouse choroid plexus (B). The sections had been placed on a silicon wafer. These micrographs reveal margination of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) along the luminal surface of capillary endothelial cells (after giving WT mice an IV injection of TRLs). In Panel B, teal arrows point to endothelial cell fenestrations in a choroid plexus capillary. The EC glycocalyx was stained with LaCl 3 /DyCl 3 . Lu, lumen; Gx, glycocalyx; EC, endothelial cell; CM, cardiomyocyte. Scale bars: 1 μm.

Margination and processing of [2H]TRLs in ChP capillaries. We isolated [2H]TRLs from the plasma of Gpihbp1–/– mice that had been given uniformly-labeled [2H]fatty acids by gastric gavage for 4.5 days. We then gave WT mice an IV infusion of [2H]TRLs. After 5 minutes, the vasculature was perfused, and resin-embedded sections of the ChP were prepared for NanoSIMS analyses. 2H/1H NanoSIMS images revealed margination of [2H]TRLs along ChP capillaries and 2H enrichment in adjacent ChP epithelial cells (Figure 8).

Figure 8 NanoSIMS images showing margination of [2H]TRLs along a ChP capillary and foci of 2H enrichment in ChP epithelial cells. Mice were given an IV injection of [2H]TRLs. After 5 min, the vasculature was perfused with a HEPES buffer followed by perfusion/fixation with the same buffer containing 2.5% (vol/vol) glutaraldehyde. Resin-embedded sections were prepared for NanoSIMS analyses. A secondary electron (SE) image, along with a 2H/1H ratio image, revealing [2H]TRL margination along the luminal surface of a ChP capillary and foci of 2H enrichment (yellow arrows) in ChP epithelial cells. EC, endothelial cell; CPE, ChP epithelial cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. The 2H/1H ratio in the TRLs was 0.000226 ± 0.000007 (mean ± SD) (n = 351); the 2H/1H ratio in the foci of 2H enrichment in ChP epithelial cells was 0.000171 ± 0.0000026 (n = 1387); the 2H/1H abundance in resin was 0.000120.

GPIHBP1, intracapillary LPL, and TRL margination in circumventricular organs. Circumventricular organs (CVOs) are midline structures adjacent to the third and fourth ventricles containing fenestrated capillaries. Two of the CVOs, the subfornical organ (SFO) and the median eminence (ME), have been implicated in hypothalamic regulation of food intake (29–33). We suspected that we might find GPIHBP1 and LPL in SFO and ME capillaries. To test that suspicion, we gave WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice an IV injection of mAb 27A7 (against LPL), mAb 11A12 (against GPIHBP1), and mAb MECA-32 (against PLVAP), each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye. After 2 minutes, the vasculature was perfused extensively with PBS, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. In WT mice, we detected binding of mAbs 27A7, 11A12, and MECA-32 to the luminal surface of SFO capillaries (Figure 9A). In Gpihbp1–/– mice, we observed binding of mAb MECA-32 to SFO capillaries, but there was no binding of mAb 11A12 or 27A7 (Figure 9A). Consistent with the SFO findings, we observed binding of mAbs 27A7, 11A12, and MECA-32 to the luminal surface of ME capillaries of WT mice (Figure 9B). In ME capillaries of Gpihbp1–/– mice, we observed binding of MECA-32, but there was no binding of 11A12 or 27A7 (Figure 9B). In a control experiment, we observed binding of mAbs 27A7 and MECA-32 to ME capillaries of WT mice (Figure 9C). In this experiment, we had given mice an IV injection of goat IgG. Following perfusion of the vasculature, there was no goat IgG in ME capillaries (indicating that the perfusion of the vasculature had removed unbound antibodies) (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Confocal micrographs demonstrating GPIHBP1 and LPL on the luminal surface of SFO capillaries and median eminence (ME) capillaries in WT mice but not Gpihbp1–/– mice. Gpihbp1–/– mice and littermate WT mice were given an IV injection of Alexa Fluor 555–11A12 (against GPIHBP1), Alexa Fluor 647–27A7 (against mouse LPL), and Alexa Fluor 488–MECA-32 (against PLVAP). After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused with PBS and PFA, and tissue sections were prepared for microscopy. In A, GPIHBP1 is green; LPL is purple, and PLVAP is red. In B, GPIHBP1 is purple, LPL is green, and PLVAP is red. Shown in A are representative images from SFO capillaries (n = 3 independent experiments). Shown in B are representative images from ME capillaries (n = 2 independent experiments). C shows a control experiment documenting effective vascular perfusion of the ME. In this experiment, mice were given an IV injection of Alexa Fluor 647–Ab27A7 (against LPL; green) and Alexa Fluor 555–nonimmune goat IgG (purple). After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused with PBS and PFA; tissue sections were stained with mAb MECA-32 followed by Alexa Fluor 488–anti-rat IgG (H+L) (red). The absence of goat IgG in the capillary lumen indicates that the vasculature had been effectively perfused. All images in this figure were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bars: 50 μm. 3V, third ventricle.

A subclustering reanalysis of scRNA-seq data from the ME and neighboring brain parenchyma (36) revealed Gpihbp1 expression in ECs that expressed Plvap and Esm1 (markers of fenestrated endothelium) (Supplemental Figure 14). ECs lacking Plvap and Esm1 expression, likely from adjacent brain tissue, were negative for Gpihbp1 expression (Supplemental Figure 14).

Because LPL was detected along the luminal surface of ME and SFO capillaries in WT mice, we suspected that TRLs would marginate along those capillaries. To test this possibility, WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice were given an IV injection of TRLs, mAb 2H8, and mAb MECA-32 (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). TRL margination was observed in PLVAP1- and PECAM-1–positive ME capillaries of WT mice but not Gpihbp1–/– mice (Figure 10A). We also assessed TRL margination in SFO capillaries. WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice were given an IV injection of TRLs, 2H8, and mAb MECA-32 (each labeled with an Alexa Fluor dye). TRL margination was observed in PLVAP1- and PECAM-1–positive SFO capillaries in WT mice but not Gpihbp1–/– mice (Figure 10B).

Figure 10 Margination of TRLs along the luminal surface of capillaries in mouse circumventricular organs. (A) TRL margination in capillaries of the median eminence (ME). The mice were given an IV injection of Alexa Fluor 647–TRLs, Alexa Fluor 488–mAb 2H8 (against PECAM-1), and Alexa Fluor 555–mAb MECA-32. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused extensively, and tissue sections were prepared for confocal microscopy. TRL margination was observed in PLVAP1- and PECAM-1–positive ME capillaries in WT mice but not in Gpihbp1–/– mice. (B) TRL margination in capillaries of the subfornical organ (SFO). WT and Gpihbp1–/– mice were given an IV injection of Alexa Fluor 647–TRLs, Alexa Fluor 488–mAb 2H8 (against PECAM-1), and Alexa Fluor 555–mAb MECA-32. After 2 min, the vasculature was perfused extensively, and sections were prepared for microscopy. TRL margination was observed in PECAM-1– and PLVAP-positive SFO capillaries in WT mice but not in Gpihbp1–/– mice. Images were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bars: 50 μm. Panel B shows representative images from 3 independent experiments.

GPIHBP1 and LPL are expressed in human ChP. snRNA-seq studies of disease-free human ChP (38) revealed that GPIHBP1 is expressed in ECs that are positive for PLVAP (a marker of fenestrated ECs) and that LPL is expressed in pericytes and epithelial cells (Figure 11 and Supplemental Figures 15 and 16). The expression of GPIHBP1 in PLVAP-positive ECs (PLVAP+) was higher than in all other cell types (P = 2.80 × 10–40) (Supplemental Figure 15). LPL expression was higher in pericytes (P = 2.37 × 10–20) and ChP epithelial cells (P = 4.85 × 10–49) than in other ChP cell types (Supplemental Figure 15). Initially, it appeared that LPL might also be expressed in PLVAP+ ECs (Supplemental Figure 15), but that was almost certainly due to pericyte contamination (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). Among 182 PLVAP+ ECs, 29 were LPL+ and 153 were LPL–; the LPL+ ECs were enriched in pericyte markers, whereas the LPL– cells were not (Supplemental Figure 16B).

Figure 11 Transcriptomic analyses of disease-free human choroid plexus revealed that GPIHBP1 is expressed in PLVAP-positive endothelial cells and that LPL is expressed by pericytes and epithelial cells. UMAPs of gene expression in epithelial cells, PLVAP+ ECs, arterial ECs (aEC), fibroblasts (FB1, FB2), neurons, oligodendrocytes, vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMC), T cells, and pericytes (PC). GPIHBP1 transcripts were enriched in PLVAP+ ECs; LPL transcripts were enriched in pericytes (which express PTH1R) and epithelial cells (which express CDH12). These data were generated by re-analyzing a dataset (GEO: GSE264154) in a published study (38).

In situ hybridization studies of human ChP were consistent with the transcriptomics studies. We observed overlap of GPIHBP1 and PECAM1 transcripts in ChP ECs (Figure 12). We observed LPL transcripts in ChP epithelial cells, which had been stained by WGA (Figure 13). We also observed close spatial proximity of LPL and PECAM1 transcripts in ChP capillaries (Figure 14), consistent with the expression of PECAM1 in ECs and LPL expression in adjacent pericytes.

Figure 12 ISH studies — with RNAscope probes — of PECAM1 expression and GPIHBP1 expression in human ChP. Sections were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). PECAM1 transcripts (green) were recorded in the 647 channel; GPIHBP1 transcripts (red) were recorded in the 568 channel. WGA and bright-field images were helpful for defining ChP morphology. Images were recorded with a 20 × objective. Scale bar: 10 μm.

Figure 13 ISH studies — with RNAscope probes — of LPL transcripts in epithelial cells of the human ChP. Sections were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). LPL transcripts (green) were recorded in the 647 channel. WGA was helpful for visualizing ChP epithelial cell morphology. The top 2 images were recorded with a 20 × objective; the bottom image was recorded with a 63 × objective. Scale bar: 10 μm.

Figure 14 ISH studies — with RNAscope probes — of LPL and PECAM1 expression in human ChP. Sections were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). LPL transcripts (green) were recorded in the 568 channel; PECAM1 transcripts (red) were recorded in the 647 channel. WGA and bright-field images were helpful for delineating ChP morphology. Transcriptomic studies revealed that LPL is expressed in pericytes and epithelial cells of the human ChP. The overlap of LPL transcripts (green) and PECAM1 transcripts (red) is consistent with LPL expression in pericytes and PECAM1 expression in ECs. Images were recorded with a 63 × objective. Scale bar: 10 μm.

We used qRT-PCR to assess GPIHBP1, LPL, and PECAM1 expression, relative to GAPDH, in human ChP and heart (Supplemental Figure 17). GPIHBP1 and PECAM1 were expressed in roughly similar amounts in ChP and heart. Not surprisingly, LPL transcripts were much higher in the heart than in the ChP (Supplemental Figure 17). The GPIHBP1/LPL expression ratio was approximately 9.2 fold higher in ChP than in the heart (Supplemental Figure 17).