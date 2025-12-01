Aryl hydrocarbon receptor restrains tonic cytokine responses by inhibiting microbiota sensing in monocytes

Lack of AhR expression in monocytes causes dysregulation of tonic cytokine responses in vivo in mice. To address the role of AhR in monocytes, we generated mice in which AhR deletion was targeted to classical monocytes, by crossing AhRfl/fl mice with Ccr2-CreERT2 mice (32). This construction was reported to allow efficient deletion in Ly6C+ monocytes upon tamoxifen treatment, with marginal targeting of DC progenitors and their progeny (32, 33). We found that AhR expression in Ly6C+ monocytes was substantially reduced compared with expression in WT (Cre–) littermates in deficient mice harboring homozygous Ccr2-Cre alleles, but not heterozygous alleles (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189937DS1). Therefore, in the rest of the study we used Ccr2-CreER+/+ AhRfl/fl mice as the deficient mice (Ccr2*AhRΔ). In addition, we verified that T cells and NK cells were not targeted for AhR deletion in these mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). To evaluate whether Ccr2*AhRΔ mice had a defect in monocyte generation or maintenance, we assessed monocyte numbers in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). We found no significant difference in the number of Ly6C+ or Ly6C–CD43+ monocytes between Ccr2*AhRΔ mice and their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1D). To address the effect on monocytes of the lack of AhR expression in vivo, we performed RNA-Seq analysis of AhR-deficient or WT bone marrow monocytes at steady state. We found only 35 genes significantly downregulated in AhR-deficient monocytes compared with WT monocytes (Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1). Among these genes, we did not identify any canonical AhR target genes, consistent with the absence of AhR stimulation by an exogenous agonist in this setting. By contrast, 263 genes were upregulated in AhR-deficient monocytes compared with WT (Supplemental Table 1). Pathway enrichment analysis indicated increased IFN responses and cytokine signaling, in particular that of TNF (Figure 1A). Indeed, Ifnb1 and multiple IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) (Figure 1B) as well as TNF-related genes, including Ccl2 (Figure 1C), were upregulated in AhR-deficient monocytes. To validate these results at the functional level, we used as a readout the expression of Sca-1 (encoded by Ly6a), a very sensitive ISG detectable by flow cytometry (34). To address whether IFN-β secretion by monocytes could induce ISG expression in a paracrine fashion, we also included other immune cells in our analysis. Sca-1 expression was significantly increased in bone marrow monocytes and T cells of Ccr2*AhRΔ mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2A). To exclude the possibility that this phenomenon was caused by Cre expression alone, we assessed Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells of mice with homozygous Ccr2-Cre alleles, but without any floxed AhR allele. Ccr2-CreER+/+ mice showed no marked upregulation of Sca-1 in CD43+ monocytes or in T cells (Supplemental Figure 2B), confirming that increased ISG expression was specific to mice with AhR deletion. Collectively, these results suggest that bone marrow AhR-deficient monocytes spontaneously secreted increased amounts of TNF and IFN-β, thereby activating cytokine responses in the steady-state context.

Figure 1 Deletion of AhR in monocytes by targeting Ccr2-expressing cells causes dysregulation of tonic cytokine responses in vivo. Ccr2*AhRΔ mice (KO) or WT AhRfl/fl littermates were treated with tamoxifen. (A–C) Monocytes from the bone marrow were purified and then subjected to RNA-Seq analysis (n = 4–5 biological replicates). (A) Enrichment analysis for Gene Ontology (GO) biological pathways using genes differentially upregulated in KO monocytes. D0, day zero. (B) Scaled expression of IFN-stimulated genes. Genes of special interest are highlighted by an asterisk. (C) Scaled expression of TNF-related genes. (D–F) Sca-1 expression in immune cell types of the indicated tissues from Ccr2*AhRΔ mice or WT AhRfl/fl littermates. Representative flow cytometric results are shown. For the MFI of Sca-1, the median is shown (n = 7–8 in 2 independent experiments). Significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Plasma concentration of the indicated cytokines in Ccr2*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates. The median is shown (n = 6 in 2 independent experiments). Significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. For all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. An absence of asterisks indicates nonsignificance.

We noticed that Ccr2*AhRΔ mice displayed hypomorphic expression of Ccr2, an effect that was dependent on the homozygous expression of Ccr2-Cre alleles but independent of AhR deletion (Supplemental Figure 2C). Because CCR2 is known to be critical for monocyte egress from the bone marrow (35, 36), we took advantage of this phenomenon to address whether AhR deletion in bone marrow monocytes was sufficient to induce systemic effects. To confirm that Ccr2*AhRΔ mice had a defect in monocyte circulation, we examined peripheral monocytes in the blood (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) and spleen (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Both Ly6C+ and CD43+ monocytes were significantly reduced in the blood of Ccr2*AhRΔ mice, while blood neutrophil numbers remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 2E). Monocyte numbers in the spleen were also decreased in Ccr2*AhRΔ mice (Supplemental Figure 2G), confirming that Ccr2*AhRΔ mice had defective monocyte egress from the bone marrow. We then analyzed Sca-1 expression in blood and spleen. In Ccr2*AhRΔ mice, Sca-1 was upregulated in blood B cells, CD43+ monocytes, and T cells (Figure 1E) and in splenic B cells, monocytes, and T cells (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2H) compared with WT mice. Finally, we found that TNF and CCL2 concentrations were increased in the plasma of Ccr2*AhRΔ mice compared with WT littermates (Figure 1G). Collectively, these results indicate that a lack of AhR in monocytes unleashes spontaneous TNF and IFN-β production and increases tonic cytokine responses at a systemic level.

AhR is required to regulate tonic cytokine responses in monocytes but not in macrophages. To further explore the role of AhR in the control of tonic cytokine responses, we generated another model for AhR-deficient monocytes by crossing AhRfl/fl mice with Cx3cr1-CreERT mice. AhR expression was significantly decreased in bone marrow Ly6C+ monocytes of Cx3cr1-Cre+/–*AhRfl/fl mice (Cx3cr1*AhRΔ) upon tamoxifen treatment (Supplemental Figure 3A). Peripheral monocyte numbers were unaffected, as evidenced in blood (Supplemental Figure 3B) and spleen (Supplemental Figure 3C). Bone marrow monocytes from Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice displayed spontaneous expression of Ifnb1 and of ISGs (Figure 2A). In addition, Sca-1 expression was substantially elevated on bone marrow T cells and monocytes (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3D) and in blood B cells, monocytes, and T cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating increased IFN-I responses at a systemic level, similar to the phenotype of Ccr2*AhRΔ mice. Finally, we assessed cytokine levels in plasma. Circulating TNF, CCL2, CXCL9, and IL-6 levels were markedly elevated in Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice compared with levels in WT littermates (Figure 2D). Although these molecules may be produced by multiple cell types, these observations are consistent with a general dysregulation of steady-state cytokine production in Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice. Collectively, these results confirm that a lack of AhR in monocytes increased tonic cytokine responses.

Figure 2 Deletion of AhR in monocytes by targeting Cx3cr1-expressing cells causes dysregulation of tonic cytokine responses in vivo. Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates were treated with tamoxifen. (A) Monocytes from the bone marrow were purified. Expression of the indicated genes was assessed by reverse transcription quantitative pCR (RT-qPCR). The median is shown (n = 7 in 2 independent experiments). Schematic was created with BioRender. (B and C) Sca-1 expression in immune cell types of the indicated tissues from Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice or WT AhRfl/fl littermates. Representative flow cytometric results are shown. For the MFI of Sca-1, the median is shown (n = 7 in 2 independent experiments). (D) Plasma concentration of the indicated cytokines in Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates. The median is shown (n = 6 in 2 independent experiments). Significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. For all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. An absence of asterisks indicates nonsignificance.

Sexual dimorphism has been shown for IFN-I responses in mice and humans, in particular for mononuclear phagocytes (37–39). Because all of the above experiments were performed in female mice, we then addressed whether the effect of AhR deficiency on tonic cytokine responses in monocytes was sex biased. We compared female and male Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice and WT littermates for gene expression in bone marrow monocytes (Supplemental Figure 3E) and Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells (Supplemental Figure 3F). Expression of Isg15, Ifnb1, and Ccl5 was significantly increased in deficient monocytes to a similar extent in females and males. Sca-1 expression was also substantially increased in bone marrow monocytes and T cells in both male and female deficient mice. We conclude that AhR regulates tonic cytokine responses in monocytes similarly in female and male animals.

To address whether this effect of AhR was specific to monocytes or shared with other mononuclear phagocytes, we crossed AhRfl/fl mice with LysM-cre mice. In LysM*AhRΔ mice, we found that bone marrow monocytes were not deleted for Ahr and AhR activity was unaffected upon exposure to the agonist 6-formylindolo[3,2-b]carbazole (FICZ) as assessed by the expression of the canonical target gene Ahrr (Figure 3A). By contrast, macrophages were deficient for AhR activation, as shown by the decreased expression upon stimulation of AhR target genes Ahrr and Cyp1b1 (Figure 3B). We detected neither upregulation of Sca-1 on immune cells in bone marrow (Figure 3C) or blood (Figure 3D) nor increased cytokine secretion in blood (Figure 3E), suggesting that AhR deficiency in macrophages does not increase homeostatic cytokine responses. To further confirm these observations, we generated another model for AhR deletion in macrophages by crossing AhRfl/fl mice with CD64-icre mice (40). In these mice, AhR expression and its activity were unaffected in monocytes (Figure 3F), while macrophages were deficient for AhR activation (Figure 3G). We found that Sca-1 expression on immune cells (Figure 3H) and blood cytokine levels (Figure 3I) were unchanged in CD64*AhRΔ mice compared with WT littermates. Finally, we addressed the potential contribution of Cx3cr1-expressing macrophages to the phenotype observed in Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice. We induced Ahr deletion by tamoxifen treatment and then waited for 6 weeks before analysis. With this protocol, only long-lived macrophages remain deficient for Ahr, while short-lived monocytes regain normal Ahr expression (41). In this setting, Sca-1 expression on immune cells and blood cytokine levels were similar in deficient mice compared with WT littermates (Figure 3, J–L). Collectively, these results indicate that AhR is required to dampen tonic cytokine responses in monocytes but not in macrophages.

Figure 3 Tonic cytokine responses are unaffected in mice deficient for AhR in macrophages. (A–E) Lysm*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates were used. (A) AhR expression was assessed ex vivo on bone marrow monocytes, and Ahrr expression was assessed on monocytes cultured overnight with or without the AhR agonist FICZ. Gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR. The median is shown (n = 4 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test for Ahr, 2-way ANOVA for Ahrr. (B) Peritoneal macrophages were cultured overnight with or without FICZ. Gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR (n = 6 in 2 independent experiments). Two-way ANOVA. (C) Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells. Representative flow cytometric results and MFI are shown. Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Sca-1 expression in immune cell types in blood. The median is shown (n = 4 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Cytokine concentrations in plasma from Lysm*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates. The median is shown (n = 6 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. (F–I) CD64*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates were used. (F) AhR expression was assessed ex vivo on monocytes from bone marrow, and Ahrr expression was assessed on monocytes cultured overnight with or without FICZ. Gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR. The median is shown (n = 4–7 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test for Ahr; 2-way ANOVA for Ahrr. (G) Peritoneal macrophages were cultured overnight with or without FICZ. Gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR. The median is shown (n = 8 in 2 independent experiments). Two-way ANOVA. (H) MFI of Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells, with the median shown (n = 7 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. (I) Plasma cytokine concentrations. The median is shown (n = 11 in 3 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. (J–L) Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates were analyzed 6 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. (J and K) MFI of Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells. (J) Representative stainings. (K) MFI of Sca-1 expression in bone marrow cells, with the median shown (n = 10–11 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. (L) Plasma concentrations of the indicated cytokines, with the median shown (n = 8–11 in 2 independent experiments). Mann-Whitney U test. For all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Absence of asterisks indicates nonsignificance. Schematics in A, F, and J were created with BioRender.

AhR dampens STING-mediated tonic microbiota sensing. We then sought to assess whether tonic cytokine secretion was induced by sensing of microbiota-derived compounds. To this aim, we treated Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice and WT littermates with broad-spectrum antibiotics (metronidazole and neomycine) and assessed Sca-1 expression on monocytes as a readout for IFN-I responses (Figure 4, A and B). Of note, because ampicillin-sensitive microbiota produce AhR agonists (42), we did not use ampicillin to avoid depleting this physiological source of AhR stimulation. Antibiotics treatment significantly (Figure 4B) decreased Sca-1 expression in deficient mice, while it had no effect on WT littermates, suggesting that microbiota-derived compounds were the main source of tonic stimulation for inducing IFN-I production in monocytes. STING-dependent microbiota sensing was shown to be a major driver of tonic IFN responses in DCs (10). To address whether STING was involved in the tonic microbiota sensing that we observed in monocytes, we generated mice deficient for STING, in which Ahr could be deleted in monocytes upon tamoxifen treatment, by crossing Ccr2*AhR mice with StingGt mice, which have a missense mutation of Sting functioning as a null allele (43). Increased expression of Sca-1 in immune cells (Figure 4C) and of Ifnb1 and ISGs in monocytes (Figure 4D) was abolished in AhR-deficient monocytes when mice were also deficient for STING activation. Collectively, these results show that AhR activation in monocytes played an essential role in dampening STING-mediated tonic microbiota-induced responses.

Figure 4 AhR dampens STING-mediated tonic microbiota sensing. (A and B) Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice (KO) and WT AhRfl/fl littermates were treated orally with antibiotics for 1 week. Mice were analyzed after tamoxifen treatment. (A) Representative staining for Sca-1 expression in bone marrow CD43+ monocytes. (B) MFI, with the median shown (n = 13–15 in 5 independent experiments). Two-way ANOVA. (C and D) Ccr2*AhRΔ (AhR-KO StingWT), WT AhRfl/fl (WT StingWT), Ccr2*AhRΔ StingGt/Gt (AhR-KO StingGt), and WT AhRfl/fl StingGt/Gt (WT StingGt) mice were treated with tamoxifen. (C) MFI of Sca-1 expression in the indicated bone marrow cells. The median is shown (n = 3–5 in 2 independent experiments). Two-way ANOVA. (D) Bone marrow monocytes were purified. Expression of the indicated genes was assessed by RT-qPCR. The median is shown (n = 6 in 3 independent experiments). Two-way ANOVA. For all panels, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. An absence of asterisks indicates nonsignificance. The schematics in A and C were created with BioRender.

We then sought to determine the main physiological source of AhR activation responsible for this phenomenon. To assess the role of diet-derived AhR ligands, we fed Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice and WT littermates a purified diet, which contains very low levels of indoles (indole-poor diet), therefore depleting the main source of diet-derived AhR agonists (44). We compared these groups with mice fed the same purified diet supplemented with indole-3-carbinole, a precursor of AhR agonists (I3C diet). We have previously shown that the I3C diet induces physiological AhR activation levels within the same range as those induced by a normal chow diet (44). In addition, to assess the contribution of the gut microbiota as a source of AhR agonists, we depleted mice fed an indole-poor or an I3C diet of ampicillin-sensitive species, among which Lactobacilli are major producers of indole-derivative AhR agonists (42, 45). Therefore we compared 4 groups of mice, depleted of either diet-derived or microbiota-derived AhR agonists, or both (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We found that reduced levels of diet-derived or of microbiota-derived AhR agonists did not increase ISG expression in monocytes or Sca-1 expression in immune cells in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), and only Cx3cr1*AhRΔ mice showed increased tonic IFN responses, which remained similar across treatment conditions. These results suggest that AhR signaling can be activated in monocytes by other sources that are redundant with diet-derived and gut microbiota–derived AhR agonists, such as products of the kynurenine pathway (25).

AhR activation limits tonic cytokine responses in human monocytes. To address the relevance of our findings for humans, we analyzed blood monocytes from healthy donors. We reasoned that ex vivo exposure to culture medium would mimic physiological steady-state stimulation with AhR ligands. Indeed, tryptophan-derived AhR agonists are naturally present in culture medium (46), and added serum also contains circulating indole-derived AhR ligands (47). In addition, we have previously observed spontaneous TNF secretion by human monocytes starting from 3 hours after culturing (48), suggesting that culture medium contains a natural source of cytokine-inducing stimulus.

To assess the role of AhR in response to homeostatic activation, we inhibited AhR signaling pharmacologically using stemregenin 1 (SR1) and performed RNA-Seq analysis after 6 hours. We focused on genes that were overexpressed with SR1 treatment compared with physiological activation (Supplemental Table 2). Pathway enrichment analysis showed an enrichment for TNF signaling and IFN responses (Figure 5A). Indeed, multiple TNF pathway genes (including TNF) (Figure 5B) and ISGs (including IFNB1) (Figure 5C) were overexpressed in the presence of SR1 compared with the medium condition, similar to our observations in mice deficient for AhR in monocytes. We hypothesized that ISG expression is a secondary effect due to an autocrine loop of IFN-β on monocytes. To directly test this, we assessed ISG expression by monocytes after exposure to a soluble IFN-I receptor (B18R) that acts as an inhibitor (49) (Figure 5D). SR1-augmented expression of MX1, CXCL10, and IFIT1 was significantly diminished in the presence of B18R, showing that IFN-I signaling was required for ISG-increased expression upon AhR inhibition. We also tested whether expression of the TNF-related cytokine CCL3 was the result of an increased TNF autocrine loop, by using an anti-TNF–blocking antibody (Figure 5E). CCL3 secretion was increased in the presence of SR1, which was abolished with blockade of TNF. Collectively, these results indicate that physiological AhR activation represses spontaneous TNF and IFN-I production by human monocytes ex vivo.

Figure 5 AhR activation limits tonic cytokine responses in human monocytes. Human blood monocytes were cultured for 6 hours in the presence or absence of the AhR inhibitor SR1. (A–C) Monocytes were subjected to RNA-Seq analysis (n = 6). (A) Enrichment analysis for GO biological pathways using genes differentially upregulated in SR1-treated monocytes. (B and C). Scaled expression of TNF-related (B) and IFN-stimulated (C) genes. TNF and IFNB1 are highlighted by an asterisk. (D) Monocytes were cultured in the presence or absence of the IFNAR inhibitor B18R. Expression of the indicated genes was assessed by RT-qPCR. The median is shown (n = 8–9 in 4 independent experiments). (E) Monocytes were cultured in the presence of anti-TNF–blocking antibody or an isotype control (iso). The concentration of CCL3 in supernatant is shown (n = 6 in 3 independent experiments). (F and G) Monocytes were cultured in the presence or absence of the STING inhibitor H-151 (n = 8 in 4 independent experiments). (F) The concentration of the indicated cytokines in supernatant is shown. (G) Expression of the indicated genes was assessed by RT-qPCR. Ctrl, control condition with DMSO. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Friedman test.

Cytokine responses can be triggered by reactivation of endogenous retroviruses (ERVs) stimulating intracellular pathogen recognition pathways (50). We assessed the possibility that AhR inhibition would increase this phenomenon in monocytes, thereby stimulating cytokine secretion. To address this, we reanalyzed our transcriptomics data for transposable elements and specifically assessed ERV expression. While we detected the expression of various ERV elements in human monocytes cultured for 6 hours, there was no significant difference in ERV expression in SR1-treated monocytes compared with physiological condition (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 3). These results indicate that AhR inhibition does not increase ERV reactivation in human monocytes.

To test whether the STING pathway was involved in inducing the tonic cytokine production observed ex vivo in human monocytes, we inhibited STING activation using H-151, a potent selective STING antagonist (51). The increase in TNF and CCL3 secretion induced by SR1 was abolished in the presence of H-151 (Figure 5F). In addition, expression of MX1, CXCL10, and IFIT1 was no longer upregulated by SR1 treatment when monocytes were exposed to H-151 (Figure 5G). These results suggest that in human monocytes, similar to the mouse, activation of AhR downmodulates STING-mediated tonic cytokine responses.

Low physiological AhR activity in monocytes correlates with increased tonic cytokine responses in vivo in humans. To evaluate whether these findings apply to humans in an in vivo context, we analyzed monocytes from patients with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) who have clinically inactive disease. Indeed, we have previously shown that monocytes from patients with sJIA express low levels of AhR compared with healthy age-matched individuals (52) (Figure 6A). To assess AhR activity in these monocytes, we exposed them to the AhR agonist FICZ and measured the expression of canonical AhR target genes. Expression of CYP1A1 and CYP1B1 was significantly decreased in monocytes from patients with sJAI (Figure 6B), indicating lower AhR activity. We then reanalyzed transcriptomics data from purified blood monocytes from patients with sJIA (53). To assess AhR activity, we used a published “pan-tissue AhR activation” signature (54). We also designed our own signature for physiological AhR activation in human monocytes using the genes upregulated in the control medium condition versus those exposed to SR1. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed significant enrichment for both gene signatures in monocytes from healthy individuals (Figure 6C). The list of genes and their contribution to the enrichment score are shown in Supplemental Table 4. In particular, AhR target genes were expressed at higher levels in monocytes from healthy controls (Figure 6D). Most of the human orthologs of genes enriched in steady-state WT mouse monocytes compared with AhR-deficient monocytes were also enriched in monocytes from healthy controls compared with monocytes from patients with sJIA (Supplemental Figure 6). These observations are consistent with decreased homeostatic AhR signaling in monocytes from patients with sJIA with inactive disease. By contrast, gene signatures for ISG and for TNF responses were significantly enriched in monocytes from sJIA patients with inactive disease (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 4), including TNF and multiple ISGs (Figure 6F). These results show a correlation between low physiological AhR activity in monocytes and increased tonic cytokine responses in vivo in humans.