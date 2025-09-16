Integrative mapping of preexisting influenza immune landscapes predicts vaccine response

Sex as a biological variable

This study included 244 children of both sexes, aged 24–59 months. Sex was considered as a demographic variable.

Study participants

We compiled data from multiple research projects that evaluated immune responses to a trivalent LAIV (Nasovac-S, based on the A/Leningrad/134/17/57 master donor strain, which is in use in Russia) among children in The Gambia. The cohort comprised 244 children aged 24–59 months who received the LAIV during 2017 and 2018 as part of an open-label, prospective, observational, phase 4 immunogenicity study nested within a larger randomized trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02972957) (7). Eligible participants were healthy children with no history of respiratory illness in the preceding 14 days and no prior influenza vaccination. Exclusion criteria included serious active medical conditions (e.g., chronic diseases, severe malnutrition, genetic disorders), known immunodeficiency, hypersensitivity to vaccine components, recent use of immunosuppressive therapies, and contraindications to LAIV administration. After community sensitization, recruitment was conducted in Sukuta, a periurban area in The Gambia. Participants recruited in 2017 (n = 118) received the 2016–2017 northern hemisphere formulation, which included strains A/17/California/2009/38 (H1N1)pdm09-like, A/17/Hong Kong/2014/8296 (H3N2)-like, and B/Texas/02/2013-like (B/Victoria/2/87-like lineage). In 2018 (n = 135), participants received the 2017–18 formulation in which the H1N1 component was updated to A/17/New York/15/5364 (H1N1)pdm09-like; the H3N2 and B strains remained unchanged. Nine individuals in the 2018 cohort withdrew or missed the final study visit, leaving 244 children for the final analyses (see ref. 7 for the study profile). Whole blood and serum were collected before vaccination (day 0) and on day 21 after vaccination. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected at days 0, 2, and 7 after LAIV administration using flocked swabs (Copan FLOQSwabs) and stored in RNAprotect Cell Reagent (QIAGEN) for viral shedding assessment and microbiome analyses. To evaluate mucosal antibody responses, oral fluid samples were collected at days 0 and 21 after LAIV administration using Oracol Plus swabs (Malvern Medical Development). Whole blood samples were drawn for serum separation, flow cytometry, and transcriptomic analyses. All samples were stored at –70°C until processing.

Datasets encompassing a wide array of immune parameters

Humoral immune responses. HAI assays (21) were performed according to standard protocols on all 244 children using prevaccination (day 0) and postvaccination (day 21) samples using vaccine strain-matched antigens to assess seroconversion, defined as a 4-fold or greater increase in HAI titers to 1:40 or greater from day 0 to day 21 (7). This allowed for the evaluation of antibody responses against all 3 LAIV-vaccine strains: A(H1N1) pdm09, A(H3N2), and B/Victoria/2/87-like lineage influenza virus strains. Influenza virus–specific IgA in oral fluids was quantified using a protein microarray with recombinant HA and neuraminidase proteins and normalized to total IgA in the sample (measured by ELISA) (43). A 2-fold increase in the proportion of influenza virus–specific IgA was considered a significant mucosal antibody response. An influenza virus protein microarray was performed on 239 study participants with both time points to determine the cross-reactive binding of serum antibodies against a panel of HA proteins from various influenza virus strains, including both vaccine-matched, drifted, and historical variants (44). Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity was assessed on all study participants using reporter cell lines expressing Fc gamma receptors in the presence of chimeric H6/1 HA protein (H6 head domain combined with an H1 stalk domain), measuring the ability of antibodies to bind to group 1 HA stalk and mediate effector cell functions, exactly as described previously (45). Briefly, we employed a stable Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cell line expressing a chimeric H6/1 HA, wherein the H6 head domain renders this target largely free of head-specific human antibodies, thereby enabling focused detection of stalk-directed responses. After seeding these cH6/1 MDCK cells in 96-well plates, serially diluted serum or monoclonal antibodies were added, followed by Jurkat effector cells engineered to express human FcγRIIIa (V158 variant). The assay was incubated for 6 hours, after which luminescence was measured as an indicator of effector cell activation via the Fc-HA interaction. ELISA based on standardized protocols was used to measure IgG levels to serum NA from N1 and N2, serum group 1 and 2 stalk-specific IgG using chimeric HA constructs (cH6/1 and cH7/3; H7 head domain on top of an H3 stalk domain), secretory IgA in oral secretions to N1 NA, and group 1 stalk in 242 study participants.

Cellular immune responses. T cell responses before and on day 21 after LAIV administration were measured by stimulating fresh whole blood with overlapping 15–18-mer peptide pools covering vaccine-matched HA (H1, H3, and B/Victoria/2/87-like HA), nucleoprotein, and matrix proteins (219 study participants). Intracellular cytokine staining for IFN-γ and IL-2 was performed, and responses were analyzed using flow cytometry, as previously described (7).

Viral shedding, density of S. pneumoniae, and viral load. Nasopharyngeal swabs from 244 participants were assessed for LAIV strain shedding on days 2 and 7 after LAIV administration using reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) assays targeting HA genes as previously described (7). Quantitative RT-PCR provided viral load measurements expressed as log 10 egg infectious dose equivalents per milliliter. Additionally, the presence and density of nasopharyngeal S. pneumoniae before vaccination were quantified as previously described (9). Baseline samples were tested for the presence of respiratory viruses using a multiplex real-time PCR method, as detailed in the original publication (28). The assay panel included influenza A and B viruses, respiratory syncytial virus types A and B, human parainfluenza viruses 1–4, human metapneumovirus, adenovirus, seasonal coronaviruses (229E, OC43, NL63), and human rhinovirus.

Immunophenotyping. Multicolor flow cytometry panels were utilized to quantify frequencies of innate immune cell subsets before vaccination in 130 participants. The cell populations analyzed included mDCs, pDCs, monocyte subsets (classical, intermediate, and nonclassical monocytes), and Tfh cells. Circulating Tfh cells expressing activation markers (CXCR3+ICOS+PD-1+) were quantified at baseline to assess their role in supporting antibody responses (28).

Transcriptomic profiles. RNA-Seq was conducted on nasal swabs from 121 participants and blood samples from 93 participants collected before LAIV to generate transcriptomic profiles following the protocol detailed in our previous work (8). Briefly, Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) was performed using the fgsea Bioconductor package, ranking genes by their Spearman’s correlation coefficients between rlog-normalized expression and LAIV viral loads. Enrichment was assessed separately for Reactome pathways and a cell-subset marker set (50 defining genes per subset), and single-sample GSEA was also conducted using prevaccination (baseline) gene expression values for each participant. Normalized enrichment scores, adjusted P values, and leading-edge genes were extracted for each pathway. Pathways with an adjusted P value less than 0.1 were considered significant, representing a more stringent threshold than the commonly used P value less than 0.25.

Demographic and clinical data. Detailed demographic data, including age, sex, nutritional status (weight-for-height z score), and health history, were collected for all 244 study participants to assess potential correlations with immune responses. Participants were monitored for adverse events, and any respiratory illnesses occurring during the study period were documented to evaluate safety and potential confounding factors.

Data integration and preprocessing

The integrated dataset was generated using the standard extract-transform-load procedure, as described previously (17). Briefly, data from 6 primary datasets, each provided in CSV format and encompassing various immunological assays and demographic information, were integrated using the unique identifier Subject ID. This integration was facilitated by a custom combine_data function, which merged the datasets into a single comprehensive dataset. Data were obtained before vaccination (day 0) and on day 21 after vaccination for all measured parameters, including cellular, humoral, and mucosal values. Fold-changes were then calculated to obtain the LAIV-responsiveness measures, capturing both the preexisting immune state and the vaccine-induced responses. Before analyzing the integrated dataset, we performed several preprocessing steps. The proportion of missing values varied from 1% to 56% across features. We addressed these missing values using a median-based imputation (medianImpute), in which the median value of the corresponding feature replaced each missing entry. The data were then normalized by centering (subtracting the mean) and scaling (dividing by the standard deviation) of each feature. Features exhibiting zero variance (zv) and near-zero variance (nzv) were identified and removed to reduce noise and improve computational efficiency. Additionally, features with pairwise Pearson correlation coefficients greater than 0.85 were considered highly correlated and were filtered by retaining only 1 representative feature from each correlated group. The final dataset included a comprehensive set of immunological and demographic features representing various aspects of the immune response to LAIV.

Data-driven immunogenicity responders subtyping

In this section, we describe the methodology used for clustering a dataset based on t-SNE dimensionality reduction (46), KNN graph construction, and Louvain community detection (47, 48). We also outline the optimization steps for selecting the best clustering result based on multiple clustering evaluation metrics.

t-SNE dimensionality reduction. X ε Rn × d represents the dataset with n samples and d features. We first applied t-SNE to project the dataset into a lower-dimensional space, Y ε Rn × 2. The t-SNE method aims to minimize the Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence between probability distributions of points in high-dimensional and low-dimensional spaces. The objective function minimized by t-SNE is:

(Equation 1)

where p ij is the similarity between points i and j in the high-dimensional space, and q ij is the similarity in the low-dimensional space.

KNN graph construction. Given the t-SNE projection Y, we constructed a KNN graph to capture the local structure of the data. For each point i, the k nearest neighbors are determined based on the Euclidean distance in the 2D space:

(Equation 2)

where yi and yj are the t-SNE coordinates of points i and j, respectively. The graph G = (V, E) is constructed with V being the set of nodes (samples) and E the set of edges connecting each point to its k nearest neighbors. The weight of each edge is defined as:

(Equation 3)

where smaller distances lead to higher edge weights, emphasizing closer neighbors.

Louvain clustering for community detection. The Louvain method is applied to the KNN graph for community detection. The Louvain algorithm optimizes modularity Q, which measures the density of edges within communities compared with what would be expected in a random graph. The modularity is defined as:

(Equation 4)

where: Aij is the adjacency matrix of the graph, ki is the degree of node i, m is the total number of edges, ci is the community assignment of node i, and δ(ci, cj) is the Kronecker delta function that equals 1 if ci = cj and 0 otherwise.

The Louvain method iteratively maximizes Q by merging nodes and communities to achieve an optimal partitioning.

Iterative optimization of clustering resolution. To explore different clustering resolutions, we applied the Louvain algorithm over a range of resolutions r. The resolution r controls the granularity of the clustering, with lower resolutions favoring fewer, larger clusters, and higher resolutions producing more, smaller clusters. We define a sequence of resolutions {r 1 , r 2 ..., r k } such that r i+1 = r i + Δr, Δr = 0.1 for each iteration i. For each resolution r i , we computed the modularity Q(r i ) and the number of clusters C(r i ). We kept the clustering results that fell within the desired range of cluster counts: C min ≤ C(r i ) ≤ C max .

Evaluation metrics for best clustering selection. After obtaining multiple clustering results across different resolutions, we selected the best result based on a combination of metrics. Modularity Q — we aim to maximize the modularity score, which indicates better separation of communities. Silhouette score S — the silhouette score measures the cohesion and separation of clusters. For each point i, the silhouette score is defined as:

(Equation 5)

where a(i) is the average distance between i and all other points in the same cluster, and b(i) is the average distance between i and all points in the nearest cluster. We maximized the average silhouette score across all points.

The Davies-Bouldin index (DBI) is computed as:

(Equation 6)

where s i is the average distance within cluster i, and d ij is the distance between cluster centroids i and j. A lower DBI indicates better clustering. A lower DBI indicates better clustering.

The Calinski-Harabasz index (CH) is given by:

(Equation 7)

where B k is the between-cluster dispersion and W k is the within-cluster dispersion. Higher CH values indicate better clustering.

Combined score for clustering selection. For each clustering result, we normalized the metrics and computed a combined score M to select the best clustering: M = α1 × normalize(Q) + α2 × normalize(S) + α3 × (1 – normalize[DBI]) + α4 × normalize(CH), where α1, α2, α3, and α4 are weights assigned to each metric, and the normalization function scales each metric to the range [0, 1]. The clustering result with the highest score, M, was selected as the final optimal clustering.

Predictive modeling of immunophenotypic clusters. After clustering, the immunophenotypic groups identified in Immunaut’s first step were treated as categorical outcomes in a predictive modeling framework. In this second step, the SIMON platform (17, 31) was employed to systematically evaluate 141 machine learning algorithms, aiming to discover a minimal set of baseline features capable of accurately predicting immunophenotypic group membership. Predictors were baseline measurements of immune and molecular features, with immunophenotypic groups from clustering serving as the outcome variable. Data preprocessing procedures included centering and scaling, median imputation for missing values, removal of highly correlated features, and zero- and near-zero-variance filtering to ensure data quality. The dataset was divided into 80% training and 20% testing sets for model development, allowing for independent model validation. Parallel computation was implemented to expedite the training and selection process, with the number of cores for parallel processing set to the number of available CPU cores minus 1. Model evaluation during training utilized a 10-fold cross-validation approach, repeated 3 times to enhance robustness and mitigate overfitting. The performance of each model was assessed on the independent test set, using a confusion matrix and AUC metrics to provide unbiased evaluations of predictive accuracy across the 3 response classes. One-versus-all receiver operating characteristic curves were generated for each class using the pROC package in R, allowing for a detailed assessment of model sensitivity and specificity. To gain insights into feature significance, variable importance scores were calculated for each model within each response class. These scores were aggregated across classes to highlight baseline features with the highest predictive power, providing a comprehensive view of the immune and molecular markers most strongly associated with specific immunophenotypic group memberships.

Model interpretability

SHAP analysis was conducted using the DALEX (moDel Agnostic Language for Exploration and eXplanation) package in R (https://github.com/ModelOriented/DALEX/) to interpret the contribution of individual features to the gradient boosting machine model’s predictions for each LAIV responder group (49, 50). SHAP values were computed to quantify the local, observation-specific impact of each feature on the model’s output, providing an additive decomposition of predictions into contributions from individual features and an intercept term. For each observation, SHAP values reflect how much each feature increases or decreases the predicted probability of belonging to a specific cluster (group 1: CD8+ T cell responders, group 2: mucosal responders, group 3: systemic, broad influenza A responders) relative to the baseline prediction (intercept). The analysis was implemented by linking the trained gradient boosting machine model with the DALEX explainer function, generating SHAP values for features prioritized by global variable importance scores. Feature contributions were visualized for each cluster using horizontal bar plots, where the magnitude and direction of SHAP values indicate the relative importance and influence (positive or negative) of each feature on the prediction. This approach provided granular insights into how baseline immune features drive LAIV immunogenicity across different responder groups.

Tree-based analysis. All analyses were conducted in R using the rpart and rpart.plot packages. Data were loaded from a CSV file and merged with feature mapping information to restore original feature names. Missing values were replaced by column medians to ensure complete datasets for model fitting. Categorical variables were converted to factors, and continuous variables were discretized into meaningful bins based on predefined cutoffs. After discarding redundant variables, a decision-tree model was fitted using rpart with parameters set to ensure appropriate pruning (cp = 0.01) and sufficient sample sizes for splits (minsplit = 70, minbucket = 10). The tree was visualized with rpart.plot, and its full rule set was extracted using rpart.rules and saved for downstream interpretation.

Data analysis

Statistical analysis was performed using R (https://www.r-project.org/) package ggpubr version 0.4.0. Integrative and machine learning analysis, including hierarchical clustering, t-SNE, KNN, and Louvain clustering, and supervised machine learning approach SIMON, were performed using PANDORA software version 0.2.1. All data visualizations were conducted in R version 4.3.1 with the tidyverse package (version 2.0.0) for data wrangling. Heatmaps were created using the pheatmap package (version 1.0.12), polar plots were produced with ggplot2 (version 3.5.1) and the Wes Anderson color palette (version 0.3.7), and radar plots were generated with fmsb (version 0.7.6). Scaled median pathway expression values were calculated by grouping genes by pathway, omitting any missing values, and computing the median for each pathway-group pair. These scaled median values were used in all visualization techniques for consistent metric comparison across clusters in each plot type. Feature-specific polar plot values were further transformed using log 10 to control significant variances, ensuring a more balanced visualization of expression levels across features.

Data availability

Data values reported in this manuscript are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. The complete, integrated, and deidentified dataset supporting the findings in this study is available on Zenodo (51): Comprehensive Multimodal Immune Response Dataset for LAIV Vaccination in Pediatric Cohorts. This dataset includes all baseline and postvaccination measurements required to reproduce the analyses presented in this study. In addition, deidentified, processed/normalized gene expression data for baseline nasal and blood RNA-Seq for all participants are available on Zenodo (52). Researchers requiring access specifically to raw data should contact the corresponding author to initiate a request. Access will be facilitated through a formal data transfer agreement managed by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to ensure compliance with ethical approvals. The Immunaut platform, used for mapping immune profiles and predicting vaccine responses, is accessible via the PANDORA AI platform (https://pandora.atomic-lab.org/) and as an R package on CRAN (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/Immunaut/index.html). General documentation for the Immunaut package is hosted on GitHub (https://github.com/atomiclaboratory/Immunaut). Furthermore, to ensure reproducibility of our specific findings, the exact code used for figure generation and modeling presented in this work has been deposited on GitHub (https://github.com/atomiclaboratory/Immunaut/tree/master/R-package#example-5-using-immune-response-dataset-for-laiv-vaccination-in-pediatric-cohorts-dataset).

Study approval

Written informed consent was obtained from parents or guardians, and the study was approved by The Gambia Government, the UK Medical Research Council Joint Ethics Committee, and the Medicines Control Agency of The Gambia, adhering to the International Conference on Harmonisation Good Clinical Practice standards.