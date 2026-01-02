Impaired complement regulation drives chronic lung allograft dysfunction after lung transplantation

CLAD is characterized by a persistent and irreversible decline in lung function and is the major cause of long-term morbidity and mortality after LTx (2, 52). Both innate and adaptive immune responses contribute to the progression of CLAD (53). The complement system is an early component of the innate immune response and has been shown to influence outcomes in primary graft dysfunction, a form of acute lung injury occurring early after LTx (54–56). However, complement activation also influences long-term adaptive immune responses in multiple organ systems and has been implicated in CLAD pathogenesis (9). Complement activation has been shown to augment alloimmune CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses through C3a-C3aR interactions (21, 57, 58). More specifically, IL-17 activation in lung allografts suppresses membrane regulatory protein expression in airway epithelial cells and results in increased local complement activation (9). Increased C3a levels enhances IL-17 production, setting up a feed-forward loop that worsens obliterative bronchiolitis. Increased C3a levels also upregulate TGF-β, a key mediator of obliterative bronchiolitis, which downregulates membrane regulatory proteins such as CD46/Crry and CD55 in models of lung fibrosis (23, 59). This TGF-β–mediated loss of regulatory proteins is abrogated by both C3aR and C5aR1 inhibition, demonstrating how complement activation is a key component of amplification loops propagating irreversible airway and parenchymal fibrosis (23, 59).

There exists considerable variability in the onset of CLAD. Risk factors such as infection, air pollution, aspiration, and a prior history of primary graft dysfunction or acute cellular rejection (ACR) predispose to an earlier onset of CLAD (1, 6, 60). Given the heterogeneity of immune responses, it has been increasingly recognized that particular recipients may also be genetically predisposed to worse CLAD-free survival (61, 62). The C3 R102G functional polymorphism has also been associated with worse outcomes in kidney and liver transplantation (63, 64). LTx recipients who had a donor with C3 R102G had worse bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome–free survival (65). However, at least in renal transplantation, there has been no benefit to matching donors with recipients, based on this polymorphism (66), and long-term LTx outcomes in recipients with advanced lung disease and C3 R102G have not been investigated to date. Surprisingly, we observed that nearly one-third of LTx recipients harbored C3 R102G polymorphism, which exceeds the minor allele frequency of 10% to 15% in the general population, suggesting it may also play a role in the pathophysiology of the underlying lung disease. However, having such a common polymorphism among recipients also necessitates a better understanding of how it affects CLAD-free survival in the setting of impaired complement regulation. Moreover, the prevalence of this functional polymorphism affords avenues to test whether modulating complement activation in LTx recipients with this polymorphism may facilitate personalized immunomodulation to improve CLAD-free survival.

To further probe the effects of dysregulated complement activation on CLAD development, we analyzed graft injury and inflammation in an orthotopic mouse LTx model using Crry–/– mice as recipients. Crry is a membrane complement regulator expressed on a wide variety of murine cells that prevents C3 fragment deposition in response to classical or alternative complement pathway activation (67). Like CD46, Crry regulates complement activation through Factor I–mediated cofactor activity (38, 39). In contrast to wild-type recipients, Crry–/– recipients had considerably more evidence of graft airway injury and higher levels of DSAs, suggesting that CLAD results from Ab-mediated complement activation. However, whether DSA-mediated complement activation is required for graft epithelial injury remains controversial. Introducing either complement-activating or non–complement-activating IgG against donor antigens into a heterotopic mouse tracheal transplant model has been shown to generate obliterative airway disease (68). In the orthotopic mouse LTx model, DSA generation occurred de novo approximately 8 days after club cell injury.

Given that our data indicated dysfunctional complement regulation triggers the production of DSAs, we next sought evidence of intragraft classical pathway activation by assessing C3d deposition. We observed more C3d deposition in Crry–/– compared with wild-type recipient allografts, with most activity concentrated on B cells within tertiary lymphoid aggregates and, to a lesser extent, on the vascular endothelium and bronchial epithelium. In contrast, C3d deposition was nearly absent from allografts of wild-type recipients. Additionally, IgG deposition was more apparent on the allograft alveolar capillaries and bronchial epithelium in the setting of impaired complement regulation in recipients. Although IgM expression was present on cells within the pleural cavity, IgM deposition was almost undetectable on lung parenchyma. Finally, we showed that B cell depletion significantly inhibited pathological signs of CLAD development in our animal model. Hence, despite the intrinsic differences in the animal model of Crry deficiency compared with the C3 polymorphism in humans, the work aids us in deciphering how impaired complement regulation drives chronic rejection after LTx. Specifically, the C3 polymorphism in humans results in impaired complement regulation as the charge of the C3 protein synthesized in the setting of the R102G polymorphism impairs the ability of the regulatory protein Factor H to inactivate it (36). Recipients harboring this polymorphism had worse CLAD-free survival in the presence of DSAs and had increased numbers of CD19+ B cells in their BAL. In the mouse model, Crry deficiency also resulted in impaired regulation and increased C3 activation (67), thereby leading to accelerated CLAD via a B cell–dependent process. Taken together, these data point to potential pathways by which impaired complement regulation enhances humoral immunity in the setting of LTx.

Increased complement activation has been reported to enhance B cell responses via multiple pathways (69). For example, resting B cells express high amounts of the complement receptor type 2 (CR2/CD21), which binds antigen-bound C3 fragments (48, 70). Co-clustering CR2 with the B cell receptor lowers the threshold of B cell activation, leading to enhanced Ab production (71). CR2 is also expressed on stromal cells and follicular dendritic cells, where it plays a vital role in antigen retention to promote the generation of B cell memory and Ab-secreting cells (72). In this regard, we noted C3d deposition on B cells within tertiary lymphoid aggregates within Crry–/– allografts. Our previous work has demonstrated that germinal-center B cells primarily housed within intragraft tertiary lymphoid tissues play a crucial role in the local production of IgG, but not IgM DSAs, while also promoting the generation of memory B cells and Ab-secreting cells within allograft tissue (73). This raises the possibility that our observation of BAL DSA accumulation in Crry–/– recipients is due to complement-mediated activation of germinal-center B cells (74). To this end, previous work has shown that complement fragment deposition on B cells promotes their activation (75). The B cell receptor C1q binding domain drives the fixation of C3 fragments to the B cell membrane and generates optimal antigen-specific responses (49). Relative to these previous reports, we observed increased B cell accumulation, enhanced proliferative responses, and elevated levels of memory B cells and Ab-secreting cells in allografts after transplantation into Crry–/– recipients. Interestingly, a recent single-cell RNA-sequencing study revealed an association between intragraft accumulation of plasma cells and CLAD in human and mouse allografts (15). Collectively, data from the orthotopic mouse LTx model implicate dysregulated complement activation in stimulating local B cell activation responses that promote CLAD development.

Observations from the animal model prompt questions as to whether the increased susceptibility to CLAD in the setting of the C3 polymorphism is due to B cell–dependent pathways. We observed an increased proportion of BAL CD19+ B cells in recipients with the polymorphism. Moreover, CLAD-free survival in the setting of C3 R102G polymorphism occurred primarily in patients who developed anti-HLA donor-specific Abs, which are B cell dependent. Hence, although DSA prevalence did not differ among those with and without the polymorphism, we attribute these observations to inherent differences in investigating Ab-mediated alloimmune responses between mice and humans. Our categorization of DSAs in patients is based on MFI from a bead-based platform, whereas we measure titers in the mouse model. Other possibilities include contributions from non-HLA Abs (12) and DSAs deposited in the allograft (76, 77). Knowing that RAS is a form of CLAD associated with humoral immune responses and worse outcomes, we also interrogated if patients with the C3 polymorphism had an increased odds of RAS using forced vital capacity as a prognostic adjunct (78), but we did not observe a difference. Moreover, because the B cell enumeration in our patient cohort was done using a clinical flow cytometry panel (79) and we do not have banked BAL samples for this cohort, we were unable to conclusively link the increased BAL CD19+ B cells in our recipients with the polymorphism to B cell activation. Yet, plasma from patients harboring this polymorphism has been shown to activate the alternative pathway (AP) more efficiently, and these patients demonstrate increased AP amplification (36). This increased activation and amplification would generate more complement activation fragments (e.g., C3d), which would bind to receptors such as CR2, thus enhancing B cell responses, including DSA production. Anti-HLA Abs have also been shown to induce epithelial cell proliferation as well as induce the production of soluble growth factors, thus perpetuating injury that leads to CLAD (80, 81). Thus, the worse CLAD-free survival in patients with post-transplant DSAs harboring the C3 R102G polymorphism, and the enrichment of BAL CD19+ B cells, encourage us to build on our observations from the animal model of Crry deficiency in recipients that demonstrated high BAL C3d+ B cells, elevated levels of intragraft DSAs, and B cell–dependent CLAD development. Our data collectively suggest that CLAD development in the setting of dysregulated complement activation is mediated by increased humoral responses. Future work would involve measuring markers of complement activation in the BAL of recipients harboring this polymorphism, improved subphenotyping of B cells and their subsets to assess for complement-mediated activation in longitudinal samples from LTx recipients, as well as staining lung tissues with C3d and IgG, as we have demonstrated in our animal model, to conclusively prove that the C3 R102G polymorphism increases the risk of CLAD via B cell activation.

There are also other potential mechanisms by which complement activation may be increasing CLAD risk, including complement activation–driven T cell effector responses that could indirectly influence B cell responses, increased Ab-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and direct toxicity through HLA ligation that drives fibrosis (82, 83). From the standpoint of leveraging this polymorphism for patient selection in future clinical trials, mechanistic studies could involve determining whether the C3 R102G mutation worsens allograft injury via a C3d-CR2–mediated axis, perhaps by promoting memory B cell responses. Further investigation into probing impaired classical pathway activation on allograft endothelial surfaces could be addressed with inhibitors of C1-esterase, C3, or C5. Given the availability of FDA-approved anticomplement agents that target these molecules, such therapies could be considered for complement-mediated injury in LTx recipients (16).

Our study has limitations, including insufficient sample sizes at both sites to test whether this polymorphism predisposes to AMR as a mediator of CLAD. Additionally, we did not observe significant differences in the prevalence of ACR or lymphocytic bronchiolitis in either the BJH or the UCSF cohort, regardless of the polymorphism. However, we are cautious about overinterpreting ACR data in human recipients, because pathologist agreement is low, protocols differ between centers, and ACR is a heterogeneous process prone to sampling error (84, 85). Moreover, many patients with ACR do not develop CLAD, and many recipients with CLAD have never experienced prior ACR (11, 86, 87). Emerging data suggest ACR and AMR may coexist within the same allograft and be mechanistically linked (88, 89). Because we cannot exclude the possibility that the C3 polymorphism drives ACR and lymphocytic bronchiolitis, we elected not to include them in the final multivariable models, to prevent collider bias. We also do not routinely measure other non-HLA anti-allograft Abs in the allograft or circulation. However, we observed that IgG2c and IgG3 (but not IgM or IgG1) levels were elevated in the BAL of Crry–/– recipients as compared with in their serum, whereas only IgM was elevated in the serum of Crry–/– recipients compared with wild-type allograft recipients. Along these lines, although IgG1 strongly activates complement in humans, IgG2 subclasses and IgG3 strongly activate complement in mice (90–92). These observations support the role of local Ab production and intragraft complement-mediated responses in LTx recipients as downstream responses to impaired complement regulation. Nevertheless, despite observing the propensity toward CLAD in both humans and mice, we acknowledge our modeling of impaired complement regulation in mice is not entirely analogous to mechanisms that operate in humans (93). Another limitation is that collagenase digestion was used to generate allograft single-cell suspensions, which could cause CD138 shedding, leading to an underestimate of Ab-secreting cell numbers (94). Although we did not include isograft data in our experiments, we have previously reported that syngeneic transplants, in which 3T-B6 lungs were engrafted into B6 recipients, did not develop chronic rejection despite extensive club cell injury (44). Additionally, because there is no validated scoring system for the pathology of CLAD in mouse models, we used the B score for histopathological scoring of airway involvement (95). Moreover, we used Masson’s trichrome staining and tissue hydroxyproline assays as a surrogate for the fibrosis that occurs in chronic rejection. The proportion of recipients with RAS was low to draw any meaningful conclusions, and we did not have total lung capacity data on our recipients in these cohorts. However, whereas increased humoral responses are associated with RAS, DSAs remain a risk for obstructive CLAD (96–98) and can affect lung function even in the absence of clinical AMR (99). Future clinical studies should focus on determining if complement-mediated humoral immune responses contribute to RAS (14).

Using an orthotopic mouse model of LTx, we show that dysregulated complement regulation promotes CLAD through enhancing B cell activation. In a multicenter study, we demonstrate worse CLAD-free survival in recipients who carry the C3 R102G polymorphism and have DSA. The mechanistic basis for this finding may primarily be B cell dependent, suggesting that conventional T cell immunosuppression regimens may be of limited efficacy at preventing CLAD in patients with the C3 R102G polymorphism. By describing a sizeable subgroup of LTx recipients with a polymorphism that predisposes them to impaired complement regulation, we identify a cohort that can form the basis of clinical trials in personalized immunomodulation to improve long-term outcomes after LTx.