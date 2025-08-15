Inhibiting inflammation in adipocytes accelerates mammary tumor development in mice

Sex as a biological variable. This study exclusively examined female mice because the disease modeled, breast cancer, predominantly affects females.

Mouse models. All animal experimental protocols, including those for mouse use and euthanasia, were reviewed and approved by the IACUC of University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center under the animal protocol 2015-101207. The transgenic strains — adipocyte-specific, Dox-inducible RIDα/β-transgenic mice (Adipoq-rtTA × TRE-RIDα/β mice or RIDad) — were generated by our laboratory as previously described (1, 7). We established spontaneous breast tumor development mouse models by introducing these transgenes into the MMTV-PyMT mammary tumor model (PyMT-RIDad). To establish mammary gland epithelial cell–specific, Dox-inducible RIDα/β-transgenic mice with MMTV-PyMT (PyMT-RIDMMTV), RIDad mice were crossed with MMTV-rtTA/MMTV-PyMT mice. Adipoq-rtTA was washed out and replaced with MMTV-rtTA. The transgenic strains, MMTV-rtTA and MMTV-PyMT mice, were previously generated and characterized by our laboratory (52). In each experiment, littermate mice that lacked the TRE-RIDα/β transgene were chosen as the control. These control mice were fed the same diet as the experimental group carrying the TRE-RIDα/β transgene (i.e., either HFD or Dox-HFD). All mice used in this study, including littermate controls, were maintained on a pure C57BL/6 genetic background. Mice were housed under barrier conditions on a 12-hour light/12-dark cycle in a temperature-controlled environment (22°C) with ad libitum access to autoclaved water and food. Cages were changed every other week, and constant veterinary supervision was provided. Diets used in this study were a regular chow diet (LabDiet, 5058), HFD (60% of calories from fat, Bio-Serv, S1850), and Dox-HFD (600 mg/kg Dox; HFD of 60% of calories from fat, Bio-Serv, S5867). Only female mice were used because females are susceptible to the development of mammary tumors.

Genotyping PCR. The small portion of the mouse tail tip was lysed in 100 μL of 50 mM NaOH at 95°C for 1.5 hours and then neutralized by adding 10 μL of 1M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0). After vortexing and a brief spin down, 1 μL of the supernatant was utilized as the PCR template. The primer pairs for genotyping PCR are listed in Supplemental Table 2. The PCR program consisted of an initial step at 95°C for 1 minute, followed by 30–35 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds, 60°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 30 seconds, concluding with a final step at 72°C for 3 minutes. The size of the amplified DNA was confirmed using 1%–2% agarose gel electrophoresis with ethidium bromide staining.

EO771 syngeneic breast cancer model. To establish the EO771 syngeneic breast cancer model, EO771 cells (105 cells in 50 μL, mixed in a 1:1 ratio with PBS and Matrigel) were injected subcutaneously into the MFP of 16-week-old mice that had been fed an HFD for 8 weeks. One week after cell injection, mice with subcutaneous tumors reaching approximately 100 mm³ were selected for each group and switched to a Dox-containing HFD. Tumor growth was monitored and measured using electronic calipers approximately every 2 days. Tumor volume was calculated using the modified ellipsoid formula: tumor volume = ½ (length × width²). Animals were euthanized 21 days after injection.

Metabolic phenotyping. Assessments of systemic metabolism, including oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTTs), insulin tolerance tests (ITTs), and triglyceride tolerance tests (TGTTs), were performed as previously described (53). For OGTTs, mice were fasted for 4–6 hours and subjected to an oral gavage of dextrose (2.5 mg/g body weight). Tail blood was collected at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes in capillary tubes and prepared for serum and assayed for glucose. For ITTs, random-fed mice were administered insulin (1.5 U/kg Humulin R, Eli Lilly) by intraperitoneal injection. Serum glucose level was measured at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes. For TGTTs, mice were fasted for 16 hours and subjected to an oral gavage of 20% intralipid (10 μL/g body weight, 100 mL, Sigma-Aldrich, I141). Tail blood was collected at 0, 1.5, 3, and 6 hours for triglyceride, nonesterified fatty acid, and glycerol assays. Glucose, insulin, and triglyceride levels were measured using a Contour blood glucose monitor (Bayer, 9545C), oxidase-peroxidase assay (Sigma-Aldrich), insulin ELISA (Crystal Chem), and Infinity triglycerides reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Nonesterified fatty acids were measured by free fatty acid quantification kits (Wako Diagnostics, NEFA-HR2).

Triolein uptake assay. Triolein uptake was measured as described previously (54). Briefly, mice were fasted for 16 hours and 3H-triolein (PerkinElmer, NET431001MC; 2 μCi per mouse in 100 μL of 5% intralipid) was administered by retro-orbital injection. Blood samples of 150 μL were collected at 1, 2, 5, 10, and 15 minutes. At the 15-minute mark, mice were euthanized, additional blood samples were obtained, and select tissues were promptly excised, weighed, flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C until further processing. Tissue radioactivity, including blood samples, was quantified using a Tri-Carb 2910 TR scintillation counter (PerkinElmer).

Tissue preparation and immunostaining. Mice were euthanized by cervical dislocation after isoflurane anesthesia. Subsequently, tissues were promptly collected and fixed in 10% buffered formalin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 24 hours at room temperature. Afterward, the tissues were rinsed with 50% ethanol, followed by embedding in paraffin blocks and cutting into 5 μm sections. For immunofluorescence staining, 5 μm paraffin sections were baked for 30 minutes at 60°C and deparaffinized in xylene and ethanol, followed by boiling in antigen retrieval solution (Vector Labs) containing 0.1% Tween 20. Slides were blocked in blocking buffer consisting of 10% goat serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS-T (0.1% Tween 20 in PBS) for 1 hour at room temperature and then overnight at 4°C with the primary antibodies RIDβ (made in-house), perilipin (20R-PP004, Fitzgerald), cleaved caspase-3 (9661, Cell Signaling Technology), MAC-2 (125401, BioLegend), CD163 (16646-1-AP, ProteinTech), Ki67 (ab15580, Abcam), CD31 (14-0311-82, Invitrogen), CD36 (PA1-16813, Invitrogen), FABP4 (PA5-30591, Invitrogen), and ERα (made in-house). The next day, slides were washed 5 times with PBS-T and incubated with secondary antibodies labeled with Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11006, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Alexa Fluor 594 (A-11037, Thermo Fisher Scientific) diluted in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Slides were washed 5 times with PBS-T, and then they were mounted with Vectashield mounting medium with DAPI (Vector Labs). Immunofluorescence staining was imaged using a Zeiss LSM880 confocal microscope and analyzed by Fiji/ImageJ (NIH; version 2.1.0/1.53h). Image quantification was performed by merging the channel of the protein of interest with DAPI. Cells positive for the protein of interest were then counted and expressed as a percentage of the total nuclei. For CD31, the positive area was measured as a percentage of the total area in the field. All image quantifications were performed using 2–3 mice per group. H&E staining was performed using standard reagents (Abcam). All details for antibodies and reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Tumor dissociation and primary tumor cell preparation. Approximately 0.5 mg of tumor tissue was excised from euthanized mice and finely minced on a sterile surface. The minced tissue was incubated in a digestion buffer containing collagenase B, collagenase D, and DNase I at 37°C with gentle stirring for 15–30 minutes. After enzymatic digestion, the cell suspension was filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer, centrifuged, washed, and treated with red blood cell lysis buffer. Cells were then resuspended in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 10% horse serum, and subsequently subcultured. Differential trypsinization was used to separate tumor cells from nontumorigenic cells during passaging.

Adipocyte size measurement. For adipocyte size quantification, bright-field H&E-stained images were acquired using a NanoZoomer S60 (Hamamatsu). Adipocyte size analysis was performed according to previously validated protocols with minor modifications (55). Fiji/ImageJ (NIH) software was used to analyze and calculate the area of each adipocyte. At least 200 adipocytes were quantified for each individual mouse.

Isolation of floated adipocytes, stromal vascular fraction cells, and generation of in vitro–differentiated adipocytes. The MFP of 4- to 6-week-old female mice was minced and digested for 1 hour at 37°C in a shaking water bath in HBSS (Sigma-Aldrich) containing 1.5% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) and 1 mg/mL collagenase D (Roche). Samples were mixed every 20 minutes by gently inverting the tube to ensure uniform tissue digestion. The resulting dispersed tissue was filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer and centrifuged for 5 minutes at 600g, 4°C. Floating adipocytes were collected, and the pelleted stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells were resuspended in culture media (DMEM/F12 containing 10% FBS, 1× GlutaMax, 1× penicillin/streptomycin, and 1× gentamicin), filtered through a 45 μm cell strainer, and subjected to a second round of centrifugation. The pelleted cells were resuspended in culture media and grown at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . For in vitro differentiation experiments, SVF cells were grown to approximately 95% confluency, and adipogenesis was induced using culture media supplemented with 500 μmol/L 3-isobutyl-1-methylxanthine, 1 μmol/L dexamethasone, 5 μg/mL insulin, and 1 μmol/L rosiglitazone for 2 days. After induction, the cells were maintained in media containing only 5 μg/mL insulin and were used for harvesting the CM at 6–8 days of differentiation.

Preparation of CM. Serum-free CM was collected from in vitro–differentiated adipocytes from each group of mice. The collected CM was centrifuged at 500g at 4°C for 10 minutes to remove any cellular debris. The supernatant was saved, aliquoted, flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C.

Cancer cell culture. Human breast cancer cell lines MCF-7, MDA-MB-231, HCC-1954, and HCC38 were sourced from ATCC. Mouse breast cancer cell lines, including Met1 and EO771, were provided by Rolf Brekken at UTSW Medical Center. All cells were maintained in RPMI (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS (GeminiBio) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Sigma-Aldrich). All details for cell lines and reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Cell proliferation assays. Cell proliferation assays were performed as described previously (56, 57). Briefly, human and mouse breast cancer cells were plated and grown in CM (see below) harvested from in vitro–differentiated adipocytes from each group of mice. The CM was replenished every other day for the specified durations before assessing cell proliferation. Cell proliferation was assessed every 2 days through a crystal violet staining assay. To this end, the cells were washed with PBS, fixed with 5% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature, and stored in PBS at 4°C until all time points had been collected. The fixed cells were stained with a 0.1% crystal violet in a 20% methanol solution. After washing to remove unincorporated stain, the crystal violet was extracted using 10% glacial acetic acid and the absorbance was read at 595 nm.

Protein extraction and Western blotting. Frozen tissues were crushed into a fine powder using a tissue pulverizer, ensuring that the tissues remained frozen during the process. The frozen powder was transferred to a glass Dounce homogenizer, then resuspended in RIPA buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0; 1 mM EDTA; 0.5 mM EGTA; 1% Triton X-100; 0.1% sodium deoxycholate; 0.1% SDS; 140 mM NaCl; Pierce) was added, and the tissue was disrupted with the Dounce homogenizer (10–20 times on ice). The mixture was transferred into a tube and incubated with gentle mixing for 15 minutes at 4°C. The mixture was subjected to centrifugation at maximum speed multiple times in a microcentrifuge for 10 minutes at 4°C to remove the insoluble material, and the supernatant was collected. Protein concentrations were determined using a BCA protein assay (Pierce). For Western blotting, 20 μg of protein was separated on a 4%–12% gradient polyacrylamide-SDS gel (Invitrogen) and transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad). The membranes were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in TBS with 0.1% Tween 20 (TBS-T) containing 5% nonfat dry milk. Primary antibodies RIDβ (rabbit polyclonal; made in-house), cleaved caspase-3 (9661, Cell Signaling Technology), GAPDH (MA5-35235, Invitrogen), and β-actin (4970, Cell Signaling Technology) were diluted in 5% nonfat dry milk (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated with membranes overnight at 4°C with gentle mixing. After extensive washing with TBS-T, the membranes were incubated with an appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific) diluted in 1% nonfat dry milk for 1 hour at room temperature. The membranes were washed extensively with TBS-T before chemiluminescent detection using SuperSignal West Pico substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and an iBright 1500 system (Invitrogen). All details for antibodies and reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

RNA extraction and qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from tissues using the RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN), TRIzol (Invitrogen), and EZ-10 DNAaway RNA miniprep kit (Bio Basic), and cDNA pools were generated by reverse transcription using PrimeScript RT Master Mix (Takara). qPCR was performed using Powerup SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) on a QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). Primer sequences for qPCR are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

RNA-Seq and bioinformatic analysis. RNA-Seq was performed by Novogene as described previously (53). Briefly, RNA isolated from the MFP or tumors was used to prepare an RNA-Seq library by enrichment from total RNA using oligo(dT) beads. For bioinformatic analysis, Novogene provided basic RNA-Seq analysis, including the list of differentially regulated genes, pathway analysis, and a heatmap. Differential gene expression analysis employed DESeq2, applying criteria of adjusted P value of 0.05 or less and absolute log 2 fold change (|log 2 FoldChange|) of 1.0 or greater to identify a significantly differentially expressed gene. The volcano plot was generated using GraphPad Prism version 10.4.2 with genes from the entire gene list, including differentially regulated genes between 2 samples. Individual gene data expressed as mean ± SEM were obtained using FPKM or log 2 (FPKM) from RNA-Seq. Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) was performed using the GSEA module available in Gene Pattern (version 20.4.0; Broad Institute; https://www.genepattern.org/). The Hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MsigDB v2024.1, Broad Institute) were used to identify enriched pathways. GSEA was conducted with default settings, with minor modifications, including weighted scoring, phenotype-based permutations (1,000 permutations), gene ranking using the2-tailed Student’s t test, and standard normalization methods.

Statistics. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences between 2 groups were examined for statistical significance with an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Two-way ANOVA with a multiple-comparison test using GraphPad Prism software was applied to multiple time point comparisons. P values and adjusted P values for RNA-Seq were determined by use of the DESeq2 R package. A P value less than 0.05 denotes a statistically significant difference. Each statistics methodology used is described in the respective figure legend.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the IACUC of UTSW Medical Center (APN2015-101207).

Data availability. All data supporting the findings of this study are available within the article and its supplemental materials, including source data. RNA-Seq data are available in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE276790). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.