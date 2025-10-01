Immunoreceptor CD300a regulates ischemic tissue damage and adverse remodeling in the mouse heart and kidney

CD300a deficiency reduces cardiac IRI and adverse remodeling. To examine whether CD300a is involved in the pathogenesis of cardiac IRI, we established a murine model of myocardial infarction and reperfusion (MI/R) by the occlusion of the left anterior descending artery for 1 hour followed by arterial reperfusion (Figure 1A). The plasma level of cardiac troponin I (cTnI), which is released by injured cardiomyocytes, was significantly lower in Cd300a−/− mice than in wild-type (WT) mice at 3 hours after MI/R (Figure 1B). Histological analysis using Evans blue and triphenyl tetrazolium chloride staining revealed that the proportion of the infarct area within the ischemic area was significantly smaller in the hearts of Cd300a–/– mice than in those of WT mice at 24 hours after MI/R (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI184984DS1). Immunohistochemical analysis showed that the numbers of capillary vessels and CD31+ endothelial cells were significantly greater at the ischemic area in Cd300a−/− mice than in WT mice at 3 and 14 days after MI/R (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, the analysis demonstrated a significant increase in the proportion and the number of fibroblast-specific protein 1–expressing (FSP1-expressing) fibroblasts, which have a pro-angiogenic function in wound healing in murine and human hearts after MI (20), and a significant decrease in the proportion and the number of α-smooth muscle actin–expressing (αSMA-expressing) profibrotic fibroblasts, in the ischemic areas of cardiac tissue of Cd300a−/− mice compared with that of WT mice at 3 days after MI/R (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C), consistent with the observation of decreased fibrotic area in Cd300a−/− mice compared with WT mice at 8 weeks after MI/R (Figure 1F). Echocardiography showed that the left ventricular end-systolic dimension was significantly smaller and the left ventricular fractional shortening (LVFS) and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) were significantly larger in Cd300a−/− mice than in WT mice at 4–8 weeks after MI/R (Figure 1G). To determine which cell type expressing CD300a is involved in cardiac function after MI/R, we used Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice and Cd300afl/flItgax-Cre mice, in which CD300a expression is lacking on phagocytes, including neutrophils and both monocyte-derived and tissue-resident macrophages, and dendritic cells, respectively, in the heart. We found that LVFS and LVEF were increased in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice, but not in Cd300afl/flItgax-Cre mice, compared with control mice after MI/R (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results indicate that CD300a deficiency in phagocytes decreases myocardial damage and subsequent fibrosis and improves cardiac function after MI/R.

Figure 1 CD300a deletion ameliorates myocardial ischemia and reperfusion injury and adverse remodeling. (A) MI/R model. LAD, left anterior descending artery. (B) Plasma cTnI in Cd300a–/– (n = 11) and WT mice (n = 15). (C) Evans blue and TTC staining (left) and the percentage of infarct area among ischemic area in Cd300a–/– (n = 6) and WT mice (n = 9). (D) Representative immunohistochemistry (left) and quantitative data of CD31+ capillary density in peri-infarct area in Cd300a–/– (n = 4 [day 0], 8 [day 3], and 9 [day 14]) and WT mice (n = 5 [day 0], 6 [day 3], and 8 [day 14]). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Representative immunohistochemistry (left) and the percentage of FSP1+ and αSMA+ fibroblasts in vimentin+ fibroblasts in infarct area in Cd300a–/– (n = 8) and WT mice (n = 7). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Top: Representative Masson’s trichrome staining of the heart. Bottom: Fibrosis area in Cd300a–/– (n = 12 in MI/R and n = 2 in sham) and WT heart (n = 15 in MI/R and n = 2 in sham). Scale bar: 1 mm. (G) Representative echocardiography images (left) and left ventricular internal dimension in systole (LVDs), fractional shortening (LVFS), and ejection fraction (LVEF) (n = 2 in each group) in Cd300a–/– mice (n = 12) and WT mice (n = 15). Scale bars: 2 mm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled from more than 5 (B, C, F, and G) and 3 experiments (D and E). Dots represent independent animals. Statistical analysis was performed using unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, and E) and 2-way ANOVA (D, F, and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

CD300a deficiency reduces IR-induced AKI and fibrosis. We next analyzed AKI, in which the renal arteries were clamped bilaterally for 15 minutes followed by reperfusion (biIRI) in Cd300afl/fl and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (Figure 2A), in which CD300a expression is lacking on the phagocytes in the kidney (Supplemental Figure 2A); this is a similar expression profile to that of Cd300a−/− mice in the heart. Levels of neutrophil gelatinase–associated lipocalin (NGAL), which is released from damaged tubular epithelial cells (21), were significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice 6 hours and 3 days after biIRI (Figure 2B). Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and plasma creatinine concentrations were also significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice 1 and 2 days after biIRI (Figure 2C). Histological analysis of the corticomedullary junction demonstrated that acute tubular necrosis scores, as determined by the sum of scores for tubular necrosis, intratubular debris deposition, and loss of the brush border of tubular epithelial cells, were significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice 2 days after biIRI (Figure 2D). Moreover, although the proportion of kidney injury molecule-1–positive (KIM-1+) cells (i.e., damaged proximal tubular epithelial cells) was comparable between the 2 genotypes of mice 2 and 7 days after biIRI (Supplemental Figure 2B), the expression of phosphorylated histone H3 (p-H3), a marker of cell cycle arrest at G 2 /M transition, in KIM-1+ tubular epithelial cells was significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice 2 and 7 days after biIRI (Figure 2E). These p-H3–expressing tubular epithelial cells with maladaptive repair secrete profibrotic factors (22). Indeed, we found that transforming growth factor-β (Tgfb), Il1b, and connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf) expression was significantly lower in the kidneys of Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than of Cd300afl/fl mice 5–7 days after biIRI (Figure 2F). Furthermore, 28 days after biIRI, renal fibrosis, as analyzed by Masson’s trichrome and Sirius red staining, was significantly milder in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 CD300a deficiency ameliorates AKI and fibrosis after biIRI. (A) Bilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (biIRI) model. (B) Plasma NGAL in sham operation (n = 4 in each group) and after biIRI (Cd300afl/fl mice, n = 3 [0 hours], 4 [6 hours], 13 [day 1], 7 [day 2], 6 [day 3], and 4 [day 5]; Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice, n = 3 [0 hours], 4 [6 hours], 13 [day 1], 6 [day 2], 4 [day 3], and 4 [day 5]). (C) Plasma BUN and Cre in sham (n = 4) and after biIRI (n = 5 [day 0], 31 [day 1], 24 [day 2], 9 [day 3], and 9 [day 5]) in each group. (D) Representative periodic acid–Schiff staining of kidneys after biIRI in Cd300afl/fl and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (n = 6 or 7). Arrows, loss of brush border; arrowheads, necrosis; stars, debris. (E) Left: Representative KIM-1 and p-H3 staining of kidneys after biIRI. Right: The percentage of p-H3+ cells in KIM-1+ cells of Cd300afl/fl (n = 2 [0], 6 [2 days], and 5 [7 days]) and Cd300afl/fl Lyz2-Cre mice (n = 2, 6, and 4). (F) Tgfb, Ctgf, and Il1b mRNA expression in the kidneys in sham (n = 2) and after biIRI (n = 3 [days 0, 1, and 5] and 5 [day 7] in each group). Relative quantity (RQ). (G) Left: Representative Sirius red staining of kidneys after biIRI. Right: Fibrosis in tubulointerstitial area in Cd300afl/fl and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (n = 7 or 5). Scale bars: 100 μm (D, E, and G). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled of 2 (B, D, F, and G), 3 (E), and 5 (C) experiments. Statistical analyses were performed using unpaired Student’s t test (B–D, F, and G) and 2-way ANOVA (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To further analyze the CD300a involvement in the development of renal fibrosis, we used a 2-step unilateral IRI (uIRI) model (23), in which the left renal artery was clamped for 20 minutes (longer than for biIRI) and then reperfused, followed by removal of the right kidney on day 14 after uIRI (Supplemental Figure 2D), in Cd300afl/fl and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice. Plasma NGAL concentrations 24 hours after uIRI were significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). Just after the removal of the right kidney on day 14 in uIRI, BUN and creatinine concentrations were significantly lower in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). Importantly, the degree of fibrosis on day 49 in uIRI was significantly milder in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2G). Together, these results suggest that the CD300a deficiency on phagocytes decreases the production of proinflammatory and profibrotic cytokines in the kidney, thus ameliorating AKI and subsequent fibrosis similarly to cardiac injury due to MI/R.

CD300a deficiency enhances efferocytosis and ameliorates inflammation-associated tissue damage after cardiac and renal IRI. To examine how CD300a regulates myocardial damage and subsequent fibrosis after MI/R, we determined the expression of CD300a on myeloid cells in cardiac tissue after MI/R. CD300a expression was confirmed on neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), monocyte-derived macrophages (CD11b+Ly6G−Ly6C+), and tissue-resident macrophages (CD11b+Ly6G−Ly6C−CD64+) in the cardiac tissue of naive WT mice, and this expression — particularly on the tissue-resident macrophages — was upregulated at 3 days after MI/R (Supplemental Figure 3A). To examine whether CD300a was involved in the efferocytosis after MI/R, we intravenously administered PSVue-643, a near-infrared fluorescent probe for the detection of PS-expressing dead cells, to WT and Cd300a−/− mice immediately after MI/R and used flow cytometry to evaluate efferocytosis by myeloid cells (Figure 3A). Cd300a−/− mice showed a significantly higher proportion of tissue-resident macrophages expressing PSVue-643 fluorescence than did WT mice at 3 hours after MI/R; in both types of mice, neither neutrophils nor inflammatory monocytes showed PSVue-643 fluorescence (Figure 3B), indicating that Cd300a−/− tissue-resident macrophages showed enhanced efferocytosis after MI/R. In line with these results, Cd300a−/− mice showed lower plasma levels of DAMPs such as HMGB-1 and IL-1α in the coronal sinus and had significantly fewer tissue-infiltrating inflammatory cells, including neutrophils and monocyte-derived macrophages, than WT mice at 6 hours and 3 days, respectively, after MI/R (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Enhanced efferocytosis reduces tissue damage and fibrosis and preserves organ function after MI/R and biIRI. (A and B) Efferocytosis of PSVue+ cells by CD11b+ myeloid cells in the heart of Cd300a–/– (n = 10) and WT mice (n = 9). (C) Plasma HMGB-1 and IL-1α in Cd300a–/– and WT mice (n = 23 or 24 in each group). (D and E) Efferocytosis of host-derived EGFP+ dead cells by donor-derived tdTomato+CD11b+ myeloid cells in the tdTomato-GFP chimeric mouse kidneys (n = 3 or 4 in each group). (F) Plasma HMGB-1 in Cd300afl/fl and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (n = 3 [0 hours] and 7 or 8 [24 hours]). (G and H) Plasma cTnI and LVEF in control EPT (Ctrl)- or D89E-administered Cd300a–/– mice (Ctrl, n = 7 or 6; D89E, n = 8 or 4) and WT mice (Ctrl, n = 5 or 4; D89E, n = 7 or 6). (I and J) Plasma NGAL and BUN and Cre in Ctrl- or D89E-administered Cd300afl/fl (n = 8 or 5 for I and n = 15 or 14 for J) and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (n = 6 or 5 for I and n = 11 or 10 for J). (K and L) Tgfb expression and the fibrosis area by Masson’s trichrome staining in the kidneys of Ctrl- or D89E-administered Cd300afl/fl (n = 5 in each group for K and n = 5 or 6 for L) and Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice (n = 5 or 4 for K and n = 5 in each group for L). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled of 2 (E, I, K, and L), 3 (B, C, and F–H), and 5 (J) experiments. Two-way ANOVA (B and E–L) and unpaired Student’s t test (C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To investigate the role of CD300a in efferocytosis after IRI in the kidney, we transferred bone marrow (BM) cells from tdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre or Cd300afl/fltdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre mice into irradiated enhanced green fluorescent protein–expressing (EGFP-expressing) R26GRR mice. Four weeks later, these mice, in which the transferred phagocytes expressed tdTomato fluorescence, were subjected to biIRI (Figure 3D). Flow cytometric analyses demonstrated that although each myeloid cell population was comparable between the 2 genotypes of mice 3 hours after biIRI (Supplemental Figure 3C), the population of EGFP-expressing resident macrophages derived from Cd300afl/fltdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre mice was significantly larger than that derived from tdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre mice 3 hours after biIRI (Figure 3E). Furthermore, laser scanning confocal microscopy analysis revealed that the EGFP signal was detected in the cytoplasm of the tdTomato+ myeloid cells, indicating that these myeloid cells engulfed host-derived dead tissues, and the phagocytic index, as determined by the numbers of EGFP-expressing macrophages and the magnitude of EGFP signals detected in each macrophage, was larger in Cd300afl/fltdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre macrophages than in tdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3D). These results indicate that mice deficient in CD300a on tissue-resident macrophages showed enhanced efferocytosis in the kidney after biIRI, as was also observed after MI/R. In line with these results, Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice showed lower levels of HMGB-1 in the plasma and expression of the proinflammatory cytokines Il6, Tnfa, and Il1b, and a smaller number of tissue-infiltrating inflammatory cells, including monocyte-derived macrophages and neutrophils, than Cd300afl/fl mice after biIRI (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

Milk-fat globulin protein E8 (MFG-E8) mediates efferocytosis via cross-linking PS on dead cells to α v β 3 integrin on macrophages. However, MFG-E8 mutated at residue 89 (D89E-MFG-E8), which binds to PS, but not α v β 3 , inhibits PS receptor–mediated efferocytosis (24). D89E-MFG-E8 or a control protein (EPT-MFG-E8; mutant MFG-E8 with altered binding regions for PS) was injected i.v. into WT or Cd300a−/− mice immediately after MI/R. Whereas EPT-MFG-E8 administration into mice resulted in significantly lower plasma levels of cTnI and a significantly higher LVEF in Cd300a−/− mice than in WT mice, D89E-MFG-E8 administration resulted in comparable plasma levels of cTnI and a comparable LVEF in the 2 genotypes of mice (Figure 3, G and H). D89E-MFG-E8 administration also increased plasma NGAL, BUN, and creatinine concentrations in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice to levels comparable to those seen in Cd300afl/fl mice 24 hours and 48 hours after biIRI (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Moreover, the Tgfb expression in the kidney and the degree of renal fibrosis, as analyzed by histological analysis using Masson’s trichrome staining, in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice were increased to a level seen in Cd300afl/fl mice after D89E-MFG-E8 treatment 28 days after biIRI (Figure 3, K and L). Together, these results suggest that increased efferocytosis due to CD300a deficiency on tissue-resident macrophages reduced tissue damage accompanying the reduction of release of DAMPs from dead cells and tissue-infiltrating cells and ameliorated cardiac and renal injuries and the following aberrant remodeling after IR through a similar mechanism.

CD300a deficiency upregulates pro-angiogenic and antifibrotic gene expression in SiglecFlo neutrophils. Since CD300a is expressed on neutrophils as well as macrophages, we analyzed the role of CD300a on neutrophils in the pathogenesis of cardiac function after MI/R by depleting neutrophils. WT and Cd300a−/− mice were injected i.v. with a depleting anti-Ly6G mAb on days –1, 0, and 1 after MI/R, and immune cells in the heart were analyzed for cell surface expression of Gr-1 by an anti–Gr-1 mAb and intracellular expression of Ly6G by the anti-Ly6G mAb by flow cytometry. On day 3 after MI/R, both cell surface Gr-1 and intracellular Ly6G were not detected in the neutrophil population in the heart (Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast, the monocyte-derived macrophage population (CD11b+Ly6C+Gr-1–Ly6G–) was not altered by injection of the anti-Ly6G mAb (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating that neutrophils but not macrophages were depleted in the heart on day 3 after MI/R. We found that the anti-Ly6G mAb treatment decreased capillary density and FSP1-expressing fibroblasts at 3 days after MI/R in Cd300a−/− mice to a level comparable to that in WT mice (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, compared with WT mice, control mAb injection increased LVFS and LVEF at day 7 and decreased scar area at 4 weeks after MI/R in Cd300a−/− mice, but administration of anti-Ly6G mAb abolished these differences between Cd300a−/− and WT mice (Figure 4, C and D), suggesting that CD300a on neutrophils is involved in angiogenesis, the development of fibrosis, and cardiac function after MI/R. To confirm this idea, we transferred Cd300a−/− or WT neutrophils into WT mice immediately and 3 days after MI/R. We found that mice that received Cd300a−/− neutrophils showed higher capillary density in the cardiac tissue than those that received WT neutrophils (Figure 4E). Together, these results suggest that Cd300a−/− neutrophils promote angiogenesis and cardiac function after MI/R.

Figure 4 CD300a deficiency upregulates pro-angiogenic and antifibrotic genes in SiglecFlo neutrophils. (A–D) CD31+ capillary density in peri-infarct area (A), the percentage of FSP1+ cells (B), LVFS and LVEF (C), and the percentage of scar areas (D) in isotype control (Ctrl)– or anti-Ly6G mAb–administered Cd300a–/– and WT mice (Ctrl, n = 6–8 [A and B], 10–12 [C], and 13–16 [D]). Scale bars: 1 mm. (E) CD31+ capillary density in the peri-infarct area in the heart of mice into which WT or Cd300a–/– neutrophils were transferred. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of SiglecFhi and SiglecFlo neutrophils in the cardiac tissue in WT (n = 12) and Cd300a–/– (n = 11) mice. (G) The correlation between LVEF and the percentages of SiglecFlo neutrophils. (H) Principal component analysis plot of RNA expression of SiglecFhi and SiglecFlo neutrophils in the cardiac tissue from WT and Cd300a–/– mice (n = 8 in each group). (I) GSEA profiles of enrichment gene sets associated with angiogenesis in Cd300a–/– and WT SiglecFlo neutrophils. (J) Heatmap of enriched genes associated with angiogenesis. (K) Prok2 and Chil1 mRNA expression in SiglecFhi and SiglecFlo neutrophils in cardiac tissue in Cd300a–/– and WT mice (n = 10 or 7). (L) Heatmap of enriched genes associated with degradation of the extracellular matrix. (M) Mmp9 mRNA expression in SiglecFlo neutrophils in the cardiac tissue in Cd300a–/– and WT mice (n = 7 or 10). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled from 2 (E–G) and more than 5 (A–D, K, and M) experiments. Two-way ANOVA (A–D and K) and unpaired Student’s t test (E, F, and M). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Recent studies revealed that SiglecFhi neutrophils are increased in the cardiac tissue after myocardial infarction in mice (9, 10). Whereas most neutrophils in the BM and peripheral blood of WT and Cd300a−/− mice were found to express no, or a low level of, SiglecF (SiglecFlo), those in the post-MI/R cardiac tissue of both genotypes of mice were found to highly express SiglecF (SiglecFhi) (Figure 4F). However, Cd300a−/− mice exhibited a significantly lower proportion of SiglecFhi neutrophils and a significantly higher proportion of SiglecFlo neutrophils in injured cardiac tissue than in WT mice (Figure 4F). Furthermore, when LVEF at day 3 after MI/R was used as a measure, a larger proportion of SiglecFlo neutrophils was positively correlated with better cardiac function (Figure 4G), suggesting that SiglecFlo neutrophils play an important role in angiogenesis and cardiac function after MI/R.

To further characterize Cd300a−/− neutrophils involved in the pathology of MI/R injury, we used RNA sequence analysis to compare the gene expression profiles of the 2 neutrophil subsets purified from cardiac tissue from the 2 genotypes of mice at day 3 after MI/R. Whereas the SiglecFhi neutrophils from both genotypes of mice showed a similar gene expression profile, the gene expression profiles of the SiglecFlo neutrophils differed (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The most prominent genes upregulated in Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils were associated with angiogenesis (Figure 4, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4E). For example, the mRNA expression of Prok2 and Chil1, which both encode pro-angiogenic factors, was upregulated more in Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils than in WT SiglecFlo neutrophils (Figure 4K). However, WT and Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils from the peripheral blood showed comparable expression levels of these mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 4F). In addition, genes associated with collagen degradation in the extracellular matrix, including genes encoding members of the matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) family and the ADAM metallopeptidase family, were upregulated in Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils (Figure 4, L and M). These results suggest that CD300a regulates the expression of genes encoding pro-angiogenic and antifibrotic factors in SiglecFlo neutrophils.

In contrast, SiglecFhi neutrophils showed upregulation of genes associated with inflammatory responses and fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 4, G–J). For example, the mRNA expression levels of genes encoding proinflammatory cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor-α (Tnf), interleukin-1β (Il1b), Il6, and the profibrotic factor Tgfb1, were significantly higher in SiglecFhi neutrophils than in SiglecFlo neutrophils, although the expression levels of those genes were comparable between WT and Cd300a−/− neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 4, K and L). These results indicate that SiglecFhi neutrophils play pathogenic roles by exacerbating inflammation and fibrosis, regardless of CD300a expression, after MI/R.

Notably, we also found that the SiglecFhi neutrophil population was smaller, and the SiglecFlo neutrophil population was larger, in Cd300afl/flLyz2-Cre mice than in Cd300afl/fl mice in the kidney 14 days after biIRI (Supplemental Figure 4M), suggesting a functional role of CD300a on neutrophils in the kidney after biIRI that is similar to that observed in the heart after MI/R.

CD300a inhibits STAT3 phosphorylation in SiglecFlo neutrophils. To examine how Cd300a–/– mice had a lower proportion of SiglecFhi neutrophils than did WT mice, we stimulated WT or Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils with the supernatant from a suspension of WT mouse cardiac tissue collected before, or 6 hours after, MI/R (Supplemental Figure 5A). The supernatant of cardiac tissue after MI/R, but not that from naive heart, induced the generation of SiglecFhi neutrophils, even though the WT and Cd300a−/− BM neutrophil populations contained comparable proportions of SiglecFhi neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5B). This suggests that the transition of SiglecFlo to SiglecFhi neutrophils was induced by extrinsic factors in the heart after MI/R. We hypothesized that DAMPs, such as HMGB-1 or IL-1α, after MI/R (Figure 3C) may induce the generation of SiglecFhi neutrophils in the injured heart. However, neither HMGB-1 nor IL-1α had any effect on the generation of SiglecFhi neutrophils when neutrophils purified from the BM were stimulated with DAMPs alone (Supplemental Figure 5C). By contrast, SiglecFhi neutrophils were generated when BM neutrophils were stimulated with the culture supernatant of the naive cardiac tissues after stimulation with IL-1α, but not HMGB-1 (Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that IL-1α indirectly induces the generation of SiglecFhi neutrophils by stimulating cardiac cells rather than neutrophils.

Figure 5 CD300a suppresses STAT3 phosphorylation in SiglecFlo neutrophils. (A–C) WT or Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils were cultured for 2 days in the presence of the culture supernatant of the naive cardiac tissue, which had been stimulated or not with HMGB-1 or IL-1α (A) and analyzed for SiglecF expression by flow cytometry (B). (C) The GM-CSF and G-CSF levels in the culture supernatant of the cardiac tissue after stimulation with HMGB-1 or IL-1α. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of SiglecF expression on WT or Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils after stimulation with GM-CSF or G-CSF. (E) Ingenuity Pathway Analysis based on differentially expressed genes from Cd300a–/– and WT SiglecFlo neutrophils. (F and G) Flow cytometric analysis of phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) in neutrophils of the cardiac tissue of Cd300a–/– (n = 7) and WT (n = 6) mice (F) and WT or Cd300a–/– BM neutrophils stimulated with or without the cardiac tissue supernatant (G). (H and I) Prok2 and Chil1 mRNA expression in BM neutrophils of WT or Cd300a–/– mice stimulated with the cardiac tissue supernatant after MI/R (H) or with G-CSF together with STAT3 inhibitor (STAT3i) or control vehicle (Vehicle) (I). (J) LVEF after MI/R in Cd300a–/– (vehicle, n = 5; STAT3i, n = 4) and WT mice (n = 3 in each group) treated with STAT3i or vehicle. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, representative of 2 experiments (B, D, G, and H) and pooled from 2 (C, F, and I) and 4 (J) experiments. One-way (B–D) and 2-way ANOVA (F, G, I, and J) and unpaired Student’s t test (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

IL-1α induces the production of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) by fibroblasts in arthritis, arthrofibrosis, and skin fibrosis (25, 26). Similarly, we found here that stimulation of WT cardiac cells with IL-1α induced the production of GM-CSF and G-CSF (Figure 5C). Stimulation of purified BM neutrophils with GM-CSF or G-CSF induced the generation of SiglecFhi neutrophils, with the WT and Cd300a−/− BM neutrophil populations containing comparable proportions of SiglecFhi neutrophils (Figure 5D). Since IL-1α expression was lower in Cd300a−/− mice than in WT mice (Figure 3C) because of enhanced efferocytosis in the former after MI/R (Figure 3B), these results suggest that the lower release of IL-1α in Cd300a−/− mice resulted in reduced production of G-CSF and GM-CSF, which in turn resulted in the generation of fewer SiglecFhi neutrophils.

To elucidate how CD300a regulates gene expression in SiglecFlo neutrophils, the signals regulated by CD300a in SiglecFlo neutrophils were predicted by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis using gene sets enriched in Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils compared with those in WT SiglecFlo neutrophils, as determined using RNA-Seq data. Because CD300a is localized on the cell surface and suppresses proximal activating signals derived from nearby localized receptors, we focused on signals from cell surface receptors. The top 2 upstream candidates were the genes encoding IL-6 and G-CSF receptor–mediating signaling pathway (Figure 5E), respectively, which activate STAT3 in neutrophils and promote angiogenesis (27, 28). Indeed, the genes upregulated in Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils were enriched in the STAT3 signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 5D). Cd300a−/− SiglecFlo neutrophils exhibited a significantly higher proportion of phosphorylated STAT3 than did WT SiglecFlo neutrophils and WT SiglecFhi neutrophils in the cardiac tissue on day 3 after MI/R (Figure 5F). Stimulation of BM neutrophils with a supernatant from cardiac tissue after MI/R resulted in significantly greater STAT3 phosphorylation (Figure 5G) and upregulation of the pro-angiogenic genes Prok2 and Chil1 in Cd300a−/− neutrophils compared with WT neutrophils (Figure 5H), suggesting that CD300a suppresses the expression of pro-angiogenic and antifibrotic genes by inhibiting STAT3 activation in SiglecFlo neutrophils in cardiac tissue after MI/R. Among the candidate CD300a-targeting signals predicted by the ingenuity pathway analysis, G-CSF stimulation, but not IL-6, increased the phosphorylation of STAT3 and the expression of Prok2 and Chil1 in Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils, whereas a STAT3 inhibitor (STAT3i) reduced their expression to levels comparable to those in WT neutrophils (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), indicating that CD300a inhibits the G-CSF/STAT3 axis for the expression of Prok2 and Chil1 in Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils in vitro. Moreover, STAT3i abolished the improved LVEF in Cd300a−/− mice at day 3 after MI/R (Figure 5J). Taken together, although other cell types in addition to Cd300a−/− BM neutrophils were also involved in the effect of STAT3i in vivo, these results suggest that pro-angiogenic genes are induced via the G-CSF/STAT3 axis, which is inhibited by CD300a in SiglecFlo neutrophils and attenuates cardiac dysfunction after MI/R.

CD300a blockade with a neutralizing antibody ameliorates cardiac and renal IRI and adverse remodeling. To determine whether CD300a blockade ameliorates cardiac and renal IRI, we injected an anti-CD300a neutralizing mAb or control mAb i.v. into WT mice immediately after MI/R and 2 hours before biIRI and 2-step uIRI. Administration of this antibody did not affect the percentage of neutrophil and macrophage populations in the kidney 1 and 7 days after biIRI (Supplemental Figure 6A) (29). Consistent with our earlier observations in Cd300a−/− mice (Figure 1), treatment with the anti-CD300a mAb reduced the plasma cTnI level, increased angiogenesis, improved LVFS and LVEF, and reduced fibrosis compared with control antibody injection after MI/R (Figure 6, A–D). To determine whether these effects of anti-CD300a mAb were caused by enhanced efferocytosis, we used αMHC-GFP mice, in which only mature cardiomyocytes express GFP (30). Treatment with the anti-CD300a mAb enhanced efferocytosis by resident macrophages, but not neutrophils and monocyte-derived macrophages, as determined by GFP expression by flow cytometry, compared with that of the control antibody (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Anti-CD300a mAb ameliorates tissue injury and adverse remodeling. (A) Plasma cTnI in anti-CD300a mAb– or Ctrl-administered mice (n = 7 or 8). (B) CD31+ capillary density in peri-infarct area in anti-CD300a mAb– or Ctrl-administered mice (n = 7). (C) LVFS and LVEF in anti-CD300a mAb– or Ctrl-administered mice (n = 7 or 5). (D) Masson’s trichrome staining and the fibrosis area in the ventricle in anti-CD300a mAb– or Ctrl-administered mice (n = 10 or 11). (E) Efferocytosis of GFP+ dead cells by myeloid cell subpopulations in the cardiac tissue of αMHC-GFP mice given anti-CD300a mAb or Ctrl (n = 6 or 7). (F) Generation of BM chimeric R26GRR mice (GFP+ mice) and efferocytosis of host-derived GFP+ dead cells by resident macrophages of the chimeric mice given an anti-CD300a mAb (n = 8 or 5) or Ctrl (n = 5 or 4). (G) Plasma BUN and Cre in WT and Cd300b–/– mice given anti-CD300a mAb or Ctrl (WT, n = 3 or 17; Cd300b–/–, n = 5 or 6). (H) Periodic acid–Schiff staining of the kidney and acute tubular necrosis (ATN) score in mice given anti-CD300a mAb or Ctrl (n = 9 in each group). (I) Sirius red staining and the fibrosis area in WT and Cd300b–/– mice given anti-CD300a mAb or Ctrl (WT, n = 8; Cd300b–/–, n = 5 or 6). Scale bars: 100 μm (B, H, and I) and 1 mm (D). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled from 2 (A–D, F, H, and I) and 5 (E and G) experiments. Student’s t test (A–D and H) and 2-way ANOVA (E–G and I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To analyze the effect of the anti-CD300a mAb on IRI in the kidney, we used the BM chimeric mice reconstituted with WT or Cd300b−/− BM cells (Figure 3D). These chimeric mice received i.v. the anti-CD300a mAb or control mAb at 2 hours before biIRI. Similarly to efferocytosis by the resident macrophages from Cd300afl/fltdTomatofl/flLyz2-Cre mice (Figure 3E), efferocytosis by resident macrophages was enhanced (Figure 6F), and plasma BUN and creatinine concentrations and acute tubular necrosis scores on histology at 24 hours and 48 hours, respectively, after biIRI were significantly lower, in mice treated with the anti-CD300a mAb than in those treated with the control mAb (Figure 6, G and H). Moreover, renal fibrosis at 28 days after biIRI was significantly milder in mice treated with the anti-CD300a mAb than in those treated with the control antibody (Figure 6I). Using a 2-step uIRI, during the 49-day observation period, plasma BUN and creatinine concentrations were significantly lower, and the degree of renal fibrosis was significantly milder, in mice treated with the anti-CD300a mAb than in mice treated with the control antibody (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, treatment with the anti-CD300a mAb, even 3 hours after uIRI, significantly improved renal function (Supplemental Figure 6D).

CD300a on macrophages suppresses CD300b-mediated efferocytosis by inhibiting the CD300b-associated DAP12 activation in vitro and neurological damage after middle cerebral artery occlusion in mice (19). We examined whether this is also the case in IRI in the kidney. As expected, the anti-CD300a mAb had no effect on efferocytosis, plasma BUN and creatinine concentration levels, and renal fibrosis in CD300b-deficient mice (Figure 6, F, G, and I). These results suggest that CD300a blockade by the neutralizing anti-CD300a mAb enhanced CD300b-mediated efferocytosis and ameliorated both tissue injury and fibrosis after cardiac and renal IR.

A humanized anti-CD300A mAb ameliorates renal IRI in humanized mice. Using a public dataset (Nephroseq v5, http://v5.nephroseq.org) of gene expression profiles in CKD patients, CD300A expression was significantly higher in patients with CKD due to diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis than in control patients (Figure 7A). In addition, Spearman’s correlation analysis demonstrated that the expression level of CD300A was negatively correlated with glomerular filtration rate but positively correlated with the plasma concentration of creatinine (Figure 7B). These results suggest the possibility that CD300A is involved in the transition to CKD after AKI in humans.

Figure 7 Blockade of human CD300A enhances efferocytosis and ameliorates acute renal injury after biIRI. (A and B) A public gene expression dataset of patients with CKD of diabetic nephropathy (DN) (n = 9) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) (n = 19). CD300A expression in comparison with the healthy control group (n = 10) (A) and Spearman’s correlation analysis between the expression of CD300A and renal function of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and creatinine (B). MDRD, Modification of Diet in Renal Disease formula. (C) Efferocytosis of pHrodo-labeled dead Jurkat cells by human monocytes from 13 donors in the presence of control mAb (Ctrl) and a humanized anti-CD300A mAb (TNAX103). Left: Representative laser scanning confocal microscopy image. Right: Phagocytic index. Scale bars: 100 µm. (D) Schematic diagram of the generation of the humanized mice by transferring of human CD34+ cells to NOG mice with transgenic expression of human GM-CSF and IL-3. These mice were given Ctrl or a humanized anti-CD300A mAb (TNAX103) 2 hours before biIRI. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of CD300A expression on human and mouse CD45+ cells in the kidney in the humanized mice after biIRI. (F and G) Plasma NGAL (F) and BUN and Cre (G) before (0) and 48 hours after biIRI in the humanized mice that had been injected i.v. with TNAX103 mAb or Ctrl (n = 5 or 6, respectively). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and pooled from 2 (F and G) and 3 (C) experiments. Student’s t test (C) and 2-way ANOVA (F and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We generated a neutralizing mouse anti–human CD300A mAb, named TX113, that binds to transfectants stably expressing CD300A (31). We further generated a humanized neutralizing mAb based on the complementarity-determining regions of TX113 with the human IgG1-Fc portion with a mutated amino acid at residues 234 and 235 from leucine to alanine (named TNAX103) (32). We cocultured peripheral blood monocytes with dead Jurkat cells, which had been labeled with a pH-sensitive fluorescent dye (pHrodo), in the presence of TNAX103 or control mAb, and we analyzed efferocytosis by confocal laser scanning microscopy. In these experiments, the phagocytic index of monocytes was significantly higher in the presence of TNAX103 than in the presence of the control mAb (Figure 7C). To clarify the role of TNAX103 in the development of AKI after IRI, human CD34+ stem cells were transplanted into NOD/SCID mice deficient in the common γ chain of the IL-2 receptor (NOG mice) with transgenic expression of human GM-CSF and IL-3 (named NOG-EXL mice) (Figure 7D). Ten weeks later, we confirmed the engraftment of human CD45+ hematopoietic cells expressing CD300A in the peripheral blood of naive mice (Supplemental Figure 7) and CD14+ myeloid cells expressing CD300A in the kidney 48 hours after biIRI (Figure 7E). These mice were given TNAX103 or a control mAb 2 hours before biIRI. Forty-eight hours after biIRI, plasma NGAL and creatinine concentrations were significantly lower in TNAX103-treated than in control mAb–treated mice (Figure 7, F and G). These results suggest that TNAX103 is potentially useful for the treatment of ischemic organ diseases such as AMI and AKI and the prevention of CHF and CKD.