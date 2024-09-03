Mapping the transcriptional evolution of human metastatic breast cancer

Metastasis is a complex biological process that has been studied for over two centuries (1–4). Yet, it remains a major cause of death for patients with cancer, and many aspects of its mechanistic drivers remain elusive (2, 4). Metastasis involves several steps, including local invasion, survival in circulation, and outgrowth at a distant site, and during this process, metastasizing tumor cells must evade immune surveillance (1, 2). It has been appreciated for over a decade now that tumor cells that lose epithelial properties and gain mesenchymal ones — referred to as epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) — have an advantage in metastasizing (1–3). However, many macrometastases are observed to have retained or reacquired epithelial properties, adding nuance to the widely accepted concept that EMT is associated with metastasis. EMT is now recognized not to be a sudden binary switch from one state to another,but rather a continuum of epithelial-like, intermediate (or hybrid), and mesenchymal-like states that tumor cells can exist along (2, 5–8). Recent evidence suggests that cells existing in a hybrid EMT state may in fact be the most metastatically aggressive (7, 8). Additionally, clusters of tumor cells that travel together — referred to as circulating tumor cell (CTC) clusters — have also been identified in patients with breast cancer and in mouse models (9–12), and exhibit greater metastatic efficiency than do single CTCs (9, 11, 12). Tumor cells participating in CTC clusters maintain cell-cell contacts and exhibit differences in transcriptional and methylation patterns, including increased expression of epithelial genes (12, 13) and more open chromatin around stemness-associated genes (10), compared with solitary CTCs. Thus, the journey to metastasis is far more nuanced than a one-way trip toward an increased mesenchymal program.

In this issue of the JCI, Winkler and colleagues have undertaken deep single-cell transcriptomic characterization of 13 highly and lowly metastatic human breast cancer patient–derived xenograft (PDX) models (14). The transcriptional landscape of tumor cells was compared between PDX-derived primary tumors and matched, spontaneously arising lung metastases. This elegant approach offers a unique view into the transcriptional evolution of metastatic human breast cancer. In patients with breast cancer, it is common for primary tumors and metastases to be separated by years, or even a decade or more (4, 15). Not only does this make it logistically challenging to collect matched primary and metastatic tumor samples, but it means latent or dormant metastatic tumor cells can be subject to a whole range of influences — from adjuvant treatments to lifestyle changes or environmental exposures the patient experiences — in the years between the presentation of the primary tumor and the metastasis. It is virtually impossible to disentangle how these factors impinge on the genetic and transcriptional programs of tumor cells that eventually grow out as metastasis (15). In their clean PDX system, Winkler and colleagues were uniquely able to directly compare the transcriptional landscape of matched primary and metastatic human breast cancer cells.

Using an epithelial-mesenchymal plasticity (EMP) score assigned to each primary-derived and metastasis-derived single cell, Winkler and colleagues classified each tumor cell in their PDX models as “epithelial-like,” “EMP intermediate,” or “mesenchymal-like”(14). All 13 tumor models contained cells belonging to at least two of these three categories, demonstrating that intratumoral heterogeneity of EMT and EMP states is a strong feature of human tumors, in line with predictions made with murine models (7, 8). Furthermore, a gene signature associated specifically with “EMP intermediate” cells predicted worse recurrence-free survival in patients with basal subtype or HER2-like breast cancer (14). While this signature lacks prognostic association in luminal subtypes, it is perhaps worth noting that 10 of the 13 models utilized in Winkler and colleagues’ study were of the basal subtype, and their signature may have been particularly well suited to identify “intermediate EMP” cells in the basal subtype of breast cancer.

However, despite this association between the “intermediate EMP” signature and poorer outcomes for patients, the abundance of “intermediate EMP” cells was surprisingly not different between highly and lowly metastatic PDX models (14). On the other hand, within each breast cancer subtype, there was a notable shift toward fewer epithelial-like and more mesenchymal-like cells in the primary tumors from highly metastatic models. This raises a question about what features of EMT and EMP are truly most relevant to predicting metastasis: Is it the abundance of intermediate cells, the abundance of mesenchymal cells, or something else? While future work will likely shed more light on the answers to this question, a limitation of single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) is that it can only capture the distribution of single cells across states at a single moment in time. Single-cell transcriptome sequencing gives little visibility of the flux between these states. Given that the process of metastasis requires cells to rapidly adapt to multiple environments and sources of cellular stress, it is possible that the speed at which a tumor cell can transition between EMT and EMP states is equally important to its metastatic potential. Technologies that can assess this transcriptional flux at scale will be important to future advances in the field.