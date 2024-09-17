Survival of men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer and adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 inheritance

The missense-encoding adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele, which is present in about half of all men, enables prostate cancer intratumoral androgen biosynthesis from nongonadal precursor steroids, thus linking this genetically driven mechanism to poorer clinical outcomes across multiple cohorts and settings, including localized and metastatic disease. A major question arising from the clinical data to date is whether these poor clinical outcomes with adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele inheritance are pharmacologically reversible by blocking the effects of augmented intratumoral androgen biosynthesis or if the poor outcomes persist despite hormonal therapy intensification. The data presented in this paper indicate that up-front blockade of nongonadal androgens with direct AR antagonism not only appears to reverse the poor outcomes driven by adrenal-permissive allele inheritance reported in other cohorts but also may improve outcomes beyond those for men who do not have adrenal-permissive allele inheritance (i.e., adrenal-restrictive inheritance). This could be biologically plausible if prostate cancers in men with the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 genotype are more (nongonadal) androgen dependent compared with adrenal-restrictive HSD3B1 tumors, with the latter having a decreased capacity to use and depend on extragonadal androgens. Tumors that harbor the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 genotype and have an apparent nongonadal androgen dependency could use either adrenal androgens or de novo androgen biosynthesis in the tumors from cholesterol. Both adrenal and de novo pathways require the same enzymatic steps catalyzed by 3βHSD1 and are necessary to make testosterone or dihydrotestosterone (20). The interaction between HSD3B1 genotype and clinical outcomes in this study is apparent both with weaker (NSAA) and stronger (enzalutamide) AR antagonists. Further, an augmented effect on reversal of poor adrenal-permissive inheritance–associated outcomes on cPFS appears to be conferred to a greater extent by enzalutamide than by the weaker antiandrogen. It should also be highlighted that the improved outcomes with early enzalutamide were still observed in patients with the adrenal-restrictive genotype.

ENZAMET is the third randomized phase III trial in mHSPC analyzed for outcomes by HSD3B1 genotype. Analysis of E3805, a trial of ADT plus or minus docetaxel and no mandate of long-term antiandrogen with ADT, demonstrated worse outcomes with ADT for adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 inheritance in LV disease but no significant difference by HSD3B1 genotype in HV disease (8). ARCHES is a trial of ADT plus or minus enzalutamide (21). However, of those who underwent HSD3B1 genotyping with a median follow-up of about 46 months, less than 10% of patients with LV disease in the ADT + enzalutamide arm experienced progression (22). Thus, the HSD3B1 analysis in ARCHES is limited by a small number of events for LV disease because of shorter follow-up. The ARCHES results are driven by clinical events in HV disease, in which there were no significant cPFS differences by HSD3B1 genotype (22). Nevertheless, the common finding between E3805 and ARCHES is that there is no significant association between HSD3B1 genotype and clinical progression in HV mHSPC.

It is possible that these data are also influenced by somatic mutations that are known to occur in mHSPC, including in PTEN, Rb1, and p53 (23, 24). However, studies to date have not identified any profound associations between somatic genetic alterations and germline HSD3B1 in prostate cancer, and thus, a bias because of co-occurring somatic mutations is unlikely (25, 26). Instead, adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 genotypes are associated with increased cell cycle regulation and AR signaling signatures (25, 26). However, other tumor-level alterations in HSD3B1 are known to occur, including somatic mutations (5), phosphorylation of the 3βHSD1 protein (27), regulation by cancer-associated fibroblasts (28), and regulation by hypoxia-dependent mechanisms (29, 30), which may contribute to clinical outcomes.

It is unknown whether patients with LV mHSPC and the adrenal-permissive allele treated with abiraterone, an inhibitor of gonadal and extragonadal androgen synthesis inhibition, would experience the same effect observed with antiandrogens in this study. Notably, abiraterone has a steroidal structure and is susceptible to metabolism by enzymes that usually metabolize endogenous steroids. Principally, the steroid A and B rings of abiraterone are identical to DHEA, which makes both substrates of 3βHSD1. Abiraterone is converted by 3βHSD1 to Δ4-abiraterone (31) and 5α-abiraterone (32), which have AR antagonist and partial AR agonist activity, respectively. Nevertheless, the ultimate clinical consequences of lower or higher abiraterone metabolism with the adrenal-restrictive or adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 alleles are not known (33).

Limitations of this analysis include the exclusion of the patients chosen for docetaxel. The hypothesis pertained to patients treated with ADT + NSAA or enzalutamide without docetaxel. Men for whom docetaxel was selected (physician’s choice) in general had worse prognostic disease (19). The absence of an ADT-alone cohort in this trial precludes the ability to directly observe whether the reversal of survival outcomes by HSD3B1 genotype is real or due to bias associated with the genotypes in the data set. However, an accounting for other known clinical variables does not appear to suggest a bias (Tables 2 and 4). Additional analyses in other studies with ADT-alone comparator arms should resolve this question.

Genetic biomarkers have not been incorporated into practice-changing clinical trials for up-front treatment of metastatic prostate cancer to date. Rational integration of genetic biomarkers is necessary for patient selection as additional combination therapy trials are developed and treatments move into earlier disease settings, which also necessitate longer treatment durations that must be balanced by a consideration of the resultant increase in adverse effects. The prostate cancer mortality data associated with HSD3B1 (16, 17), combined with the pharmacologic actionability inferred by this study, together suggest that HSD3B1 should also be interrogated in ongoing hormonal therapy studies in earlier disease states, including PROTEUS (NCT03767255), ENZARAD (NCT02446444), DASL-HiCaP (NCT0436353), NRG-GU008 (NCT04134260), NRG-GU009 (NCT04513717), and others. As a germline biomarker, HSD3B1 circumvents the caveats of detecting somatic alterations, which include tumor DNA fraction, tumor heterogeneity, or the potential necessity of invasive tumor biopsies (24, 34, 35). The relative simplicity of obtaining germline DNA combined with an established mechanism through which HSD3B1 inheritance confers resistance to castration using an extragonadal androgen-dependent mechanism strongly supports integration of HSD3B1 into prostate cancer clinical trials in development, and thus the potential role of HSD3B1 in routine clinical care remains to be determined.

Finally, these data further highlight the potential for development of pharmacologic inhibitors against 3βHSD1, particularly for patients who harbor the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele. The apparent sensitivity of adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 tumors to up-front, intensified hormonal therapy raises the possibility of even better clinical outcomes with direct 3βHSD1 enzyme inhibitors. Strategies for developmental therapeutics include competitive enzymatic inhibition of 3βHSD1 or inhibition of 3βHSD1 phosphorylation using blockade of the BMX tyrosine kinase (27, 36).

In conclusion, ENZAMET is the first randomized study with sufficient power and follow-up to test the effect of up-front AR blockade in LV mHSPC. Use of NSAA in the control arm enabled testing for the HSD3B1 genotype interaction with both potent (enzalutamide) and modest (NSAA) blockade of the effects of sustained extragonadal androgen biosynthesis that occurs with the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele. The data presented in this paper demonstrated that an inherited physiologic driver of prostate cancer mortality, adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 genotype, which has been shown to be associated with poorer clinical outcomes in nonmetastatic HSPC and mHSPC, is potentially pharmacologically reversible with potent AR antagonism. Together, these data indicate that HSD3B1 inheritance may drive a fundamental and mechanistic aspect of prostate cancer physiology that is pharmacologically actionable and reversible.