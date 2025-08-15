CNS-targeted base editing of the major late-onset Tay-Sachs mutation alleviates disease in mice

Base editing corrects the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in fibroblasts from a patient with LOTS. Most patients with LOTS carry a point mutation (c.805G>A) in the HEXA gene situated at the 3′ end of exon 7 (Figure 1A) (3, 8). This mutation results in an amino acid substitution, changing glycine to serine at position 269 of the α subunit polypeptide. Consequently, this alteration limits the formation of the active enzyme β-hexosaminidase A, which is a heterodimer consisting of an α subunit and a β subunit, the latter of which is encoded by the HEXB gene (11, 12). The mutation causes enzyme levels to be reduced below the threshold necessary for the effective breakdown of GM2 ganglioside in the lysosomes of neurons, resulting in GM2 ganglioside accumulation.

Figure 1 Base editing corrects the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in fibroblasts from a patient with LOTS. (A) Schematic of late-onset Tay-Sachs (LOTS) disease. A point mutation in the last base of exon 7 of HEXA (c.805G>A) causes a Gly269Ser substitution in the α subunit, impairing assembly of β-hexosaminidase A, the lysosomal enzyme that degrades GM2 ganglioside. Reduced enzymatic activity leads to GM2 ganglioside accumulation in neuronal lysosomes. (B) Base-editing strategy. An adenine base editor (ABE), composed of Cas9 nickase fused to an adenine deaminase, was programmed with a LOTS-sgRNA targeting the HEXA c.805G>A mutation. Editing converted A-to-G within the specified editing window (red box), correcting the LOTS HEXA c.805G>A mutation. (C–E) Base editing in fibroblasts from a patient with LOTS. Fibroblasts homozygous for HEXA c.805G>A were transduced with lentivirus encoding ABE only (+ABE), both ABE and LOTS-sgRNA (+ABE, +LOTS-sgRNA), or left untreated and cultured for 4 weeks. Sanger sequencing of PCR amplicons confirmed targeted base editing (C). (D) β-Hexosaminidase A activity was assayed in cell extracts (mean ± SD, n = 3). Control fibroblasts from an unaffected individual were used as a positive control. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001). (E) Western blot of α subunit expression in edited fibroblasts. Precursor and mature forms are indicated; β-actin was used as loading control. (F) Off-target analysis. CIRCLE-Seq identified 11 candidate off-target loci, which were amplified and deep-sequenced in fibroblasts transduced with ABE and LOTS-sgRNA (cultured 27 weeks), and in untreated controls. Shown are percentages of A-to-G conversions at each locus, including the on-target site (HEXA c.805A) for comparison. Partially created with BioRender.com.

To determine the feasibility of base editing to correct the common LOTS HEXA c.805G>A point mutation, we derived skin fibroblasts from a patient with LOTS who was homozygous for this point mutation. Using a canonical protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) site, the pathogenic HEXA c.805G>A mutation was positioned within the editing window of the ABE at protospacer position 6 using an sgRNA (LOTS-sgRNA) (Figure 1B). Noteworthy is the presence of an adjacent A at position c.804 (protospacer position 5).

The fibroblasts from the patient with LOTS were transduced with a lentivirus carrying the ABE alone or with a lentivirus carrying the ABE along with a second lentivirus to express the LOTS-sgRNA. After 4 weeks of culture, the HEXA genomic region containing the c.805G>A mutation was PCR amplified and then Sanger sequenced (13). The HEXA gene sequence from the fibroblasts from the patient, either untreated or transduced with ABE lentivirus without the LOTS-sgRNA, contained only the mutant A at position c.805. In contrast, the HEXA gene sequence from LOTS fibroblasts transduced with both the ABE and LOTS-sgRNA lentiviruses showed both A and G at position c.805, demonstrating a partial correction of the LOTS mutation (Figure 1C). The adjacent A at position c.804 also showed conversion to G; however, this resulted in a synonymous substitution, converting the proline codon at position 268 of HEXA from CCA to CCG. These results showed that ABE and LOTS-sgRNA treatment resulted in a partial correction of the pathogenic HEXA c.805 mutation in cultured fibroblasts from a patient with LOTS without introducing consequential changes near the target site.

To determine the degree of restoration of functional HEXA after base editing, we measured α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase enzyme levels utilizing a fluorometric substrate that is specific for the catalytic site of the α subunit (Figure 1D). Both untreated LOTS fibroblasts and those transduced with lentivirus encoding only the ABE without the LOTS-sgRNA exhibited negligible α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase A activity. In contrast, LOTS fibroblasts transduced with both the ABE and LOTS-sgRNA lentiviruses displayed α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase A activity at approximately 50% of the level found in control human fibroblasts, consistent with the observed correction of the pathogenic LOTS mutation (Figure 1, C and D). The mutation correction resulted in the presence of the mature lysosomal form of the β-hexosaminidase α subunit in the fibroblasts from the patient with LOTS, consistent with the observed increase in enzymatic activity (Figure 1E) (12). These findings indicate that base editing can partially correct the HEXA c.805G>A mutation and functionally restore α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity in cells derived from a patient with LOTS.

To identify the potential genome-wide off-target sites of the ABE, we utilized CIRCLE-Seq to first map the genome-wide off-target cleavage sites of Cas9 directed by the LOTS-sgRNA on human genomic DNA (14, 15) (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183434DS1). After identifying candidate Cas9-recognition sites, we selected 11 loci and generated PCR amplicons of these loci from genomic DNA isolated from LOTS fibroblasts cultured for 7 months after transduction with lentiviruses carrying the ABE and LOTS-sgRNA, as well as untreated LOTS fibroblasts. Upon deep sequencing those amplicons, we found that despite achieving approximately 80% on-target editing efficiency in the long-term cultured ABE plus LOTS-sgRNA–transduced fibroblasts, only negligible A>G conversion — not exceeding 0.15% — was observed at any of the candidate loci in ABE plus LOTS-sgRNA–transduced LOTS fibroblasts. The level of these conversion events did not exceed those of the control fibroblasts (Figure 1F).

Generation of a LOTS mouse model for base editing. We engineered a humanized LOTS mouse model that contained the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in the context of human genomic DNA sequences to enable the testing of base editors that target authentic human genomic HEXA sequences. Through CRISPR/Cas9 genomic editing, we excised a 240-bp segment of the mouse Hexa gene encompassing exon 7 and flanking intron sequences and replaced it with the corresponding segment of the human HEXA gene. Two mouse lines were established with human exon 7 and flanking intron sequences, one with the reference G at HEXA c.805 (HEXA c.805G) and the other with the mutant A at HEXA c.805 (HEXA c.805A) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Generation of a LOTS mouse model for base editing. (A) Schematic of the engineered Hexa locus. Cas9-mediated targeting inserted human HEXA exon 7 and flanking intron sequences into the mouse genome to generate either the reference allele (HEXA c.805G, left) or LOTS allele (HEXAc.805A, right). Mouse sequences are in blue; human sequences in red. (B) Body-weight progression in female mice. Weekly weights were recorded for HEXA c.805G and HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO (left) and HEXA c.805A and HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice (right). Data are mean ± SD (n = 10–15). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Student’s t test). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for HEXA c.805G and HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO (left) and HEXA c.805A and HEXAc.805A/Neu3-KO mice (right). Combined sexes shown (n = 25–57). (D and E) GM2 ganglioside levels in brain. Gangliosides were extracted from female mice aged 24–26 weeks (n = 2–3/genotype) and analyzed by high-performance TLC. (D) Representative high-performance TLC plate; each lane contains 5% of gangliosides from 1 brain hemisphere. Arrows indicate ganglioside standards. (E) Quantification of GM2 band intensities (mean ± SD). Each dot represents data from 1 mouse. ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test). (F) GM2 degradation pathways. In humans (red box) and mice (blue box), β-hexosaminidase A converts GM2 to GM3. In mice only, NEU3 also degrades GM2 to GA2, bypassing β-hexosaminidase A. (G) Generation of control and LOTS mice. HEXA c.805G or c.805A mice were crossed with Neu3-KO mice to generate HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO (control) and HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO (LOTS) mice. Diagrams show expected GM2 degradation in each line. (H) Neurological evaluation. Mice were scored weekly on 6 criteria (left box) starting at 7 weeks. Mean ± SD shown (n = 16 LOTS, n = 27 controls; sexes combined). Partially created with BioRender.com.

Mice homozygous for the HEXA c.805 G>A point mutation (HEXA c.805A mice) exhibited significantly lower levels of α subunit β-hexosaminidase enzyme activity in the brain compared with both WT C57BL/6 mice and mice homozygous for human HEXA exon 7 carrying c.805G (HEXA c.805G mice) (Supplemental Figure 2A), consistent with the pathogenic nature of the mutation. Both the HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO and the HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice expressed β-hexosaminidase A precursor and mature forms of the α subunit polypeptide (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, both homozygous mouse lines (HEXA c.805G and HEXA c.805A) survived past 1 year and maintained similar body weights over the study period (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2C). The HEXA c.805A mice but not the HEXA c.805G mice demonstrated a slight elevation of GM2 ganglioside levels in the brain compared with WT mice (Figure 2, D and E).

The absence of a severe phenotype in mice carrying the LOTS HEXA c.805A mutation was not unexpected. Unlike humans, mice with disrupted Hexa alleles are only mildly affected due to an alternative GM2 ganglioside degradation pathway (Figure 2F) (16). Both humans and mice possess a β-hexosaminidase A–mediated pathway for GM2 ganglioside degradation. However, a second degradation pathway exists uniquely in mice. This mouse-specific pathway involves sialidase NEU3, which processes GM2 ganglioside into GA2 glycolipid (Asialo-GM2-ganglioside) (17). β-Hexosaminidase B, the product of the intact Hexb gene, can now act on GA2 glycolipid to form lactosylceramide, bypassing the block caused by the absence of β-hexosaminidase A. To create a symptomatic LOTS model, we established mice homozygous for the HEXA c.805A mutation on a Neu3-KO background, thereby disabling the mouse-specific bypass pathway (Figure 2G). In these mice then, like in humans, GM2 ganglioside catabolism would rely primarily on β-hexosaminidase A.

The HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO mice with the normal human HEXA sequence displayed WT levels of α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity. However, the HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice carrying the LOTS point mutation showed significantly lower α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity (Supplemental Figure 2A). Both the HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO and the HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice expressed β-hexosaminidase A precursor and mature forms of the α subunit polypeptide (Supplemental Figure 2B). These mice underwent weekly evaluations, including body-weight measurements and evaluation of ataxia. HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice began to lose weight at about 22 weeks of age (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C) and had a lifespan of approximately 26–27 weeks (Figure 2C). Their brains accumulated GM2 ganglioside compared with WT mouse brains (Figure 2, D and E), and ataxia symptoms emerged at around 13 weeks of age (Figure 2H). In contrast, HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO animals, which harbored the normal human HEXA exon 7 and flanking intron sequences, did not display early weight loss (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C) or ataxic symptoms (Figure 2H) and lived beyond 50 weeks (Figure 2C). In addition, these HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO mice did not show abnormally high GM2 ganglioside levels in the brain (Figure 2, D and E). In summary, the results establish the HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO mice as a model of LOTS that incorporates the HEXA c.805G>A pathogenic variant together with flanking human DNA sequences. This model is characterized by a deficiency in α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity, GM2 ganglioside storage in the brain, ataxia, weight loss, and a substantially reduced lifespan. Although the mouse phenotype is more severe than that expected for LOTS disease, its distinct features provide measurable endpoints for evaluating base editing as a potential therapeutic approach. Mice homozygous for the LOTS pathogenic mutation on the Neu3-KO background (HEXA c.805A/Neu3-KO) are hereafter referred to as “LOTS mice.” The lack of disease symptoms in the HEXA c.805G/Neu3-KO mice, which carried the WT HEXA gene sequences, demonstrated that the hybrid HEXA/Hexa gene was functional and that correction of the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in LOTS mice should restore HEXA function and potentially alleviate the disease features associated with the mutation.

Base-editor treatment corrects the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in the brain and spinal cord and partially restores β-hexosaminidase activity in LOTS mice. Our strategy for the therapeutic rescue of the LOTS mice by base editing involved delivering the ABE and LOTS-sgRNA to the CNS using adeno-associated virus (AAV). AAV vectors are currently being utilized in gene-therapy trials for treating lysosomal storage diseases, including Tay-Sachs disease (18). Specifically, we employed the PHP.eB serotype of AAV, known to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to infect brain cells, including neurons (19, 20).

To accommodate the large size of the ABE sequence, we implemented a dual AAV system. The N-terminal portion of the ABE sequence was carried in one AAV, while the C-terminal portion of ABE and the LOTS-sgRNA sequences were contained in the other AAV. Split inteins, attached to the 2 ABE segments, catalyzed protein trans-splicing (21), facilitating the formation of the full-length ABE (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Male and female LOTS mice at 6–7 weeks of age were retro-orbitally injected, to achieve intravenous delivery, with dual AAV-PHP.eB virus (2.4 × 1012 vg) carrying the split ABE and LOTS-sgRNA (Figure 3A). These mice were termed ABE treated. For controls, male and female LOTS mice were injected with AAV-PHP.eB encoding GFP (2.4 × 1012 vg). These mice were termed control treated. Mice were monitored weekly for ataxia symptoms, and a group of ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS mice were euthanized at 21 weeks and evaluated for base-editor expression, base-editing efficiency, α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity, brain GM2 ganglioside accumulation, brain gene expression, and brain immunohistology (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2). A second group of ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS mice were monitored for lifespan, body weight, and ataxia until end of life.

Figure 3 Base-editor treatment corrects the HEXA c.805G>A mutation and partially restores brain β-hexosaminidase activity in LOTS mice. (A) Schematic of ABE treatment in LOTS mice. At 6–7 weeks of age, LOTS mice were injected retro-orbitally with either AAV-PHP.eB-GFP (control) or a 1:1 mixture of AAV-PHP.eB vectors carrying v5 AAV-ABE N- and C-terminal components with LOTS-sgRNA (ABE-treated). Total dose was 2.4 × 1012 vg/mouse. Tissues were collected at 21 weeks or end of life. (B) Base editing at the HEXA c.805A site. Editing efficiency was quantified in brain, spinal cord, and liver DNA from control- and ABE-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks using next-generation sequencing. A-to-G conversion was expressed as mean ± SD (brain: n = 18 ABE, n = 4 control; spinal cord/liver: n = 8 ABE, n = 4 control). Each dot represents 1 mouse. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (C and D) Heatmaps of A-to-G conversion across the ABE editing window in brain (C) and spinal cord (D) from ABE-treated mice. Each row represents 1 mouse. Protospacer sequence is shown above; uppercase: exon, lowercase: intron. (E) β-Hexosaminidase activity in brain lysates from 21-week-old WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS mice. α subunit–specific activity is expressed as a percentage of WT (set at 100%). Mean ± SD shown (n = 4 per group, males). **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test. Partially created with BioRender.com.

Western blot analysis of brain extracts from ABE-treated mice, using an antibody directed against the N-terminal portion of Cas9, revealed a band corresponding in size to full-length ABE, indicating successful intein-mediated protein splicing (Supplemental Figure 3B).

To evaluate the extent of full-length ABE expression in the brain, we employed the proximity ligation assay (PLA), a technique that detects posttranslational protein modifications (22). Specifically, we utilized 2 distinct Cas9 antibodies — one targeting the C-terminal of Cas9 (encoded by one AAV) and the other targeting the N-terminal of Cas9 (encoded by the second AAV). The assay involves DNA primers covalently linked to these antibodies, followed by a hybridization step and DNA amplification with fluorescent probes. Fluorescent signals are then visualized as proximity spots under a microscope. A positive signal occurs when the 2 antibodies are within less than 40 nm of each other, confirming successful reconstitution of full-length ABE.

We applied PLA to brain sections from both control-treated and ABE-treated mice, quantifying the number of DAPI-positive cells that also exhibited PLA positivity (Supplemental Figure 3C). PLA signals were distributed throughout the brain: approximately 50% of cells in the cortex and thalamus showed editor positivity; around 20% in the midbrain, pons, and medulla; and approximately 10% in the cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 3D). The widespread expression of reconstituted ABE was consistent with the brain-wide distribution of GFP expression in mice injected with AAV-PHP.eB encoding GFP (Supplemental Figure 3E).

To quantify the extent of correction of the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in the ABE-treated LOTS mice, genomic DNA was obtained from the brain, spinal cord, and liver, and the genomic region carrying the mutation was PCR amplified and subjected to next-generation sequencing. In the brain of ABE-treated mice, the correction of the c.805G>A mutation occurred at a mean frequency of 9.3%. Spinal-cord tissue in ABE-treated mice exhibited a similar level of mutation correction (11.8%). Meanwhile, liver DNA in ABE-treated mice showed a mean correction frequency of the c.805G>A mutation of only 1.1%, reflecting the preferential targeting of the CNS by the PHP.eB serotype of AAV (Figure 3B). Bystander editing was observed at c.804A, resulting in a synonymous change (proline codon CCA to CCG). Editing was also noted in the intron (IVS7) at c.805-3A (Figure 3, C and D). The control-treated LOTS mice did not show evidence of base conversion in any of the tissues examined (Figure 3B).

We analyzed 7 brain regions in ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks of age: the cortex; hippocampus; thalamus and hypothalamus; cerebellum; medulla, pons, midbrain, and superior colliculus; spinal cord; and sciatic nerve. Our findings showed that all analyzed brain regions in ABE-treated LOTS mice exhibited similar levels of mutation editing, except for the cerebellum, which displayed significantly lower editing efficiency compared with other regions (Supplemental Figure 4A). Editing in the sciatic nerve was minimal, consistent with previous reports indicating the low tropism of AAV-PHP.eB for the peripheral nervous system (20). In addition, microglia, a cell type central to the pathogenesis of the GM2 gangliosidoses, showed no evidence of editing (Supplemental Figure 4B), consistent with the generally refractory nature of this cell type to AAV-mediated expression of target genes (23).

To assess the functional restoration of the HEXA gene, we evaluated α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity in brain extracts from 21-week-old ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS mice. Control-treated LOTS mouse brain exhibited approximately 10% of WT enzyme activity (Figure 3E). In contrast, ABE-treated LOTS mice demonstrated significantly higher levels of α subunit–specific β-hexosaminidase activity in the brain, with a mean activity level of 34% of WT levels (Figure 3E).

Base-editor treatment reduces GM2 ganglioside accumulation in the brain of LOTS mice. To determine whether base-editor treatment reduced brain GM2 ganglioside levels in LOTS mice, we immunostained brain sections obtained from WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS mice with anti-GM2 ganglioside antibody (Figure 4, A–C) and quantified fluorescence intensity in the brain stem and cortex regions (Figure 4D). WT sections showed little staining for GM2 ganglioside. In contrast, control-treated LOTS mice displayed elevated levels of GM2 ganglioside staining, which was significantly reduced in the ABE-treated LOTS mice (Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 Base-editor treatment reduces brain GM2 ganglioside accumulation in LOTS mice. WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS mice were euthanized at 21 weeks of age, and sagittal brain sections were prepared (n = 4 per group; mixed males and females). The AAV-treated mice each received 2.4 × 1012 vg. (A) Representative sagittal brain sections stained with anti-GM2 ganglioside antibody (red) and counterstained with DAPI (blue); scale bar: 1 mm. (B and C) Representative 40× images of the cerebral cortex (B) and brain stem (C) stained with anti-GM2 ganglioside antibody (red) and counterstained with DAPI (blue); scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of GM2 fluorescence intensity in cortex and brain stem. Small gray symbols represent image-level measurements (technical replicates); large colored symbols indicate per-mouse means (biological replicates). Statistical analysis was performed using a mixed-effects model with Tukey’s correction. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. n = 3 for WT; n = 4 for ABE-treated; n = 3 for control-treated. (E) Representative 40× images of the cerebral cortex from control- and ABE-treated LOTS mice stained with anti-NeuN (green), anti-GM2 ganglioside (red), and counterstained with DAPI (blue). Merged images (right panels) show colocalization of GM2 and NeuN; scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Representative 40× images of the cerebral cortex from control- and ABE-treated LOTS mice stained with anti-LAMP1 (green, pseudocolored) and anti-GM2 ganglioside (red). Merged images (right panels) show colocalization of LAMP1 and GM2; scale bar: 10 μm.

Costaining with NeuN confirmed that the GM2 ganglioside accumulation in the cortex region of control-treated LOTS mouse brain coincided largely with neurons (Figure 4E). The storage in NeuN-positive neurons was reduced after ABE treatment (Figure 4E). Costaining with LAMP1 indicated that the stored GM2 ganglioside in the cortex region was largely found in intracellular compartments positive for LAMP1, a lysosomal marker (Figure 4F). After ABE treatment, the LAMP-1 compartment along with GM2 ganglioside staining was reduced (Figure 4F).

To quantify the reduction of GM2 ganglioside accumulation by the ABE treatment, we analyzed the ganglioside profiles of ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS brains. High-performance TLC lipid analysis showed that brains from 21-week-old ABE-treated LOTS mice accumulated 11% of the amount of GM2 ganglioside observed in brains from control-treated LOTS mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The brain GM2 ganglioside level in 21-week-old ABE-treated LOTS was not increased above the level observed in untreated 6.5-week-old LOTS mice, before treatment was initiated (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Base-editor treatment reduces brain expression of neuroinflammation markers in LOTS mice. Tay-Sachs disease and other sphingolipid storage disorders exhibit significant neuroinflammation mediated by reactive glia and infiltrating macrophages (24, 25). To evaluate the effect of ABE treatment on neuroinflammation in LOTS mice, we first performed bulk RNA-Seq analysis on brain samples from WT, control-treated, and ABE-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks of age. Gene Ontology (GO) analysis of the differential gene expression of control-treated LOTS mice relative to ABE-treated LOTS mice showed that the predominant GO categories were related to immune responses, consistent with the expected neuroinflammation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Heatmaps were used to compare the relative gene expression in 5 of the top significant GO categories (leukocyte chemotaxis, myeloid leukocyte activation, leukocyte migration, T cell activation, and regulation of leukocyte activation) among individual mice in the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 6, C–G). The results indicated a generally increased expression of these immune-related genes in the control-treated LOTS mice compared with ABE-treated LOTS mice.

The relative expression of the top 25 differentially expressed genes between WT mice and control-treated LOTS mice were examined in WT mice, control-treated LOTS mice, and ABE-treated LOTS mice. We found that ABE treatment modified the expression levels of these genes to be more like those observed in WT mice (Figure 5A). Many of these abnormally expressed genes are linked to glial responses in neuroinflammation, including reactive astrocyte-related genes (Gfap, Serpina3n, C4b, and Lcn2) (26) and activated macrophage/microglia-related genes (Cd68, Itgax, Gpnmb, Mpeg1, Cst7, Lgals3bp, and Hmox1) (27–29). The base-editor treatment significantly reduced the expression of all these genes in the LOTS mice, indicating a decrease in inflammatory glial and infiltrating macrophage responses (Figure 5, B–J).

Figure 5 Base-editor treatment reduces brain expression of neuroinflammation markers in LOTS mice. RNA-Seq was performed on brains from WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS male mice at 21 weeks of age (n = 4 per group). The AAV-treated mice each received 2.4 × 1012 vg. Brains were harvested, RNA was extracted, and transcriptome analysis was performed using the NovoMagic platform (Novogene). (A) Heatmap showing row z scores for the top 25 genes significantly differentially expressed between control-treated LOTS and WT mice. Each column represents an individual mouse. (B and C) Expression of astrocyte-related genes (B) and macrophage/microglia-related genes (C) shown as fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM). Data are presented as mean ± SD; each dot represents 1 mouse. ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction). (D–G) Quantitative PCR validation of RNA-Seq results. Expression of CD68, GFAP, Gpnmb, and Lgals3bp mRNA in WT, control-treated, and ABE-treated mouse brains. n = 4 per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction). (H–J) Western blot validation of protein expression. Representative blots (left) and quantification (right) for CD68 (H), GFAP (I), and Gpnmb (J) in brain extracts from WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS mice. β-Actin served as a loading control. n = 3 per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction).

We next directly evaluated the effect of base-editor treatment on glial-cell response through immunostaining of brain sections from control-treated LOTS mice and ABE-treated LOTS mice. GFAP immunostaining, identifying astrocytes, revealed reduced signal intensity in the brains of the ABE-treated LOTS mice relative to control-treated LOTS mice (Figure 6, A and C). Quantitative analysis of the GFAP fluorescence signal intensity in the brain stem and cortex confirmed a significant reduction in ABE-treated LOTS mice compared with control-treated LOTS mice, although the GFAP levels in ABE-treated LOTS mice remained significantly increased compared with levels observed in WT mouse brain tissues (Figure 6, C and D). Quantification of GFAP-positive astrocytes demonstrated a significant increase in their numbers in control-treated LOTS mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6E). ABE treatment resulted in a significant reduction in astrocyte numbers in the brain stem and cortex compared with control-treated LOTS mice (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Base-editor treatment reduces glial-cell response in the brain of LOTS mice. WT, control-treated LOTS, and ABE-treated LOTS mice were euthanized at 21 weeks of age, and sagittal brain sections were immunostained (n = 4 per group unless otherwise indicated). The AAV-treated mice each received 2.4 × 1012 vg. (A and B) Representative sagittal brain sections stained with anti-GFAP (A) or anti-Iba1 (B) antibodies (red) and counterstained with DAPI (blue); scale bar: 1 mm (C and F) Representative 40× images of the cerebral cortex (top panels) and brain stem (bottom panels) stained with anti-GFAP (C) or anti-Iba1 (F) antibodies (red) and counterstained with DAPI (blue); scale bar: 20 μm. (D and G) Quantification of GFAP (D) and Iba1 (G) fluorescence intensity in cortex and brain stem regions. Small gray symbols represent image-level measurements (technical replicates); large colored symbols indicate per-mouse means (biological replicates). Statistical analysis was performed using a mixed-effects model with Tukey’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. n = 3 for WT, n = 4 for ABE-treated, n = 3 for control-treated. (E and H) Quantification of activated astrocytes (E) and reactive microglia (H), expressed as the percentage of GFAP+ DAPI+ (E) or Iba1+ DAPI+ (H) cells relative to total DAPI+ nuclei. Cell counts were performed using Fiji software. Small gray symbols represent technical replicates; large colored symbols indicate biological replicates. Statistical significance was assessed using a mixed-effects model with Tukey’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. n = 3 for each group (WT, control-treated, ABE-treated).

Iba1 immunostaining, which identifies microglia, was reduced in the brains of ABE-treated LOTS mice compared with control-treated LOTS mice (Figure 6, B and F). Quantitative analysis of Iba1 fluorescence signal intensity in the brain stem and cortex demonstrated findings aligned with those observed for GFAP; that is, Iba1 intensity was significantly reduced in ABE-treated LOTS mice relative to control-treated LOTS mice but remained significantly increased compared with WT mice (Figure 6, F and G). Quantification of Iba1-positive microglia revealed a significant increase in their numbers in control-treated LOTS mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6H). Treatment with ABE led to a marked reduction in microglial numbers in the brain stem and cortex compared with control-treated LOTS mice (Figure 6H).

In control-treated LOTS mice, these glial cells exhibited a large, ramified morphology indicative of an activated state (Figure 6, C and F). After ABE treatment, both astrocytes and microglia displayed a more quiescent morphology, characterized by less ramification and reduced cell body size more similar to glia in the WT cortex. These observations suggest that ABE treatment not only reduces the number and expression levels of reactive glial cells but also promotes a return to a less activated state.

CD68 immunostaining, which identifies both microglia and infiltrating macrophages, also demonstrated an apparent reduction in ABE-treated LOTS brain stem and cortex relative to control-treated LOTS mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Collectively, these findings are consistent with a robust reactive glial and infiltrating macrophage response occurring in the control-treated LOTS mice, which was substantially reduced after ABE treatment, although not to the level observed in WT mice.

Base-editor treatment mitigates disease manifestations and prolongs the lifespan of LOTS mice. We monitored ABE-treated and control-treated LOTS mice (both males and females) throughout their lifespans. Each mouse underwent weekly evaluations, including body-weight measurements and a series of 6 tests to calculate an ataxia score (Figure 2H). Starting around week 22, control-treated LOTS mice began to show a sharp decrease in body weight. In contrast, ABE-treated LOTS mice maintained their weight gain until about week 30, followed by a gradual decline; however, their weight never fell below 75% of the maximum value (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 7 Base-editor treatment mitigates disease manifestations and prolongs the lifespan of LOTS mice. (A) Body-weight progression of control- and ABE-treated LOTS mice. The AAV-treated mice each received 2.4 × 1012 vg. Mean ± SD shown by sex at each time point (n = 6 female and n = 4 male ABE-treated; n = 3 female and n = 4 male control-treated). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test). (B) Ataxia scores based on 6 behavioral assessments (Figure 2H) collected weekly after treatment until death. Data shown as mean ± SD (n = 34 ABE-treated, n = 32 control-treated; includes all mice in Supplemental Table 2). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test). (C) Left: Kaplan-Meier survival plot for ABE- and control-treated LOTS mice (n = 10 and n = 7, respectively). P < 0.0001 (log-rank test). Right: median survival of each group. Each dot represents 1 mouse. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction). (D) On-target editing efficiency at HEXA c.805A site in brain, spinal cord, and liver DNA from end-stage ABE-treated LOTS mice (age 45–52 weeks). A-to-G conversion shown as mean ± SD from next-generation sequencing (n = 10 brain; n = 5 spinal cord and liver). ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA). (E) Heatmaps of A-to-G editing at the on-target locus in brain (right) and spinal cord (left) of individual end-stage ABE-treated mice. Protospacer sequence shown above; uppercase = exon, lowercase = intron. (F) Brain GM2 ganglioside levels in control-treated (21 weeks), ABE-treated (21 weeks), and end-stage ABE-treated LOTS mice. Left: representative high-performance TLC plate of gangliosides (0.5% of hemisphere extract). Arrow marks GM2 standard. Right: quantification of GM2 levels relative to control (set at 100%). Mean ± SD (n = 4/group). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001; ns = not significant (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction).

Control-treated LOTS mice began to exhibit ataxia symptoms after week 10, with the maximum ataxia score being reached by week 27 just prior to their end of life. ABE-treated LOTS mice initially showed mild ataxic symptoms after 14 weeks of age. After about 21 weeks, these symptoms slowly worsened over time but were significantly better than the control-treated LOTS mice (Figure 7B and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Their maximum ataxia score was reached by approximately week 50. Control-treated LOTS mice had a median lifespan of around 27 weeks, whereas ABE-treated LOTS mice demonstrated a significantly extended median lifespan of 52.5 weeks (Figure 7C). These results demonstrated that base-editor treatment both delayed disease symptom onset and substantially extended the lifespan of LOTS mice.

The editing of the HEXA c.805G>A mutation in the brain, spinal cord, and liver was similar in ABE-treated LOTS mice that survived to 45 to 52 weeks and ABE-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks of age, both in the frequency of the mutation correction and bystander editing (Figure 7, D and E, and Figure 3, B–D). Finally, we compared the level of GM2 ganglioside accumulation in the brains of ABE-treated LOTS mice that survived to 45 to 52 weeks to control-treated and ABE-treated LOTS mice that were euthanized at 21 weeks. The level of GM2 ganglioside in the older ABE-treated LOTS mice was only about 25% of the level observed in control-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks. Notably, this level was not significantly different from the accumulation of GM2 observed in the ABE-treated LOTS mice at 21 weeks, indicating that base-editor treatment effectively sustained the prevention of progressive GM2 ganglioside accumulation in the brain over time (Figure 7F).