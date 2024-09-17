A correctable immune niche for epithelial stem cell reprogramming and post-viral lung diseases

Wfdc21+ moDCs are required for basal ESC reprogramming and PVLD. Based on earlier work, we reasoned that moDCs might be specifically required for ESC growth in mouse models of PVLD, particularly after infection with native Sendai virus (SeV), which targets airway epithelial barrier cells (27, 36, 37, 48). Accordingly, we isolated lung immune cell populations with FACS based on a scheme described previously (41, 49) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183092DS1) and then examined the gene expression profile for moDCs versus tissue monocytes obtained at 12 days after SeV infection when markers that reflect basal ESC growth (reflecting increases in cell size and numbers) are maximal (27). The comparative analysis of gene expression identified Wfdc21 among the most differentially expressed genes in moDCs (Figure 1A), consistent with a requirement for long noncoding RNA Wfdc21 for differentiation of human moDCs studied ex vivo (44). Similarly, Wfdc21 expression was localized primarily to moDCs in mice in vivo based on analysis of lung immune cell subsets and total lung epithelial cells obtained by FACS (27, 41, 49) after SeV infection, particularly at 12 and 21 days after infection (Figure 1B). To assess Wfdc21 function in vivo, we generated Wfdc21 gene–knockout mice (Wfdc21–/–) using CRISPR/Cas9–mediated editing (Figure 1C). These mice showed significant and relatively selective attenuation of the usual increase in moDCs in the lung at 12 and 21 days after SeV infection (Figure 1D). Despite this effect, the acute infectious illness (as tracked by weight loss, viral clearance, and lung histology) was little changed at 5–12 days after SeV infection (Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Effect of Wfdc21 on the development of the lung moDC niche. (A) RNA-Seq analysis of induction of gene expression in lung tissue monocytes versus moDCs at 12 days after infection with SeV. Annotations indicate 10 genes with the greatest differences in expression level. (B) Levels of Wfdc21 mRNA in immune and epithelial cell populations from FACS of lung tissue at 5–49 days after SeV infection or SeV-UV control. (C) Scheme for CRISPR/Cas9–based deletion of Wfdc21 gene in mice. (D) Flow cytometry–derived numbers of immune cells in lung tissue from wild-type (WT) and Wfdc21–/– mice at 0–21 days after SeV infection. (E) Body weights of WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 0–21 days after SeV infection. (F) SeV-NP RNA levels in lung tissue from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 0–12 days after SeV infection. (G) Hematoxylin and eosin staining of lung sections from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 5 days after SeV or SeV-UV. Scale bar: 200 μm. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5–7 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

In contrast to similar acute illness, we found marked attenuation of the usual progression to excess basal cell growth after viral infection in Wfdc21–/– mice. Thus, increases in the basal ESC proliferation pool based on Ki-67+ immunostaining in lung tissue (Figure 2, A and B) and basal epithelial cell levels tracked by flow cytometry (Figure 2, C and D) and Krt5+ immunostaining in lung tissue (Figure 2, E and F) were all downregulated in post-viral Wfdc21–/– mice. In contrast, the increased levels of AT2 cells monitored with Sftpc+ and Sftpc+IL-33+ immunostaining in lung tissue were not significantly different in post-viral Wfdc21–/– compared with wild-type (WT) control mice (Figure 2, G and H). This finding contrasts with attenuation of AT2 cell growth in Tlr3–/– mice (49), suggesting a distinct role for Wfdc21 in selective control of excess basal ESC growth after viral infection.

Figure 2 Effect of the Wfdc21-dependent lung moDC niche on basal ESC expansion. (A) Immunostaining for Ki-67 in lung sections from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 12 days after SeV infection or SeV-UV control. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantitation of staining in A. (C) Flow cytograms of lung epithelial (CD31–CD45–EpCAM+Aqp3+) cells from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 21 days after SeV or SeV-UV. (D) Flow cytometry–derived numbers of cells for conditions in C. (E) Immunostaining for Krt5 in lung sections from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 0–49 days after SeV or SeV-UV. Scale bar: 400 μm. (F) Quantitation of staining in E. (G) Immunostaining for Sftpc and IL-33 in WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 49 days after SeV or SeV-UV. Scale bar: 200 μm. (H) Quantitation of staining in G. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 4–5 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

The observed control of basal ESC growth translated to decreases in lung histopathology. In particular, periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) and hematoxylin tissue staining as a reflection of mucus production and cellularity, respectively, was decreased in lung sections at 49 days after SeV infection when PVLD is otherwise maximal (Figure 3, A and B). We also detected significant changes in biomarkers designed to track the post-viral disease pathway. Thus, we found decreases in basal cell growth marked by Krt5 and Aqp3 mRNA, alarmin signal marked by Il33 mRNA, type 2 inflammation marked by Il13, Arg1, Trem2, and Il6 mRNA, and mucinous differentiation marked by Muc5ac, Clca1, and Muc5b mRNA in Wfdc21–/– mice (Figure 3, C–H). The decreased Il33 signal was consistent with blockade of IL-33 induction/activation in basal ESC growth as reported previously (27). These effects were accompanied by decreases in macrophage infiltration based on F4/80+ immunostaining (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 2A), and mucinous differentiation based on Mucin-5ac (Muc5ac) and Mucin-5b (Muc5b) immunostaining (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 2B). The combined findings link Wfdc21 function to moDC niche support of basal ESC reprogramming and, in turn, downstream type 2 inflammation and mucus production typical of PVLD modeled with SeV infection and relevant to clinical disease (28, 33, 34, 38, 42, 43). To further determine Wfdc21 control with a human pathogen, we also studied the response to influenza A virus (IAV), which similarly triggers basal ESC growth and PVLD in mouse models and long-term PVLD in humans (11, 12, 39, 50). In this case, Wfdc21–/– mice also showed no significant change in acute infectious illness or viral clearance (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and demonstrated marked attenuation of basal cell hyperplasia, mucus production, and hypercellularity compared with WT mice after infection with IAV (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F), using the same PR8 strain as studied previously (11, 12). The result provided evidence that Wfdc21+ moDC niche control was preserved across different types of viral infections.

Figure 3 Effect of the Wfdc21-dependent moDC niche on PVLD. (A) PAS and hematoxylin staining of lung sections from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 49 days after SeV infection or SeV-UV. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Quantitation of staining in A. (C–H) Lung tissue levels of mRNA biomarkers in WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 49 days after SeV or SeV-UV to track basal ESC growth (C), alarmin signal (D), immune activation (E), type 2 inflammation (F), type 1/2 inflammation (G), and mucinous differentiation (H). (I) Quantitation of immunostaining for F4/80 with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections for conditions in A. (J) Quantitation of immunostaining for Muc5ac and Muc5b with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections for conditions in A. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5–10 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

Gpnmb is required for moDC niche function in PVLD. To better define Wfdc21 and moDC function in PVLD, we next compared gene expression in WT versus Wfdc21–/– mice using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) of whole-lung samples from mice after SeV infection. Gene expression patterns across sample conditions (12, 21, and 49 days after SeV infection and PBS control) identified 36 clusters of lung cells based on nearest neighbor analysis (Figure 4A). Comparison of WT with Wfdc21–/– mice revealed marked decreases in moDCs (cluster 3) along with basal cells (cluster 17) and basal-lineage club cells (clusters 15 and 17) in Wfdc21–/– mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4A). Quantitative comparisons of each cluster for each condition confirmed this finding and localized the decrease in moDCs to 12 days after SeV infection (Figure 4B). Cluster analysis and cell cycle gene expression mapped onto cell-type clusters at 12 days after infection also showed appearance of cycling basal ESCs in WT mice consistent with our previous analysis (27) and near absence of these cells in Wfdc21–/– mice at 12 days after SeV infection (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To define the moDC signal for basal ESC growth, a review of genes expressed in moDCs revealed prominent expression of Gpnmb (Figure 4C) as a candidate that could increase stemness in cancer cells (47). Indeed, gene feature plots showed Gpnmb mRNA expression localized to moDCs (cluster 3) at 12 days after SeV infection that shifted to M2-alveolar macrophages by 49 days after SeV infection (Figure 4D), a shift that correlated with induction of Gpnmb mRNA in lung tissue (Supplemental Figure 4C). In addition, the appearance of Gpnmb in lung tissue coincided with immune activation of basal and basal-lineage cells marked by expression of the chemokine Cxcl17 (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). Similarly, GPNMB protein was colocalized in lung tissue to CD11c+ cells with primarily moDC morphology at early time points (12 days) and then also alveolar macrophage appearance at late time points (49 days) after infection (Figure 4, E and F). All of these signals were markedly attenuated in Wfdc21–/– compared with WT mice (Figure 4, E and F). Levels of GPNMB in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid and lung tissue showed an early peak at 12 days (particularly in the BAL-detectable secreted form) and a late peak at 49 days (Figure 4G). These findings indicate that immunostaining for GPNMB (that reflects the membrane form) underestimates production, particularly the early contribution from moDCs. Both forms of GPNMB were decreased in Wfdc21–/– mice (Figure 4H), further supporting moDC production. The same patterns of appearance of Wfdc21-dependent Gpnmb mRNA expression and GPNMB+ CD11c+ cells with moDC and macrophage morphology were found after IAV infection (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), further supporting the same type of response across viral types.

Figure 4 Identification of Gpnmb gene expression in moDCs. (A) Gene cluster assignments for WT and Wfdc21–/– mice for all sample conditions. (B) Differences in numbers of cells per cluster for WT versus Wfdc21–/– mice. (C) Most highly expressed genes in cluster 3 (moDCs) relative to other clusters. Red annotation denotes Gpnmb mRNA expression. (D) Gpnmb gene expression by cluster analysis for annotations in A with the highest signals in moDCs (cluster 3) at 12 days and M2-alveolar macrophages (cluster 4) at 49 days. (E) Immunostaining for GPNMB and CD11c with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections from WT and Wfdc21–/– mice at 5–49 days after SeV and 49 days after SeV-UV. Scale bar: 100 μm. Insets, magnification ×6. (F) Quantitation of staining in E. (G) Levels of GPNMB in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid and lung tissue at 5–49 days after SeV or SeV-UV in WT mice. (H) Levels of GPNMB at 49 days after SeV or SeV-UV in WT and Wfdc21–/– mice (WT + SeV-UV values from G data). Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

To define potential function for GPNMB, we determined the effect of anti-GPNMB antibody (Ab) on basal ESC reprogramming and consequent PVLD in the SeV mouse model. In these experiments, anti-GPNMB Ab was dosed at 5, 8, and 12 days after SeV infection (Figure 5A) to target the period of maximal basal ESC proliferation and moDC accumulation the lung. This treatment protocol had no effect on acute illness as marked by body weight loss (Figure 5B). In contrast, anti-GPNMB Ab treatment markedly attenuated basal ESC growth based on Krt5+ immunostaining and histopathology assessed with PAS+ and hematoxylin+ staining of lung tissue at 49 days after SeV infection (Figure 5, C–E). GPNMB blockade had no significant effect on AT2 cell growth or IL-33 expression (Figure 5, F and G) but markedly decreased GPNMB+CD11c+ moDC-macrophage and GPNMB+F4/80+ macrophage infiltration at 49 days after infection (Figure 5, H and I). Similarly, treatment decreased basal ESC growth marked by Krt5, Aqp3, and Trp63 mRNA, alarmin signal marked by Il33 mRNA, immune activation marked by Serpinb2, Ltf, Cxcl17, and Nos2 mRNA, type 2 inflammation marked by Il13, Arg1, Trem2, and Il6 mRNA, and mucinous differentiation marked by Muc5ac, Clca1, and Muc5b mRNA (Figure 6, A–F), and attenuated mucinous differentiation tracked with Muc5ac and Muc5b immunostaining (Figure 6G) at 49 days after infection. Quantitation of mucin protein staining (Figure 6H) confirmed significant attenuation of these increased signals with anti-GPNMB Ab blockade. The combined findings for GPNMB blockade were all similar to loss of Wfdc21 function, thereby further linking immune niche–derived GPNMB to control of basal ESC reprogramming and, in turn, downstream type 2 inflammation and mucus production typical of experimental PVLD after infection with SeV or human respiratory enterovirus D68 (27, 40).

Figure 5 Effect of anti-GPNMB Ab blockade on basal ESC growth and PVLD. (A) Protocol scheme for anti-GPNMB Ab or control IgG treatment in mice with SeV infection or SeV-UV control. (B) Body weights for conditions in A. (C) Immunostaining for Krt5 with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections from conditions in A. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) PAS and hematoxylin staining of lung sections for conditions in C. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Quantitation of staining in C and D. (F) Immunostaining for Sftpc and IL-33 with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections for conditions in A. Scale bar: 200 μm. (G) Quantitation of staining in F. (H) Immunostaining for GPNMB plus CD11c and GPNMB plus F4/80 with DAPI counterstaining for conditions in A. Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Quantitation of staining in H. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5–10 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

Figure 6 Effect of anti-GPNMB Ab blockade on biomarkers for PVLD. For the protocol scheme for anti-GPNMB Ab or control IgG treatment of mice shown in Figure 5A: (A–F) Lung tissue levels of mRNA biomarkers in mice at 49 days after SeV infection or SeV-UV to track basal ESC growth (A), alarmin signal (B), immune activation (C), type 2 inflammation (D), type 1/2 inflammation (E), and mucinous differentiation (F). (G) Immunostaining for Muc5ac and Muc5b with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections for conditions in A. Scale bar: 200 μm. (H) Quantitation of staining in G. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5–10 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

GPNMB/CD44 signaling in basal ESCs drives cell growth and immune activation. To next determine the GPNMB signaling pathway in basal ESC reprogramming, we analyzed the scRNA-Seq data set with the CellChat package, which integrates gene expression with ligand and receptor signaling databases. The analysis was set to detect significant interactions between basal cells and moDCs versus interactions between basal cells and tissue monocytes (which lack GPNMB expression), and it selected GPNMB-CD44 interaction as having maximal probability for cell-cell communication (Supplemental Figure 6A). As validation, we identified upregulation of KRT5+CD44+ basal epithelial cells particularly in remodeling regions at 12 days after SeV infection (Supplemental Figure 6B).

As done for GPNMB, we determined CD44 function in vivo using anti-CD44 mAb treatment in the SeV mouse model with dosing at 5–14 days after infection (Figure 7A). Here again, treatment did not significantly affect acute illness monitored with body weight loss (Figure 7B) but markedly attenuated basal ESC growth based on KRT5+ immunostaining and histopathology tracked with PAS+ and hematoxylin+ staining of lung tissue at 49 days after SeV infection (Figure 7, C–E). CD44 blockade also markedly decreased GPNMB+CD11c+ and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration at 49 days after infection (Figure 7, F and G). We also observed decreased basal ESC growth, alarmin signal, immune activation, type 2 inflammation, and mucinous differentiation based on mRNA biomarkers (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F) along with decreased mucinous differentiation marked by immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H) at 49 days after infection. The combined phenotype for CD44 blockade was similar to Wfdc21 deficiency and GPNMB blockade, thereby further connecting moDC–basal ESC interaction via GPNMB/CD44 signaling for control of basal ESC reprogramming and consequent PVLD. These findings fit with reports of GPNMB/CD44 signaling in mesenchymal, neural, and cancer cells (51–53).

Figure 7 Effect of anti-CD44 Ab blockade on basal ESC reprogramming and PVLD. (A) Protocol scheme for anti-CD44 mAb or control IgG treatment in mice with SeV infection compared with SeV-UV control. (B) Body weights for conditions in A. (C) Immunostaining for Krt5 with DAPI counterstaining in lung sections from conditions in A. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) PAS and hematoxylin staining of lung sections for conditions in C. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Quantitation of staining in C and D. (F) Immunostaining for GPNMB plus CD11c and GPNMB plus F4/80 with DAPI counterstaining for conditions in A. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Quantitation of staining in F. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 5–8 mice per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

GPNMB/CD44 signaling directly controls mouse and human basal ESCs. To further determine whether GPNMB/CD44 signal transduction took place directly on basal ESCs, we also assessed function in 3D organoid culture designed for stem cell growth and differentiation (27, 43). Initial experiments showed that basal ESCs isolated from SeV-infected mice and then cocultured with moDCs (but not with tissue macrophages, CD11b+ DCs, or CD103+ DCs) resulted in more efficient organoid formation as a signature of increased stem cell growth (Figure 8, A and B). Increased organoid formation with characteristic morphology (27) was also found after incubation with recombinant GPNMB (Figure 8, C and D), and this effect was blocked with anti-CD44 mAb (Figure 8E). In addition, we found that addition of GPNMB to 3D organoid cultures also increased expression of Cxcl17 and Il33 mRNA (Figure 8F), markers of immune activation for basal and basal-lineage cells as found previously (27, 28, 43) and in the present scRNA-Seq analysis and immunostaining results (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E).

Figure 8 Effect of GPNMB on basal ESC growth and immune activation. (A) Protocol scheme for cell isolation from mouse lungs at 21 days after SeV infection, then FACS for CD31–CD45–EpCAM+Aqp3+ epithelial cells and seeding into 3D organoid culture. (B) Levels of organoid formation from conditions in A and coculture with the indicated immune cell populations. (C) Levels of organoid formation in 3D cultures incubated with GPNMB (0–100 ng/mL) for conditions in A. (D) Photomicrographs of organoids for conditions in C without or with GPNMB (100 ng/mL). Scale bar: 80 μm. (E) Organoid formation for conditions in C but using incubation with GPNMB (10 ng/mL) with or without anti-CD44 mAb or control IgG. (F) Levels of Cxcl17 and Il33 mRNA for conditions in C. (G) Protocol scheme for human tracheobronchial epithelial cell isolation and 3D culture. (H) Photomicrographs of organoids for conditions in G without or with GPNMB (100 ng/mL). Scale bar: 80 μm. (I) Levels of organoid formation and CXCL17 and IL33 mRNA for conditions in G with GPNMB (0–100 ng/mL). For B–E and G, results are representative of non-disease control individuals (n = 6–8 per condition). *P < 0.05 by ANOVA and Tukey’s correction.

To determine whether the findings in mouse models translate to humans, we assessed GPNMB function in primary 3D organoid cultures using human tracheobronchial cells with the same treatment protocol (Figure 8G). Here again, we found that addition of GPNMB to cultures caused significant increases in basal ESC growth marked by more efficient formation of organoids with typical morphology (43) and immune activation marked by CXCL17 and IL33 mRNA (Figure 8, H and I). These findings thereby confirmed activation of a comparable cell and molecular pathway in experimental conditions for lung remodeling diseases linked to respiratory viral infection and perhaps other epithelial barrier injuries.