Genetic insights into the mechanisms of proliferative glomerulonephritis

PROS is a heterogeneous collection of diseases resulting from postzygotic activating mutations in p110α (22). The clinical presentation of the disease varies with the timing of the somatic mutation during embryonic development and the degree of tissue mosaicism (22). The disease can manifest as isolated or multiple lesions, including sporadic or mosaic overgrowth of adipose, skeletal, muscle, brain, vascular, or lymphatic tissue (22). Skin involvement can also occur, manifesting as epidermal nevi and hyper- or hypopigmented lesions (22). PROS mutations are among the most common mutations identified in cancer and there are currently no targeted therapies for the disease (22).

Activating p110α mutations predominantly occur in hotspots in the helical and kinase domains, but can occur in other regions of the protein (23). The disease-causing p.H1047R mutation (c.3140A>G substitution in PIK3CA) in p110α occurs in the C-terminal kinase domain and leads to hyperactivation of the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway and abnormal tissue growth (23). In 2018, Canaud et al. first described a 29-year-old male patient (Patient 1) with PROS caused by the p.H1047R mutation (24). Although renal complications are rare in PROS, the patient’s condition included a complex proliferative glomerulonephritis, prompting a focused exploration of the pathogenic effects of the p.H1047R mutation in podocytes (21, 24). Yamaguchi et al. now report the findings of their follow-up study on Patient 1 (21). A diagnostic kidney biopsy showed cFSGS with extensive fibrosis, pseudocrescent formation, tubular dilation with casts, and inflammatory cell infiltration. No immune deposits were observed. Immunofluorescence studies showed activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway in podocytes and in situ PCR, using primers designed to amplify the c.3140A>G substitution, detected the mutation in podocytes (21). The presence of the p.H1047R p110α mutation was confirmed by droplet digital PCR in microdissected glomeruli at a mosaic fraction of 8% (21). Empiric treatment with BYL719 (alpelisib), a selective small-molecule inhibitor of p110α with approximately 250- to 1000-fold reduced inhibitory activity for p110β, p110γ, and p110δ isoforms, improved the patient’s kidney function and proteinuria (21, 25). Subsequent evaluation of BYL719 in four experimental models of proliferative glomerulonephritis (i.e., p110α hyperactivation [R26StopFLP110*]), HIV-associated nephropathy (Tg26), and lupus glomerulonephritis (MRL-lpr and NZBWF1/J) demonstrated similar improvements in glomerular injury, kidney function, and proteinuria reduction (21). Notably, BYL719 attenuated immune cell activation and cytokine production in both experimental models of lupus nephritis (i.e., MRL-lpr and NZBWF1/J) (21). Yamaguchi et al. attributed this to the suppression of p110δ activity in lymphocytes (21). These findings highlight the potentially pleiotropic benefits of BYL719 in the treatment of proliferative glomerulonephritis and reveal a role for aberrant PI3K activation as a driver of podocyte hyperplasia (21).