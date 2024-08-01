Epigenetics enters the stage in vascular malformations

Vascular malformations (VMs) are genetic diseases of the blood or lymphatic endothelium. They include cerebral arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) characterized by thickened blood vessels bypassing capillaries, which connect brain arteries and veins. Affected blood vessels are prone to rupture, with devastating consequences for patients. Currently, there are no preventive treatment options available. Hence, there is an urgent need for animal models that enable researchers to characterize the molecular underpinnings of cerebral AVMs and offer hope of discovering preventive interventions.

Genetic and molecular studies have led to the discovery that the development of some AVMs can be linked to defective BMP signaling. This is the case in the rare vascular disease hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT). Patients with HHT harbor loss-of-function mutations in genes encoding activin receptor-like kinase 1 (ALK1) (1), its coreceptor ENDOGLIN (2), or the downstream transcription factor SMAD4 (3). Consequently, AVMs can occur in many organs. This issue of the JCI features an article by Zhao et al. describing a mouse model of cerebral AVMs based on the endothelial-specific knockout of the BMP inhibitor matrix Gla protein (MGP) (4).

Previous research had shown that MGP levels were reduced in ALK1-deficient mice and loss of MGP caused AVMs in different organs and the brain (5, 6). Strikingly, the activation of MGP suppressed the formation of AVMs in ALK1-deficient animals, providing evidence for a role of MGP in the etiopathology of AVMs in HHT (7). Patients with a loss of MGP present with the rare disease Keutel syndrome, which involves cardiovascular defects (reviewed in ref. 8).