BRD4 inhibition leads to MDSC apoptosis and enhances checkpoint blockade therapy

Nanostring tumor gene profiling reveals decreased myeloid cell infiltration after BRD4 inhibition. The nCounter PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel was used to explore differences in the TME between mice bearing EMT6 tumors (murine triple-negative breast cancer model) (26) that were treated with a vehicle control or the BET inhibitor PLX51107. PLX51107 is a potent and selective BET inhibitor targeting the bromodomains of BRD4, BRD2, and BRD3 and has been widely studied as a BRD4 inhibitor (27). Cell type profiling showed that PLX51107 altered myeloid populations with a reduction in the abundance scores of macrophages and neutrophils (Figure 1, A and B; P < 0.05 for macrophages, P = 0.055 for neutrophils). The abundance scores for other cell types (dendritic cells, T cell subsets, NK cells, B cells, and CD45 cells) trended lower in the PLX51107 group, but the differences were low in magnitude and not statistically significant with the exception of NK CD56dim cells (Figure 1, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181975DS1). These results suggested that the intratumoral myeloid populations were most affected by BRD4 inhibition.

Figure 1 Nanostring pan-cancer immune profiling identifies reduced myeloid cell infiltration of EMT6 tumors treated with PLX51107. (A–H) BALB/c mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 EMT6 cells and treated with vehicle (control) or 20 mg/kg PLX51107 (PLX) daily p.o. once tumors were palpable (50 mm3). After 1 week of treatment, RNA was extracted from whole tumors. Gene expression was then analyzed using the nCounter PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel. Raw cell abundance scores for indicated cell types are displayed on a logarithmic scale. A difference in the mean raw abundance score of 1 between control and PLX51107 treatments indicates a 2-fold difference. ANOVA models and t statistics were used for the comparison of cell type scores (log 2 ) between control and PLX51107. (I) Pan-cancer BRD4 tumor gene expression association with gene signatures of suppressive cell types. Expression signatures were part of the TIDE algorithm. z > 0 represents a positive association. (J–N) BALB/c mice were inoculated with 1 × 105 4T1 cells and treated with vehicle (control) or 20 mg/kg PLX51107 daily p.o. once tumors were palpable (50 mm3). After 8 days of treatment, tumors were processed into single-cell suspensions and stained with fluorescent antibodies. Cell populations were acquired by spectral flow cytometry, unmixed on the Cytek Aurora 5L cytometer, and processed using the OMIQ software platform. (O and P) EMT6 tumors from mice treated as in A were fixed and stained with an antibody against F4/80 (O) or GR1 (P) and visualized using an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody. ImageJ software was used to count HRP+ cells from 5 high-powered fields per slide to obtain an average number of positive cells. The bar graph represents the mean ± SEM of GR1+ cells from 6 slides per treatment group; P < 0.05 (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (Q and R) Representative images of GR1+ cells labeled with black arrows in tumors of control (P) or PLX51107-treated (O) EMT6 tumor–bearing mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (S and T) TIMER2 analysis of tumor BRD4 expression (S) or tumor MDSC gene signature expression (T) in The Cancer Genome Atlas breast cancer patients at different stages (n = 1,100). Values on the bar graph are z scores with the Cox proportional hazard model to evaluate significance. z > 0 indicates a positive association. MDSC gene signature expression was quantified using the TIDE algorithm.

To further explore the association between tumor BRD4 expression and myeloid cell populations, the TIDE (tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion) tool was employed (28). Tumor BRD4 gene expression was quantified using RNA-Seq across pan-cancer datasets from 189 human cancer studies by the Liu group (28). This analysis showed a positive association (z score) with MDSC gene signature but a negative association with TAM gene signature (Figure 1I). To expand upon this finding, changes in intratumoral cell populations after PLX51107 treatment were analyzed via spectral flow cytometry in the 4T1 triple-negative breast cancer tumor model. Similar findings were observed with a significant reduction in PMN-MDSCs, while other non-myeloid populations remained similar with the exception of CD49b+ NK cells (n = 5–6, P < 0.05) (Figure 1, J–N, and Supplemental Figure 1, E–I). Moreover, IHC for F4/80 and GR1 was performed on control and PLX51107-treated EMT6 tumors. No significant changes in the number of F4/80+ cells per 5 high-power levels were detected, but a significant decrease in GR1+ cells was observed (Figure 1, O–R).

The TIMER2 (tumor immune estimation resource) and TIDE tools were used to explore the association between BRD4 gene expression and MDSC populations in tumors from human breast cancer patients (28). A positive association (z score) was found between breast cancer BRD4 expression and clinical breast cancer stage (stages 3 and 4, P < 0.001) (Figure 1S). Breast cancer stage was also positively associated with MDSC gene expression signature (stages 3 and 4, P < 0.001) (Figure 1T).

BRD4 inhibition reduces MDSCs in multiple tumor models. To further assess the impact of BRD4 inhibition on MDSCs in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the EMT6 and 4T1 breast cancer models were employed. PLX51107 treatment led to a slight reduction of tumor volumes in both models, but was statistically significant only in the 4T1 tumor model (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D). However, in both models, PLX51107 treatment significantly reduced the number of total splenocytes, the absolute number of MDSCs present in the spleen (4T1, 17.0 × 106 vs. 6.0 × 106; EMT6, 13.0 × 106 vs. 4.0 × 106; P < 0.001 for both comparisons), and the percentage of GR1+CD11b+ MDSCs within the spleen and tumor at the 15 day time point (Figure 2, A–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F; P < 0.05, P < 0.01, or P < 0.001 for all comparisons).

Figure 2 PLX51107 reduces MDSCs in vivo. (A–D) The 4T1 tumor–bearing mice were treated with vehicle (control) or 20 mg/kg PLX51107 (PLX) daily once tumors reached 50 mm3 for 9 days. Absolute MDSC count was calculated by multiplying total splenocyte number (counted using a Z-Series Coulter Counter) by MDSC frequency as measured by flow cytometry. (A) Values represent mean ± SEM of absolute MDSC count (n = 5); P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B and C) Values represent mean ± SEM of frequency of CD45+/GR1+/CD11b+ MDSCs in (B) tumor and (C) spleen (n = 5); P < 0.01 and P < 0.001 for MDSCs within the tumor and spleen, respectively (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D) Representative flow cytometry plots of MDSCs in the spleen. (E–H) EMT6 tumor–bearing mice were treated as in A. (E) Values represent mean ± SEM of MDSC counts (n = 5); P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F and G) Values represent mean ± SEM of frequency of MDSCs in (F) tumor and (G) spleen (n = 10); P < 0.05 and P < 0.01 for MDSCs within the tumor and spleen, respectively, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Representative flow cytometry plots of MDSCs in the spleen. (I–K) C26 tumor–bearing mice were treated as in A. (I) Values represent mean ± SEM of splenic MDSC counts (n = 4–5); P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J and K) Frequency of MDSCs of C26 in tumor (J) and spleen (K). Values represent mean ± SEM of frequency of MDSCs (n = 4–5); P = 0.057 and P < 0.001 for MDSCs within the tumor and spleen, respectively, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (L) LLC tumor–bearing mice treated as in A. Values represent mean ± SEM of splenic MDSC counts (n = 8); P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (M and N) CD34+ HSC-engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice were co-engrafted with the melanoma PDX tumor model and treated as in A for 15 days. Values represent mean ± SEM of splenic MDSCs (CD11b+/CD33+/HLA-DRlo/–) for each donor (n = 3/donor); P < 0.05, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (O) Representative flow cytometry plots in M and N.

To determine if the reduction in total MDSCs was specific to a subset of MDSCs (PMN-MDSCs or M-MDSCs), the EMT6 model was employed. PLX51107 treatment led to a significant reduction in the PMN-MDSC subset (%CD11b+Ly6GhiLy6Clo of CD45+ splenocytes 7.4% vs. 3.6%, P < 0.01), while there was a nonsignificant 25% decrease in the M-MDSC subset (%CD11b+Ly6GloLy6Chi of CD45+ splenocytes 1.37% vs. 1.04%, P = 0.33) (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). In contrast, PLX51107 treatment in the 4T1 model significantly reduced both PMN-MDSCs (19.5% vs. 10.6%, P < 0.001) and M-MDSCs (2.8% vs. 1.0%, P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 2, J–L)

To determine if these findings could be reproduced in non–breast cancer models, the C26 colorectal cancer and LLC models were employed. In both models, PLX51107 treatment reduced the total number of MDSCs within the spleen (C26, 13.9 × 106 vs. 4.5 × 106, P < 0.001; LLC, 8.8 × 106 vs. 5.3 × 106, P < 0.01), frequency of intratumoral MDSCs (C26, 70.7% vs. 58.3%, P = 0.057; LLC, 58.7% vs. 46.0%, P < 0.05), and frequency of splenic MDSCs (C26, 10.9% vs. 5.6%, P < 0.001; LLC, 6.9% vs. 4.9%, P < 0.01), while not significantly affecting tumor weight (Figure 2, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Similar results were obtained for the PMN-MDSC and M-MDSC subsets in the C26 model (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G). The depletion of MDSCs with BRD4 inhibition was also replicated using 2 other BRD4 inhibitors, PLX2853 and JQ1. PLX2853 significantly reduced spleen weights and MDSCs within the spleen of 4T1 tumor–bearing mice white not significantly affecting tumor volumes and weight (%MDSCs in spleen: 30.1% vs. 18.9%, P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). In the EMT6 model, JQ1 significantly reduced splenic and intratumoral MDSCs while not significantly affecting tumor volumes (Supplemental Figure 4, F–I; tumor, P < 0.001; spleen, P < 0.05).

To explore if these findings could be recapitulated in humans, a humanized mouse model was employed. CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell–engrafted (HSC-engrafted) NOD-scid IL2Rgnull (NSG-GM3) mice were co-engrafted with syngeneic human melanoma tumors using the melanoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor model TM01149 (The Jackson Laboratory). After 10 days of treatment, PLX51107 reduced tumor volumes, and this was significant in 1 donor (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). BRD4 inhibition also decreased the size of the spleen and the percentage of splenic MDSCs (CD11b+CD33+HLA-DRlo/–) in CD34+ donor 1 (16.4%–2.4%, P < 0.05) and CD34+ donor 2 (12.3%–7.9%, P < 0.05) (Figure 2, M–O, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). IHC analysis of the tumors revealed a reduction in CD206+ cells, a marker of TAMs known to differentiate from M-MDSCs (30–32), in 1 donor with PLX51107 treatment (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 5E).

In all models, BRD4 inhibition reduced tumor volumes, and in the 4T1 model treated with PLX51107, this effect reached statistical significance, suggesting that the reductions in MDSC numbers could be due to reduced tumor burden (Supplemental Figure 2A). To address this possibility, advanced 4T1 tumors (treatment started 2 weeks after inoculation) were treated with PLX51107 for just 5 days. In these experiments, tumor weights between treatment groups were essentially the same (Supplemental Figure 6A; P = 0.89), but PLX51107 significantly reduced the frequency of total MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6B; 28.7% vs. 17.9%, P < 0.05), PMN-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6C; 17.9% vs. 8.4%, P < 0.001), and M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6C; 1.8% vs. 1.1%, P < 0.01) in the spleen. These findings were similarly significant with JQ1 treatment as well (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F).

BRD4 deficiency in the myeloid compartment results in decreased MDSC frequency. To determine the intrinsic role of BRD4 in MDSCs, BRD4 was conditionally deleted in the myeloid lineage by breeding the Brd4fl/fl mice with transgenic LysM-Cre mice, which express Cre recombinase under the control of the myeloid cell Lyz2 promoter. As previously reported, the presence of a Brd4-floxed allele at 1.1 kb was confirmed in this model (Figure 3A). LysM-Cre expression in Brd4fl/fl mice was confirmed, and these mice comprised a BRD4 cKO group (Figure 3B). Splenic MDSCs were isolated from LLC tumor–bearing BRD4 cKO mice and littermate controls (WT) to confirm reduced expression of BRD4 by immunoblot (Figure 3C). These assays confirmed the absence of BRD4 in MDSCs obtained from the BRD4 cKO model.

Figure 3 Loss of BRD4 in the myeloid compartment results in decreased MDSC frequency. (A) Genotyping of Brd4fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. Presence of BRD4fl/fl allele at 1.1 kB and WT allele at 1.0 kB. (B) Presence of mutant Cre expression of BRD4fl/fl mice at 700 bp (Cre+) and WT Cre allele at 350 bp (Cre–). (C) Immunoblot of BRD4 expression in splenic MDSCs of Brd4fl/fl LysM-Cre+ (BRD4 cKO) and littermate control (BRD4 WT) mice implanted with LLC tumors. (D) BRD4 cKO and WT mice inoculated with 1 × 106 LCC cells subcutaneously and treated with the vehicle control or 20 mg/kg PLX51107 daily via oral gavage once tumors were palpable (50 mm3) for 8 days. Tumor volumes were measured 3 times weekly with digital calipers. Values are the mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point (n = 8–11); P > 0.05 for all groups, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment. (E) Absolute total MDSC (CD11b+/GR1+) count within the spleen of BRD4 WT and BRD4 cKO LLC tumor–bearing mice treated with the vehicle control or 20 mg/kg PLX51107 (PLX). Absolute MDSC counts were calculated as above. Values represent mean ± SEM from 8–10 mice per treatment group. One-way ANOVA model with Tukey’s correction. (F and G) Absolute counts of MDSC subsets (F; PMN-MDSC) and (G; M-MDSC) within the spleen of BRD4 WT and BRD4 cKO LLC tumor–bearing mice on day 16 after tumor implantation. Absolute MDSC counts were calculated as in Figure 1A. Values represent mean ± SEM from 9–10 mice; P < 0.05, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H and I) Frequency of PMN-MDSCs (CD11b+, Ly6G+, Ly6Cmid) and M-MDSCs (CD11b+, Ly6–, Ly6Chi) within LLC tumors (day 16) of BRD4 WT or BRD4 cKO mice as measured by flow cytometry. Values represent mean ± SEM from 6–8 mice per group; P < 0.01 for PMN-MDSCs, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

BRD4 cKO and WT mice bearing LLC tumors were treated for 8 days with vehicle or PLX51107. After treatment, there was a nonsignificant reduction of tumor volumes in both BRD4 WT and BRD4 cKO mice (Figure 3D). PLX51107 significantly reduced the absolute count of MDSCs in the spleen of WT mice (9.1 × 106 vs. 2.0 × 106, P < 0.001), but the reduction of MDSCs in BRD4 cKO mice receiving PLX51107 did not achieve significance (4.22 × 106 vs. 1.53 × 106, P = 0.39) (Figure 3E). Furthermore, BRD4 cKO mice had significantly lower baseline levels of MDSCs compared with BRD4 WT mice (9.17 × 106 vs. 4.22 × 106, P = 0.013) (Figure 3E). Additionally, LLC tumor–bearing BRD4 cKO mice had significantly lower baseline levels of both PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs in the spleen compared with WT mice (Figure 3, F and G). Only PMN-MDSCs were significantly lower in the tumors of BRD4 cKO mice compared with BRD4 WT mice (Figure 3, H and I). Splenic total numbers were used to indicate the total peripheral burden of MDSCs, and using percent MDSCs in tumors helped to eliminate variability due to tumor size. Intratumoral myeloid populations in the BRD4 cKO mice were analyzed by flow cytometry to determine effects of BRD4 cKO on other myeloid lineages. There were no significant differences in the proportion of TAMs, CD206– M1–like macrophages, or dendritic cells compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G–J). Together, the above results suggest that the specific loss of BRD4 in the myeloid compartment impairs the frequency of MDSC accumulation in the setting of malignancy.

BRD4 inhibition induces MDSC apoptosis. BRD4 is known to play a role in regulating survival and apoptosis in several cell types (33, 34). To determine if BRD4 inhibition could induce apoptosis of MDSCs, the murine MDSC cell line MSC2 was initially employed (35). Treatment of MSC2 cells with PLX51107 or JQ1 for 24 h resulted in a dose-dependent induction of apoptosis, and this effect was reversed by the pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7A; P < 0.01 for all comparisons). PLX51107 also induced strong activation of caspase-3, as measured by a fluorometric assay using MSC2 cells (Supplemental Figure 7B; P < 0.01). In splenic MDSCs isolated from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice, PLX51107 significantly reduced Ki67 positivity at 72 h with a sublethal dose of 62.5 nM (50% vs. 34%, P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). A greater than 2-fold increase in apoptosis of murine MDSCs was observed at 48 h with 500 nM PLX51107 (19% vs. 50%, P < 0.01), with both subsets being affected (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7E). In vivo, a 1.4-fold increase in apoptosis was seen in splenic MDSCs from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice that received PLX51107 for 10 days (Figure 4E). Next, we determined if these findings could be replicated in experiments with human MDSCs. MDSCs isolated from the peripheral blood of patients with bladder cancer or melanoma were treated for 48 h with PLX51107, leading to a 1.5-fold increase of annexin V+ MDSCs (Figure 4, F and G; P < 0.0001 for melanoma, P < 0.01 for bladder cancer). The pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK blocked patient MDSC apoptosis, as measured by levels of cleaved caspase-3 (Figure 4, H and I; P < 0.0001). Of note, PLX51107 did not induce apoptosis in activated murine T cells (Supplemental Figure 7F). Lastly, we tested if BRD4 inhibitors could modulate suppressive molecules of MDSC, including ARG1 and NOS2. At sublethal doses and time points, PLX51107 or JQ1 reduced Arg1/ARG1 and Nos2/NOS2 mRNA expression in MSC2 cells and murine and human MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 7, G–K). Together, these results implicate a role for BRD4 in the survival and suppressive functions of MDSCs.

Figure 4 PLX51107 induces MDSC apoptosis. (A) Values represent the mean ± SEM of annexin V+ MSC2 cells treated as indicated for 24 h (n = 3); P < 0.01 for DMSO versus 500 nM PLX51107 (PLX), P < 0.01 for 500 nM PLX51107 versus 500 nM PLX51107 + 25 μM Z-VAD-FMK, 2-way ANOVA model with Tukey’s correction. (B) Representative flow cytometry plot of staining from A. Annexin V+ and propidium iodide– negative early apoptosis of PLX51107-treated cells is demonstrated. (C) Murine splenic MDSCs isolated from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice treated ex vivo with media supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-6 and GM-CSF for 48 h. Values represent the mean ± SEM of annexin V+ murine splenic MDSCs treated as indicated (n = 3); P < 0.01 for DMSO versus 500 nM PLX51107, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Representative flow cytometry plot of staining from C. (E) 4T1 tumor–bearing mice were treated with control or PLX51107 (20 mg/kg) for 7 days. Splenocytes were isolated and stained for MDSCs (GR1+/CD11b+) and annexin V. Values represent fold increase of annexin V+ MDSCs in mice receiving PLX51107 compared with mice receiving control (n = 5); P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F and G) CD33+/CD11b+/HLA-DRlo/– MDSCs were isolated from the peripheral blood of patients with melanoma (F) or bladder cancer (G) by FACS. Cells were cultured in human AB serum media supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-6 and GM-CSF and treated with DMSO or 250 nM PLX51107 for 48 h. Values represent mean ± SEM of annexin V+ cells from experiments; P < 0.0001 for DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107 in F (n = 7), and P < 0.01 for DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107 in G (n = 3), paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Values represent mean ± SEM of cleaved caspase-3+ melanoma patient MDSCs isolated as in F and treated as indicated for 48 h (n = 3); P < 0.0001 for DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107 and 250 nM PLX51107 versus 250 nM PLX51107 + 25 μM Z-VAD-FMK, 2-way ANOVA model with Tukey’s correction. (I) Representative flow cytometry plot of staining from H.

BRD4 regulates apoptotic proteins in MDSCs. To better understand the mechanism by which PLX51107 triggered MDSC apoptosis, MSC2 cells were treated with PLX51107 for 24 h, and protein lysates were probed for cleaved and full-length caspase-8 and caspase-9. PLX51107 appeared to induce apoptosis via the intrinsic pathway via caspase-9 cleavage, whereas caspase-8 cleavage was not detected (Figure 5A). To identify the genes that might be governing BRD4-mediated apoptosis in MDSCs, a single-cell RNA-Seq dataset of human PBMCs was analyzed. This dataset (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03525925) included 16 patients with different malignancies with no prior checkpoint therapy. In the baseline samples, high expression of anti-apoptotic genes MCL1 and BCL2A1 in MDSCs from patients with cancer was observed compared with other cell types (Figure 5B). To determine which of these proteins might be regulated by BRD4 at the protein level, MSC2 cells were treated with PLX51107 for 24 h and examined by immunoblot. There was a 70% reduction in levels of BCL2A1 and a 39% decrease in levels of MCL1, but no decrease in XIAP (Figure 5C). Reduction of BCL2A1 was also seen in MSC2 cells that were treated with JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 7L). Additionally, PLX51107 treatment significantly reduced BCL2A1 mRNA and protein expression in murine MDSCs and BCL2A1 mRNA expression in human MDSCs (Figure 5, D–F). To determine the direct role of BRD4 in regulating the transcription of Bcl2a1a and Mcl1, BRD4 ChIP-Seq was performed in splenic MDSCs from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice. BRD4 was detected in areas corresponding to H3K27ac enrichment determined from a dataset from de Almeida Nagata et al. (36), and treatment with PLX51107 decreased BRD4 occupancy (Figure 5J). Based on the work of Hu et al., which evaluated the role of BRD4 in the apoptosis of Eμ-Myc lymphoma, the levels of the pro-apoptotic protein BIM were analyzed (37). The induction of BIM protein was seen in MSC2 cells and murine MDSCs, while an increase of mRNA was observed in human MDSCs after PLX51107 treatment (Figure 5, G–I). Together, these results demonstrate that BRD4 inhibition induces apoptosis in MDSCs via modulation of specific proteins governing apoptosis, including a decrease in the anti-apoptotic protein BCL2A1 and an induction of the pro-apoptotic protein BIM.

Figure 5 PLX51107 modulates apoptotic proteins in MDSCs. (A) MSC2 cells treated for 24 h with DMSO control or indicated dose of PLX51107 (PLX). Protein lysates of treated cells were probed with antibodies for caspase-9, cleaved caspase-9, caspase-8, cleaved caspase-8, and β-actin. (B) Single-cell RNA-Seq dataset of peripheral blood mononuclear cells of 16 patients at baseline. Dot plot of relative gene expression of select apoptosis genes across all cell types. (C) MSC2 cells treated as in A and probed for BCL2A1, MCL1, XIAP, and β-actin. (D) Splenic murine MDSCs were isolated from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice and treated for 48 h with DMSO control or the indicated dose of PLX51107 with media supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-6 and GM-CSF. Relative gene expression of Bcl2a1a across treatment groups normalized to β-actin; P < 0.05 DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107, paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Splenic murine MDSCs from 4T1 tumor–bearing mice treated as in D. Protein lysates from each condition probed with BCL2A1 or β-actin. (F) CD33+/CD11b+/HLA-DRlo/– MDSCs were isolated from the peripheral blood of patients with melanoma by FACS. Cells were cultured in HAB media supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-6 and GM-CSF and treated with DMSO or the indicated concentration of PLX51107. After 48 h, RNA was isolated from cells, and relative gene expression of BCL2A1 across treatment groups was normalized to 18S; P < 0.05 for DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107, paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) MSC2 cells treated as in A and probed for BIM. (H) Splenic murine MDSCs for 4T1 tumor–bearing mice treated as in D and probed for BIM. (I) Relative gene expression of BIM EL in human MDSCs treated as in F across treatment groups normalized to 18S; P < 0.05 for DMSO versus 250 nM PLX51107, paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Gr1+/CD11b+ MDSCs were isolated from spleens of 4T1 tumor–bearing female mice by negative selection and treated with DMSO vehicle control (blue) or 125 nM PLX51107 (red) for 24 h. BRD4 enrichment was assayed by ChIP-Seq using input control. Control and inhibitor groups were normalized by Drosophila chromatin spike-in. Track heights indicate relative enrichment, and each group represents pooled cells from 3–4 mice. H3K27ac (gray) enrichment was determined from a public dataset (38).

PLX51107 reduces cytokines implicated in MDSC expansion. The fact that BRD4 inhibition could induce a small decrease in MDSCs within BRD4 myeloid–deficient mice with slightly smaller tumor volumes suggested the potential for the ability of inhibitors to exert a direct effect on tumor cells. BRD4 inhibition could theoretically prevent the release of tumor-derived soluble factors that are involved in the expansion and recruitment of MDSCs. To investigate this possibility, the Nanostring gene expression data from tumors treated with PLX51107 were further analyzed, and several soluble factors implicated in MDSC expansion were among the most downregulated genes. These included S100A8, IL-1β, IL-6, CSF3, and CSF2 (Table 1 in Supplemental Figure 8). To see if PLX51107 could reduce the expression of any of these factors, a Bio-Plex assay was run on conditioned media from 4T1 cells. Amongst these factors, only GM-CSF (62% decrease) and IL-6 (48% decrease) showed a significant reduction in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8A; P < 0.0001). PLX51107 treatment also resulted in a significant reduction of IL-6 in the plasma of EMT6 (95% reduction, P < 0.01) and 4T1 (78% reduction, P < 0.05) tumor–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). GM-CSF was not detected in the plasma of either treatment group (data not shown). Tumor-secreted IL-6 and GM-CSF are known drivers of MDSC expansion, and the ability of PLX51107 to inhibit their production could contribute to the reduced frequency of MDSCs.

BRD4 inhibitors block chemokine production by tumor cells, resulting in decreased MDSC migration. Nanostring data from BRD4 inhibitor–treated tumors also revealed decreased tumor expression of chemokines important for MDSC recruitment to tumors including CXCL5, CXCL3, and CCL2, suggesting that the reduced intratumoral MDSC levels could be caused by impaired MDSC migration into the TME. CXCL5, CXCL3, and CCL2 protein expression by EMT6 and 4T1 cells was reduced by 55%–82% in response to in vitro PLX51107 treatment (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C and Supplemental Figure 9, D and F; P < 0.05 to P < 0.0001). Transwell migration assays were conducted using tumor-conditioned media (TCM) from DMSO or PLX51107-treated EMT6 and 4T1 cells as the stimulus for the migration of MDSCs. Use of TCM from PLX51107-treated cells led to 38%–50% less MDSC migration in EMT6 TCM, and this occurred in a dose-dependent fashion in 4T1 TCM (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H; P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, respectively). We next determined if these findings could be replicated with human MDSCs. Using TCM from the A375 melanoma cell line, PLX51107 treatment significantly reduced the migration of human MDSCs isolated from the peripheral blood of melanoma patients (Supplemental Figure 9I; P < 0.05). Similar to the mouse cell lines, PLX51107 treatment of human cancer cell lines resulted in reduced protein levels of CCL2 and CXCL5 (Supplemental Figure 9, J and K; P < 0.01). New interrogation of BRD4 ChIP-Seq data in the human TNBC cell line MDA-MB-231 published by Zanconato et al. (38) revealed BRD4 enrichment at the loci of MDSC-recruiting chemokines including IL-6, CXCL3, and CSF2 (Supplemental Figure 9L). Importantly, PLX51107 had no effect on tumor cell viability or levels of apoptosis at the 24-h time point when cells and TCM were collected for assays (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), indicating that reduced chemokine expression was not the result of inhibitor-induced cell death. At an extended time point of 72 h, 4T1 and EMT6 tumor cell viability was still unaffected by PLX51107 up to doses of 1,000 nM (Supplemental Figure 10C).

BRD4 inhibitors enhance T cell activation and the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitor therapy. To determine if reduced MDSC levels correlated with improved T cell function, T cell activation markers CD25 and CD69 were measured within EMT6 tumors. Intratumoral T cells from PLX51107-treated mice showed enhanced activation via increased frequency of CD25+ and CD69+CD3+ T cells (Figure 6, A and B; P < 0.01 for CD25 and P < 0.05 for CD69). There was a slight increase in the frequency of Tregs within the spleen of PLX51107-treated animals but no significant difference in the absolute number of Tregs (Supplemental Figure 11). Levels of exhausted CD8+ T cells were evaluated based on the work of Milner et al., who used a B16-GP 32 model that demonstrated decreased exhaustion of tumor antigen–specific CD8+ T cells following BRD4 inhibition with JQ1 (39). In the 4T1 tumor model, there was a small but nonsignificant decrease in exhausted TIM3+/PD1+ double-positive intratumoral CD8+ T cells after PLX51107 treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B).

Figure 6 PLX51107 enhances the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 immune checkpoint therapy. (A and B) Frequency of intratumoral CD45+CD3+CD25+ (A) and CD45+CD3+CD69+ cells (B) analyzed by flow cytometry in EMT6 tumor–bearing mice treated for 1 week with control or PLX51107 (PLX). Values represent mean ± SEM; CD25: P < 0.01, n = 8–9 and CD69: P < 0.05, n = 5, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) EMT6 tumor–bearing mice were treated with control (vehicle and IgG), 20 mg/kg PLX51107 daily, 100 μg anti–PD-L1 3 times a week, or PLX51107 + anti–PD-L1. Tumor volumes were measured 3 times a week with digital calipers. Values are the mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point (n = 5); P < 0.01 for combination versus PLX51107 and combination versus anti–PD-L1 (linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment). (D) EMT6 tumor–bearing mice were treated as in C. Treatment was administered for 60 days or until institutional removal criteria were met, at which point treatment was stopped. Survival analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction; P < 0.05, n = 11. Long-term treatment did not elicit discernible toxicity. (E–G) The 4T1 tumor–bearing mice were treated as described in A. Values represent mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point. Combination versus PLX51107 and combination versus anti–PD-L1; P < 0.01, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment. (F) Spider plot of tumor growth curves in E. (G) Images of 4T1 tumors at day 16. (H) 4T1 tumors were processed into single-cell suspensions. Values represent mean ± SEM of GR1+/CD11b+ MDSCs within the CD45+ population; P < 0.001 for control versus PLX51107, and P = 0.012 for anti–PD-L1 versus combination (Combo) treatment (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction). (I) The 4T1 tumor–bearing mice were treated with control (vehicle and IgG), 20 mg/kg PLX51107 daily, 200 μg anti–LAG-3 3 times a week, or PLX51107 + anti–LAG-3. Tumor volumes were measured as in C. Values represent mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point. Combination versus PLX51107: P < 0.05, n = 5; combination versus anti–LAG-3: P < 0.05, n = 5, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment, test results averaged over all days. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Given the ability of BRD4 inhibitors to reduce the accumulation of MDSCs within tumors and the concurrent improvement of T cell activation, it was hypothesized that BRD4 inhibition might improve the efficacy of an immune checkpoint blockade. To test this hypothesis, mice bearing EMT6 tumors were treated with PLX51107 in combination with an anti–PD-L1 mAb. Control mice received the single agent or control solutions. Single-agent PLX51107 and anti–PD-L1 produced a moderate reduction in tumor volume, but the combination significantly reduced tumor growth compared with either agent alone (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 13A; P < 0.01). In addition, the combination produced a significant survival benefit in the EMT6 model compared with single-agent treatments (Figure 6D; P < 0.05). The survival benefit was driven by a high rate of complete tumor regression in the combination treatment group compared with single-agent anti–PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 13B; 7/11 vs. 3/11 mice, P < 0.05). Regardless of treatment, all mice that experienced complete tumor regression were resistant to rechallenge with 1 × 106 EMT6 cells. The ability of PLX51107 to enhance the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy was also observed in the 4T1 model (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 13C; P < 0.01).

Analysis of tumor immune cell infiltrate demonstrated a significant 30% reduction of MDSCs within the EMT6 tumors treated with the combination of PLX51107 and anti–PD-L1 compared with anti–PD-L1 alone (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 14A; P < 0.05 or P < 0.01). Similarly, there was a reduction of total splenic MDSCs and MDSC subsets in the combination arm compared with anti–PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 14, B–F). Thus, the effects of BRD4 inhibition on MDSC levels in spleens and tumors were equivalent whether given as a single agent or in combination with an anti–PD-L1 antibody. An analysis of T cells within the spleens of the 4T1 model showed a significant 50% increase in the frequency of CD4+ T cells with the administration of single-agent PLX51107 compared with the control. This effect on CD4+ T cells was also observed in mice receiving the combination treatment (Supplemental Figure 15A; P < 0.01). Further analysis revealed that the increase in CD4+ T cells was likely driven by an increase in the frequency of naive and effector memory CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 15, B–E; P < 0.05 or P < 0.01). There was no substantial change in the frequency of CD8+ T cells or CD8+ T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 16, A and E). To determine the ability of BRD4 inhibition to enhance the efficacy of other checkpoint inhibitors, PLX51107 was administered in combination with an anti–LAG-3 mAb in mice bearing 4T1 tumors. LAG-3–blocking Abs have shown efficacy in humans with advanced melanoma (40). As before, BRD4 inhibition significantly enhanced the antitumor effects of anti–LAG-3 therapy. Significantly smaller tumors were seen with the combination treatment compared with single-agent PLX51107 or anti–LAG-3 (Figure 6I; P < 0.05). Body weights of mice receiving the combination of PLX51107 and anti–LAG-3 were tracked, and body weight change did not warrant early removal (Supplemental Figure 16F).

PLX51107 also enhanced anti–PD-L1 therapy in the LLC model, where the combination treatment again most strongly inhibited tumor growth paired with a reduction in total splenic MDSCs in the combination arm compared with anti–PD-L1 (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 17A; P < 0.01). To determine if the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy in the LLC model was dependent on BRD4 expression in the myeloid compartment, BRD4 WT and BRD4 cKO mice bearing LLC tumors were treated with IgG control or anti–PD-L1 for 3 doses (days 1, 3, and 6). Anti–PD-L1 therapy did not reduce tumor volumes of BRD4 WT mice but was effective in mice deficient in BRD4 in the myeloid compartment (WT + anti–PD-L1 vs. cKO plus anti–PD-L1, P < 0.05) (Figure 7B). As previously seen, the administration of PLX51107 in combination with anti–PD-L1 in LLC tumor–bearing BRD4 WT mice led to a significant reduction in tumor volumes compared with anti–PD-L1 therapy alone (Figure 7, B and C; P < 0.0001). However, in the BRD4 cKO model, the administration of a BRD4 inhibitor did not improve the antitumor activity of anti–PD-L1 therapy (Figure 7C). These results suggest that the ability of BRD4 inhibition to improve the response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy is dependent upon the presence of this target within the myeloid compartment.

Figure 7 Immune checkpoint therapy enhancement by PLX51107 is dependent on myeloid BRD4 expression and CD8+ T cells. (A) LLC tumor–bearing mice were treated as described in Figure 6. Tumor volumes were measured 3 times a week with digital calipers. Values are the mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point (n = 5); P < 0.01 for combination versus PLX51107 (PLX) and combination versus anti–PD-L1, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment, test results averaged over all days. (B) LLC tumor–bearing BRD4 WT or BRD4 cKO mice (100 mm3) received 100 μg of IgG or anti–PD-L1 on days 1, 3, and 6. Values represent mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point, WT + anti-PDL1 versus cKO + anti–PD-L1 (n = 3); P < 0.05, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment). (C) LLC tumor–bearing BRD4 WT or BRD4 cKO mice (100 mm3) received 100 μg of IgG or anti–PD-L1 on days 1, 3, and 6. PLX51107 (20 mg/kg) or control was administered daily for 6 days. Values represent mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point; WT + anti–PD-L1 versus WT + combination (n = 5), P < 0.000, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment. (D–F) EMT6 tumor–bearing mice received 200 μg of IgG or CD8 depletion antibody on day 7 and 100 μg of IgG or CD8 depletion antibody on days 10 and 14. On day 10, mice were treated with control (vehicle and IgG), 20 mg/kg PLX51107 daily, 100 μg anti-PDL1 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, or a combination of PLX51107 and anti–PD-L1. Tumor volumes were measured 3 times weekly with digital calipers. (D) Values represent mean ± SEM of tumor volumes at each time point. Control versus combination (n = 7); P < 0.0001, combination versus combination + CD8+ depletion antibody (n = 6–8), P < 0.000, linear mixed model with Tukey-Kramer adjustment. (E) Tumor images at day 16. (F) CD3+CD8+ T cells were measured in the spleen by flow cytometry from Figure 7D. Values represent mean ± SEM of percent CD3+/CD8+ double-positive splenocytes. Combination versus combination + CD8+ depletion antibody (n = 6–8); P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

To evaluate if the effectiveness of PLX51107 in combination with anti–PD-L1 is dependent on CD8+ T cells, mice bearing EMT6 tumors were pretreated with a control antibody or an anti-CD8 antibody to deplete the CD8+ T cell population. Following depletion, EMT6 tumor–bearing mice were treated with a combination of PLX51107 and anti–PD-L1 or control reagents. The depletion of CD8+ T cells abrogated the efficacy of the combination therapy, suggesting its dependence on CD8+ T cells in the EMT6 model (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 17B). In fact, in the absence of CD8+ T cells, the combination therapy was no more effective than the control reagents. These results indicate the ability of the BRD4 inhibitor PLX51107 to enhance immune checkpoint therapy possibly by affecting the myeloid compartment and suggest its dependence on CD8+ T cells.