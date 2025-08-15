Clinical, tumor, and product features associated with outcomes after axicabtagene ciloleucel therapy in follicular lymphoma

Durable response associated with low systemic inflammation, low TMTV and high naive T cell product phenotype. We conducted an analysis of 230 pretreatment variables (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181893DS1) at 2 different timepoints: baseline (most recent readout prior to initiation of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, LD) and day 0 (after LD prior to CAR T cell infusion) in 124 patients with r/r FL treated with axi-cel in the ZUMA-5 study (see Methods for details). This included patient characteristics, clinical parameters (e.g., number of prior lines of therapy, age, bulky disease, etc.), baseline and day 0 serum pharmacodynamic readouts, axi-cel product attributes, and clinical laboratory test results (e.g., hemoglobin, albumin, aspartate aminotransferase [AST]). The analysis comprised univariate screening (Supplemental Figure 1), feature selection, and multivariate analysis using machine learning. Variable importance (VI) was determined separately for PFS and binary endpoint (ongoing response versus nonongoing response by data cut off) using a random forest model. Some covariates were excluded from the VI analysis because of high collinearity. For instance, percent of T-naive in the product strongly correlated with total number of infused T-naive; likewise, the CAR-T cell peak strongly correlated with CAR-T cell AUC. The full list of covariates included and excluded in the multivariate analysis is presented in Supplemental Table 2.

Among pretreatment covariates at both baseline and day 0, inflammatory markers TNF-α, IL-12p40 and IL-2Rα associated with disease progression (lack of ongoing response or shorter PFS). Day 0 TNF-α showed the strongest association with disease progression among all pretreatment covariates, ranked by VI (Figure 2A). The total number of infused naive T cells (defined as expressing surface markers CCR7 and CD45RA) and hemoglobin showed association with improved outcome (Figure 2A), while serum chemokines CCL17, CCL22, immune-modulating IL-16, TMTV, and percentage of effector and effector memory T cells in the product (% CCR7-) associated with disease relapse and shorter PFS. FLIPI score also associated with shorter PFS (Figure 2A). Supplemental Figure 1C shows the patient-level distribution of the pretreatment covariates identified in the multivariate model.

Figure 2 Multivariate analysis of pretreatment covariates identified TNF-α, systemic inflammation, naive product phenotype, and total metabolic tumor volume to be associated with clinical response. (A) Variable importance of covariates associated with ongoing response and PFS. (B) Correlation of baseline serum analytes and product attributes with TMTV (C) Predictive probability (95% CI) of ongoing response by baseline and day 0 TNF-α; (D) KM estimated PFS by day 0 TNF-α above or below median. (E) Predictive probability (95% CI) of ongoing response by the total number and percentage of infused naive T cells in axi-cel product. (F) KM estimated PFS by total number of naive T cells above or below median. FLIPI, follicular lymphoma international prognostic index; HGB, hemoglobin; PFS, progression-free survival; TMTV, total metabolic tumor volume; Tnaive, naive T cells.

Univariate analyses corroborated the above observations with the sole exception of CCL22 (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2, C–F and A–I) and provided additional insights. Lower levels of baseline or day 0 serum TNF-α and product enrichment in naive T cells (% of T cells or total number of infused naive T cells) could enhance outcomes in patients with r/r FL treated with axi-cel (Figure 2, C–F). Baseline hemoglobin levels associated with improved PFS with a median cutoff of 12.45 g/dL (Supplemental Figure 2A), which is consistent with levels of less than 12 g/dL being considered a poor prognostic factor for patients with FL (6, 7). Baseline serum Ferritin showed trends of negative association with ongoing response (Supplemental Figure 2F).

In lymphoma, tumor burden is traditionally assessed by the sum of product diameters (SPD) of target lesions (8). However, recent studies have proposed a superior prognostic value of TMTV measured by FDG PET-CT scans in FL and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (LBCL), compared with SPD (9–12). In our analysis, TMTV was a stronger predictor of ongoing response (P = 0.049) than SPD (P = 0.081), although SPD and TMTV were moderately correlated (Supplemental Figure 3A). TMTV associated with worse PFS with a median cutoff of 403.7 mL (Supplemental Figure 3B), and optimal cutoff of 438.5 mL (Supplemental Figure 3C), while it only showed a trend of negative association with cutoff of 240 mL (Supplemental Figure 3D), which was previously used in ELARA study (5). Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), which has been used as a surrogate for tumor burden, was not associated with ongoing response (Supplemental Figure 3E) or TMTV (Supplemental Figure 3F). Several baseline serum analytes, including IL-2Rα, TNF-α, CCL17 (TARC), CCL22 (MDC) and IL-12p40, which were associated with each other (Supplemental Figure 1B) and disease progression, demonstrated correlations with TMTV (Figure 2B).

Durable response associated with postinfusion CAR T cell expansion and inflammatory serum analytes. We conducted multivariate analyses involving 66 postinfusion covariates encompassing serum analytes, tocilizumab/corticosteroid usage, and CAR T cell expansion metrics in blood (Supplemental Table 3). Some covariates were excluded because of high collinearity (e.g., Peak and AUC of several postinfusion variables like IL-6, IL-2, etc. showed spearman correlation R > 0.9; only AUC was included in multivariate analysis for those cases). Per VI analysis, the top-ranking covariates associated with durable response were CAR T cell AUC, tocilizumab use, serum VEGF AUC, IL-6 AUC, and IL-7 Peak level (Figure 3A). Conversely, IL-12p40 AUC, IL-16 AUC, VCAM1 AUC, and TNF-α AUC associated with relapse (lack of ongoing response; Figure 3A). Supplemental Figure 4A shows the patient-level distribution of the postinfusion covariates identified in the multivariate model. The positive correlation between tocilizumab use and durable response (Figure 3A), is likely due to its administration in patients experiencing CRS and NE, which are associated with CAR T cell expansion (13).

Figure 3 Multivariate analysis of postinfusion covariates identified CAR T cell peak expansion and sustained systemic inflammation to be associated with clinical response. (A) Variable importance of postinfusion covariates associated with ongoing response and PFS. (B) Box plot of peak CAR T cell levels among patients with ongoing response versus relapsed and nonresponders. (C) KM estimated PFS by peak CAR T cells above and below median. (D) Spearman correlation of pretreatment and postinfusion covariates identified in multivariate analysis. Correlations with P value <0.05 are indicated by *. CAR, chimeric antigen receptor; MIP, macrophage inflammatory protein; PFS, progression-free survival; SAA, serum amyloid A; TMTV, total metabolic tumor volume; HGB, hemoglobin; FLIPI, follicular lymphoma International prognostic index; Tnaive, naive T cells

Univariate analyses corroborated the above and provided additional insights (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). CAR T cell peak levels exhibited association with improved ongoing response (Figure 3B) and longer PFS (Figure 3C). Peak CAR T cell levels normalized to TMTV showed an even stronger association with ongoing response (Supplemental Figure 4B). Further, in univariate analysis, positive associations were observed between ongoing response and serum IL1RA, amyloid A, IFN-γ, and IL-6, while MIP1-α associated negatively with outcome (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Several covariates assessed at baseline or day 0, before CAR T cell infusion, were associated with select postinfusion covariates. TNF-α at baseline and day 0, CCL22 on day 0, CCL17 at baseline, IL16 on day 0, TMTV, and FLIPI score associated positively with postinfusion AUC of IL-12p40, TNF-α and IL-16. Whereas the number of naive T cells in the product and hemoglobin levels at baseline and day 0 associated positively with CAR T cell AUC (Figure 3D).

When pretreatment and postinfusion variables were jointly analyzed for their association with outcome, pretreatment inflammatory cytokines and naive T cells in axi-cel product ranked higher by VI compared with CAR T cell expansion and TMTV for association with durable response (Supplemental Table 4).

Tumor IFN signaling is associated with increased risk of disease progression. To investigate factors in the tumor microenvironment (TME) influencing outcome, we conducted gene expression analyses of pretreatment tumor biopsies (collected at initial diagnosis or before LD). We utilized the NanoString PanCancer IO360 panel to assess predefined gene expression signatures (GES) in 34 patients with FL and further performed bulk RNA-seq analysis in 35 patients (14). 30 patients were common between the Nanostring and RNA-seq datasets.

Nanostring IO360 B cell signature previously showed a strong association with efficacy (event-free survival [EFS] and ongoing response) in second-line (2L) LBCL patients on ZUMA-7 study (15). In this study, B cell signature did not correlate with PFS or ongoing response (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). A significantly higher B cell signature in r/r FL compared with 2L LBCL (P < 0.00001, Supplemental Figure 6C) could explain its lack of impact on outcomes in FL, as B cell signature under or equal to the median would not be representative of limiting factors in r/r FL tumors. In fact, all but 2 patients in ZUMA-5 had B cell signature values higher than the median value observed in ZUMA-7 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Gene expression of CD19 (Supplemental Figure 6D), which is one of the genes included in the B cell signature, along with CD19 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 6E) also did not associate with PFS in patients with r/r FL, whereas EFS was improved in 2L LBCL (ZUMA-7) with high CD19 expression (15). Analysis of paired biopsies, at pretreatment compared with time of disease progression, showed preservation of CD19 and CD20 expression at progression (n = 11 and 9, respectively) except for one case for CD19 (Supplemental Figure 7A). These findings suggest pretreatment antigen levels and loss of CD19 expression after CAR T cell treatment are not major drivers of CAR-T cell resistance in r/r FL.

Out of 40 Nanostring predefined GES consisting of more than 1 gene and Immunosign 21 (14) (Supplemental Table 5), IFNG IO360 was the only GES with significantly higher values in patients who experienced disease progression (relapsed and nonresponders), compared with those with ongoing responses (P < 0.05; Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8A). IFNG IO360 also associated negatively with PFS (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8B). The IFNG IO360 signature included STAT1, CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 genes. While STAT1, CXCL10, and CXCL11 can be induced by both type I (IFN-α/β) and type II (IFN-γ) IFN, CXCL9 is specifically induced by IFN-γ (16). CXCL9 had the greatest fold decrease in ongoing responder versus nonresponder and relapsed patients (fold decreases of 62.8%, 43.7%, 26.0%, and 28.45%, for CXCL9, CXL10, CXCL11, and STAT1 respectively (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 4 Tumor IFN signaling and T cell inhibitory ligands are associated with lack of clinical response. (A) Differential association of Nanostring IO360 scores with ongoing response (Wilcoxon test) (B) KM estimated PFS by median IFNG IO360 score. (C) Heatmap comparing expression of T cell ligands between patients with high versus low IFNG IO360. (D) Boxplots comparing expression (log 2 normalized counts) of representative T cell inhibitory ligands between IFNG IO360 high versus low. Wilcoxon tests were done to compare expression between ongoing responder versus others. KM, Kaplan-Meier; PFS, progression-free survival.

To better understand the role of IFN signaling in FL tumors, we interrogated the expression of T cell ligands previously identified to be controlled by IFN signaling in solid tumors (9) and in LBCL (17). Blocking tumor IFN signaling can improve immune checkpoint therapy in solid tumors through restoration of CD8+ T cell–mediated tumor killing (10). Patients with FL with high IFNG IO360 signature had significantly higher expression of T cell inhibitory ligands, including LAG3, TIM3 (HAVCR2), and EOMES transcription factor associated with exhaustion (Figure 4, C and D) (11).

We employed RNA-seq for technical validation of the results obtained with Nanostring IO360 panel and investigated TME signatures defined using RNA-seq gene expression in solid tumors (12). Differentially expressed genes (DEG) by RNA-seq identified IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) to be associated with disease progression (Supplemental Figure 9A). Gene expression of CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, STAT1 and other ISGs by RNA-seq recapitulated the nanostring results (Supplemental Figure 9B). 56 well-characterized gene signatures/immune traits (Supplemental Table 6) that reflect specific tumor-related pathways (including T/B cell response, TGF-β signaling, IFN signaling, and others) in solid tumors (12) were also investigated for association with clinical outcomes. IFN-related signatures STAT1_19272155, Interferon_19272155, Module3_IFN_score and IFN_21978456, as well as Chemokine_12_score and cytotoxic cells were associated with disease progression (Figure 5A). While cytotoxic cells are generally associated with anti-tumor immunity, the enrichment of such gene expression signature (named “cytotoxic cells”) in tumors from relapsed and nonresponder patients suggests a dysfunctional or exhausted state of these “cytotoxic cells” rather than an effective antitumor role. This finding is consistent with the literature indicating that chronic IFN signaling within the tumor microenvironment can drive T cell dysfunction and exhaustion, ultimately limiting tumor control (17), i.e., it is suggestive of an immune cytotoxic response that has failed and is no longer functional. The individual genes representative of these signatures overall showed increased expression in tumors from relapsed and nonresponders (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 5 Differential enrichment scores using RNA-seq dataset highlights IFN signaling to be associated with disease progression. (A) Volcano plot showing differential enrichment scores between ongoing responders versus relapsed and nonresponders. (B) Heatmap comparing expression of the genes included in the presented signatures between ongoing responders and others (nonresponders and relapsed).

With RNA-seq and GSEA analyses, enrichment scores for five hallmark pathways were associated with disease progression. This included IFN-α and IFN-γ response pathways, confirming findings from nanostring IO360. Conversely, 8 hallmark pathways, including “TNF-α signaling via NF-κB” were linked to durable response (Figure 6). Gene lists from the hallmark pathways associated with outcome (by GSEA) were used to create gene expression signatures via GSVA, which were then correlated to nanostring IO360 signatures (Supplemental Figure 10A).

Figure 6 Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using RNA-seq gene expression of pretreatment biopsies. Hallmark pathway gene set show pathways enriched in ongoing responders versus relapsed and nonresponders. Enrichment of tumor IFN-γ (Type II) and tumor IFN-α (Type I) signatures are observed in relapsed and nonresponders. *P < 0.05.

The IFN response pathways were associated with cytotoxicity, tumor inflammatory signaling, lymphoid and myeloid signatures, and CD8+ T cell exhaustion indicative of a very inflamed TME where T cells are no longer functional. TNF-α signaling via NF-κB was associated with APC, myeloid inflammation alongside stroma and T cells, but not with CD8+ T cell exhaustion, a functional T cell response supported by antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and vasculature. Notably, the tumor TNF-α signaling via NF-κB pathway showed negative correlation with serum TNF-α levels (Supplemental Figure 10B). Epithelial mesenchymal transition, angiogenesis, and other hallmark pathways that were associated with durable response by GSEA and showed associations with IO360 signatures that were similar to those observed for TNF-α signaling via NFκB.

G2M checkpoint and E2F target pathways negatively associated with T cell, NK, and vasculature signatures, possibly representing a cold and “immune desert” TME. mTORC1 signaling pathway was associated with glycolytic activity, a marker of poor prognosis in LBCL (15), which may indicate a TME that is metabolically restrictive to T cell function, consistent with findings in solid tumors (18).

These results support the hypothesis that excessive tumor IFN signaling is linked with an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and exhausted intratumoral T cells, limiting efficacy of CAR-T cell therapy.

Improved risk stratification by combining FLIPI with serum TNF-α, TMTV or naive product phenotype. Among the pretreatment covariates ranked by multivariate analysis, preinfusion TNF-α, product T-naive phenotype, TMTV, and FLIPI score ranked as top ones in their respective categories of serum analytes, product attributes, tumor features, and clinical biomarkers. Hence, we investigated the value of combining these features to improve prediction of outcome. FLIPI score stratified ZUMA-5 patients with FL between FLIPI high (> 2) versus FLIPI low (≤ 2) scores (Supplemental Figure 2E). FLIPI high and FLIPI low patients could be further risk-stratified into 2 subgroups when accounting for levels (> versus ≤ median) of TNF-α (Figure 7A), percent of product naive T cells (Supplemental Figure 11A), or TMTV (Supplemental Figure 11B). Notably, we observed that naive product T cells associated (P < 0.05) with improved outcome only in patients with relatively high (> median) TMTV (Figure 7B). Conversely, low levels of TNF-α at day 0 associated with improved outcome only in patients with lower TMTV (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Risk stratification of patients with FL using preinfusion covariates identified in multivariate analysis. (A) KM-estimated PFS by median of pretreatment TNF-α in combination with FLIPI score. (B) KM-estimated PFS by medians of baseline TMTV and percent of naive T cells in the product. (C) KM-estimated PFS by median of day 0 TNF-α in combination with baseline TMTV. FLIPI, follicular lymphoma International Prognostic Index; KM, Kaplan Meier; PFS, progression-free survival; TMTV, total metabolic tumor volume. FLIPI high: FLIPI score > 2; FLIPI low: FLIPI score ≤ 2; Medians were used for all other variables for high versus low.

Pretreatment product attributes and posttreatment serum inflammatory markers associated with high-grade CRS and NE. Of the 124 patients with r/r FL in ZUMA5, 19 (15%) experienced grade ≥ 3 neurologic events (NE), and only 8 patients (6%) developed grade ≥ 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). A robust association (χ2 test P = 0.021) was observed between grade ≥ 3 NE and grade ≥ 3 CRS in patients with r/r FL (Supplemental Figure 12A). We conducted univariate and multivariate analysis with 294 pretreatment and postinfusion covariates encompassing clinical parameters, patient demographics, CAR T cell expansion, serum analytes, tumor burden (SPD and TMTV), product attributes, and baseline laboratory values to identify factors associated with high-grade (grade ≥ 3) CRS and/or NE. For the multivariate analysis, the covariates were ranked by VI using random forest analysis.

Among pretreatment factors, multivariate analysis showed association of total number of infused CCR7+ T cells (naive and central memory T cell phenotype) with severity of grade ≥ 3 NE and CRS, while the percentage of effector and effector memory T cell phenotypes (CCR7–) exhibited a negative association with grade ≥ 3 CRS (h 8A and Supplemental Figure 12B). Furthermore, CCL2 (monocyte attractant protein 1/MCP1), AST, and CXCL10 on day 0, total number of infused naive T cells, CD3+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and baseline bicarbonate levels were found to be associated with grade ≥3 NE (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 12B). Serum bicarbonate may contribute to cognitive dysfunction (19), possibly mediated by alterations in acid-base homeostasis, systemically and in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Notably, percentage of product T-naive cells did not associate with grade ≥ 3 NE and grade ≥ 3 CRS (Supplemental Figure 12C), which is consistent with observations in r/r LBCL treated with axi-cel (20, 21).

Figure 8 Multivariate analysis of covariates associated with high-grade toxicity identified product memory phenotypes and inflammatory cytokines. (A) Variable importance of preinfusion covariates associated with grade ≥ 3 CRS (n = 8) and grade ≥ 3 neurologic events (n = 19). (B) Variable importance of postinfusion covariates associated with grade ≥ 3 CRS (n = 8) and grade ≥ 3 neurologic events (n = 19). AST, aspartate aminotransferase; CAR, chimeric antigen receptor; CRS, cytokine release syndrome; MCP, monocyte chemoattractant protein; NE, neurologic events; Tnaive, naive T cells; SPD, Sum of product diameters.

Among postinfusion analytes, GMCSF peak/AUC levels in serum emerged as the foremost analyte linked to grade ≥ 3 NE, followed by IL-6 AUC, IL-2 AUC, CCL2 peak, IL-15 peak, IL-10 AUC, IL-1RA AUC and CAR T cell expansion (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 12C). Peak levels of IL-15, found elevated in patients with grade ≥ 3 NE was also reported in LBCL (22). On the other hand, IL-6 AUC and TNF-α peak levels in serum were identified as the primary analytes associated with grade ≥ 3 CRS (Figure 8B). Strong associations with grade ≥ 3 CRS were further observed with peak CAR T cell levels normalized to tumor burden (SPD), IL-6 peak, IL-2 AUC, and IL-1RA AUC (Figure 8B). When the pretreatment and postinfusion variables were jointly analyzed, postinfusion immune-modulatory serum analytes such as GM-CSF, IL-15, IL-6, IL-2, TNF-α, and MCP-1 ranked higher compared with pretreatment product phenotype covariates for association with high-grade CRS and/or NE (Supplemental Table 4).

Univariate analyses corroborated the above observations providing additional insights (Supplemental Figure 12, B and D, and Supplemental 13, A and B). No association was found between grade ≥ 3 NE and tumor burden (data not shown). Interestingly, serum TNF-α, which associated with disease progression (Figure 2A), was elevated in patients with both grade ≥ 3 CRS and NE (Supplemental Figure 13C), making it a promising target to improve the therapeutic index of CAR T cells. Altogether, the above findings present an association of immune-modulatory cytokines and chemokines, and CAR-T cell expansion with high-grade CRS and/or NE in patients with r/r FL treated with axi-cel.